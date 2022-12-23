Everyone is ‘so proud’ of the Waleses for ‘not retaliating’ against the Sussexes

Kensington Palace has been on a briefing spree since Netflix dropped the first Harry & Meghan trailer during Prince William and Kate’s Boston trip. I still believe that William spent hours screaming down the phone, calling the Sussexes “the Kardashians” and shrieking about how much he “f–king hates” Meghan. Even after the Netflix series was over, William was still briefing everyone about how he and Harry will never reconcile and William will never forgive Harry for the cardinal sin of… falling in love, getting married and not putting up with William’s bullsh-t. I bring up the past month of blatant briefing from Kensington Palace (if not William himself) because Ingrid Seward thinks the king and queen are “applauding” William and Kate for being so… silent. LOL.
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ decision to not retaliate to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive Netflix series has been applauded by other royals, an expert has said. William and Kate have not spoken out about the bombshell six-part documentary, which saw a number of claims levelled against the royals. Among them was that William screamed and shouted at younger brother Harry during the Sandringham Summit and that Kate had an awkward formal first meeting with Meghan. And according to royal expert and author Ingrid Seward, members of the Firm, especially King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla have been especially supportive of the couple.
She told the Mirror: “Other family members are being supportive, especially the duty-bound King and Queen, who understand how the accusations in Harry and Meghan’s extensive Netflix interviews have been incredibly hurtful. Rather than stooping to their level, they have applauded the couple’s decision not to retaliate in any way. ”
It comes after the past three months have been ones of massive upheaval for William and Kate as well as their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.But despite it being all change, Ingrid says the couple has worked to make sure the transition has been as smooth and stress-free as possible.
She explained: “On the day their great-grandmother passed away, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and little Prince Louis were enjoying their first day at their new school, Lambrook just outside Windsor. Shielded from the furore surrounding the official announcement of great granny’s death later in the day, Catherine’s priority was to be with them at Adelaide Cottage while William headed to Balmoral. Suddenly and unexpectedly the world had changed for them all. They had only recently moved to the elegant little house on the Windsor estate leaving behind Anmer Hall their home from home in Norfolk. The idea was to keep them all together as a tight family unit while even their staff were housed in separate accommodation.
“Luckily children are happily adaptable. Adults have to follow suit. Both William and Kate were thrust into full-time official royal duties while keeping their favourite causes running alongside. As Prince of Wales, William took on his father’s duties along with his titles and income from the Duchy of Cornwall. As Princess of Wales, Kate was conscious of her predecessor as well as all the extra responsibilities she had taken over from her brother-in-law, Prince Harry such as becoming patron of the rugby football league.
“Harry’s clumsy attempts to claim Diana’s legacy sit uncomfortably beside William and Kate’s grace, dignity and hard work, which has lent their new roles another dimension and they are obviously proud to carry the title than once epitomised Diana.”
I never understood all of the panic about Kate staying in Windsor on the day QEII died. It was her kids’ first day of school, of course she wanted to be there for their first day. Royalists were acting absolutely bonkers to try to make excuses for Kate’s absence in Balmoral when the truth would have sufficed. Instead, they made it sound like Meghan couldn’t come to Balmoral because Kate wasn’t there plus “the royals don’t consider Meghan to be part of the family.” What could have been a simple story about first-day-of-school logistics became another royal attack on Meghan. As for all of the keenery about William and Kate’s extra duties… they haven’t done anything but go on flop tours and mystery vacations. And no, William hasn’t stayed silent. He’s been screaming and raging for weeks.
Meanwhile, did you see that Kate planted a tree? She didn’t really plant it. Someone else dug the hole, put a wild cherry tree in the hole and filled in most of the hole with dirt, then Kate came along and posed with a shovel for the last part and Kate got credit for “planting a tree.” That’s representative of everything Kate does. It’s a microcosm of every Keen event. The wild cherry tree was donated by the Duchy of Cornwall (Kate is the Duchess of Cornwall) and it was planted there because Westminster Abbey had to remove a horse chestnut tree which had rotted. The Abbey made a big deal about how Kate planted it in memory of Queen Elizabeth.
