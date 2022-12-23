King Charles’s security worries that eggs will be thrown on the Christmas walk

I wouldn’t go so far as to say that King Charles is historically unpopular, but I do think there’s a significant issue with his “popularity,” namely that support for Charles is a mile wide and an inch deep. He does not have some deep reserve of love, familiarity and historical bonds that his mother enjoyed. He treated Diana like sh-t and he treated his sons like sh-t. He’s married to a nasty piece of work, a woman who openly consorts with vile, hateful racists and misogynists. He’s such a sh-tty father that his youngest son and his youngest grandchildren are spending their fourth Christmas in a row thousands of miles away. He’s also going to spend millions in taxpayer money to throw himself a big coronation party… at a moment where there’s a huge cost of living crisis in the UK. So, as I said, Charles has some popularity issues. Will those popularity issues come to a head during the Sandringham Christmas walk?
An urgent review of King Charles’ security has taken place ahead of the royal family’s public appearance on Christmas Day, following recent protests. The Windsor family will greet well-wishers on December 25 as they walk back from a morning service at St Mary Magdalene church on their Sandringham estate.
However royal protection chiefs are concerned that the King may face protestors after being targeted twice by egg-hurling activists. The team responsible for the monarch safety are said to have met at least twice and ordered an immediate review of his security, The Mirror reported.
King Charles has had eggs thrown at him twice recently, earlier this month a man was arrested for common assault following a disturbance on St George’s Square in Luton. Though Charles, 74, appeared unfazed by the incident and quickly resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area. Just four weeks prior, another man was arrested for throwing an egg at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York.
If Charles and the other royals get eggs thrown at them at Sandringham, well… I would laugh. I know it’s a security issue and all of that, and if additional security protocols are being undertaken, so be it. But if the biggest f–king threat is “the lone egg-tosser,” then he’s actually in better shape than we thought. Besides, I doubt anything will happen to him in Sandringham. You never can predict egg-tossers though.
56 Responses to “King Charles’s security worries that eggs will be thrown on the Christmas walk”
Better yet if nobody showed up to watch them parade.
Oh that would upset them more than the eggs. I would love that for them.
I am worried for the security…
of egg-tossers. These modern-day heroic avengers are so useful the activity should be state funded and free of suit. Honestly, who cares about Rey Carlito’s bruised ego.
Hee hee I agree 💯 Long live the tossers! 🥂
It just hit me today: Harry blames the media for his mothers death and now given what he revealed about the relationship/contract between the press/media and the monarchy, he likely – by extension – blames the monarchy for her death. As he should. I have no idea why it took me this long to put that together. I guess I just always thought he blamed only the media and he probably did based on what he was told as a young boy. But he’s surely put it al together now.
I’m not a conspiracy person at all, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if the RF was more directly involved in her death. She was a SUPERSTAR and BELOVED WORLDWIDE and it showed no signs of diminishing after she divorced. She was a HUGE threat to them. Plus, she was dating a man of color. 🤔🫣 I can’t NOT see it now. Wow.
These have always been the points of speculation about the RF’s involvement but what I never knew before Harry was the power of the “men in grey.” It’s certainly possible they were involved in creating unsafe conditions, making sure paparazzi knew her every move, etc. and letting events unfold. That’s what was happening with H & M. Not a direct hit but creating unsafe conditions.
Yes! This! 👏🏼
So disgusting. I’m so proud of him for leaving that toxic situation. Even though his mom was a monarchist and wanted it to succeed (according to sources, so who knows how true THAT even is) she would be proud of him for protecting his wife and children at all costs.
“It’s certainly possible they were involved in creating unsafe conditions”
This a thousand times over. Chucky Cheese leaked to the entire world the actual address where H&M were living in Vancouver, then he ordered that their trained security be taken away.
That was beyond “creating unsafe conditions” that was creating a life-threatening condition.
If he did that to his own son and grandson, you know he did way worse to Diana.
Yes it really wasn’t the royal family that killed her. It was the Monarchy. There is a difference. The monarchy is a lot more people than just the royal family. It’s the courtiers the men in gray and a lot of others. The actual family has very little power in anything. They might get to choose which clothes they wear when they don’t have somthing in public. But that’s probably it.
Well, I no longer believe that Diana wanted her security removed. That’s revisionist history so the family doesn’t have any capability after stripping it away.
Yeah, I’m looking at a lot of the things we’ve been told about Diana differently now.
Do I think the royal family out and out killed her? No. But I think they were fine with her being in a dangerous situation that led to her death.
I go back and forth on this topic, Jais. On one hand I believe that Diana believed that her security officers were reporting back to the palace her movements, who she saw and when. But on the other hand, Diana had to have been aware of the daily security risks that surrounded her, the way she was constantly hounded by the press was horrible, and knew that she needed some form of security. But with all that we’ve learned about the lies the various palaces spew, I wouldn’t be surprised if they did pull it, just wondering though why Diana never confirmed that.
