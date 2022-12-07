Someone threw eggs at King Charles for the second time in a month

Conspiracy theory: what if Buckingham Palace is hiring peasants to throw eggs at King Charles as a way to get some media coverage for Charles’s domestic trips? It’s certainly interesting, right? I really don’t cover King Charles’s little trips unless he does or says something scandalous… or someone throws eggs at him. In November, an anti-monarchist in York threw several eggs at Charles, although all of them missed. After the egg-tossing, royalists assaulted the egg-tosser and he was arrested for some kind of disturbing-the-peace charge. One of the terms of his release was that he is not allowed to carry eggs in public.
Crash cut to Tuesday, December 6th, just four weeks since the November egg-throw. Charles was in Luton for a day-trip and several events, including a visit to the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, a place of worship for the local Sikh community. Something nice: Charles showed a great deal of respect for the Luton Sikhs and it looks like all of the aunties were very happy to see the king. The problem came just before his visit to the gurdwara, when Charles was doing a walkabout in St. George’s Square.
King Charles III remains unfazed. The King, 74, kept cool during a walkabout in Luton, England on Tuesday when an egg was allegedly thrown in his direction. King Charles was greeting well-wishers gathered outside Luton Town Hall when an egg flew towards where he stood, the Associated Press reported. According to the outlet, protection officers redirected the royal to another point, where he continued shaking hands with the people who came out to see him.
Bedfordshire Police said that a man in his 20s was detained and taken into custody, the BBC reported.
King Charles seemed to be in good spirits during the rest of the royal stop, which included a visit to the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh community center and a ride on the new cable-drawn mass transit system at Luton DART Parkway Station. However, the day’s initial hiccup marks the second of its kind in recent weeks.
I don’t feel bad about laughing. These are eggs being thrown, not rocks or pipe bombs. And the egg-tossers keep missing!! Why does everyone have such bad aim? The fact that Charles has encountered two separate egg-throwers within the space of a month and both times, he’s managed to avoid being hit… well, it’s sus. Is this some kind of Buckingham Palace operation? Or did the royal machine open itself up to all manner of disrespect when they were gleefully allowing commentary about how the Sussexes should be booed and heckled during their visits?
PS… He had another issue with another fountain pen too. LMAO. Pens and eggs will be the death of him.
Photos courtesy of Chris Jackson / Avalon and Yui Mok / Avalon.
Ha ha ha not our king!!!!
Something nice- impressed he can sit on the floor cross legged at his age.
I had the same thought. ‘cos that’s not easy for me, a bit younger. and his sausage fingers look a wee bit better.
Possibly the best picture I’ve seen of him
Agreed! I haven’t been able to sit cross legged in years. I use staff pose in yoga instead. Recovering from hip replacement number 1, with number 2 scheduled and wondering if it will be possible someday.
Getting my brag on. I’m older than Charles and I can do it.
Serious impressed. I can get down, but need help getting back up.
That phot. Gah! He looks like a dirty old man.
Anyway, the Brits need to stop with the cricket and play baseball so they can learn how to throw small round projectiles with precision.
Awesome comment. Thanks for the grins.
He tries to play the loveable old guy guffawing he looks silly
Charles believes in diversity for the country but not his family. People don’t have the same reverence for him that they had for his mother. This is probably going to happen more often. As for the egg-throwers missing, I think it’s because he’s always surrounded by security and staff that it makes it’s difficult to hit him.
As additional context, one of our more recent supply chain issues is eggs, largely due to avian flu, and supermarkets have been limiting purchases (but I’m still seeing empty shelves when I go bar the super fancy ones no-one can afford). So the people throwing the eggs are going to additional cost and effort to make this happen. Bravo.
Well done the C3 for his effort to respect the people he is meeting with.
HONK! for the egg throwing dudes!
🥚🥚🥚🥚🥚
This is the kind of thing that Charles is generally pretty good at. Pity about the pen. Perhaps he needs more king training. Dear, oh dear.
Lol – ah, looking back at the times with Lizz Truss. Maybe the lettuce and the eggs can be used to make a salad.
HONK!! 🥚🥚🥚
Lol, he should lean into it. Like hand delivering 10 dozen eggs to a local food bank.
@Eurydice lmao
Right. That’s a great idea. I’m sure a bag full of cash would buy more than 10 dozen eggs too. That could be a win for him. As long he doesn’t do the weird @ss tongue shots. That’s a creepy look. Don’t know which makes my stomach curdle more. A William tongue shot or Charles. Oogies all around.
Charles the Chump doesn’t have the respect that his mother held At. All. He isn’t revered and to me he comes off as a poser. Though people may want to add variety to their food tossing and throw a rotten tomato here and there.
I’m just waiting for someone to toss eggs at Khate & Peghead.
Pretty please, Ms. Karma, make it happen!
Pegs and eggs!
I wonder if they’re missing on purpose because I’ll bet the charge for hitting someone with an object is a lot greater than just throwing something toward someone. This way they get their point across but also don’t get charged with assaulting the king (or whatever the greater charge might be). Just my guess. But I hope they carry on and he’s met by more and more egg-throwers everywhere he goes. Or tampon-throwers.