Looks like everyone is shoveling $h!t at this point
Isn’t it a little cold to plant a tree?
I googled (not a lot to do today), and now is actually a good time to plant a cherry tree. It’s best to do when they’re dormant, so November-March. Go figure.
As for busy busy busy & work work work, interesting how this propaganda stuff works. They keep repeating their lies even though we can see perfectly well that they’re untrue. They got new titles. They updated their social media. And that’s it, same ol’, same ol’ with these two.
@BeanieBean – not sure where your info is from but this doesn’t seem right. The RHS says the best time to plant things like cherry trees is in the fall. The purpose is so the tree will concentrate on establishing a root system during cooler weather before the stress of the spring and summer growing season to put out flowers and leaves. In many parts of the US at least the ground freezes during the winter so you won’t be planting anything in January. Maybe planting is okay in areas where the weather remains moderate (I remember seeing daffodils blooming in London in February years ago) and the ground doesn’t freeze, but Xmas time still seems later than ideal. I’m not an expert so maybe someone here knows more!
Lol, like how my cat furiously digs in his litter box
Kate planted a tree wearing a coat just like the one Meghan wore during her trip to Edinburgh before she and Harry married.
Yep, only the buttons were different (of course)
To be fair, Kate has worn coats and other items in Blackwatch plaid since forever. The number of buttons on this is totally her addiction, but Blackwatch plaid is popular and common, and nobody is copying anyone by wearing it.
That coat is nearly identical to the one Meghan wore.
How many times do we have to tell the 🧱 STAN that comes on this website. Hi Carol and Kate staff
All you need to do is a simple Google search. This IS a copy not of the plaid-cause you’re correct she’s worn that before. It’s a copy of the different style and length of the coat. The 🧥, the style and length minus the buttons, the skirt and 🐢 neck comes from Meghan’s style. Even with a 🆕 title Kate will ALWAYS try to fool people into thinking that she’s something she clearly isn’t. Which is the reason why all she can do is copy
“Both William and Kate were thrust into full-time official royal duties while keeping their favourite causes running alongside.”
These two do not work and have never worked. I like seeing this lie shouted down by folks (on Twitter anyway.)
Will and Kate started all this shit against Meghan and Harry because they are lazy bums who wanted to deflect from their laziness and bum behaviors. So there really isn’t any retaliation, just the same old behavior from trolls known as the Wales.
They weren’t “thrusted” into anything. The press had been rightfully criticizing them for being part time royals and doing less that the likes of the Duke of Edinburgh who was already in his 90’s at that point. In 2017 the press gleefully reported that they were finally ready to become full time working royals. And then just like that kate got pregnant with louis.
But even now that she’s a full time working royal kate performs 90 engagements a year. How this woman doesn’t put her head down in shame is beyond me
Is 90 engagements even more than she did when she was a part time royal?
Girl_ninja I’m not on Twitter, is there push back on this statement?
So big praise for helping your own children deal with the death of a grandparent? And they are NOW being thrust into being full time? So it is okay to leak against your brother and plant media stories and to scream at people as long as you don’t say anything in public?
They orchestrated a smear campaign, abused Meghan to cover Wills cheating @&s I’ d say that’s enough.
Harry spoke of his disappointment re his brother’s house briefing against then when they have previously agreed never to do this. William is a pathetic piece of work. There is nothing he can do because everything Harry and Meghan stated on their Netflix series can be verified from real time footage and briefings.
What I find funny is how they try to embiggen William by stating he is done with Harry when Harry made it absolutely clear he is not only done with William but the institution as well and he and his family are looking forward to what is next.
The only reason W&K are so silent regarding the docu series is because everything H&M said is true. It IS true that Will signed Harry’s name to that statement ( and it’s interesting that no royal reporter is talking about it) and it’s true that Will broke the pact that Harry and him made to never brief against each other and it’s also true that Will screamed at Harry at the summit (Will is known to be a rage monster) So…why deny it?
We all know Will and Kate are in bed with the tabloids, it’s why they get such glowing coverage from them.
@Ginger, You’re right. That ersatz joint statement was the underpinning for “they’re willing to lie” and there’s been NO coverage on that in any press that I’ve seen. Why is that?
I always plant trees in heeled, suede boots. The Royals: they’re just like us. #sarcasm
Yes, quiet dignity personified.
u forgot the: /s
Extra work ? Only 90 engagements for Kate for 2022. Without the Jubilee and Queen’s funeral , the job numbers would be even more dismal.
That is 90 new outfits Kate had to get @Noor
Shopping is really hard work
#cantwearthesamethingtwice
#sarcasm
No, they just get their step-mummy to ask Jeremy Clarkson to write unhinging violent screes about Meghan. Totally normal and healthy.
LOLOL at the idea that they became FT royals when the Queen died. that’s news to the rest of us since we were told they’ve been FT royals since at least 2017. And besides, I thought being PT royals was something that wasn’t allowed?!?
Kate and William can’t officially say anything about the Netflix doc bc It was all TRUE, especially the part about Knauf.
This is the real reason why William and Kate haven’t “said” anything about the docuseries. Any official response would elicit a response from Harry and Meghan that would be embarrassing for the Cambridges.
Gas-lighting co-Narcissist’s the lot of them.
They are so tone deaf and think they have gotten away with not condemning Jeremy Clarkson. These things take time but eventually….
Is this the right time of year to plant a tree, though? I thought that needed to be done in spring, or in the fall before the frost so the roots could get established?
It’s a good time to plant cherry trees (I googled).
“Suddenly and unexpectedly the world had changed for them all.”
Uh, ok. They knew their entire marrried lives that they would be the Wails. They knew the 95 year old queen had been in seriously declining health for a year. If her death and their new roles were sudden or unexpected, whose fault is that? Kate certainly had a plan for how to grab QE2’s jewels the moment she was gone.
Also, how has their world changed? I think for William it probably is very weird to not have his grandmother and the family matriarch there anymore, but beyond that, what’s changed? They have direct access to the duchy money now? They’re not doing more work, they’re not traveling more, they’re not taking on more official duties, etc.
If anything Kate seems to be doing LESS work.
Nothing changed for the adults, but the kids did change schools & homes.
Yeah, exactly how unexpected is it for someone to die at age 96? 🤔
How infantilizing. Like they’re being patted on the head.
Memo to introduce W&K have not retaliated because they attacked H&M for years thru lies and smears campaigns. What are they going to say?
A key point of the docu-series was that William uses others to do his dirty work because he is a backstabbing coward, although H&M were not that blunt. Now here comes Ingrid Seward, paid family shill, to proclaim how wonderful W&K are for maintaining the so called “dignified silence” all while all the Ingrid Sewards are out there once again doing William’s dirty work EXACTLY as H&M said they do. Even for the royal propaganda machine this piece is a particularly offensive and over the top pile of 🐎 poo.
And I hope the damn 🍒 tree dies.
Looks like that lamp post is going to fall straight onto it anyway.
Paid family shill …
… and also one of the four faking fools who provided “expert analysis” of the Sussexes’ Oprah interview… before it had aired.
Her words about the Windsors mean nothing
Kate didn’t go to Balmoral because she refused to go, plain and simple that’s why the Palace made up the excuse as to why Meghan couldn’t go. I have no doubt that Kate and William are separated, it’s the only reason why she and the children would move to much smaller Adelaide Cottage. It wouldn’t surprise me if the children are living with William at Windsor Castle.
Yes, she didn’t want to go because she needed to call dibs on the Queen’s jewels.
Grace, dignity and hard work – yes we saw the Caribbean tour. /s
oh give us a break!