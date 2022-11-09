Duchess Meghan posted an ‘I Voted’ photo, with an Election Day voter guide

The Duchess of Sussex never “gave up” her American citizenship. It was clear she never completed her British citizenship either, so Meghan is simply American, and like millions of Americans, she headed to the polls on Tuesday for the mid-term elections. I envy people who live in states with big-ticket midterm stakes – here in Virginia, neither of our Democratic senators were up for reelection this cycle, and I think that suppressed turnout a little bit (our governors are elected on odd-number years, the year after a presidential election). California voters got to vote for Congress, governor, a Senate seat and tons of local races.

So Meghan posted this photo, above, on Archewell, with a handy voter guide, which you can see here. I assume she’s registered to vote in Montecito, a wealthy enclave which may even be Republican-leaning. Honestly, California politics are crazy, who even knows how people vote. A typical California Republican likely resembles a liberal Democrat in Arkansas. In any case, Meghan looked cute and she got an “I voted” sticker, prized by Americans. I’m genuinely obsessed with her sweater too, I would love an ID on that. Her anorak is apparently from Cuyana (and she has one in another color).

Meghan memorably voted in the 2020 election, and from what I’ve seen, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of agita about her GOTV post on Archewell this time around. Maybe Salt Island wasn’t paying attention to the American midterms, maybe they’ve realized that it’s absurd to freak out over an American woman voting in American elections. Who knows.