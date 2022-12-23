Princess Kate previews her ‘Together at Christmas’ event with a new trailer

This is just a reminder: the Princess of Wales’s second annual Christmas piano recital will air on ITV on Saturday, Christmas Eve. Last year’s Together at Christmas event did not get much in the way of viewership, plus Kate sort of kneecapped the carol concert by making everything about how she played the piano… in a prerecorded bit which was then spliced into the broadcast. I wonder if the same thing will happen this year, since clearly Kate does want it to be all about Kate.
This year’s carol service is dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II or whatever. There were Paddington Bear ornaments on the Christmas trees, and I would imagine some people said some words about QEII’s legacy. Kate also recorded a couple of previews, which I’m sure count as separate events. I don’t know how many takes Kate needed, but she made an effort to soften her glass-cutting fake posh accent. She also wore a very sparkly ensemble. Part of me wonders if she started doing these carol events because she loves the costume changes. Next year, we might even get a Christmas Ode to Buttons.
Is it me or is everything they do now dedicated to the dearly departed queen? Seems like they just can’t quit her since they cling to her like a life raft.
Kate probably used the Queen to get ITV to agree to broadcast her concert this year.
They use the queen for an array of reason. Number 1 because she was loved by the people. And most people think it’s nice if you do something in memory of a loved one. I also assume they want to showcase that they were close to the queen. Although in reality i believe the queen might not have been the greatest fan of kate.
“The Queen” is the cover all shield for anything. Rarely criticised by the media when she was alive and now inviolable because she’s dead, invoking her memory covers your royal a**e for whatever it is you do (or don’t do). The BRF are going to milk that for as long as they can.
I mean…she only died 3 months ago. It’s my first holiday without my grandmother too, so I get it on that level.
It’s gonna be the first Christmas without the queen giving her speech and also she’s barely passed 3 months. It would be odd if they didn’t mention her in a time where everyone is supposed to gather for the holidays and spend time with loved ones. I don’t find this odd at all and don’t think it’s a calculated move. I lost my grandpa this year in august and we are honoring him during the holidays when everyone is around.
That’s a softer accent? It still sounds to me like every word is an effort. I’d really be curious to hear what her every day accent sounds like.
At least I could understand (most of) it. Usually I have absolutely no idea what she’s saying! Baby steps, lol.
Hell,yeah things feel quite different this Christmas… British citizens are freezing in theirbloody homes and some eating mouldy food with the blessings of the Torie government and evidently the RF.
That accent is still so put-on, though. It is a bit better, people likely won’t need subtitles like one usually does to know what Kate is saying, but still.
I have a mental image of her behind closed doors at home, cigarette in her fingers, yelling in a Cockney accent, “George! Get yer arse up the apples and pears!”
Lol I am picturing something similar. Like if you were her staff it would shock you the first time you heard it because it’s so different from her public speaking voice.
If you have Netflix, I urge you to watch the Windsors, a satirical show that gives Carol Middleton just the worst accent ever. I can hear the differences in Brit accents but I don’t generally know where they’re from, but I can tell this one is bad.
Dammit!! I have a similar jacket I was going to wear for Christmas eve! Is this the universe telling me not to?
I think it’s a cute jacket! Wear it xx
You should wear it! It’s all in the styling 🙂 I still think about how Meghan styled that black tweed jacket with jeans earlier this year, around the Invictus Games. Kept it from looking stuffy!
Agree with this. That jacket could fun and festive, styled appropriately. Sparkles are fun this time of year.
I was thinking jeans & a slim white T or camisole underneath, with black flats or booties. Or Doc Martens.
Wear it! She’s copying you now! Sparkles forever!!!
the nipple stripes are totally unnecessary
My first thought: Nice sparkles!
Second thought: Are those pocket edges (?) supposed to be supportive? 😂 Because that is weird placement.
Rock that jacket!
It’s a cute jacket! Go out there & have some fun!
I always wonder whether wales kids get embarrassed by their mom’s fake accent . I wonder what they make of it and this fake persona. Plus I’m very curious how prince william and rest of his family think about Kate faking her accent . It almost feels like trolling . Maybe that’s why none of the royals seems to like Kate.
Her wiglet is back and her face is getting worst everyday. She is not happy and something going on bts. Her uncle calling for Sussex to come back , so once again William might show interest in Kate for their mutual hatred for Meghan. Without meghan , William doesnt have any reason to talk to her. Children schedule might work out with his secretary.
Are the kids going enough to understand the class implications of the fake accent? Most kids recognize that their parents have different public personas. But these kids know a lot of secrets about their parents behind the scenes.
I think Louis gave us a preview of what they might think of her.
Louis definitely did. Putting his hand over her mouth signified everything about what those kids think. They must be stressed to death at witnessing the double-lives their parents lead. It’s why they sadly always look so miserable and withdrawn in public.
I’ve been waiting to see if anyone else connected the dots regarding Louis’ treatment of his mother to what he must witness at home.
If Louis was imitating what he sees at home, I may feel a tad sorry for Kate. That’s highly toxic behavior coming from a spouse. Cheating is bad but disrespecting your spouse in front of young children is building generational trauma, which Wills should well know.
I see they made sure have a black woman prominently shown in the trailer. She’s gross.
