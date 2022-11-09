Eggs were thrown at King Charles & Queen Camilla at an event in York

Breaking: EGGS!
Today, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla were on a walkabout in York. A man decided that this was his moment, and he threw eggs at Charles and Camilla. It does not appear that the eggs reached their intended target, although there are some glorious photos of the eggs mid-air, headed straight for Charles. The man was detained by police!! According to the Guardian, the guy was restrained by police “behind temporary fencing set up at Micklegate Bar in the city for the king’s visit on Wednesday.”
After the egg-throwing, Charles and Camilla were “ushered away.” It reminds me of Charles and Camilla’s first walkabout as king and queen in London, when someone reportedly shouted “guillotine” at Camilla – that moment was covered up by the British media thoroughly, and I’ve yet to see any significant reporting on it. Also: the egg-tosser apparently screamed “this country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained. In reaction to his wholly accurate statements, the rest of the crowd began chanting “God save the king” and “shame on you.” As Robert Lacey said, “How the British love to bow and scrape.” They should give the egg-tosser a medal.
PS… These egg photos in this post are from Tuesday. In the biz, we call that foreshadowing. The egg spectre!!
The King has been egged during a walkabout in York.
One man has been detained after appearing to throw eggs at the King and Queen Consort in the city, where the royal couple are due to unveil a statue of the late Queen. pic.twitter.com/inD1BT3Tkg
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 9, 2022
This is the moment an egg is thrown at King Charles III and Queen Consort in York. pic.twitter.com/oBsZE0bA6U
— GB News (@GBNEWS) November 9, 2022
Sky's Royal Correspondent @laurabundock reports from York where a protester has been detained for throwing an egg towards King Charles.
Latest: https://t.co/NdZEfUVO88
📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/uj8n7Me9Ve
— Sky News (@SkyNews) November 9, 2022
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
As hilarious as it would have been had those eggs landed, I’m glad they didn’t. I have no idea if detained means he’s feeding charges or if that just means they held him until the king was safe. If they landed, whatever punishment would have been a million times worse.
People were arrested and charged for holding up signs saying “Not my King” and “Abolish the monarchy” after the Queen died. I don’t think they’ll go easy on this guy.
The police also approached and warned people holding blank signs as a form of protest too. The UK is officially nuts (with apologies to cashews for besmirching their good name)
Exactly this. I don’t think Americans understand that people living in Great Britain don’t have the same rights to free speech that we have in the US. But I am also glad the eggs didn’t land. I think people should be able to shout their criticisms of the monarchy, and the government in general, but throwing things is assault.
Despite my comment below, i’m glad the eggs didn’t connect. That would have meant a serious assault charge for the tosser, and no one actually wants the Royals physically hurt. Even so, the guy made his point. Charles is thin-skinned, and I bet he’s still shaking, with relief and/or a bruised ego.
@AnnaKist says:
November 9, 2022 at 8:20 am
“…….and no one actually wants the Royals physically hurt.”
You know this isnt true, right?
All the clowns with press passes would like a word. So too the Machiavellian courtiers and other sycophants who believe DoS is “a threat to the monarchy.” PLUS those from among the bended knee brigade who talked about carrying pointed weapons to DoS engagements so they could poke her pregnant belly.
Dont forget:
– Mounbatten was blown up by a bomb from the IRA.
– Anne was nearly kidnapped
– Diana was murdered…..killed in a car crash which, she said in a letter she wrote just 10 months before she died, that charles was “planning an accident” in her car.
So yeah, there are ALWAYS folks who “actually want the Royals physically hurt.”
Thats why security is so tight around them. Thats why H feels so strongly about security for his family. And thats why elements in the british state apparatus are fighting tooth and nail to prevent him from having it.
Agreed – once everything starts to resort to violence then it’ll all really go to hell in a handbasket. Not that we maybe aren’t there already.
I would really like to have seen just a smooge of egg on Chuck’s suit. But I am very happy about the boos. Chuck cannot pretend that boos come from isolated bad apples or whatever.
