The ‘Harry & Meghan’ trailer caused a huge spike in searches for Hermes blankets

One of the things I’m most looking forward to about Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries is seeing anything filmed within their Montecito home. While I know that’s not the point of any of this, I still want to see how they decorated their house! Everything that we’ve glimpsed so far from their interiors is very tasteful, very neutral-color-schemed. Which is very Meghan – I feel like that’s her preferred color palette for dressing and interior design. In one of the clips in the second Netflix trailer, Meghan is seen looking emotional while seated in an armchair, and a Hermes blanket is draped across the back. People are obsessed with the blanket now.
It’s the royal documentary everyone is talking about, and along with the bombshells expected to drop in Netflix’s upcoming “Harry & Meghan” series, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fans are also eager to see the Sussexes’ high-end home decor style.
In the trailer for the streaming giant’s new docuseries — which premieres Thursday — the Duchess of Sussex sports a number of never-before-seen casual outfits, but what sent many viewers on a mad Google hunt is the Hermès “Avalon” blanket ($1,625) draped on the back of a chair in one scene.
The blanket caused such interest that, according to Women’s Wear Daily, “there was a 500 percent search increase on Google for the term “Hermès blanket” and an 850 percent increase for the term “Hermès blanket price” shortly after the trailer was released.
In the clip from the docuseries, Markle wears a pair of red “Bonne Nuit” pajamas by La Ligne ($250) with a tan-and-red “Marin” sweater ($295) from the brand layered on top as she sobs on a chair with her head in her hands. Although viewers have yet to discover the reason for her tearful scene, it’s clear fans noticed the luxe Hermès throw folded neatly behind her in the shot — although its high price point might have detracted just a few from clicking “add to cart.”
Would you spend $1625 on an Hermes blanket? I would not, but then again, I use my blankets. I love a good throw blanket and I love a good layering blanket on my bed. The more inexpensive blankets work just as well! But still, I can’t wait to see what other items are strategically placed in their home-interviews. That’s crazy to think of how much interest there was in Hermes blankets just from one small glimpse in the trailer. Meghan should honestly get some brand ambassadorships, any label that partners with her will be selling out.
Meanwhile, Kensington Palace is still leaking all kinds of sh-t about the Sussexes based on the two trailers, this time to the Daily Beast. Suddenly, the royals care a lot about “authenticity,” if you can believe that. A former Buckingham Palace staffer claims that the Netflix show “looks like it’s going to be significantly less authentic than The Crown.” William is still raging too, with one of William’s friends telling the Daily Beast: “People are just rolling their eyes at this stage. The fact that Netflix have used footage so misleadingly in the trailers alone tells you all you need to know about this couple.” I can just picture William turning beet-red, screaming down the phone, “It’s about authenticity, damn it and tell them we are rolling our eyes AND we had an Hermes blanket before Harry!!!”
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
I did! I searched for Hermes blankets 😀. I also searched for the sweater but the tan/red combo is no longer available, I did order the light blue sweater that Meghan’s wearing in the chair.
Please share details on the sweater!
It looks like the Marin sweater from La Ligne, but I haven’t seen that color combination before so I could be wrong.
The light blue sweater is from Kritsa Elsta on Etsy.
I could never have a high end blanket in my house. It is ruled by three little dogs who expertly pull my crocheted afghans off the top of my couches so they can arrange nests to snooze in.
Neither dare we. We have two shepherd mixes and a Corgi, who in particular likes to chew on blankets and drag them around on the floor if he can get them. We use my Mom’s wonderful crocheted blankets and when we want to be fancy, we dig out our Pendleton blankets. Seriously, who needs Hermes when you can have Pendleton classic wool blankets made in USA?
I’ve got two Pendleton wool blankets on my bed right now, with a third in the closet. They are the best!
what is the ID on the sweater? im much more interested in the clothes
I purchased it from Krista Elsta on Etsy.
@harla
thank you Nancy drew!
Is it light blue? I thought it was lavender. She looks lovely in it. I searched for it, but couldn’t find it on Etsy. I ended up down the rabbit hole of Meghan inspired jewelry and I’m very tempted despite the fact that I hard wear it. 😂
I wouldn’t buy a blanket like that, but I might knit something similar.
That’s so embarrassing! The Sussexes likely have that blanket sort of ironically because H = Harry.
Lorelei, I’ll go further in my embarrassment because l thought it was a custom blanket for Harry, not realizing it was Hermes. Just goes to show my knowledge of luxury brands
I highly doubt it’s ironic. An Hermes blanket is a pretty standard accent in high end decor. We have them in various rooms in my house (not all Avalon). They are totally used as they are soft warm and cozy. A great investment gift.
Lorelei: that’s what I thought, H for Harry and could have been a wedding present or a birthday gift to Harry for all we know.
I immediately thought it was probably a gift. Let’s get this blanket with H all over it for Harry. If I had that kind of money it seems like a cute idea. And we know some of their friends do have that kind of money.
