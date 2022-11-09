Jane Goodall: Prince Harry ‘wanted to bring Archie up in Africa, running barefoot’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex haven’t lived in the UK since November/December 2019. That’s when they went to Canada and plotted their exit. At the Sandringham Summit in January 2020, different scenarios were suggested by courtiers and by Harry, but when it came down to it, Harry and Meghan were not offered the compromise they wanted, which was to be “half in” the institution, but able to live abroad and have some kind of security. They were told that wasn’t an option for them, that they would need to sink or swim. The courtiers and the Windsors believed that Meghan and Harry would sink, and that Harry would come crawling back to them without Meghan. Either that, or the Windsors genuinely wanted the Sussexes to die, which… was something that really could have happened. Anyway, just remember all of that whenever Salt Island gets performatively outraged about “the Sussexes could have lived in Canada or South Africa or New Zealand!” They offered, and that offer was rejected. Speaking of…
The Duchess of Sussex has said she’s happy to be back in her native California, but Prince Harry would rather have moved to a different continent. His friend, the celebrated primatologist Dame Jane Goodall, has revealed that he wanted the couple to live in Africa, where he has spent some of the happiest times in his life.
‘He wanted to bring Archie up in Africa, running barefoot with African children,’ she says of their three-year-old son. He and Meghan also have a daughter, Lilibet, aged 17 months.
Prince Harry’s advisers were said to be working on a ‘bespoke’ role for the couple, probably in Africa, that would combine some work on behalf of the Commonwealth along with charity work and a role promoting Britain. The plan had been drawn up by Sir David Manning, the former British ambassador to the U.S. and special adviser on constitutional and international affairs to Harry and Prince William. Of course, the plan was never put into action and the couple moved to North America before quitting royal duties. Had they moved to Africa, it could have made it more difficult for the Sussexes to sign lucrative deals with American companies such as Netflix, Spotify and BetterUp.
Again, in 2019, there were many scenarios and plots. Prince William and his advisors were openly discussing the need to exile the Sussexes as William “prepared for kingship.” It was believed that William and his advisors didn’t want the Sussexes to be “exiled” in Canada or Australia because they would basically have their own royal courts in exile in those countries, thus the “send them to Africa” plan was loosely formed. I believe Harry associated the African continent with freedom, freedom from royal life, freedom from the British media, so yes, he saw himself raising his children outside of the royal system. Remarkable that he’s doing just that in Montecito, huh?
Once again, the royals are so short-sighted that they cut off their noses to spite their faces. Now they have to worry about Harry and Meghan stomping all over their own news cycle. By failing to keep them within the fold, they have created the exact opposite of what they intended–the Sussexes free to do whatever they please, with no oversight from the palaces. The Sussexes have set up an alternative “court” in California simply by existing and living on their own. It’s laughable the way the royals keep thinking that they get to have a say in what harry and Meghan do. They denied themselves that when they vetoed the half-in half-out concept (I’m glad for Harry and Meghan that they were so stupid though–I think such an idea was fundamentally unworkable, and they are better off on their own.) The royals’ failure to imagine anyone functioning out of the royal zone, especially Harry, who was more equipped than any of them to do so, even without Meghan, is mind-blowing to me. They said “sink or swim” to people who already are expert swimmers, and they’re surprised that the Sussexes haven’t sunk? The royals continue to show their incompetent asses to the world.
@Ianne
+1👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
So well said!
Netflix produces in Africa, Spotify is in most African countries, even BetterUp has some representation in Africa. And African children wear shoes, too.
@Eurydice +1. I was like wtf? And why don’t these people understand that Africa is an entire continent comprised of many countries with many different cultures etc? Its like they only know Africa and South Africa. Seriously, someone get these clowns a globe…and a clue!
Look I like Harry and I loathe the British media, but these idiots should stop this nonsense about running barefoot with African children….wtf! That narrative is fecking boring…stop it!…we have had shoes for a minute now…sigh! and we are not snot nosed…the hell….how annoying!!!
Thank you!
Africa is not a country… I know we are all pro-Harry & Meg vs the rest of the Royal Rot around here, but they way the entire family regards a whole a$$ continent as a singular country that’s still their colonial domain is so regressive. Ghana is not Botswana is not Kenya is not Egypt.
