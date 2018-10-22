Thomas Markle confirms that he found out about Meghan’s pregnancy on the radio

Thomas Markle actually waited about five days before he sold out his daughter again, following the news of her pregnancy. He issued one short public statement the day after Meghan’s pregnancy announcement, but all of us knew that would not be the end of it. And it wasn’t. He sold some old family photos of Meghan as a baby to the Daily Mail and he gave them an exclusive interview too, because of course he did. You can see the photos here. Some highlights from the interview:

When he heard the pregnancy news: The announcement, he says, was ‘overwhelming and joyful… I was sitting in line waiting to cross the border when I heard the baby announcement on the car radio. The first thing I thought about was holding Meghan in my arms as a newborn 37 years ago. I thought, “My baby is having a baby.” It was a very proud moment. I was filled with love, joy and happiness for both my beautiful daughter and my son-in-law. A new baby is a blessing and I look forward to seeing a little Meghan or a little Harry.’ On Meghan’s birth: ‘It was in the middle of the night when Meghan was born by caesarean section. Doria [Meghan’s mother] was sleeping [anaesthetised] and so I was the first person in the world to hold Meghan. When they handed her to me and I held her in my arms for the first time it was love at first sight. She was the most beautiful baby. Meghan winked at me and I fell in love and have never stopped loving her from that day forward.’ How he wasn’t included in the palace statement confirming the pregnancy: ‘I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me. Me not getting a call is most likely a misunderstanding about my two back-to-back heart attacks and me missing the wedding. There has been so much misinformation and lies that perhaps made them mistrust me.’ He thinks Meghan will be a great mom: ‘I wasn’t surprised by the baby announcement. Meghan loves children and she and Harry have been talking about wanting a family from the start. I’m delighted for them both. She’s always been wonderful with children and most of her friends have families so she’s used to being around kids. She will make a fantastic mother.’

After reading the DM piece, I was more disgusted with the Daily Mail than Thomas Markle. The DM used words like “unnecessarily cruel and unkind” when describing Thomas’s absence from the formal pregnancy announcement, as if Meghan is “unnecessarily cruel and unkind” for drawing boundaries and cutting off a toxic and emotionally abusive parent. You know what was unnecessarily cruel and unkind? When Thomas Markle actively tried to ruin her wedding when all she did was invite him. Also cruel and unkind? Every time he’s sold her out and participated in these coached interviews with British outlets.

As for the rest of it… well, at least we know for sure that Meghan didn’t call her dad and Doria didn’t call him either. He heard the news on the radio.