I bet it was a gift, too. It’s beautiful – I don’t blame them for featuring it in the background.
I haven’t a real problem with luxury brands but I thought, ugh, I would never get a logo blanket (in a world in which I have $1200+ to blow on a blanket) but your “H” for Harry idea is super cute and winky.
I thought it was monogrammed for Harry too! LOL
I would LOVE for Meghan to do home organisation videos and something to do with cooking.
This girl needs to bring the Tig back!!!
In Finding Freedom, Scobie said that when she was in England (the time that Piers morgan imagined himself on a date on with Meghan), she met with some TV people about starting a travel/food show.
And that’s really what I want for her now, a show that highlights smaller restaurants along with the town itself. Kind of like a classier, more travel-based Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. Maybe a combo of Triple D and Street Food on Netflix (which I adore lol.)
I keep saying I want her to do her own cooking show, as well as house decorating and house flipping. Hers is a lifestyle brand I would buy. And I’ve never bought into any lifestyle brands before. She needs her own HGTV-like home network/channel.
That blanket has been in one of their previous videos, on a chair behind Meghan’s desk. I think it was the 40th birthday video with Melissa McCarthy.
My guess: probably miscarriage.
I bet you’re right.
The BBC was blaring how the documentary teasers were “Inaccurate and misleading” because one or two shots of photogs foaming at the mouth were actually from other events (like a Harry Potter movie premier)….Seriously WHO CARES? It was just rando photos to demonstrate poor behaviour from that lot. I can’t wait to see the program tomorrow.
The BBC is looking mighty desperate as are most UK media these days. It must be painful for them to see that no one cares about William and what’s her face. They are irrelevant here.
Those trailer shots are shown out of order and out of context. You think they would learn from the Oprah trailers that what you think it’s about is not when it’s shown in context. That’s why I don’t understand these journalists running to the press about specific shots when they don’t really know where or how the shot is shown in the documentary.
We were foaming at Harry Potter! This wasn’t royal foam. This foam was meant for them, not for you! Hm, some defense on their behavior.
If in the doc those videos are made to look like they happened to H&M, then I actually think that would be valid criticism. And it would be an unforced error given the actual press intrusion into their lives.
However, we don’t know what context those moments are given so I’ll hold any judgement, good or bad, until we see it. I wish the British press did the same but we know how that goes…
@Colby I think it was an editing error for the trailer (or not even an editing error, just an interpretation error maybe?) I think that footage may be used just to show how insane the British tabloid press and photogs can be in general.
Even I know that using stock footage is pretty standard in documentaries and their promotions. Otherwise, there would be a lot of blank screen because the filmmakers couldn’t find footage from whatever they’re covering. I know nothing about filmmaking and have no connection to the business at all, but I was pretty dumbfounded when the usual suspects began hyping this. I mean, they could make the same criticism of every doc ever made.
Becks – totally agree
Brassy- Yeah absolutely possible that these pieces of footage dont even make the final cut – we shall see!
I saw Meghan Markle wear red pajamas and a turtleneck sweater so I wore red pajamas and a turtleneck sweater!
Just kidding. I wear sweatpants and an old sweatshirt. BUT a girl can dream 🙂
Lmao.
KP doing the most = KP has something to hide.
I saw the blanket in the video she did with Melissa McCarthy for her 40th birthday, I know this because I searched for it at the time!!! And it’s way out of my budget.
I was SO excited at the pic of them in their Frogmore kitchen, I want to see all the kitchen stuff Meghan has!!!
LOL, I just said the exact same thing. Seriously, show us the kitchen!!
I want to see their kitchen more than anything. I want to know what brand of pots and pans–American made AllClad or the French-made Mauviel? I love anything kitchen related, especially cookware, and I bet Meghan uses the good stuff.
Of course it did because Duchess Meghan moves the needle and is on trend without being trendy. You know folks are trying to figure who makes the scrunchie she’s wearing 🤣
Listen, I want the pajamas, the sweater and the scrunchie. The number of reclicks this will get just so people can merch.
The scrunchie may be all I could afford! 😂 I was pretty excited to get some Clevr matcha (I may or may not pretend I’m just like Meghan when I drink it).
That’s a ridiculous price for a blanket. But I also think these luxury labels and their accessories are mostly a scam.
I saw a Victoria dresses in a Charity Shop Bister Villageand they were made so well and the quality of the material was superior, alas they were all size 2,
Oops
Victoria Beckham
Bicester village
A few
There is definitely a rise in quality for clothes if you go up in price. But a blanket, a bag, sunglasses … eh. There’s a price point where it ends and it’s just about the label.
Whether it’s a gold piano, a Jenny Packham dress or an Hermes blanket….to me it’s all rich people problems. But, I am a nosey b!tch and I like seeing it all 😉
I guess I don’t know about luxury items at all.
I saw the blanket and thought it was a H for Harry blanket, which you can order cotton throw blankets like this customized online, under $100.
Not a chance I’d pay for anything that expensive. Nor would I buy any items because of the celeb connections.
