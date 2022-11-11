The dude who threw eggs at King Charles is no longer allowed to carry eggs

On Wednesday, just hours after Netflix released The Crown Season 5, King Charles and Queen Camilla were doing events in York. During a walkabout with a decent-sized crowd, a young man named Patrick Thelwell managed to throw FIVE eggs at Charles before he was wrestled to the ground. Immediately after QEII passed away, I kept saying that there was some very bad staff work happening around Charles. His staffers were largely responsible for the series of pen mishaps, plus all of the shenanigans with the Sussexes. During the egg-toss, I thought of that again – it took way too long for Charles’s security to act. Sure, this week, it was just “eggs.” Next week, it could be something a lot more damaging. Guacamole, perchance. Anyway, Thelwell is a local student and someone filmed him after he was wrestled to the ground:
"I'm with all victims of slavery, colonialism, and imperialism… those eggs are the only justice those people will see… for all the people who died so that man could wear a crown."
Dude was making POINTS. Like… nothing he said was wrong. The kids are alright. Following his arrest, he made bail and the court told him that… he is not allowed to carry eggs, as a condition of his bail. You cannot make this stuff up.
A 23-year-old arrested in northern England Wednesday for allegedly throwing eggs at King Charles III and Camilla, the queen consort, has reportedly been banned from carrying eggs in public. The eggs just missed the royal couple who were in Yorkshire on a royal visit. The king and queen were walking down a street in York shaking hands with locals when the suspect, identified by the Mirror as Patrick Thelwell, 23, tossed the eggs at them. He was immediately restrained by police after the incident.
Thelwell, a self-identified climate activist, told the Mirror that, as a condition of his bail, he must stay 500 meters away from the king and isn’t allowed to carry eggs in public with the exception of grocery shopping. He called the rules “amusing.”
He also claimed the crowd shouted that he should be “murdered” and his head should be on a “spike” but that he wasn’t phased because he knows what “fascism is, what it looks like.” Charles has been an advocate of climate change awareness for decades.
“People were ripping chunks of my hair out, they were spitting at me. People lost their minds.,” he claimed. “It’s just so revealing to see when you challenge someone’s beliefs in that way, the belief of the superiority of this man’s blood. I did what I did because I don’t believe in kings. I believe in the equality of all people.”
This dude needs a bigger platform, he’s spitting facts right and left. “It’s just so revealing to see when you challenge someone’s beliefs in that way, the belief of the superiority of this man’s blood. I did what I did because I don’t believe in kings” – THE EGGS OF RIGHTEOUSNESS. So he can’t carry eggs anymore, but certainly he can carry tomatoes. Eggplants. Asparagus. Lettuce. Someone set up a GoFundMe to get this dude some groceries.