What I really would like to see, forever and always and ever and ever, are signs at every single RF outing that say PRINCE OF PEGGING. I so want to see this when they come to my home town, Beantown. Oh, the glee, the schadenfreude, you cannot imagine.
I completely misread the headline for this post. At first, I thought it said at an event in NEW YORK and I thought “Oh boy! Not only are we renouncing fascism with the midterms but we’re also reaffirming to the British monarchy that nope, we’re still good.”
Then I reread it and saw it was only York as in York, England. I’ll see myself out.
As a lifelong New Yorker, I can assure you: If one of us had thrown them, we wouldn’t have missed. This is just what happens when a country takes perfectly good bats and balls and chooses the convoluted nonsense that is cricket over baseball.
But on the other hand, this guy was probably more eloquent. A New Yorker would’ve just yelled “f–king assholes!” or something.
@Miranda, yup we would have landed at least one egg.
Baseball is actually derived from cricket and other British “bat and ball” games.
Either way, they’re both boring, IMO.
British people are more likely to grow up playing rounders than cricket which is usually only played by relatively rich people.
But would a US leader have better reflexes? Say what you will about George W Bush – that war criminal knew how to duck a shoe.
A Test Cricket Match can last for days, so can get =boring when no one scores for long periods. I’ve never understood why Australians took to test cricket as they did . Players basically spend the entire day in the sun . That may have been perfect for English Summers , but our Aussie summers are another thing entirely . My brother loves listening to the cricket on the radio! I do enjoy the one-day cricket, though. It has limited overs, so thte’s action all the time.
We also would have been able to hold up signs that would have made our sentiments known without violent hijinks. But for sure there would’ve been a tomato tossed in there too. No doubt.
Needed this comment this morning – loved it!!
I hope they now have their eggspectations down on being beloved king & queen
This is an unacceptable thing to yolk about. Chick your liberal bias there, DouchesofCambridge
😂🤣
LOL
This is fun. More please. Never heard about the guillotine remark before and Lacey’s comment on Brits loving to bow and scrape, hadn’t seen that before either. Thanks for the laughs this morning. I really really would like to see the monarchy abolished in my lifetime.
A hundred years from now, I hope future historical times state that the downfall of the monarchy began the year of our Lord 2022 in the town of York with the throw of an errant egg in the name of those who suffered at the hands at the horrific monarchy.
The more they refuse to address the legacy of slavery and colonialism, the louder their silence will seem. Not a single one of the various excuses people make for not doing so holds water.
(And yes, I realize that the US and a number of other countries need to do some soul-searching and acknowledge our respective ugly pasts as well.)
Hard to do so in the US when politicians are dictating what can be in textbooks and are only allowing textbooks where the words slave and slavery do not appear and are pretending that we haven’t been and continue to oppress people of color in this country.
LOL. Charles is learning fast that the love for his mother does not extend to him, isn’t he?
He sure is learning that lesson! They really, really assumed that all the respect people had for QEII was going to transfer right to him, didn’t they? He’s overplayed his hand and totally misread the situation. This is only the start.
Charles can take this two ways. At least he knows that there are people who are opposed to his accession or it’s just one person and the “huge” crowds that come to see him says he’s popular. Since the Queen died the Royal rota always make it point to tweet about the “huge” crowds that come to see Charles and Camilla and the Cambridges. I think even they know that with the Queen gone, the Royal Family is on shaky ground.
They may need to control their venues like visiting schools with children cheering them on.
On the one hand, I don’t want to encourage the throwing of objects at anyone at any time because it all boils down to violence (egg pun intended). On the other hand, if you are going to throw something, eggs are a relatively “soft” object, more likely to make a mess than physically harm someone, and I am somewhat-shamefully grinning in glee at this.
@FancyPants – I’m with you on this. The 12 year old in me wants to giggle, but this technically qualifies as violent behavior so I can’t endorse it. Sigh….
Soooo was this in support of Eggs Peggington?
