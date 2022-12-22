“2022 really was the year where Julia Fox finally ‘happened'” links

2022: The year of Julia Fox. [GFY]
Oprah’s brain broke when she was told that someone couldn’t afford to buy a Christmas gift over $100. She recovered though! [Buzzfeed]
The messy political & representation messages of Avatar: The Way of Water. [LaineyGossip]
Anna the Cat is a bra-thief. [Dlisted]
Naomi Ackie at the I Wanna Dance With Somebody premiere. [Tom & Lorenzo]
The existential horror of Jeremy Clarkson. [Pajiba]
Alex Rodriguez wants us to know that he has a girlfriend. [JustJared]
Rest in peace, Jamie Lopez. [Starcasm]
Sam Smith struggles to cope with fame. [Towleroad]
Let women be friends without shouting “gay” at them. [Egotastic]
Taylor Swift was “snubbed” on the Oscar shortlist for Short Film.[Gawker]
What was the best menswear look of the year? [RCFA]
Pretty sure the Oscar voters were turned off by Taylor’s strong arm politicking for a nomination. Her ambition is one thing but this is not a musical awards show and it requires a different sort of campaigning. I think she probably will lose the Best Song category as well for the same reason. Maybe I am wrong because I am NOT a fan of hers but I think it was a purposeful snub
I’m a big fan of Taylor’s and I agree with this. She is obsessed with getting accolades and sometimes puts too much emphasis on it. I think she’s surrounded by yes-people and is accustomed to people just clapping for her all the time. It rubbed me the wrong way that she thought a music video (that was perfectly fine but not groundbreaking in any sense) deserved an Oscar as a short film.
Agree. Oscar voters do not like thirsty song gals (see also Lady Gaga).
And I’m somewhere in the middle…I like her and will listen to her music but casually. I love that she seems like a strong successful artist and woman (and we’ve watched her grow up!) but the Oscar campaign seemed like a bit much.
The short film people do not want music videos to start showing up as “short films.” And that is what this was. Also, the actual short films that do get nominated are really fvcking good. Like often better than some of the drek that squeezes in a nomination for Best Picture.
They look baked af in that last picture.
Totally rolling with Molly.
In a year no one will remember who Julia Fox is.
Hope she saved some money.
Her and Ye look ridiculous in that last pic and high AF.
I truly hope 2023 is a better year, in every way!
Only one problem – I didn’t recognize Julia without the black swan makeup. So unless she wants to make that her signature look, the boost to her name recognition probably won’t do much for her. She just looks like a brunette in heavy contour, like if you told me she was on Real Housewives of New Jersey, I’d believe you.
She’s really big on TikTok now, young girls are really resonating with what she’s preaching. If she plays it smart and invests that social capital into a lifestyle business she could really stay for a long while. People with less substance have succeeded, I don’t see why she won’t.
Poor Tay Tay got snubbed by oscar voters lol. She must be so pissed!
Well, Taylor can dry her tears with bags of cash.
She certainly has a work production I’ll give her that. She also wants to be covered in awards every time she releases anything new.
I love the Julia Fox article, she is what i think Kim at some point wanted to be, wait maybe i am projecting lol she is who i wanted to be, crazy creative and weird. I wish the best for her and for her career to take off so i can see more of her. I kind of see her as a futuristic Samantha Jones or Shane McCutcheon. May the new year bring me 1/100th of her willingness to wear whatever TF i want instead of my boring middle aged leggings.
I love reading about Julia Fox! I think she’s strong, assertive and she’s enjoying every second of this 15 minutes lol Even when I don’t agree with her, because she can really be “out there”, I’m also enjoying the creativity, uniqueness and interesting character.
Does Julia Fox remind anyone else of Michelle Trachtenberg??
I see it! Granted I haven’t seen a recent pic of Michelle, but they definitely could pass as sisters.
Julia Fox is not anything special. She studied how to be famous, glommed onto a famous guy and here she is. Do white women just love to lift up other white women? I don’t get her appeal.
A-Rod’s girlfriend is exactly what I thought she would look like.
I didn’t realize Taylor was campaigning for an Oscar nomination but I suppose that track as the next frontier for her.
Julia bores me and it’s hard to respect someone who clout chases by dating one of the world’s biggest d-bags. Hope she gets back to acting instead of stunt queening.
Yes but conversely, let women be dating and in long-term love without shouting GAL PAL at them.
OMG! That eye makeup is atrocious! She looks so silly
Julia Fox who?
Seriously, the last thing this world needs is another mediocrity who is famous for being ‘famous’, not that she’s genuinely anything of the sort.
What in blazes does she do other than run around getting photographed?
Taylor has that, “But I WAAAAANT it! *foot stamping*” mentality and behaviour. Just because she doesn’t get something she wants, or even when she gets something in a way other than she imagined, it’s a snub, an insult, it’s snake-like.
I’m a casual fan, in that I like some of her songs and do think she’s good at what she does. But she as a person seems so grabby, manipulative, and egotistical. She expected to be nominated for an Oscar for her short because she’s Taylor, not because it was actually worth a nomination.
Hey everybody–do yourself a favor & click on the Anna the bra-stealing cat link. What a gorgeous cat! And she has a great personality!