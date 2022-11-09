Princess Kate steps out in an olive Hobbs coat to chat about maternal mental health

It’s so weird that the Princess of Wales has done one public event in the past month and suddenly she’s making a surprise outing today, the same day The Crown Season 5 dropped on Netflix. That’s not a coincidence. I doubt it was Kate’s call, however. This feels more like King Charles ordering his lazy daughter-in-law to go out and do an event, do anything to change the headlines away from The Crown. Good luck to the Windsors on that very obvious play! Even the Daily Mail noted in their coverage of Kate’s event today that The Crown was released today and it has “sent shockwaves” through the royal household. LMAO.
Anyway, Kate visited the Colham Manor Children’s Centre, where she spoke to staff about maternal mental health. It continues to be bizarre that Kate has made “maternal mental health” one of her causes, given how Kate was completely fine with Kensington Palace’s massive smear apparatus attacking the Duchess of Sussex throughout her pregnancies. Concerns about maternal mental health should probably start in your own family, but what do I know.
Kate wore a dark olive coat by Hobbs, which retails for £369. She paired it with “a £625 Jimmy Choo bag and £550 pearl drop earrings from designer Kiki McDonough.” I actually like the coat a lot, and I’ve always thought that Kate looks good in really dark, saturated colors like burgundy, olive and navy. The way she’s wearing the coat though, with the belt loosely tied, it’s reminding me of someone! Gee, I wonder who.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
She needs to trim her hair or wear a pony tail. She is always pushing her hair back. She is hypocritical representing this topic. She ignored her sister in law and her nephew when they were a few feet away.
Indeed she is hypocritical to try and address this topic.
I agree about her hair. The constant touching it and then shaking hands with people is so unhygienic.
“It continues to be bizarre that Kate has made “maternal mental health” one of her causes, given how Kate was completely fine with Kensington Palace’s massive smear apparatus attacking the Duchess of Sussex throughout her pregnancies.” It’s what Wills now does with racism too. They’re deflecting and gaslighting. How can we be racist if we say we’re “Bored” of it and do fake events in support of not supporting it? And how can we have contributed to tormenting a soon-to-be mother and damaging her mental health if now we say we’re in support of not supporting attacks on mothers?
They continue to dumb down the already dumbest timeline.
I think it’s more than hypocritical – pretending to care about maternal mental health is really nasty considering she was part of the good squad driving a pregnant woman to consider suicide. These people are truly cruel and disgusting. I’m really confused why anyone in England besides the racists would support the family.
I also never get why she never so much as *mentioned* the effect that HG can have on a woman’s mental health during her pregnancy. It’s like…Kate: it’s RIGHT THERE
@Lorelei
No mention of HG because she didn’t suffer from it. It was an excuse to get out of work.
@Chrissy Don’t let your hatred of Catherine get in the way of the facts. She was hospitalized for multiple days with HG during her first two pregnancies. She definitely had HG.
Well then, all the more reason for her to raise awareness and talk about it. If she suffered she should talk about it because it DOES have an affect on a mothers mental health. It’s just….odd that she has nothing to do with HG. It would be SO easy for her to raise awareness( you know, since she apparently had it) A lost opportunity.
I don’t think she was hospitalized with Charlotte.
She never recognizes HG day every year, the most we get is her making these general comments about maternal mental health.
Her HG always magically went away around the end of the first trimester, which is when many women’s morning sickness goes away, whereas HG is usually something a woman struggles with throughout her pregnancy. With Louis, we saw her out and about and then a week later the pregnancy was announced, so it doesn’t seem likely that she was suffering from HG.
I know it sounds gross to speculate that they were lying about her medical condition as a way for her to get out of work, but they also covered up William’s COVID and they covered up the Queen’s poor health for a year. Sooo….its not outside the realm of possibility.
