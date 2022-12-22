“2022 really was the year where Julia Fox finally ‘happened'” links

2022: The year of Julia Fox. [GFY]

Oprah’s brain broke when she was told that someone couldn’t afford to buy a Christmas gift over $100. She recovered though! [Buzzfeed]

The messy political & representation messages of Avatar: The Way of Water. [LaineyGossip]

Anna the Cat is a bra-thief. [Dlisted]

Naomi Ackie at the I Wanna Dance With Somebody premiere. [Tom & Lorenzo]

The existential horror of Jeremy Clarkson. [Pajiba]

Alex Rodriguez wants us to know that he has a girlfriend. [JustJared]

Rest in peace, Jamie Lopez. [Starcasm]

Sam Smith struggles to cope with fame. [Towleroad]

Let women be friends without shouting “gay” at them. [Egotastic]

Taylor Swift was “snubbed” on the Oscar shortlist for Short Film.[Gawker]

What was the best menswear look of the year? [RCFA]