Charles and Camilla are not popular with all to say the least after all his spin doctoring. Charles treatment of diana,Meghan and harry may be coming back to bite him so to speak. And c and c looking so happy during the mourning period also. Charles just does not get it
Some people get pegged, others get egged 😉
Well, they wanted people to boo Harry and Meghan and also were fantasizing about throwing them off the balcony. Look who ended up with eggs on their face 😂 almost literally.
LOL pegged n egged
Lots of puns this morning, I see! 😉
I’m more surprised with the rest of the crowd . I mean, they started to sing the national anthem? “God save the king”? Really?
@First comment, so am I. The city of York was screaming about removing Paedrew’s Duke of -York- title earlier this year and wanted the royal family to remove it if Paedrew didn’t give it up. Considering KC has also had some very close ties to pedofiles and shady businessmen himself, I honestly would assume that York would be pro egg thrower.
This is why protesters shouldn’t commit violent acts. You run the risk of swaying others to feel sorry for the ones you are protesting against. Let the ones dragging you away be the violent ones and you get the sympathy.
Exactly. Let them fall on their own swords. Don’t let them get the sympathy vote.
This is particularly hilarious for me. Having coffee with my Bestie yesterday, she started talking about KC3 and I said, “Arrgh. What he needs is a good egging! Do people still egg houses and cars and other people? I really hope so!” And, hey presto! Wish granted! Must be because I started wearing my corno (horn) pendant again! 😂😂😂
The fact that people started yelling god save the king as if an egg would do him in.😂😂😂
my foil hat needs ironing but I think people are planted in the crowds for this, like when that chap in Edinburgh started shouting at Randy Andy and immediately people started chanting.
Yes they did. It was obvious from Will and Kate’s ireland trip that wasn’t announced they hire crowds. How would the crowds know where to show up if nothing is announced ahead of time?
How eggciting a development to see a real life lack of deference for C-Rex and Cams. I wonder how long it will be before they blame that egg toss on Netflix or Meghan?
I saw a tweet this morning blaming it on Meghan.
I don’t understand the point of this. The worst thing you can do to them is ignore them and let them know how irrelevant they are in 2022. Throwing things at people with no power? What exactly does that accomplish? I think the monarchy (any monarchy) is a ridiculous concept and who the hell needs King Charles? But I’ve said this before. They aren’t the problem. They used to be, sure. And they certainly are a symbol of past atrocities countries have been built on which needs to be addressed. But right now, people are angry about the skyrocketing cost of living, about the lack of affordable housing and healthcare systems in crisis everywhere. Maybe throw the egg at politicians instead.
All the stolen wealth and lands and racism shouldn’t be ignored imo. Could that be the very reason they’ve continued all these years?
@Emmi I agree that’s the way it normally works. But Imho the BRF has a lot more power than is admitted. They downplay their power like they downplay their wealth. Their secrecy is dangerous and neither dangerous people nor entities should be ignored. We in the USA learned that lesson the hard way with Trump.
The RF has demonstrated its power by bullying the BBC, embargo ing the BM re unflattering stories (esp about William), exerting control over certain live video footage (like TQ’s funeral). Most importantly is their exemption from discrimination, employment & environmental laws and freedom of info laws re their finances. And this is just what’s been recently exposed and all of which are political. They also have the backing of the establishment that’s desperate to maintain the status quo. Plus the power of the billionaires in charge of various media empires, with whom the RF has the invisible contract…
The Queen had power and the courtiers do but they only did (do?) because the Queen was respected and they could hide behind her. People look to the monarch and decide if they respect that person. I don’t see Charles commanding a lot of respect for long. They may have power but it’s fragile. It’s dependent on one person and … Chuck? I don’t see it.
Emmi. Whatever the reality of their reducing power, the RF is financially and, more important, symbolically at the top of the pile. To some, particularly as you say now with the economic crisis, they appear to be strutting around with slight regard for the growing divisions in UK society. I am not at all surprised that the cost of living is making people less respectful of the RF; you can see this reflected amongst many of the negative posts in the previously royal and loyal DM of all places. There are also deep rooted issues that hang over the RF from years ago; these problems don’t disappear with the changing of the guard. Throwing things? There are other ways. I’m strongly in favour of a republic and hope that the rest of the country is moving in that direction. I would definitely support a referendum. Chances are slim, but I know tens of people who only liked the RF because of the queen. People are more sceptical now.