Well, that adorable tiny blue bathrobe and slippers Prince George was wearing when he met Barak and Michelle….so dang cute with the POTUS squatting down to his level. Shaking hands w/Pres. at 3- years old.
Try this for size😁
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HZbx2Lxs49U
Spontaneity at its best. That’s Barack (with a C), “the baby whisperer”.
@HeyKay, that’s what l said upthread, that l thought it was a luxury monogrammed blanket for Harry. I’m limited to ordering fleece/Sherpa blankets from Amazon, not high end luxury items like this which is why I didn’t even recognize it as Hermes.
LOL _ I didn’t even notice the blanket till y’all started talking about it! I didn’t even look at background! So thank you, cause that was an extra half-hour bit of fun. Went back and looked at the backgrounds in a whole slew of pictures! And enjoyed her 40×40 chat w/Melissa McCartney all over again. Loved Melissa in Spy!
A lot of the weird Sussex haters were tweeting about the Hermes blanket right after the trailer dropped, so it would not surprise me if the increase was driven by hate-searching.
I’m sure it’s a lovely blanket, but no I would not ever spend close to $2k on a blanket. In theory I’m not opposed to luxury goods, depending on what makes them expensive. Is the thing handmade? Is it extremely rare? Those things can justify a price point to me. But a throw blanket? I just can’t imagine a day where that would be justified to me.
However, it’s all relative right? $2k is nothing to them….but that speaks to a bigger problem in our society about wealth distribution.
I was gifted a couple of Hermes blankets and have to say, they are a ridiculously delicious mix of cashmere and wool. We actually use them, I don’t think they stand up fantastically well to daily use (teenage boys in the house), but I’d love one for my me-only reading room
That they do not hold up well is wild to me given the price point.
Let’s be fair. There is very little that will hold up well against the abuse that teenage boys can throw at an item (intentionally or not). Fabric, of any kind, no matter how expensive, is destined to failure. If they aren’t about to spill something on it, they are doing something will end up tearing it. 😉
Lol. Those Hermes blankets and their knockoffs have been in with the influencer crowd for a few years now
Less authentic than a fictionalized show that you spent weeks crying about? They are absolutely ridiculous.
If anyone watches the celebrity home videos on Architectural Digest’s You Tube channel, you’d see a lot of Hermes blankets.
About 75% of the time when you see an Eames chair in the media it’s styled with an Hermes blanket. They’re kind of ubiquitous.
I’d love it if Meghan did a favorite list like Oprah that would be so cool!!
She could even have the companies donate some of the profits from the purchases to charity and that would be even better.
I would be easy pickings for this! Bought an entire new set of leather goods from Cuyana after the new charity push with Smart Works was announced. I haven’t bought a new work purse, errands purse, wallet, laptop case, etc, in a decade, so when the story came out, it was a no-brainer.
You know Meghan only bought it cause of the H of Harry.
Someone may have gifted it to Harry as birthday present.
I bet they get a lot of gifts, which makes me wonder what granddad Charles will get Archie and Lili for Xmas and if H&M and W&K exchange gifts.
He will probably not even send a card.
I still love that the queen sent Archie a waffle maker tho!
The blanket could have been a housewarming gift. It seems like the type of expensive, tasteful gift a wealthy person would give. The Sussexes run with the big dogs, hell Tyler Perry gave them a whole piano! At any rate, the other bunch spend double that on outfits they wear once or twice. Go complain about that, why don’t cha.
The Hermes Avalon blanket is sold out on line!
Everything Meghan touches turns to gold. People must be beating a path to her door to gift or loan her things.
i think a lot of the hype with the blanket is linked to the hate about the trailer that some initial people (or bots) tweeted after it dropped. especially if you look at all the hate comments on many of the news outlets about the trailer. a lot of those comments have been “poor rich meghan, crying on a chair with an HERMES blanket with a photographer conveniently there to take a picture of her”. so…idk if it’s because there’s a spike in interest in buying the blanket because people saw it there or people want to know about the price point of the blanket after trolls pointed it out.
Not to be “that person,” but, as a knitter, honestly, that blanket probably isn’t that over-priced just in terms of the fiber; you’re probably looking at $400-600 in yarn alone. Even if it’s machine knit, the edging might be hand done, and that’s at least a couple of hours worth of work, not to mention setting up the machine and such.
Honestly, this is the LEAST surprising cost of anything when I break it down.
I doubt it is brand name, but I got a real kick out of seeing a throw blanket I got for Christmas in one of the early episodes of Broadchurch.
I believe this. For myself, when she did that one zoom video with Melissa McCarthy and she was drinking out of a black-and-white china teacup, I immediately went looking for it and it was sold out! I still want it. 🙂 I would love a house tour and a “Meghan’s favorite things” list!
https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a37221579/meghan-markle-teacup-40×40-burleigh-where-to-buy/
OK, late to the convo but–I want that cozy chair & ottoman!!! Keep the blanket, I want that chair! I’m sure it’s way out of my price range, but I like to dream.