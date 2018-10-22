Duchess Meghan wore a terrible L’Agence blazer for a reception in Sydney

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrive at the Invictus Games Opening

As we discussed yesterday, it seems like the Duchess of Sussex was feeling tired and possibly a bit barfy in Sydney this weekend. She kept up her full schedule for Saturday, but she was due to pass out medals with Prince Harry at Cycling event, but Harry did the event alone. A palace source told media outlets: “After a busy programme, The Duke and Duchess have decided to cut back The Duchess’s schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week and a half of the tour.” Meghan was reportedly “feeling fine but resting,” and trying to pace herself for the rest of the tour.

Just hours after Harry did the cycling event for the Invictus Games solo, Meghan did come out to join him. Which makes me think it really was about Meg feeling barfy and tired, and just wanting a few more hours of sleep. The thing is, if she was feeling barfy, I feel extra sorry for her because one of the Sunday events involved a boat ride along Sydney Harbour to watch the sailing competition. This poor woman… imagine being jostled around on a boat while you’re pregnant and not feeling 100%. In the boat photos, people think Meghan is repeating the same pair of Outback Denim jeans from the stop in Dubbo, an Invictus Games windbreaker and what appears to be a pair of sustainable Veja J-10 sneakers.

One event was a Sunday afternoon reception with the Aussie PM Scott Morrison, and Meghan wore black jeans, a black turtleneck and a very ‘80s blazer from L’Agence, and her favorite pair of Aquazzura pumps in black, with a bow. The Oroton crossbody bag is a repeat – she used the same bag earlier this year at an event with Harry. I’m actually astonished by how much I hate this blazer, by the way. It has huge shoulder pads and it looks like something an Omaha secretary would have worn in 1987.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex watch the sailing event in Farm Cove during the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch the Invictus Games from Sydney Harbor

Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid and WENN.

79 Responses to “Duchess Meghan wore a terrible L’Agence blazer for a reception in Sydney”

  1. Tanguerita says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:29 am

    this blazer is inexcusable. it should be burned.

    Reply
  2. babco says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:31 am

    And let s not forget the jetlag …
    I travelled a few times to Australia from EU, always was a murderous zombie wide awake at 3am and falling asleep narcolepsy-style at 2pm during the first 10 days.
    I cannot imagine how she copes with the pregnancy and the official schedule on top…

    Reply
  3. Maum says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:34 am

    She looks 3rd trimester pregnant with the polo neck/jacket combo!

    Reply
  4. Ifeoma says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:35 am

    I actually like the whole outfit. Lol

    Reply
  5. Betsy says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:35 am

    The barfs in pregnancy are just the worst. Sneaky little clucks, too.

    I don’t hate the blazer so much as I hate the double breasted gold buttons. Blech.

    Reply
    • Bella DuPont says:
      October 22, 2018 at 10:00 am

      One of the things I love about this site is the extremely passionate and hilarious dislike for absolutely random pieces of clothing/fashion items…..buttons being top of the list…..lol

      I have a question for you……if you could win the biggest lottery jackpot in history, but as part of the deal, every single piece of clothing you wear going forward, (even bras and panties), had to be covered in big, chunky, Michael Jackson style gold buttons, for the rest of your life…….would you take the deal? . 🙈

      Reply
  6. Originaltessa says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:37 am

    Her clothes on this tour are awful. I’m sorry, but I’m bored to tears by everything. It’s like she’s dressing to be a sales consultant at The Limited in 1995. It’s so bad for me.

    Reply
  7. Flying fish says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:38 am

    One of the guests of William and Kate last week wore a White and Black stripe suit. I loved it. The jacket that young lady wore worked, Meghan’s does not, but I cannot figure out why!

  9. Annie. says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:38 am

    Yeah, she should’ve just repeated the white blazer of the day before. It was prettier and more elegant than this….thing.

    Are we going to discuss the dresses she wore yesterday in another post, or here?

    Reply
    • dlc says:
      October 22, 2018 at 7:42 am

      I only saw a few shots of her in a burgundy dress but it was awesome! She also wore another sundress that was way too much of a vacation dress, not a work dress. Her first sundress was great tho.

      I also agree that her white blazer from the day before was much better.

      Reply
  10. the Momma says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:38 am

    I’m gonna have to disagree with you on the blazer. I love the whole outfit.

    Reply
  11. betti says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:40 am

    My Adidas look like Harrys…I feel royal in an instant

    Reply
  12. PatsPower says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:45 am

    I am in the minority here (and that’s okay with me) but I actually love the blazer. Its legitimately the only outfit of Meghan’s that I would consider owning.

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:46 am

    That blazer is bad, but she’s never been a very stylish dresser in the first place. She wears boring, basic, ill-fitting clothes, but once in a while has an excellent outfit

    Reply
  14. ... nik. says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I love her sense of style !!! : )

    Reply
  15. Lala11_7 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:54 am

    I’m an 80s Baby…so I LOVE THE BLAZER…She likes over-sized silhouettes so I’m cool with that too…I have had and worn this outfit for over 30 YEARS!!!!!

