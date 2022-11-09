Duchess Meghan posted an ‘I Voted’ photo, with an Election Day voter guide

The Duchess of Sussex never “gave up” her American citizenship. It was clear she never completed her British citizenship either, so Meghan is simply American, and like millions of Americans, she headed to the polls on Tuesday for the mid-term elections. I envy people who live in states with big-ticket midterm stakes – here in Virginia, neither of our Democratic senators were up for reelection this cycle, and I think that suppressed turnout a little bit (our governors are elected on odd-number years, the year after a presidential election). California voters got to vote for Congress, governor, a Senate seat and tons of local races.
So Meghan posted this photo, above, on Archewell, with a handy voter guide, which you can see here. I assume she’s registered to vote in Montecito, a wealthy enclave which may even be Republican-leaning. Honestly, California politics are crazy, who even knows how people vote. A typical California Republican likely resembles a liberal Democrat in Arkansas. In any case, Meghan looked cute and she got an “I voted” sticker, prized by Americans. I’m genuinely obsessed with her sweater too, I would love an ID on that. Her anorak is apparently from Cuyana (and she has one in another color).
Meghan memorably voted in the 2020 election, and from what I’ve seen, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of agita about her GOTV post on Archewell this time around. Maybe Salt Island wasn’t paying attention to the American midterms, maybe they’ve realized that it’s absurd to freak out over an American woman voting in American elections. Who knows.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Archewell.
Richard Eden decided she definitely voted Democrat….
She always looks so cute in her casual style. Mind you, I went to vote with curls wild and my face bright red bc I forgot to wash off my peel before I left. 😆
😂
It doesn’t matter a lick, but my lord she is so pretty. Absolutely glows, unlike the rapidly withering succubi on the other side of the pond.
Inner beauty shows. Cheesy as all get-out, but it’s true.
Meghan stays true to her style which is one of the amazing things about her. This casual look is a repeat from 2017, I’m pretty sure it’s the same sweater. Unlike the other one who’s constantly ticking things off the Meghan moodboard
That was my first thought as well. She glows! Second; now I have to get yarn for a new knitting project.
Succubi OUCH god I’m dying laughing
We love you Duchess!!!
The prized “I Voted!” stickers – not a joke! There was some real drama at my polling place yesterday when they were running low on stickers, the poll workers were calling out to other spots looking for extras
Not my county but I love the Ulster County, NY, sticker!
That was the one thing I missed about not voting in person, no sticker! Lol! But I definitely didn’t miss standing in line.
At our early voting drop box we got stickers from the attendant. I expressed my happiness and she said she’d been hearing that constantly. As for Meghan, my admiration for her grows. She’s so open about her causes and the hell with the tabloids, haters, and her husband’s family.
Everyone in NV gets a mail in ballot now & they have a sticker inside! I dropped off my ballot & got the “premium” sticker at the polling location so I feel doubly rewarded!
CA sends a sticker with your mail-in ballot these days, which made me so happy when I realized it!
YUP! CA voter who got a sticker in my mail in ballot.
I have an iffy relationship with the stickers, though. Back when I was in my 20s, I was so excited that I’d voted that I put an I Voted sticker on my car door and took a picture and then, it was so cute, I left it on for a few more days. Then I couldn’t get it off without leaving sticker goo on my car. ‘I voted’ stickers automatically go to my kids now.
Maryland has gorgeous stickers now! My friends in neighboring states are kinda jealous. Yes, even voting adults prize stickers! Lol
I worked as a Ballot Clerk in my town’s election, and yes, those stickers are so popular.
It was such a busy day at my polls. I was there from 6:30am to after 8pm. Thank goodness for our Town Clerk and our Supervisors of the Checklist. They are incredibly organized. Now I need more coffee to function.
So glad Maggie Hassan beat Bolduc. He’s a nutjob.
Same. I’m an election clerk and worked at the busiest site in our county. We ran out of stickers so we called to a slow site and asked if they could spare any and when they arrived at our room everyone cheered and clapped like their sports team just won.
I Voted stickers are the best part of voting. 💙
I love those stickers too. Something about being back in a school setting makes me “wanna a sticker.”
My polling place which is a school literally had run out of stickers before I voted at 11am! My husband went later in the day and got two “future voter” stickers because that’s still all they had. It doesn’t surprise me because I’m in a deep red part of the county and they are truly so incompetent yet all of the working and poorest in the county continue to vote them in over and over to stick it to the libs.
I really hope she took the kids with her when she voted! They were handing out “Future Voter” stickers to the kids who came with their parents at my polling place.
I mean the Telegraph was talking about a Republican sweep ushering the return of Trump. So they were paying attention to some extent. But I think the press has realised that complaining about an American voting in her country’s elections just make them look dumb. Or maybe the outrage wasn’t there because it wasn’t a presidential election.
I’ve already seen one or two comments on Twitter saying she’s sticking her nose in politics, which is just ridiculous. On another note, where can I get my own Archewell hat?!?
It is such a stupid stance for them to take, but unsurprising given how most Meghan haters are rabid DRUMPF supporters. In some countries, voting is mandatory and that includes for royals. Ex. in Luxembourg, the royals make a point of walking to the polling place and voting, being sure to be photographed along the way.
That’s great! Now that she is (hopefully) home for good, I hope that she will eventually feel comfortable enough to start endorsing candidates again. Screw the BM!
I definitely did not look that cute voting yesterday, lol. some people just really nail the whole “casual but cute” look and she is one of them.
Not surprised she voted or that she posted about it.
Yay voting! Yay democracy! This Canadian was pulling for America last night. I can’t imagine how stressed all of you Americans must have felt yesterday/still. Some of those races are real nail bitters.
This Canadian gal was also pulling for America last night, I was so stressed I can’t imagine how actual Americans were feeling
This Canadian was pulling hard for Beto and Abrams .. can’t believe it😢
That’s a very kind thing to say.
I shut the TV off at 5:00. I couldn’t take the stress. I thought it would be another red wave and I’m very relieved for our US CB’ers.
This Canadian was also freaking hopeful, though more than a little scared. I’m stunned Beto and Abrams lost though. Man, those losses hurt the most.
Yup, those were the two that hurt alright, especially Stacey. I really thought she was a shoe-in.
Loved Meghan posting a photo of her having voted. She makes casual dressing seem very cool. Interestingly enough the Daily Fail spends an inordinate amount of time focusing on American politics instead of their country. Their country is imploding yet America is their targeted audience, just as the Sussexes are their target. I just do not know how the UK public get their news from print media. I guess they watch television.
My sentiments exactly 😏 very strange indeed 😮
Both the BBC news and sky had a ton of coverage on the election. But 24 hr TV news rarely talks about Meghan.
She’s awesome! I was born in Canada but now have US citizenship and live in the US now. My state has a person in a wheelchair going to the polls on their sticker. I was soooo proud to have that on yesterday. Even their sticker is inclusive and I’m not surprised because the people here are amazing.
My state is New Hampshire. And Maggie kicked that ass! Whoo hoo!
New Hampshire people also have some VERY BIG dogs. I should know, I’m deathly afraid of dogs and I’ve gone to NH a few years ago (pre-pandemic) to canvass for candidates during presidential election years. Oh, my God, I still remember the anxiety.
I’m so sorry you had that fear @Debbie and you’re right there are some big dogs here! I love big dogs – but I understand why everyone isn’t comfortable around them. My mom got bitten by a dog when she was six and she is very fearful of dogs some 70 plus years later. I’ve lived in a place in the South where everyone lets their dogs off leash and that would really bug me so much to see dogs running amuck all over the park and not listening when called – I am happy to see they are leashed in my neck of the woods in NH even though there’s a trail nearby.
Hmm. Americans vote, the King gets egged.
Let’s just sit with that for a minute.
Meghan has always showed up for democracy ❣️
“A typical California Republican likely resembles a liberal Democrat in Arkansas.” This made me laugh! But you’re totally right. California politics are crazy indeed.
Can confirm, here in San Diego our ballot was two-sided and had literally dozens of things to vote on. It took my partner and I each over an hour to sit down and look at each legislative measure and candidate.
I had some devil’s lettuce the other night as I often do and realized I filled out much of the same ballot that lots of celebrities in California did, which was strange to realize, and I guess it didn’t occur to me that that included Meghan. 😂
I wonder if she too was like “Who the fuck is this person and what is a Board of Equalization” lmao
I actually took a cheat sheet to the polls, there were just way too many people and propositions to remember.
Bananarama you are sending me with the ‘devils lettuce’ reference omg I have not heard that figure of speech I way too long. Cackling in the kitchen level Fab and funny.
I’m proud our favorite Duchess is a woman who cares about doing her civic duty and is leading by example. Thank you Meghan. 💕 🖖
I voted 🗳 too, it’s Mail ballot here but I dropped it in the election 🗳 box the other day and started praying.
She always does casual great to me. Glad she’s continuing her support of the importance of voting in elections.
I’m waiting for them to decide what horrible offense she blindsided the palace with by posting this picture
I saw some salty commentary about “Meghan Markle breaks royal protocol as she urges people to vote.” Like wtf. “American citizen votes and urges other to do the same.” Oh and some snarky thing about “senior royals” not doing things like that-they seem to forget that every other day they’re reminding us all that the Sussexes are not senior royals. And they conveniently leave out Charles constantly trying to meddle over the years via his letters to government officials.
Staying an American citizen and not becoming British was a really smart move (or non-move?) on Meghan’s part. Really glad she still belongs to us! 🙂
It looks like it could be the Jenni Kayne Everyday Sweater. Here’s the link: https://www.jennikayne.com/collections/the-everyday-sweater
Southern CA based designer who specializes in that CA, neutral, laid-back, rich beach town vibe.
Salt Island is too busy mainlining The Crown.
Kaiser, J. Crew has a very similar looking crewneck sweater. It’s been on my list for Santa. Although I guarantee hers is not J. Crew (lol).
Almost every designer has a sweater like that…it’s just a sweater. I don’t get when people thinking it’s such a “lewk” …it’s just a sweater and jeans. Just an outfit millions of people wear daily. That said…she is just so beautiful.
Love that Queen Meghan is posting instagram-style posts to the Archewell site rather than social media. As much as I would love to see her posts on instagram, I love that she can post without having to deal with abusive commentary underneath the photo. This method puts Meghan and Harry in control of their content, and it does feel like a shift in how they are sharing themselves — a little more personal, a little more often, on their own terms. Love this for them.
“…with an ‘I voted’ sticker, prized by Americans.”
You ain’t never lied. In previous years, I’ve been a poll observer and people get testy AF if they don’t get their sticker. I’m not even judging because I post my sticker every election, too. 🤣
I recently moved & voted early by mail (drop-off ballot box). No stickers in this state! Bummer! Hawaii did, Washington does not.
Not getting a sticker for voting would definitely be a big con on my pros and cons of staying somewhere list. 🤣
Yep. The one disadvantage for me of voting by mail.
Was able to vote early at our City Hall and actually felt very happy to contribute to the blue wall, even though I live in a fairly liberal state. Voted to protect reproductive rights and some local measures that felt strongly about. Every state that had reproductive rights on the ballot passed it, and even Kentucky voted against an anti-abortion measure. Georgia governor race deeply disappointed, especially white women voters. What exactly are they voting for in Brian Kemp? For those in red states, try to get reproductive rights measures on the ballots because those gerrymandered legislators aren’t listening.
People in the UK never ,ever vote for a PM
They vote for their local MP and depending where you live there might not be any point in voting at all
Surely Britain has its own gamut of political problems it needs to deal with right now? I don’t know how they’d spare the time or the energy to care about what Meghan is doing. You’d think they’d be more focused on the candidates up for election, and their policies, and specifically the ones that pertained to Britain and the potential for trade with America, rather than screaming invective abt Meghan executing her constitutional rights as an American citizen to vote for who will represent her in the govt.
But I understand that the concept of voting is something that’s unfamiliar to the British these days, given they don’t vote for their head of state, and haven’t voted for the last two (three?) prime ministers either.
Many thanks to all the election day volunteers who made things run smoothly. Long lines moved rather quickly. New voters processed and welcomed. Must have been a very long day as our polling place had lines throughout the day. I lost my sticker at the grocery store.😢😢
She’s gorgeous. Any champion of democracy is necessary these days!