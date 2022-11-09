Princess Kate steps out in an olive Hobbs coat to chat about maternal mental health

It’s so weird that the Princess of Wales has done one public event in the past month and suddenly she’s making a surprise outing today, the same day The Crown Season 5 dropped on Netflix. That’s not a coincidence. I doubt it was Kate’s call, however. This feels more like King Charles ordering his lazy daughter-in-law to go out and do an event, do anything to change the headlines away from The Crown. Good luck to the Windsors on that very obvious play! Even the Daily Mail noted in their coverage of Kate’s event today that The Crown was released today and it has “sent shockwaves” through the royal household. LMAO.

Anyway, Kate visited the Colham Manor Children’s Centre, where she spoke to staff about maternal mental health. It continues to be bizarre that Kate has made “maternal mental health” one of her causes, given how Kate was completely fine with Kensington Palace’s massive smear apparatus attacking the Duchess of Sussex throughout her pregnancies. Concerns about maternal mental health should probably start in your own family, but what do I know.

Kate wore a dark olive coat by Hobbs, which retails for £369. She paired it with “a £625 Jimmy Choo bag and £550 pearl drop earrings from designer Kiki McDonough.” I actually like the coat a lot, and I’ve always thought that Kate looks good in really dark, saturated colors like burgundy, olive and navy. The way she’s wearing the coat though, with the belt loosely tied, it’s reminding me of someone! Gee, I wonder who.