    Reply
  16. Melania says:
    October 22, 2018 at 7:56 am

    I love that blazer LOL

    Reply
  17. Cee says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:06 am

    I traveled to China for work last year. I traveled around to different cities in different provinces, for 12 days straight. I would fall asleep at around 4 am and had to wake up at 7 am in order to face the day. When I finally departed I slept the 23 hs it took me to get home, and then slept for another 2 days. I was exhausted and, even though my work load was more significant than Meghan’s, I can’t imagine keeping that pace while pregnant.

    Reply
  18. Mego says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:21 am

    I like this look on her. So much better than the Wickstead buttonfest.

    Reply
  19. Lana234 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:36 am

    I love the blazer but I don’t like the colour

    Reply
  20. minx says:
    October 22, 2018 at 8:37 am

    Don’t like it at all.

    Reply
  21. Natalia says:
    October 22, 2018 at 9:10 am

    I’m sure that thing cost a fortune but I bought the same blazer for $35-50 during the 80s ($35-50 in 80s money, that is). Wore them all the time. To me it looks cheap, esp with those ugly buttons. I I’m not a button hater but I do not like those buttons at all.

    Reply
  22. Maria says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Love the blazer.i hope the longer blazers are making a comeback.

    Reply
  23. Bettyrose says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:13 am

    Another fab 80s look! I think you have to love the 80s to love some of Meg’s looks, but I would wear the sh*t outta that outfit. It’s cute, work appropriate, and just right for days you aren’t up for squeezing into your skinny jeans.

    Reply
  24. MellyMel says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:13 am

    I like the blazer & the whole look really.

    Reply
  25. JoJo says:
    October 22, 2018 at 10:20 am

    I like the blazer as well I would definitely wear it.When I read the headline I expected it to be hideous looking.

    Reply
  26. ValiantlyVarnished says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:12 am

    Welp I love the blazer. And the turtlenck and the bag. I thibk she looks great.

    Reply
  27. Natalie S says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:20 am

    The blazer I’m okay with. But the scrunched up sleeves and the black turtleneck make the whole look seem confining and uncomfortable. Add in walking on grass in heels and the whole thing seems awkward.

    It seems very early 90s. I’m getting an acrylic and polyester feel from this outfit. That blazer does not go with that itchy looking, confining turtleneck. And I like the bag but not with that outfit.

    Reply
  28. Meg says:
    October 22, 2018 at 11:30 am

    the number of hugs each of them give has really increased hasn’t it? royal rules being thrown out the window-they come across much more approachable and caring IMO. they must not be getting much blow back at home as they continue to do this

    Reply
  29. Case says:
    October 22, 2018 at 12:11 pm

    I love the whole outfit, but think she especially looks adorable in the casual boating outfit.

    Reply
  30. Anastasia says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    I don’t get the hate. I like the blazer.

    Reply
  31. Harryg says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    No, she looks retro good! It’s fun!

    Reply
  32. KEEKS says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    My first pregnancy, I was full of life and spirit in the second tri. Women have been having children for thousands of years and doing a lot more than greeting people. What I could relate to more is if she didn’t want to do some events because they were boring.

    Reply
  33. Chef Grace says:
    October 22, 2018 at 1:49 pm

    It sucks finding decent clothes while pregnant.
    Especially if you are having a barfy day. NOTHING looks or feels right.
    I like the blazer.

    Reply
  34. Holly says:
    October 22, 2018 at 2:12 pm

    I’m so confused by the hate for this outfit and her style this tour in general???

    To me, she looks great and relatable. Professional, but in a modern way. I would absolutely wear this to the office and I’m 24. I shop at Aritzia, Club Monaco, Reformation, etc.

    There’s nothing wrong with polka dots or buttons if they’re done in a modern way, which Kate has often not done. I just don’t get the violent reaction to this look whatsoever.

    Reply
  35. MeghanNotMarkle says:
    October 22, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    I’d like it better without the brown buttons. They look out of place. Is this outfit fantastic? No, but it’s not terrible and I’m honestly loving that she wears pants so often. I’m Team Pants all the way.

    Reply
  36. Mkf says:
    October 22, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    You have everything you could possibly want at your fingertips. Get a stylist.

    Reply
  37. SpillDatT says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    Meghan, girl, you are so pretty, please, please hire a personal aide who can help you dress for your body type, even with the baby, and appropriate for the events you are undertaking. Delete Jessica Mulroney’s number, please.

    Reply
  38. violet says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:11 pm

    OMG, donate the blazer to Dress for Success of something!

    And stop with the black clothes, please!! It’s just not doing anything remarkable for her and she looks beautiful in colors. Enough already!

    Reply
  39. NicoleinSavannah says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:26 pm

    The blazer is fine! At least she didn’t go David Byrne in Stop Making Sense.

    Reply
  40. TuxCat5 says:
    October 22, 2018 at 4:28 pm

    Oh yeah…the 80s are back. Blech!

    If you’re under 40 and either like this look or don’t understand the hate for it, it’s simply because you have no idea how god-awful it looks the second time around. Trust me: the *next* time this look comes in style, you’ll be just as grossed out. I mean hey–back in the 80s, we thought it was awesome!

    Reply
  41. JJ says:
    October 22, 2018 at 6:38 pm

    Lol, she is such a Trend follower! Funny thing is she wears these trends when they’ve been fashionable for ages. This oversized blazer, the blazer dress, mismatched earrings, delicate stacked rings etc.

    Reply