My first reaction was concern that the eggs would hit innocent bystanders. That’s not good. People wore their nice clothes to meet the royals and I wouldn’t want them egged. Then I wondered about the safety protocols around the royals. How did these crowds carry anything to throw and get so close?
I wondered that. How come they managed to lift their arms to throw projectiles without something happening. I suppose RF security can’t manage everything, including what the crowd is carrying with them in shopping bags or handbags, or how they’re standing. Also, there’s the security of a crowd. Safety in numbers. You wouldn’t want to be out in the open throwing things for fear of being physically brought down.
well I went out for breakfast on Saturday and the cafe had no eggs, it appears there is a national egg shortage problem due to avian flu so I’d like to know where this chap got his from.
His own farm?
The best thing KC3 could do is spend his reign dissolving the monarchy and negotiating a deal where he and Peggy-boy keep some of the sovereign’s toys (a castle, a couple of jewels, maybe a vacation castle for the mistresses) and of course, lots of tax-free money. Or just start investing in lots of umbrellas to protect against falling eggs.
This is not the first time Charles had eggs thrown at him. He visited my college back in the 80s and eggs were thrown and hit him.
I don’t want to disparage any British folks on here, but the “bowing and scraping” observation really is apt, isn’t it? Obviously it’s not true of everyone there, not by a mile, but it does seem to be ingrained in the national character to some degree, at least with older people.
I like the expression “forelock tugging.” It’s so evocative of subservience and misplaced respect and deference.
One of the reasons I don’t like British period dramas as much as many Americans do is that there can be so much insidious classism in them. “Downton Abbey” was a great example of that. It always found little ways to whitewash the class system and make it seem far more benign than it actually was. It was really Team Status Quo all the way. Give me “Peaky Blinders” over that s**t any day.
Anyway, I’m glad the eggs didn’t hit anyone but I applaud the sentiment behind the attempt.
I don’t disagree about the bowing and scraping, especially in older people, but any crowd that came out to see Charles and Camilla would be somewhat self-selecting. Most people liked the Queen but are generally indifferent to the rest of them (I can’t stand any of them).
@AnneL – supposedly the majority of the support for the BRF lie with people 65 years and older. There’s a disconnect with people under thirty. So I don’t think the bow and scrape will last for too long. I hope!
They barely mean anything to younger people, you’re right. My kids don’t really know a thing about the RF, other than the queen has just died. One of them watched the Windsor flowers on the news by chance – she said she’d have hugged Meghan if she could have. (She knows how much I admire her.) She said it was crap that we had lost the chance of having an American over here because they are so modern. When I grew up, it was the queen this, the queen that, how everyone was jealous of us having a royal family; and we were mad for Charles and Di and then Di alone.
Give them their due, they barely blinked – it’s not the first time he’s been on the receiving end and it’s very much “smile and carry on.” In most countries the security would be on top of him.
I suppose doing a John Prescott (ex deputy PM, who was egged by someone who clearly didn’t know about Prescott’s past as a boxing champ in the merchant navy) would be out of the question. Leave that to Anne…
It’s giving me Joffrey baratheon
My first reaction to this is, If someone does this to William will we see an honest to God tantrum? What a bruising for his immature ego that would be!
Somewhere, Diana is smiling.
Which is what I’m doing now, as well. That is such a great comment.
He should just be glad people are not throwing tampons at him.
Oh wouldn’t that be just perfect!
Eheheheh. As The Penguin in Batman Retuns so aptly asked, “Why is there always someone who brings eggs and tomatoes to a speech?” 🤪🤣
I agree as well. As with the beer can throwing at Ted Cruz, I can’t condone/endorse the violence but behind closed doors…