@Nels
Hate is a strong word and I don’t hate anyone (aside from maybe DT) but Kate has endlessly shown that she’ll do anything for attention. This includes claiming life-threatening HG and then driving herself miles past multiple hospitals to arrive at one that had paps on the premises. That degree of attention-seeking is astounding and given what we’ve seen of her behaviour since then, she doesn’t deserve the benefit of a doubt. She’s pathetic.
Speaking of hair, maybe it’s because I haven’t seen any profil photos, but her hair seems thinner. Is it the styling or has she left cousin Itt at home?
She seems to have fewer extensions on. And the photos seem to show that her hair isn’t as long.
Never! That is her way of filling dead moments of silence, awkward moments, walking moments to look charming, times where she cannot jazzhand.
The gall she has to have maternal mental health as a key focus of hers…
Yep, Kate has been sent out to try and distract from The Crown. Well, good luck with that.!
After reading about The Poppy Factory and Harry’s wreath, I was feeling vexed and petty…and joined Netflix yesterday so I can watch the first episode, today..!
I’ve got a three-day weekend coming up, so that’s my plan! Netflix & popcorn!
Monochromatic styling again. So weird.
Also, what I want to write about the everlasting f***ing gall she has touching the topic of maternal mental health isn’t fit for polite society.
She needs to shut up about maternal mental health. Clearly she does not understand the topic and clearly she does not care, as evidenced by her treatment of Meghan during her pregnancies.
The coat looks nice. I guess this is her new look now, huh? long coats and clothes from the same color family whether or not the colors work together?
I feel like she does the same event over and over and over again. It’s like talking about babies and maternal mental health is all she can do, and she doesn’t even do it well.
The one-trick pony act is getting boring, isn’t it? She can’t even keep the momentum or interest up for more than 5 minutes because she’s just so dull. If you’re not going to contribute with money or by setting up actual initiatives, then stop wasting people’s valuable time, Keen!
I will never understand for the life of me why anybody would want to be used as a prop for royal PR, but then again, I have morals.
This way she doesn’t need new research or notes every time. I can see how a “Groundhog Day” kind of life would appeal to the lazy.
Which of these events have you attended?
Kate receives millions in taxpayer funds to allegedly raise awareness for these issues so trying to attack regular people about it is dumb.
Plus that outfit she wore will be a tax write off which regular people can’t do when they dress for work.
But keep licking those boots.
The cost is fine but her hand bag is the wrong shade of green with the cost and massively expensive as well. She remains unable to accessorize because the shoes look off too.
Yes! The color of the bag bugs me to no end.
Yes its driving me crazy. If she’s going to really stick with the monochromatic theme, someone needs to help her do it better.
Ugh I mean coat not cost. Her stuff is usually overpriced, especially that handbag that doesn’t even work with the rest of it.
I think this is her ultimate bitch move, intentionally choosing this topic as a final FU to Meghan. What a cow.
Yes indeed. I think it’s deliberate. Woo boy but she’s not even tried to hide her mean girlness since TQ’s funeral.
The BRF doesn’t believe anything Meghan says because, if they did, they would be forced to confront their appalling behavior. As a result, Kaye sees no contradiction in focusing on maternal mental health.
“Wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report” – and that went unpunished in the BM
Kkkhate doesn’t have to “believe Meghan” or not. Khate KNOWS what she did. Khate KNOWS she mercilessly abused pregnant Meghan. Taking up the mantel of supporting maternal mental health is an attempt to pave over her appalling behavior towards her SIL while Meghan was expecting. As others have opined, this is straight-up gaslighting and it’s a (shit) show directed at Khate’s stans.
Kate has tried to gaslight and erase what Meghan has done for years now. And the UK media lets her do it.
Then karma strikes, her sister turns around and does the same thing to Kate. I really hope Meghan and Harry had a great laugh when learning the name of Pippa’s latest babe.
The coat looks too big on her and very unflattering. Some people can wear this style of coat and look good in it but Kate cannot. It’s not a style that I can wear either. I look as if I’m wearing a sack tied in the middle 😂.
I love the whole look. It’s one of her best. I never thought to wear all olive. It looks great.
