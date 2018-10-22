Duchess Meghan wore a terrible L’Agence blazer for a reception in Sydney

As we discussed yesterday, it seems like the Duchess of Sussex was feeling tired and possibly a bit barfy in Sydney this weekend. She kept up her full schedule for Saturday, but she was due to pass out medals with Prince Harry at Cycling event, but Harry did the event alone. A palace source told media outlets: “After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour.” Meghan was reportedly “feeling fine but resting,” and trying to pace herself for the rest of the tour.
Just hours after Harry did the cycling event for the Invictus Games solo, Meghan did come out to join him. Which makes me think it really was about Meg feeling barfy and tired, and just wanting a few more hours of sleep. The thing is, if she was feeling barfy, I feel extra sorry for her because one of the Sunday events involved a boat ride along Sydney Harbour to watch the sailing competition. This poor woman… imagine being jostled around on a boat while you’re pregnant and not feeling 100%. In the boat photos, people think Meghan is repeating the same pair of Outback Denim jeans from the stop in Dubbo, an Invictus Games windbreaker and what appears to be a pair of sustainable Veja J-10 sneakers.
One event was a Sunday afternoon reception with the Aussie PM Scott Morrison, and Meghan wore black jeans, a black turtleneck and a very ‘80s blazer from L’Agence, and her favorite pair of Aquazzura pumps in black, with a bow. The Oroton crossbody bag is a repeat – she used the same bag earlier this year at an event with Harry. I’m actually astonished by how much I hate this blazer, by the way. It has huge shoulder pads and it looks like something an Omaha secretary would have worn in 1987.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid and WENN.
this blazer is inexcusable. it should be burned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This look has been blowing up for a while in the UK – an 80s style oversized blazer with 90s style plaid patterns. Brace yourself, America – it’s coming your way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha. I needed that laugh. Yes, it will travel across the pond to us here in the states.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh man – I love this outfit! I don’t know why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And let s not forget the jetlag …
I travelled a few times to Australia from EU, always was a murderous zombie wide awake at 3am and falling asleep narcolepsy-style at 2pm during the first 10 days.
I cannot imagine how she copes with the pregnancy and the official schedule on top…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks 3rd trimester pregnant with the polo neck/jacket combo!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOL’d because I actually own this blazer, though I usually wear it with cami and got it tailored down a bit in the waist so it wasn’t quite as oversized.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually like the whole outfit. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too – I love the whole outfit including the blazer
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the outfit, but that purse is a fail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. I’d wear this outfit in a heartbeat. I think she looks great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had the same blazer, in 1984.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a heck of a lot better than the Serena Williams blazer and boxy white dress shirt outfit. But still not great. Something other than a turtleneck would have been a start.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! I actually love the blazer. She is making me think I really need to get a slightly oversized blazer now lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same! I think she looks fabulous. I would happily copy every aspect of her outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bring back 80s oversized looks!! I’m here for an 80s fashion comeback.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s my Halloween costume.
I love the look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yeah, I don’t get the blazer hate? I think it’s cute! Maybe a teensy bit big?
the sneakers are super cute, and not insanely expensive!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have those sneakers- I love them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think many of those of us who aren’t big fans remember the original era. I hope that modern fabrics are at least more breathable than what we had to sweat through in the 80s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too – don’t get the blazer hate. These over sized blazers are bang on trend at the moment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m really liking the trend too, but have yet to buy one. I can understand why some don’t, though. Trends are either work for you or not. What I’d really like to buy is that Invictus jacket, for kayaking etc. I looked on the site, though. This style seems to be exclusive to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate that the blazer has brown buttons, totally thowing me off
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the whole outfit too. I would like the blazer better without shoulder pads, but I don’t hate it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the blazer and combo as well. I like shoulder pads, they can give a great line to your clothes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the outfit too. Was thinking of buying something like it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The barfs in pregnancy are just the worst. Sneaky little clucks, too.
I don’t hate the blazer so much as I hate the double breasted gold buttons. Blech.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the things I love about this site is the extremely passionate and hilarious dislike for absolutely random pieces of clothing/fashion items…..buttons being top of the list…..lol
I have a question for you……if you could win the biggest lottery jackpot in history, but as part of the deal, every single piece of clothing you wear going forward, (even bras and panties), had to be covered in big, chunky, Michael Jackson style gold buttons, for the rest of your life…….would you take the deal? . 🙈
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would totally take this deal.
Cover me in tacky tacky buttons, I don’t mind
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her clothes on this tour are awful. I’m sorry, but I’m bored to tears by everything. It’s like she’s dressing to be a sales consultant at The Limited in 1995. It’s so bad for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s been dressing how anyone would in a professional environment. At least, she would fit right in anywhere I’ve ever worked. I think it’s kinda intentional. She’s doing the work and making the clothes less note-worthy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I feel the same about her entire wardrobe on this tour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, she is so lovely but her clothes on this tour are terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bahahaha love it. Bang on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The clothes that Jessica M “styled”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jessica M is all about the oversized blazers. Meghan needs an actual stylist-not her BFF who helps people pick their wedding dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she’s afraid if she replaces her with a proper stylist she’ll turn on her?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the guests of William and Kate last week wore a White and Black stripe suit. I loved it. The jacket that young lady wore worked, Meghan’s does not, but I cannot figure out why!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the guests of William and Kate last week wore a White and Black stripe suit. I loved it. The jacket that young lady wore worked, Meghan’s does not, but I cannot figure out why!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, she should’ve just repeated the white blazer of the day before. It was prettier and more elegant than this….thing.