Also I spend time in West Africa and sorry, never seen anyone shoeless. I get the impulse to live on the continent, even I often try convince my partner to leave NYC and live in Dakar or Accra or Lomé with regularity, but “Africa” is not a perma-safari where you prance along with elephants and lions. Majority populations of “Africa” live within metropolitan areas, and as much as the cities are inspiring and lively, it’s not too dissimilar than any large urban area: traffic, pollution, daily commerce, people going to work, etc…
In my opinion, Jane needs to stop talking about the Sussex’s. She usually puts her foot in her mouth.
@JB
I dare you to find ONE INSTANCE of HARRY’S ACTUAL UTTERANCE……i:e WORDS COMING FROM HIS OWN MOUTH, speaking of/referring to Africa as if its a single country.
Agreed Kingston.
@kingston- Double agreed
+3 @Kingston.
“I spoke with Harry casually during the action when circumstances permitted—the urgent and wholly absorbing task at hand always, needless to say, came first. And halfway through my week in Liwonde we sat down one evening over beers and talked alone for an hour. About conservation, about Africa, and about his feelings for that continent.”
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a27257351/prince-harry-africa-move-not-surprising/
Recognized some Harry quotes shared in comments below from an article Town & Country put out 5 years ago. The writer, Klara Glowczewska, did another in 2019. After all the BM chatter about the Sussexes possibly going there. Quite certain Harry knows Africa is a continent-not a country.
Now, I question if Richard Eden knows that. Since RE is a card carrying member of the Willfully Misrepresent What Was Said club…I want to know what he’s twisting now.
I don’t know if Jane Goodall is British or not but this statement about raising children “barefoot” is ignorant as hell.
I can believe this, and it sort of goes into the whole “exile them to Africa” thing, and the Sussexes public clapback via Buckingham Palace about how any such decisions would be made by them. If H&M were talking about it, I can see William trying to make it sound like “exile” and like it was his decision. We know they were trying to find a way out of England and it makes sense that Harry’s mind would go to an African country, like Botswana maybe (where he has obviously spent a lot of time.)
But still LOL that if the Sussexes had moved to Africa they wouldn’t have been successful.
I don’t know how much i believe this. In the oprah interview they clearly said that they offered to be part time royals and that they would even live in a commonwealth country. So maybe they offered a commonwealth african country were they could possibly live. But harry also said that moving to africa would be complicated (i think he sad that in the africa doc?)
That’s what I think – that they offered a commonwealth African country as one of their preferred options. And then maybe the complications (security, optics of the white royals living in an African country in some sort of quasi-official role, etc) made it not feasible. But I believe it was being discussed on some level.
Good memory, Chloe! It started coming back to me after reading your comment. So, I found a snippet of the interview in which he expressed his opinion why moving to Africa wasn’t a possibility for him. https://youtu.be/mJ6v-8obti4
Harry:
“I don’t know where, I don’t know where we could live in Africa at the moment, you know. I just come from Cape Town. It would be an amazing place for us to be able to base ourselves, of course it would, but with all the problems that are going on there, I just don’t see how we’d be able to… to really make as much difference as we want to… without the issues and the judgement of how… how we would be able to without – with all those surroundings – I think it’s very hard place to live when you know what’s going on but then you’re sort of again slightly disconnected from it. The rest of our lives, especially for, you know, what our life’s work, will be predominantly focused on Africa.”
*sigh* This doesn’t sound the way Dame Jane wanted it to sound. I know his heart is in the right place but this weird obsession the brothers have always had with Africa makes me uncomfortable. First of all, they don’t love “Africa”, they love 2-3 countries. They love the whole rich white people on safari thing. I’m sure during his relationship with Chelsy, Harry developed a rather interesting perspective on life on that continent. I’m also sure his views and persective have re-aligned since then but this quote from Jane Goodall – which isn’t his quote I hope – brought it all back.
Yeah… That was not a great quote, in my opinion, even if Jane (and Harry) meant well. It sounds like a fetishization of Africa which is not helpful…
@Emmi, you are so right. I grew up in Kenya and the only times I remember running around barefoot was, when we visited my grandparents in the countryside during school holidays. My grandma allowed us to do this and we loved it.
My mother lived in uganda for a few years. She went barefoot a lot but she wasn’t supposed to because there’s a parasite that burrows in through the feet. She did get sick with the parasite and after numerous other tropical diseases, a doctor told her she wasn’t suited to a tropical climate and had to come home.
Back in Britain, she frequently went bare foot in the house and garden and my grandpa would tell her off because it wasn’t considered proper.
Maybe it’s something white people think they can do in Africa….. that the normal rules don’t apply.
Thankyou!…as an African that patronizing colonial British bullshit grates on my last nerve! Oh look at the pikanninies running around barefoot and naked, the cute little savages!…Mein Got!
Well said @Emmi . I am too disgusted to express my thoughts on this so eloquently as you have.
I thought that was a weird thing to say too, and I also hate how they just say “Africa.” Name a country.
I agree. I hope she’s paraphrasing what he said because what she’s saying also has me going “um what?” due to it reminding me of the “white colonist” fantasy some have/want.
I strongly feel like Jane is putting words in Harry’s mouth. She has done it before and needs to stop talking about him. Has Harry ever said this? Has there been proof that Harry doesn’t see Africa as a continent? Prove it, then you can criticize him.
yes to this so much. his heart is definitely in the right place with all the good work he does…but this quote about his love of “africa” really does play into the whole white colonist vibe. it’s also very different to LIVE in a country rather than just visiting. so…again not a great comment. and the barefoot thing…OOF.
I kind of get it, but also Africa is an entire continent with VERY different countries, cultures, strengths and weaknesses…to group them into this idealized fantasy of one culture/area is just so wrong.
To be clear though, this quote is not from Harry. This is Jane Goodall saying what she thinks Harry wanted for his children. the quote definitely has a white colonialist vibe but its not a direct quote from Harry.
(that’s directed generally not just at you bc I think some people are taking this comment from Jane as a direct quote from harry, which it is not.)
Robert Lacy in his book, “Battle of Brothers”, specifically discusses a plan by the “courtiers” to send (exile???) the Sussexes to South Africa but the South African Government was having none of it. The South African Government felt, to have British Royals on an extended tour or extended private holiday was one thing but permanent residence was out of the question.
This proposed scenario was in the US news consistently before they moved to America so I actually believe it. The idea was along the lines of what we would call an ambassadorship in the US. They would live in a stately UK owned residence and be seen on behalf of the royals in various capacities.
I also agree, as someone who has traveled to Africa many times, that Harry’s experience there was def more on the luxury end and that is probably his vision for living there.
I think this would still be a great option for them. He can write books from anywhere, she can host her podcast from anywhere and security etc would be less expensive there and he can be actively involved in his favorite charities as well as giving his children a unique and rounded upbringing.
@Jessica
“This proposed scenario was in the US news consistently before they moved to America so I actually believe it.”
Um….well you prolly need to see and hear H himself address this supposed scenario in an interview with Tom Bradby right there in South Africa in 2019, when H spelt out the reasons why it WOULD NOT be feasible for him and his family (or any royal for that matter) to live in SA, where their lifestyle would, out of neccessity, be strikingly different to their neighbours’ and make their work ineffective.
Is anyone going to talk about how racist and White-African-Fantasy that quote from Jane Goodall is?! Running with the barefoot Africans…SMDH.
Jane Goodall is the female version of David Attenborough.
Spot on Amy Bee.
Ugh, seriously—this sounds like “going native” or any number of racist tropes.
*sigh* Africa is not a country it’s a diverse continent with different cultures and cultural traditions. And a rich history of civilisations. I recently asked a nurse if he was Ugandan. He was Nigerian and bristled. The lazy Africa trope is akin to the Victorian ‘natives’ frame of mind.
Living in African country wouldn’t have stopped Harry and Meghan from signing deals with Netflix and Spotify so Richard Eden’s racism is showing here. Secondly the way it was explained in the Sunday Times Harry and Meghan were supposed to be exiled to Africa because they were too popular and William was upset. This talk about a bespoke role in Africa was only brought up after in Valentine Low’s book because the original plan was so terrible and made the Royal Family look racist. Plus Harry said the ITV documentary that living in Africa was not feasible.
I’m surprised that the BRF and the courtiers didn’t try to send Harry to be Governor of the Bahamas…. It’s like they just don’t understand modern technology and how small the world is now. There is nowhere on the planet, including Antarctica, where the Sussexes cannot communicate.
As much as I like meghan I don’t think she would want to live anywhere in Africa, just my thought. Also as an African I dont care if they only like 2 or 3 countries, he’ll when I visit Europe I can only visit about 3 or 4 countries and feel safe, so can’t be offended by that, go where you feel comfortable.
“Running barefoot with African children” is that still the image of Africa? Even these progressive(?) white people are problematic.
Exactly.
Harry, Will and Jane are very ignorant people.
‘He who knows not and KNOWS NOT he knows not, he is a fool, shun him.’
You got that, @solidgold?
However: ‘He who knows not and KNOWS he knows not, he is a child; teach him.’
So here goes: Harry has never said any crap like: “running barefoot with African children.”
SolidGold, do you have proof that Harry said this? Will has said some ignorant things regarding Africa but has Harry? What you have is what Jane said, not an actual quote.
Jane Goodall is not progressive. She thinks overpopulation in Africa is a problem. We’ll find out what Harry thinks about issues when his book comes out.
This, Amy Bee, 100%.
It’s annoys how people talk about Africa as if it’s one backwards country. Archie can run around barefoot in Montecito.
I think Jane is starting to lose her marbles a wee bit. She’s made a few other weird comments that came off sounding very *colonialist*. For instance, she’s blamed environmental problems in part on overpopulation in Africa. However, blaming population growth and subsistence farming for environmental damage is skewed. It’s actually conspicuous over-consumption and energy-intensive lifestyles of wealthy people in advanced economies that have a much larger impact on the environment than actions by poor people.
What is up with Brits and the British media always referring to Africa as though it’s a single country and not a massive continent with many diverse people, landscapes, and cultures? It makes me crazy! The brother “love Africa”? Okay, which country? According to Jane G, Harry wanted Archie to run barefoot with “African children”? Which ones? Not all Africans are the same. The richness of cultures is vast and varied.
It always sounds like the BM and many folks have no clue about “Africa”. It’s a small point, but it drives me nuts.
And the “running barefoot” thing is super problematic. It’s reminiscent of the “happy savages” line that our old US textbooks from the 70s projected on to indigenous people in foreign lands. It’s a tired trope that most definitely comes across as racist.
Harry in 2017 : “I wish I could spend more time in Africa. I have this intense sense of complete relaxation and normality here. To not get recognized, to lose myself in the bush with what I would call the most down-to-earth people on the planet, people with no ulterior motives, no agendas, who would sacrifice everything for the betterment of nature… I talk to them about their jobs, about what they do. And I learn so much.”
He also said: “My dad told my brother and me to pack our bags — we were going to Africa to get away from it all. My brother and I were brought up outdoors. We appreciate nature and everything about it. But it became more… This is where I feel more like myself than anywhere else in the world.”
hmm…i can begin to understand his sentiments, but this quote is really problematic. seems like Harry likes “Africa” because he can escape his role/duties/royal identity and not so much anything else. also, people are nice to you and take the time to talk to you because you’re a prince. this reads like a white girl inner monologue in a eat-pray-love-esque movie…i love Africa (which is an entire continent btw…not a country) bc it allows me to escape my reality so i can relax there in style above the means of pretty much everyone living there.
Oh come on. Harry is president of African Parks that deals with conservation and started Sentable. He cares deeply about Africa and said himself ( in 2019) that he doesn’t see it possible to even live there. Harry loves and cares for Africa. Just stop.
@hangonamin
“Prince Harry was in Malawi for longer—three weeks to my one. (And he would be back for approximately another month the following summer, 2017, for phase two of the operation.) And although I was nominally “participating”—invited on occasion to ride in the helicopter from which the elephants were darted with sedatives, riding daily in the so-called “chase” vehicle in which the ground crew rushed through the bush to the sedated elephants (and which, by the way, spoiled me for run-of-the-mill safari game drives forever)—Harry was actually working.”
Thought I would include a bit more information from the original T &C February 2017 cover story revisited in April 2019. (source of the “problematic” quotes)
Harry is a product of his family and he’s said and done things in his life that have been problematic. But he’s also worked and continues to work on becoming better – it’s a lifelong journey.
Feels a bit too imperialist…..
Where in Africa?
It’s Ike me stating I raised my son running around barefoot in the backyard (which I did) in North America but worse b/c of white imperialism vibes.
Oh Africa, dear Africa, where we can run barefoot!!! What a romantic way of viewing Africa!!
Kenya is different from Nigeria, Egypt or Morrocco…yet all these coutries are in Africa…
You do know that it was the colonialists who chopped up Africa into Kenya, Nigeria, ………….. etc. Right?
People also say they prefer to live in Europe, as opposed to U.S. or Canada. It’s referring to “a part of the world” I suppose. Honestly, considering Jane’s age, I’m not that surprised by her comments. She grew up when the colonialist mindset was pervasive. And her area of expertise is primates, not history, sociology, or anthropology where she might become more socially aware. On the other hand, I’m still surprised and put off by her comment, if that makes sense. And why is she even talking about Harry these days in the first place?
Harry and Meghan are the only relevant members of the RF. Their names are mentioned in EVERY news story for the clicks and/or viewing. They are an effective commodity for use in sales. The other royals are simply too unattractive, unintelligent, bland, and downright boring. And Jane Goodall is name-dropping for relevance.
@tamsin says
“And why is she even talking about Harry these days in the first place?”
We’re assuming that she did. Thats the sad thing about this entire thread and many of the comments here. One of the main shidteaters, also-known-as-pirate-with-press-pass, ratboiy-eden (as opposed to buttboiy-wooten) a well-known sidt-stirrer, was the one who most likely lied about Jane saying anything about the Sussexes recently.
I wish Harry and the entire Royal Family stop exoticizing African. It is not a playground for the royal, rich and famous to run around in but continent with many countries, cultures, histories and issues that need to be dealt with.
While youre wishing and fantasizing and presupposing, you could also wish that the shidt-stirrers masquerading as journalists in the britshidtmedia would stop telling barefaced lies about people and ‘forcing’ the gullible to swallow their shidt.
Ok, I see a lot of folks on here getting up in arms about a supposed desire expressed by Harry. A couple thoughts:
1) This is not a quote from Harry but someone quoting Jane Goodall. She is expressing her interpretation. So if it was said, be annoyed with her.
2) There’s nothing inherently wrong with the barefoot remark. As an immigrant from a former colony/commonwealth country, I too dream of returning to run around barefoot. I think, if he said it, it wasn’t a fetishization. There is a freedom that exists in our countries that simply doesn’t exist in the US/UK. If he said it, I am 100% sure he didn’t mean everyone runs around the streets with no shoes. He meant being at home and running around outside. It’s very different in a Northern country. My own child was never really able to do it and I often thought if we were back in my country, she would be running around barefoot in nature, freer and healthier, as I did. And yes, we have all the latest tech, and shoes (that we always wear) in my country too.
Too much is being read into this.
Thank you. People are coming for Harry from something Jane said. Harry has been very open for his love of Africa and is president of African Parks and started Sentabale. It people have more heat for him than William who said African people should stop having so many kids. But sure, Harry.
Word. It’s always Harry that is the problem, even when he actually hasn’t said anything at all. Move your gaze to the lazies who still live in your country and represent you to the rest of the world. They even said words, out loud, in the last couple of days! Moreover, I hear exciting things about a Christmas concert!!!
I love how they just throw in “Of course, the plan was never put into motion” as if the plan just magically went away when in reality the Firm scuttled it and refused H&M’s offers to work for the monarchy abroad in a commonwealth country while being financially independent. And it’s funny because all these royal reporters were gloating about H&M’s offer being declined then but are now crying about them moving to America and being successful and trying to blame it all on Mrghan because the obvious (and false) insinuation here is that Harry wanted to live in Africa but Meghan made him move to the states for money. If they weren’t going to have an official role in a commonwealth country why would they move to one surrounded by people they don’t know when they could just go back to Meghan’s home state and live near her mother and friends?
(Also the wording of that Jane quote is pretty terrible)
Okay, I ADORE Harry but yes, as someone whose background is West African, the way he talks about Africa sometimes irks me, its a thing that disappointed me a little in his Mandela Day speech.
HOWEVER, he was right in the 2019 interview that it would be inappropriate for them to live there. I do think since the RF has realised how racist they sounded because the narrative around that supposed move was that Harry and Meghan were being EXILED. How can you be talking about exiling a couple, one half of whom is the descendent of slaves, to Africa. The only reason it floated around so long was that it was pre-George Floyd and the royals and ROTA were bold as hell.
Also for the derangers who keep claiming if it wasn’t for Meghan, Harry’d be in Africa right now. Um no. There was this thing called a pandemic.
knowing all this, im glad they settled in Montecito, which is near the sea and surrounded by national parks and ranches. We’ve seen plenty photos of Harry barefoot since they’ve been there too. I hope it’s giving him the respite he feels he gains in Southern Africa even in LA is not too far away.
They could have come to New Zealand and walked to the Dairy in bare feet like the rest* of us.
*some, in summertime, close to the beach, usually.
I definitely think they should have let them live in Australia for 3 years. That would have carried them through the pandemic and Australia would have had a “royal baby” born on their soil. It could have been great for the commonwealth and BRF. Oh well.
Why are most people here got angry with words that didnt come out directly from harry mouth?
Interesting isn’t it? It makes you wonder……. Harry loves Africa ( this isn’t news) and it was never a problem before but now it is.
All water under the bridge. This was discussed in the Times, At that time that location was William’s idea. It was to ensure that the Sussexes do not enjoy the attention that they have now.