That coat is gorgeous. I keep going back to look at it.
I’m with you, this is a great coat. I have coat envy, and I don’t even need a coat where I live.
@cCerys I agree with you. She needs a tailored coat if she’s going to wear one that covers this much of her. This one makes her look pencil thin and not in a good way.
What makes it look so BIG on her is that she is so freakin’ gaunt.
What is the point of her “speaking to staff about mental health” ? That’s their job and what they do….is the idea for them to take time out of their busy day to educate her on the topic? Surely there’s more to it.
Was also wondering about timing – I always had the impression that these appearances (refuse to call it “work”) were planned weeks or months in advance – v.s. something she could do fairly spontaneously.
I’m glad this came about as a perfect example of what ive always tried to tell folks about the monarchy:…they can order their subjects to upend their lives at very short notice just to accommodate the whims and fancies of the ‘royals.’ Today is case in point.
Granted, I am sure that the courtiers had this day in mind [OPENING DAY OF ‘THE CROWN’ SEASON 5] for some time , so they would have had enough time to plan a course of counter-programming, i:e get the senior royals out and about to try to deflect from ‘Crown.’ LOL
Kate visits professionals working in mental health, tells them “mental health is important” and they all have to nod in awe at her wisdom.
Charles has his calendar booked for months in advance. Kate and William always announce their events at most a week or so prior to them and often they are embargoed for no rational reason. Especially most of Kate’s events.
The point is a photo op for Kate, so that she can pretend to be earning her keep. She is there to learn, or that’s what they tell us. All these photo ops are described as listening & learning sessions for the royals, particularly Bill & Katie Keen. It takes a huge chunk of someone else’s time, or several someones, to plan & execute these photo ops, but that’s all they are, photo ops.
her schedule is not like Charles, so I’m not sure how far in advance her things get scheduled – but the Crown’s release date was announced weeks and weeks ago, so this could have been planned for weeks to coincide with that release.
Please could someone help me out and explain to me, as someone who doesn’t have the £££ for cosmetic procedures and doesn’t know/understand all the options available to a woman why Kate’s face looks fuller (almost like she looks when she’s pregnant)
I don’t want to be bitchy and head down the alcoholic, anti depressant medication rabbit hole
I’d just be hugely grateful if someone could please give me the *science* just incase I ever win a $2.6 USD billion lotto. Thank you
I don’t really see her face looking much fuller, but for a little while now she has looked like she had fat grafted (called a “stem cell facelift”) into her cheeks and the fat didn’t take super well (fairly common apparently) so it’s giving her an odd melting look. I only assume this because I’m reading an excellent book by a plastic surgeon that discusses this procedure (among others) and it’s pitfalls – the book is The Park Avenue Face!
This is so interesting. I didn’t know that was a thing.
Her face does look fuller and healthier, which is incongruent with her body, which is why I think more people never talk about how she’s disappearing before our eyes.
She is not a good person, but everybody deserves help if they need it.
I don’t have experience with cosmetic procedures, but an unusual “fullness” in the face can absolutely be a result of bulimia. And I’m guessing there are fillers as well.
Are you from Altadena?! Are you the one?!!!!! 😉
Interesting stance in that 3rd pic! And yes she looks good in olive, brown, burgundy etc. It’s so easy to have your colours done, I had mine done 30 years ago then got an update 15 years ago after ‘the change’. It’s weird how she doesn’t know what colours to wear? I know exactly what colours to wear even if it’s a tshirt I’m wearing to the gym.
On tampon, can he really order the Wails around? They’ve got their own money now, what hold does he have?
@TheOldChick The stance with the legs out like that is a Tory power stance to project authority https://www.freud.org.uk/2019/12/02/the-tory-power-stance-a-developmental-perspective/
it just looks odd, like a toddler post a great poo.
Kate looks good in olive green, but the green purse doesn’t match. With monochrome, you can go all in, but break up the look with various ‘textures’ (she has the right idea with the mohair jumper underneath and the suede boots, and the snakeskin purse) but you have to keep the same colour. Or they have to be within the same family. The purse is screaming teal.
The colour looks good on her though, won’t lie.
That’s actually a cheap sweater dress from Mango underneath. Thrifty Kate, wearing High Street!
I’m obviously in the minority, but I think the coat is a dowdy colour, the shoes are a dowdy colour and guess what? The blouse/dress underneath the dowdy-coloured coat is dowdy too!
I thought the stance was interesting too. It doesn’t appear natural, and I wouln’t think she’s ever been photographed posing like that before. Or she’s having trouble standing up?
It doesn’t look like a stance to me. It looks like she’s shifting weight as she’s about to step away from the people she’s talking with–or the people who are trying to engage with her, as she’s not really interested in what they have to say.
She’s always had very masculine body language. People on royal dish used to refer to the way she walked as her man strides. When they were dating she used to be famous for her “crotch shots” because she’d sit in the back of a car with her legs wide open the way a man sits, and climb out of the car the same way.
In that photo she’s standing with her legs wide apart, like a man.
There was a YouTube video where someone claimed she was transgender because of all her masculine physical features. I don’t think she is transgender, but she is very masculine.
I was going to hold off watching C5 until we’ve caught up (we’re in season 3 but it’s tough going as I feel so bad for Diana) and I can be overly linear in my thinking/planning but I’ve realised that it’s not like I don’t know what happened in the previous season(s) so I’m diving straight in tonight.
As for KKKhate, oh look, a monochrome outfit with a tie on the coat, I wonder where her style inspiration came from? It’s better than the red mess the other day? That’s the best I’ve got in trying not to be totally negative about this leech on taxpayer resources.
My apologies in advance, but Kate is too thin and while her coat is a decent color, the style emphasizes her very tiny waist. On a visit to speaking about mental health, this is such poor styling—she looks like she has ED.
My apologies in advance too. She is swimming in the top part of that coat. The other day when she wore all beige her boobs were pushed up and prominent but maybe she didn’t like how they looked in pics and went with less emphasis today and thus she looks more deflated? I do like the olive green and straight hair. No to the maternal mental health hypocrisy.
So it’s not just me who thinks the coat looks too big for her. It might have been “better” if she let the coat be open and didn’t belt it.
Hi, I agree but didn’t want to be first to bring up the subject. There are photos on the Daily Mail website where she looks as if she is swimming within that coat. It really highlights how scarily thin she has become.
What I find scary is that they say the camera adds 10 pounds. If this is so she must be skeletal in person. Much as I dislike her and think she is a mean girl, someone that thin is in dire need of an intervention. The problem for her is, I think, does she have enough people that care about her to stage such an intervention? She doesn’t appear to have any friends or close loving relationships so who is there to help?
As for maternal mental health, I think it’s unmitigated gall to go out and talk about that considering how she behaved towards the Duchess of Sussex during her pregnancy and post pregnancy months. This is of course assuming that she talks. From videos I’ve seen, she just sits there, nods, grimaces, cackles, does her jazz hands, and from time to time asks an inane question. And frequently look spaced out as though she’s not really there or she’s on something.
I saw Kate in June at Royal Ascot (can’t stand the royals but I love racing and RA has the best flat racing around) and she is honestly frighteningly thin in person. Her shoulder blades looked like a coat hanger.
Don’t apologize for bringing it up. If a public person appears unwell, it is very difficult not to observe and comment on it at a gossip website. If Kate appears alarmingly thin in a bulky loosely belted coat, something is wrong. Of course, the RR won’t say anything because suggestions of an ED imply Kate has a problem and a less than perfect existence. Can’t have that. I think something is wrong – beyond the obvious hypocrisy of a bully and leader of a smear campaign against a pregnant woman claiming to be a champion of maternal mental health.
Agreed. At this point, I just don’t see how there could be any question about that.
No need to apologize. She is frighteningly thin and it’s time the family did some kind of intervention. If not for photoshop, bra cutlets and wiglets you’d be shocked at her appearance. I saw her in 2016 in Victoria and she looked skeletal even then, and her face looked drawn and haggard. She’s in serious trouble.
She goes into extreme dieting mode for overseas tours.
I only realised after going to the DM for the whole article how thin she is looking, again. There’s a photo from side on where she looks like she’s going to disappear. A friend of mine bumped into her years ago and said two things. One, she is standard attractive not at all stunning. Two, she is thin. Unnaturally so (because “she did not look well on it”) This was when they were engaged, and she’s lost weight since then. There are several of us on here who have had/have an ED. Having had anorexia, I look at her and think, what is being done to help her. No doubt she feels physically ill all of the time. I know that I was always cold and not functioning properly in terms of memory or the ability to concentrate. It’s well known that EDs affect brain function. Sometimes she has a glazed look in her eyes, and I wonder whether it’s simply a lack of being able to engage because of feeling ill, or some kind of medication. She has my full sympathy on this issue and this one alone.
@Sparrow — I’m glad you overcame your anorexia. My sister was bulimic, anorexic and alcoholic, all of which contributed to her dying a horrible death at 41. So it’s triggering for me to see Kate struggling like this. I’m no fan of hers, but like you I do feel sorry for her about her very obvious ED.
@Sparrow I’m glad you’re better now!
I said this last week or the week before but I’ll repeat myself, whatever lol – but what makes me feel sorry for her is that no one seems to care enough to help her. William doesnt – fine, that’s who he is (I mean its not fine but it is what it is) – but where is her mother in all this? It seems she loves Kate for who she married and that’s it. Kate’s health is just part of the price. I feel like if kate went to her mother and said “I want to leave him, I want to get help, will you help me” she would turn her away.
She’s a garbage person but I can’t imagine how it feels to be so sick and feel like you have no options.
Thank you, Jaded and Becks1. You can get over an ED. Some people say you’re a recovering anorexic for life, but that hasn’t happened to me, thank god. But I did have to dig deep to get myself out. I am so, so sorry it didn’t turn out as well for your sister, Jaded. And Becks1 – I wonder where her family is, too? Being equally cynical about her mother, I can imagine Carole saying, put a smile on and get out there. I did read on here once that Kate attends an ED clinic. I’m not sure where that poster got it from. The one thing she has in her favour is the financial ability to get the best care. The one thing she doesn’t seem to have in her favour is a loving husband, who would be core to her care.
Lol I thought the same thing about the belt. It reminded me that the press and royalists had issues with the way Meghan tied her coats. Ridiculous. Kate’s last three outfits have been the same just in different monochromes. I wonder what that’s about. I know if Meghan was doing this the Royal fashion press would have been outraged. And yeah Kate has no credibility when it comes to maternal mental health not after what she and her husband did to Meghan during her pregnancies.
Looks like wrap coats are finally ticked off the Meghan moodboard 🙄
Can’t WAIT to watch. Have to stop myself from binging…need to savor/stagger the drama.
On another note, this is the best Kate has looked in a long time. Everything from the coat to her hair is unfussy and sleek. When she talks about maternal mental health though, can she ACTUALLY say words about it so we can discuss that and not her styling choices? What happened to actually making an impact and not just bringing awareness with “their presence?” I say this because I’m just so curious about The Broody One’s expert advice on the subject and to see if she’s doing anything to advance the cause.
Ok, so I actually clicked on the DM link, just to see if anything substantial was said or learned, so you don’t have to. This is the long and short of it: “They discussed how the service has developed to meet the needs of the most vulnerable mothers in their community.”
HOW does it meet their needs? What about a spotlight/focus on anecdotes and testimonies of the actual moms? What is working? What needs work? Here, a personal revelation for what has been helpful to Kate during her pregnancies can be hugely apt: how she combatted anxious thoughts or anticipation, how she dealt with HG, who she leaned on, etc. This is not rocket science and the purpose/causes of her trip should not be buried in the 7th paragraph. If the RF is not happy with the way their events are covered, they need to release their own take from the event to truly highlight the issues, but they won’t because they must somehow agree that “Kate wore a Hobbs coat!” is the best headline they’ve got.
The color looks good on her, but I see she’s leaning heavily into the monochrome look. Olive coat, olive turtleneck, green purse, olive shoes. It would have been nice to contrast the olive with another color.
Apparently she’s the new queen of colour blocking according to Alexandra Schulman & the Fail 🙄. I do think part of her copying Meghan was to get the media style queen crown which Tina brown made clear seemed to be important to her.
Kate doing work on maternal mental health is a joke but it really shows how performative a lot of the royal ‘work’ is. Even if the charities didn’t think the royals were credible on certain issues (not saying that’s the case here) the set up in the Uk & the serfdom so strong that they probably have to go along with it.
Kate might be going for color blocking, but all I’ve seen is her wearing several mismatched shades of the same color in one outfit over and over again
Kate talking about “maternal mental health” makes me so stabby. I haven’t forgotten about how she spread lies about her pregnant suicidal sister-in-law to the press.
Would love to see a different lipstick choice. Not saying it needs to be dark but something that could just pop. The jacket styling is Meghan-inspired and the topic just reminds everyone that she was a gigantic mean girl to her SIL while she was pregnant and struggling.
Pretty rich considering she bullied her sister in law during her pregnancies.
Her stance in the last pic reminds me of how the Flintsones cartoons hold their feet out when standing. Fred and Barney do this all the time except when they’re bowling.
She has the worst posture ever.
Is she only allowed one crayon at a time and that’s what she uses to pick her outfits now?
She should be nowhere near this issue, the audacity of the woman knows no bounds.
@Janey seriously, lmfao
Yes to both of your statements @Janey!
That was flipping awesome, Janey. That’s going to make me laugh for the rest of the day.
The coat is fine, the outfit underneath though is downright ugly, down to the shoes. Boring!
I really like the coat but it seems she brought it too early in the season. It’s huge on her and looks like it was sized to fit over much bulkier inner wear during colder weather. I like the purse but she should have left it home. It doesn’t coordinate with the outfit. These events are an hour tops. Whatever is in there could have left in the car.
Steph I brought up this issue on another post. Why the handbags? I sense they ‘finish’ a woman’s outfit, perhaps. But I think they look ridiculous because we all know there’s never a time she’s going to look in one for her keys or phone because they’re not in there; it’s just pretend. On a side note, I prefer a clutch to the silly little handbags with handles that she totes about. Then I remember that somewhere from years ago I read/heard there is something the royal females carry about in their handbags, something to do with security. I can’t remember the details, which is annoying.
The royals have panic buttons, is that it? I think Harry wore his round his neck.
Cairidh – that sounds right.
Her hair colour keeps changing – i guess thats cause she keeps changing around the wiglets. Sometimes her hair is darker like this and others its bronde looking. She clearly spends a LOT of time on her appearance – more than actually working.
She does suit the colour!
Doubt the wiglet it in place here—the hair looks as thin and lifeless as ever. Too bad she didn’t befriend Meghan, she could have given her tips on maintaining lush locks.
I’m always amazed how we never learn anything from William and Kate’s visits. Kate just visited this place and that’s it. We’re left talking about her clothes. This happens every time. What’s their new hot shot PR guy doing?
@AmyBee EVERY TIME. But I really think that’s their goal, at least as far as Kate goes. Their PR guy probably considers a Kate engagement a success if she doesn’t pull a Marilyn or get caught on camera rolling her eyes out of boredom.
Kate shows up in a new outfit, does a few photo ops so the tabloids have some column inches to fill, and she checks off another box in the court circular.
Her PR dude’s job is done! He’s already at home relaxing.
i feel like they’re still going by the old RF playbook of cutting ribbons and doing ceremonial crap that means nothing. this is their idea of “service”. feel like in general RF just goes around to different organizations, shakes some hands, congratulates people on doing the work they are doing and move on and put their name to the organization newsletter or whatever to get more funding for them. this is what you get when recognize a bunch of people that have no skills other than being entitled to do “humanitarian” work. they’re not great public speakers, they’re not incredibly smart, they’re not creative, and cannot relate to the regular person if they tried.
The old playbook also includes the royals doing hundreds of these appearances per year even if they are not substantial. William and Kate pretend that they will focus more on a few causes but all they do is simply fewer brief engagements. Nothing of substance. They only stay at places longer than an hour if it’s a sports event.
“where she spoke to staff about maternal mental health.” and? What else did she say or do? I understand having conversations is a step in itself but it’s literally all they do. Some action such as creating a scheme or fundraising/supporting an existing one would be so much better, no?
Wait I actually love the color of the coat and the look…minus the shoes. I would buy that coat. That color is divine. She kinda has olive undertones and the color is complementary. The shoes read school principal to me. Yuck
The legs apart power stance really concerns me as it looks very much like the body posture she used on Meghan on the walk about; dominance, aggression? Or am I just over thinking this?
I noticed that too
I noticed that as well…
Bingo! I think the new title gave her the green light and confidence to let her inner mean girl out. C-Rex and Willie aren’t the only ones power tripping. And Katty needs to stop SWFing and trolling Meghan.
Agree
Kate’s cruelty knows no bounds. She is impossible to defend, and boy do they try. She has been caught treating her own daughter badly. Her hatred of women permiates from her. She is the exact opposite of Meghan in everyway which is why she covets Meghan’s being so much, specifically. It’s not just her style of dressing and never was. It’s her charisma, uniqueness, nerve talent. It’s her compassion, intelligence, work ethic, and people skills. It’s her elegance and elequence. Most of all, Kate is not *that* girl. She is not *the* one. The girl that the handsome prince fell madly in love with on first sight. The woman of Princess Diana’s sons dreams. It is killing her inside. Hence these over aggressions to her and an attempt to drive Meghan to suicide. MM killed the image of herself she had built in her mind.
Excellent observation and characterization. You are so right. At the end of the day, it’s deep insecurity and jealousy that are the root cause for Kate’s gleeful participation in bullying and smearing Meghan.
I’m really not into body shaming but have to observe the obvious: she looks like a skeleton in that first picture. Is no one in her family concerned about her weight?
Yes, despite loving the outfit, I did a double take at the narrowness of her waist and the belt. As ever, I also ask myself what her family is doing to help her? And is this causing tension because she doesn’t want any help? etc
Nope. In fact, according to at least the Tatler reporter who wrote the infamous profile on Kate, saying that she’s “worryingly thin” is considered a compliment in their circles. I wouldn’t be surprised if the people around her are 100% enabling and feeding her disordered eating and body issues.
There is no mental health despite them being champions of it for charities. She clearly is being encouraged by her set to keep up these appearances.
She cares about maternal mental health except for when she bullied her pregnant sister in law into feeling suicidal. Okay then.
She looks sort of…sedated in these photos. I’ve noticed that in other appearances on occasion. It’s really weird.
“Speaking about maternal health”
So… she gave a talk on how to drive a pregnant woman to suicide?
I really can’t today with this racist, hypocritical woman.
A pregnant woman carrying a family member.
This witch stealing Meghan’s style and “talking” about an issue that impacted Meghan. She can go somewhere and sit down.
On a shallow note. This is a first for me – I really like the whole outfit and the colours. I also love a clutch, because they don’t look as silly as carrying a tiny bag with a tiny handle (which she often does). I don’t normally like Hobbs, but I love this coat. I also think her photographer could be back? She doesn’t look as bad as she has done in recent photos. For some reason he always leaves her hands untouched up but does an amazing job on her face.
The Tory power stance, I didn’t know that was a thing. I checked into the link, and looked at the Kate picture again. When I first saw it, I thought it looked odd but on reexamination, well, oh dear, Kate is covering her “box” with not only her clutch (double oh dear) but also her hands. Kate just can’t get it right, smh.