I wondered the same! I think they’re missing on purpose – as Steph says below, it’s avoiding an “assault”, either for for general reasons or maybe to avoid the charges.
I thought the same. I bet they’re missing on purpose. If they hit him, they’ve assaulted the king and I bet that’s a lot worse than just disturbing the peace or whatever.
Probably get sent to the Tower of London for life.
I wonder if eggs hit their target better if thrown underhand gently, like in the egg toss game? Most of these attacks it seems as if the disgruntled might be throwing the egg overhand, and something about the egg’s volume, weight or shape makes it harder to hit the target? IDK, just something to think about for next time?
We can expect an egg to hit the mark in a month’s time, surely 🤣🤣🤣….although this is hilarious and couldn’t have happened to a better king, imagine the jokes if prince eggington got a few eggs thrown at him 🤣
I think the egg throwers are missing on purpose. They are protesting not trying to commit assault.
Yeah I think an egg actually hitting him would get them arrested, we saw how they arrested people just for holding up signs when he was newly king.
Credit where credit is due – happy to see him cover his head, take off his shoes and sit on the floor in a place of worship. I honestly can’t see Egg ever doing that.
Note to future egg-throwers: practice first!
For all his faults (and we know there are many) Charles really is so much better at these kinds of events than William. he covered his head, took his shoes off, seemed to really engage with the people there, and even in the royal family’s IG post about it I learned more than I usually do with the Wales’ posts (this is a community center with a kitchen that serves all vegetarian meals, that’s why those women are wearing gloves in the first picture.) I did not see if he tried any of the food though.
It’s one of the things about him that I just find sort of….confounding. In some regards he’s very good at the whole “working royal” thing, and in other regards he’s just a mess. And its not as simple as it was with the Queen, where she was a good Queen but a fairly bad mother. Like the line with Charles isn’t just Firm. vs. Family, or King vs. Father. IDK.
The armchair psychologist in me thinks it was simpler for Elizabeth – she became Queen at an early age, without any aspirations or particular interests or formal education. She doesn’t seem to have been brilliant or creative or rebellious. She got married at an early age, too, and stuck with it in her dutiful traditional way (not like there was any other option). Charles is the exact opposite. During his lifetime of waiting, he’s had ideas, passions, love (if we are to believe the C&C story), frustrations with the monarchy, turbulence in his family (even if it was his fault), all sorts of plans for how the monarchy should change, all of it lurching back and forth within the confines of the Firm, for years and years and years and years. Structurally, his path to the throne has been linear, but I don’t think it’s been that way in his head.
Hi Becks1. I am similarly conflicted by Charles. I am staggered that he stepped back from helping Harry & Meghan. Did nothing. But I also find him strangely impressive when he does things like this. He does try. I remember when he said he wanted to be defender of faiths, not just one faith, for eg. It was quite dramatic at the time.
I have shared this before on here, but when Charles and Camilla came to Ontario – pre QE death – my parents went to see them. They were outside at a market of sorts and my Dad went to one side and my Mom the other. She was so upset that it was Camilla and not Charles who came to her side of the walkabout .. and whose hand she got to shake (LOL) but my Dad got to chat with Charles. He was so impressed by how interesting he was as a conversationalist and how genuinely interested he seemed in what my Dad was saying. He asked questions and engaged in a conversation with him. It was short and sweet, but it impressed him. It’s one of Charles’ great talents. Harry has it, I truly don’t think it can be taught.
For context, my Dad was born in Hull, England and is the same age as Charles. He came to Canada around age 12. My Mom is from PEI, Canada.
In 1970 my husband met both Charles and Anne on a tour the royal family was taking in the Northwest Territories, Canada. He said they did ask if he was local, and he explained he was born in the USA but was marrying a Canadian later that summer. They congratulated him on our upcoming wedding.
Hahahah! CB had a pic of Chuckles on front of open packages of eggs for the War Room post yesterday. Such poetry. Anyway, I hope these eggs are smelly and rotten. The brave UK egg throwers need to stand further back in the crowd and bring some sort of mini catapult to lob the eggs over at Charles. Practice at home with trees.
Ok whoever suggested Charles donate eggs to a charity is brilliant, what a wink to the public that would be. Also, if I was legally not allowed to carry eggs in public I’d probably have that proudly printed on my shirt. It’s so random and ridiculous and just my humour
That is a great idea! 🤣
Lol, were they rotten eggs? How are these people not hitting anything? Are they cracking the eggs open before they throw them? When is his next public appearance? Maybe next time, they’ll try tossing them underhand so they won’t miss their target…
C-Rex had better be careful. One day, the pens will fight back! From now on, only royal pencils or crayons for C-Rex…
That photo of Charles with his tongue out! LOL and ewwww. For the first (and likely only) time, I felt a smidge of sympathy for Camilla.
I got over it.
Hahahahhah. Those pictures you selected. I cannot.
God, I love this egg-filled journey for him. 😂
FFS, peasants, when will one of you make contact? We long for Sausage Fingers to get egg on his stupid, son-hating face.