Are we going to discuss the dresses she wore yesterday in another post, or here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I only saw a few shots of her in a burgundy dress but it was awesome! She also wore another sundress that was way too much of a vacation dress, not a work dress. Her first sundress was great tho.
I also agree that her white blazer from the day before was much better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m gonna have to disagree with you on the blazer. I love the whole outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love it, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s nice to know I’m not alone. I like the blazer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My Adidas look like Harrys…I feel royal in an instant
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha ha. I would too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am in the minority here (and that’s okay with me) but I actually love the blazer. Its legitimately the only outfit of Meghan’s that I would consider owning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m totally with you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That blazer is bad, but she’s never been a very stylish dresser in the first place. She wears boring, basic, ill-fitting clothes, but once in a while has an excellent outfit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her sense of style !!! : )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m an 80s Baby…so I LOVE THE BLAZER…She likes over-sized silhouettes so I’m cool with that too…I have had and worn this outfit for over 30 YEARS!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love that blazer LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I traveled to China for work last year. I traveled around to different cities in different provinces, for 12 days straight. I would fall asleep at around 4 am and had to wake up at 7 am in order to face the day. When I finally departed I slept the 23 hs it took me to get home, and then slept for another 2 days. I was exhausted and, even though my work load was more significant than Meghan’s, I can’t imagine keeping that pace while pregnant.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like this look on her. So much better than the Wickstead buttonfest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the blazer but I don’t like the colour
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t like it at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure that thing cost a fortune but I bought the same blazer for $35-50 during the 80s ($35-50 in 80s money, that is). Wore them all the time. To me it looks cheap, esp with those ugly buttons. I I’m not a button hater but I do not like those buttons at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It does look cheap. The hem to it even looks bunchy. There’s nothing from the ’80s that should be brought back fashionwise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the blazer.i hope the longer blazers are making a comeback.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another fab 80s look! I think you have to love the 80s to love some of Meg’s looks, but I would wear the sh*t outta that outfit. It’s cute, work appropriate, and just right for days you aren’t up for squeezing into your skinny jeans.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the blazer & the whole look really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the blazer as well I would definitely wear it.When I read the headline I expected it to be hideous looking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Welp I love the blazer. And the turtlenck and the bag. I thibk she looks great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blazer I’m okay with. But the scrunched up sleeves and the black turtleneck make the whole look seem confining and uncomfortable. Add in walking on grass in heels and the whole thing seems awkward.
It seems very early 90s. I’m getting an acrylic and polyester feel from this outfit. That blazer does not go with that itchy looking, confining turtleneck. And I like the bag but not with that outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the number of hugs each of them give has really increased hasn’t it? royal rules being thrown out the window-they come across much more approachable and caring IMO. they must not be getting much blow back at home as they continue to do this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the whole outfit, but think she especially looks adorable in the casual boating outfit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t get the hate. I like the blazer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, she looks retro good! It’s fun!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first pregnancy, I was full of life and spirit in the second tri. Women have been having children for thousands of years and doing a lot more than greeting people. What I could relate to more is if she didn’t want to do some events because they were boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sucks finding decent clothes while pregnant.
Especially if you are having a barfy day. NOTHING looks or feels right.
I like the blazer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so confused by the hate for this outfit and her style this tour in general???
To me, she looks great and relatable. Professional, but in a modern way. I would absolutely wear this to the office and I’m 24. I shop at Aritzia, Club Monaco, Reformation, etc.
There’s nothing wrong with polka dots or buttons if they’re done in a modern way, which Kate has often not done. I just don’t get the violent reaction to this look whatsoever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d like it better without the brown buttons. They look out of place. Is this outfit fantastic? No, but it’s not terrible and I’m honestly loving that she wears pants so often. I’m Team Pants all the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You have everything you could possibly want at your fingertips. Get a stylist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan, girl, you are so pretty, please, please hire a personal aide who can help you dress for your body type, even with the baby, and appropriate for the events you are undertaking. Delete Jessica Mulroney’s number, please.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This times one million.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, donate the blazer to Dress for Success of something!
And stop with the black clothes, please!! It’s just not doing anything remarkable for her and she looks beautiful in colors. Enough already!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The blazer is fine! At least she didn’t go David Byrne in Stop Making Sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yeah…the 80s are back. Blech!
If you’re under 40 and either like this look or don’t understand the hate for it, it’s simply because you have no idea how god-awful it looks the second time around. Trust me: the *next* time this look comes in style, you’ll be just as grossed out. I mean hey–back in the 80s, we thought it was awesome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol, she is such a Trend follower! Funny thing is she wears these trends when they’ve been fashionable for ages. This oversized blazer, the blazer dress, mismatched earrings, delicate stacked rings etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse