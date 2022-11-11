Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank has a very lucrative side business

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank have really pulled it off. They’ve managed to quietly set themselves up away from the Windsor shambles, all while maintaining a certain position within the family. This spring, Jack and Eugenie moved out of Frogmore Cottage (which they were subletting from the Sussexes) and moved to Portugal, where Jack had been offered a glamorous real estate job. Before that, Jack had worked for years in the liquor industry, including a job with Casamigos, George Clooney and Rande Gerber’s company (before they sold it). In addition to his real estate job in Portugal, Jack maintained a wholesale liquor company, and unsurprisingly, the business is still going strong. From the Mail’s Eden Confidential column:

Prince Andrew was said in the Mail On Sunday to be ‘completely depressed’ after his hopes of returning to public life were dashed by King Charles, so perhaps his son-in-law can offer him a consoling drink? For I hear that Jack Brooksbank is toasting a remarkable set of results at his booze company.

The former barman, who’s married to Andrew’s younger daughter Princess Eugenie, is celebrating a £630,000 profit at Jack Brooksbank Ltd, the business he set up in 2016 for the ‘wholesale of wine, beer, spirit and other alcoholic beverages’.

It turned a profit of only £36,428 last year, so that’s an astonishing increase of almost £600,000, or more than 1,600 per cent.

‘He’s doing very well for himself,’ one of his friends tells me. Brooksbank, 36, is the sole director and sole shareholder in the business, whose accounts were filed at Companies House on Tuesday. There have never been any pay disclosures or turnover reported, though one member of staff has been reported as being employed.

The figures also report a £781,619 increase in assets held, from £183,072 to £964,691 as at March 2022. Earlier this year, Brooksbank moved to Portugal with Eugenie, 32, and their 21-month-old son, August, after using Prince Harry and Meghan’s Frogmore Cottage as their home.

The younger daughter of Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York is dividing her time between an exclusive golf resort near Lisbon and London. They have set up home at the Costa-Terra Golf and Ocean Club, an hour from the Portuguese capital, for Brooksbank’s new sales job with property tycoon Mike Meldman.

Eugenie will continue working as a director for London art gallery Hauser & Wirth. A source close to the Princess confirmed that the family moved ‘for the time being for Jack’s job and are splitting their time between London and Portugal’.