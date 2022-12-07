Someone threw eggs at King Charles for the second time in a month

Conspiracy theory: what if Buckingham Palace is hiring peasants to throw eggs at King Charles as a way to get some media coverage for Charles’s domestic trips? It’s certainly interesting, right? I really don’t cover King Charles’s little trips unless he does or says something scandalous… or someone throws eggs at him. In November, an anti-monarchist in York threw several eggs at Charles, although all of them missed. After the egg-tossing, royalists assaulted the egg-tosser and he was arrested for some kind of disturbing-the-peace charge. One of the terms of his release was that he is not allowed to carry eggs in public.

Crash cut to Tuesday, December 6th, just four weeks since the November egg-throw. Charles was in Luton for a day-trip and several events, including a visit to the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, a place of worship for the local Sikh community. Something nice: Charles showed a great deal of respect for the Luton Sikhs and it looks like all of the aunties were very happy to see the king. The problem came just before his visit to the gurdwara, when Charles was doing a walkabout in St. George’s Square.

King Charles III remains unfazed. The King, 74, kept cool during a walkabout in Luton, England on Tuesday when an egg was allegedly thrown in his direction. King Charles was greeting well-wishers gathered outside Luton Town Hall when an egg flew towards where he stood, the Associated Press reported. According to the outlet, protection officers redirected the royal to another point, where he continued shaking hands with the people who came out to see him. Bedfordshire Police said that a man in his 20s was detained and taken into custody, the BBC reported. King Charles seemed to be in good spirits during the rest of the royal stop, which included a visit to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh community center and a ride on the new cable-drawn mass transit system at Luton DART Parkway Station. However, the day’s initial hiccup marks the second of its kind in recent weeks.

[From People]

I don’t feel bad about laughing. These are eggs being thrown, not rocks or pipe bombs. And the egg-tossers keep missing!! Why does everyone have such bad aim? The fact that Charles has encountered two separate egg-throwers within the space of a month and both times, he’s managed to avoid being hit… well, it’s sus. Is this some kind of Buckingham Palace operation? Or did the royal machine open itself up to all manner of disrespect when they were gleefully allowing commentary about how the Sussexes should be booed and heckled during their visits?

PS… He had another issue with another fountain pen too. LMAO. Pens and eggs will be the death of him.