Years prior to her death, Diana told her lawyer that the BRF wanted to “get rid of “ her. She said that one possible method of achieving this might be a car accident or brake failure. I think Diana was between a rock and a hard place — and likely believed that not only were her security officers reporting her movements — but might be the very people in a position to either do her harm or overlook potentially dangerous issues.
Writing this reminds me of the horrible conundrum that many of us have in our relationships with the police in the US: What do you do when the people you’re required to reach out to for help — are the same people positioned to potentially also do grave harm? The ever-present fear and questioning that Diana might have felt would have been horrible, with few realistic options to support her safety.
@hamsterjam, is it gossip and speculation that Charles leaked the Canada location? Someone apparently did but I don’t recall anything more than suspicion
They pulled her security and continued to smear her….just like Megan. And she lasted 1 year and 3 days.
@Geegee: That was very succinctly put and irrefutable.
I want to add that Diana’s other son called her “paranoid.”
But when you look at the facts of what happened to her and what was beginning to happen to H and M, she seems the opposite of paranoid, imho.
History was beginning to repeat itself. New targets, same story.
From an ethical standpoint, please throw wet tofu instead.
Wet tampons?
You win! 🏆🤣🤣🤣
Comment of the year! 🤣🏆
Charles did say that he wanted to be a tampon
*chokes on coffee*
Brilliant! Britons, if you’re listening….
Pen wipers..
I’m crying at the lead photo of KC3 looking at eggs 😂
🥚🥚🥚😱🤣🤣🤣
Well with the current economic state of Britain I would think people wouldn’t want to waste valuable eggs on Chucky.
I was going to say, don’t waste food on him, throw the egg shells instead… Your idea of tampons is much better! Tampons that have fulfilled their purpose, I’d suggest.
Well I was thinking of writing used tampons, but thought it was a bit too graphic, but hell now that I think about Eggs and Pegs &Cowmila not coming forth to condemn the vile and very graphic assault on Meghan-used tampons it is!
Definitely. Eggs and other foodstuffs are too expensive to waste.
Not that I would endorse violence of any kind, but if one were determined to throw things in an act of protest, how about compostable trash? So that no precious food is actually wasted?
Those were my thoughts too. Times are too hard to waste good eggs.
That would be fun!
Brown confetti would surely get the job done. Maybe the royals can muster a response after that.
Brown confetti is a winner!
They could usher in a new meme, “The brown ticker tape parade” in honor of Camilla and her friend Clarkson.
Protestors could gaslight it if arrested, all they need to do is throw it while cheering wildly and then if hassled about it say “What? who doesn’t like confetti?”
Oh heck. Lumps of excrement! Hey, their guy is the one who suggested it!
Can some enterprising sort find themselves a big a$$ bell and ring it while chanting “Shame” at the royals on the church walk, it would seem a perfect time and place.
I agree, no one should be throwing anything at anyone.
omg that would be PERFECT.
I would chip in for the price of the bell.
There are lots of dog lovers in Britain so I’d be on the lookout for poo bags. Filled poo bags. And the biodegradable ones as a nod to Earthflop.
But they’ll be festive eggs of red and green, dammit!
😂😂😂
I doubt anything remotely interesting will happen on the Christmas walk. The crowd is usually made up from diehard royalists. Nobody else in their right mind would leave their own families and friends on Christmas Day to watch the royals walk by.
They wanted people to boo Harry and Meghan and William got booed. A tv presenter wanted H&M thrown off the balcony at the jubilee and the tv presenter fell down a flight of stairs, they want the docu-series to be a flop and Earthshot was a flop. Given what Jeremy Clarkson spoke into the universe last week, Charles will be lucky if an egg is what is thrown at him.
Well, per Cam’s pal Clarkson, we know exactly what he wanted thrown at M. So one good turn deserves another? 💩
The picture selection of Charles looking at eggs has me dying 🤣😂
Same. I genuinely LOL’d.
Water balloons.
Preferably filled with paint.
Maybe a nice dark red – burgundy or oxblood? And several of them, color coordinated?
Or, you know, brown.
Oh, now I realize why they tried to somehow make the egg-throwing the Sussexes fault. Because they have chickens that lay fresh eggs! So there’s the BM connection to blame H & M.
Instead of food, how about tossing Party Pieces cups at them? KC3 won’t be happy to find out Kate’s parents made a ton of money selling the items that were thrown at him, lol!
They rolled their eyes at Duchess Meghan fearing for her life after credible threats were made, and my dude here is worried about…*checks notes*… eggs.
Is Charles going to do a walkabout on Christmas Day? A simple solution is for him and Camilla to driven to and from the Church like the Queen was.
It won’t be eggs. Remember Clarcksons remarks. Hopefully Camilla and Charles will be close together.
He’ll be lucky if it’s just eggs and someone doesn’t take a page from Jeremy Clarkson and GoT.
I worry that eggs WON’T be thrown at Charles.