This coat is an ugly colour of olive, sorry. I can’t decide if it’s ugly on its own (unlikely), or if it’s ugly bc she’s wearing it and she’s an ugly person (much more likely). Probably a combination of the two .
She has no right to speak on this issue. She can go straight to hell as far as I’m concerned. This rank racist hypocrite has absolutely zero shame.
Mos def a combination of the two, IMHO. Knowing how vile Kkkhate was to Meghan and seeing K’s appalling behavior towards M at the pre-funeral walkabout, I can’t find her attractive in any way. To rephrase an old saying, ugly is as ugly does. And God don’t love ugly. Kkkhate will always be fugly to my eyes. I will never give racism and lying a pass.
Like the coat but not that colour green, too matronly for me not styled properly again !!!! . Kate is v v thin but she has this bitch face on lately with a stern arrogance to go with it, also what’s going on with that stand of hers, close your legs darling !!!!!!
I just realized that I forgot to add to my comment on Kate looking way too thin (which makes her appear unhealthy and to have mental issues herself), I forgot to emphasize how she treated Meghan. This woman should not be advising anyone having a child on mental health at all.
Kind of off topic here, but I wonder how Camilla feels, when she sees Khate and Big Blue all the time?? Does it make Camilla think of Princess Diana and her short lived marriage to Charlie???? JS IMO
Big Blue is swivelling around on her finger, was it always too big and loose, or is this a recent thing.
Love the colour of the coat, though.
Love the coat, would look better with boots.
She is so beautiful and I love this outfit.
Sophie, I ‘ve never considered her beautiful, but she’s pretty enough. I see that these photos have been photo shopped so they make her look better. The more recent pictures of her either weren’t photo shopped, or not as much as these. The way she’s standing in the third picture is not attractive. It isn’t a natural way to stand. What was she thinking?
I have never thought she was beautiful, nor have people I know who’ve met her. She’s someone you’d walk past in the street and not look at twice. In fact, I think she stands out for looking really bad for her age and that would possibly catch your attention. She relies a hell of a lot on photo editing. Pictures of her from when she was at college etc do not show a great beauty in the making. Recent photos seem to have been less touched up or taken by a different photographer, because she has been looking closer to her real self, which is attractive enough but aged. One of the reasons she hated her sister in law so much? Envious of her looks. I am sure of it.
@Sophie — have you ever seen her in person? I have. She is shockingly, unnaturally thin, has haggard looking skin, and relies on fake hair, a mountain of makeup and photoshop to *appear* beautiful. If you’d seen her in person you’d know.
I would love to have this coat, but gosh she looks like she’s going to disappear into thin air.
And I don’t understand how after all this time she is still SO TERRIBLE at accessorizing- both with colours and styles.
Agreeing with @sparrow – why the tiny purse? I hate carrying a bag/purse, and if I went out with loads of “helpers” no way would I carry anything!
If she belted the coat more tightly it wouldn’t hang as well.
So the “talk” about maternal mental health (remember she and Baldy almost drove Meghan to suicide while she was pregnant) is chef’s kiss for Khate’s brand. Just perfect. Is the subject how to UNDERMINE a pregnant woman’s mental health, because that is the ONLY subject she has expertise in, ironically enough? And of course, the talk (or the mumble) is only an excuse to show off her brand-new coat, which said pregnant women with mental health issues paid for in order to be lectured by her. Because you know she brings nothing tangible to help, because the tangibles belong to her! What a wonderful world it is for Khate!
I thought Kate had a good interaction with that cute little black child, but the fact that he is talking to her alone makes it look very odd. The little guy was really on the ball, though. Of course, he could have been briefed so that he wouldn’t be too nervous. And very good that she said she was Catherine and not the Duchess of Cambridge, so she does self-correct.
I love the coat and matching shoes. The dark green is beautiful. But we all know who Kate is copying!
However, I must say that the coat is somewhat big on Kate.
That’s it.