Lots of POC! Once again not sure why, at this point, any BIPOC/BAME person would agree to take part in anything having to do with that racist family.
I also noticed the Tindall thug got a cameo but no one else in that family did. What’s that all about?? Was the guy he greeted another rugby player?
That feels like stock footage to me. The actors didn’t know the specifics of how it would be used.
It looks like those were some of the people invited last year and mainly people who looked “diverse” were used in this ad. If it is stock videos, omg, that doesn’t seem very royal
If they used stock videos/photos, I await the same level of outrage they sputtered upon realizing some of the shots in the H&M trailer were from other events.
I noticed that too. Sheesh. But where is she from?
She has softened her voice. My guess is since this year’s concert is a tribute to the Queen that Kate is not going to do anything special during the programme.
Poor Charlotte on that front page. She must be thinking why am I in it? Again?!?
And right above that headline screaming about people dying. That paper is something else.
Whoa guys, did you SEE how DIVERSE the ad was?? No WAY can they be racist tw@ts with people of different ethnicities in their trailer!! We have it all wrong!!
I actually wonder if their cutting a second trailer showcasing black and brown people was in response to Camzilla’s BFF’s violent op ed. So this is the response of the “very much not a racist family.” See! Look at all these POC coming to my keen concert!
She looks so weird in these pictures, with the black jacket and then the red sparkly dress. When I look at them and then look at the pic of her on the Mail in the burgundy, she doesnt look at all the same. Is that because the sparkly ones are full face, and the Mail is more of a profile? Or is that the Mail pic is photoshopped?
Anyway such a lot of promotion for a one night event. Are people going to actually watch this? I wonder how long before iTV or whatever says “sorry, no” if the ratings continue to be dismal.
I checked the TV schedules and this is actually being broadcast at the same time as the BBC’s “Carols from King’s”, which is also a carol service which has been going for years. It’s also up against “His dark materials” and “Home alone”.
They have managed to rope in a few celebs (Catherine Zeta Jones, Hugh Bonneville – they are obviously flogging the Paddington thing to death). But I still think it will struggle to get the viewers.
That’s obviously why they’re trying to make it all about the Queen – to drum up some interest.
@Jensa, Home Alone? On Xmas Eve? Well there go Kate’s ratings right there 😂 I’m a grown-ass adult and would watch Home Alone (again) instead of Kate’s Kate-centric mess.
What? How did this happen? Catherine Zera Jones is in Wednesday, which is on Netflix! I hope they encourage her to disavow that evil company, promise to never appear in the show again, and convince H and M to leave Netflix, too! The horror!
In a winter where many Britons will have a hard time affording heat or food this ding dong is trying out a new outfit for every promo. When will they get fed up of her nonsense?
Weeelll, you say that @Becks1 but here is how Hello magazine described her in this very jacket…
“the 40 year old wore her hair in an unfussy side parting and her glossy waves had a certain post-salon perfection vibe about them. Exuding her signature regal radiance, the princess opted for an understated make-up moment, consisting of a dash of mascara, her trademark defined brows and a peachy flush across her cheeks”
Lol.
Signature regal radiance.
I wish you could see my face right now, LOL.
“trademarked defined brows”… which are going in different directions.
🤮
In the main pic she looks like they did a Face Swap photoshop with her and Emma Stone and stopped halfway. I think she’s got new veneers, which are contributing to the overall uncanny valley look.
I get anxiety listening to her talk, it sounds like she’s losing oxygen, she reminds me of Nicole Kidman in the final scene of Moulin Rouge, saying her dying words….
In all seriousness though, I get the general impression that Kate has mental health struggles of her own and that we should be empathetic.
In videos of her chatting to guests she looks over it & just exasperated by the job.
I think she arrived separately at the Carols to greet everyone on her own and chat.
It would hurt to know Harry protected Meghan ultimately but that your husband cares more for the title than you, I think that would be a worst betrayal than flings.
I think he would put pressure on her without even trying to look a certain way. He looks so proud of her when she dazzles at events – and that’s great but it’s not a healthy way to be after 3 kids – the expectation your wife be a trophy.
I’d like to see this whole monarchy crumble for what it does to women.
In Kate’s shoes I would think it would be hard to see everything that Harry walked away from for Meghan and realize that William very likely wouldn’t do a fraction of that for her.
And we should be empathetic to burgendy Color bully Kate – why???
Thank you! This b!tch is evil. She lied about Meghan, sent her uncle out to talk trash and involves her kids in stunts to bully the Sussexes. If she’s in a hell of her own making, then oh well. She hung around and ran after William for ten years. She wasn’t a teenager like Diana who was bamboozled and pressured into joining this circus.
Exactly! It’s important to point out Kate’s evident struggles, but in no way should anybody feel sorry for her. She fought for this life and if she’s suddenly realising that it was all for nothing, then that’s on her. She bullied out her only potential ally for the sake of her own racist and misogynistic self-hating ideology. No sympathy should ever be applied to a person like this.
William never looks proud of Kate, he barely acknowledges her and can’t even tolerate her touch.
@Feeshalori, that’s what I was thinking….when has William even LOOKED AT Kate in the last few years, farless looking proud of her when she “dazzles”?
Kate probably cares about her title more than she cares about William, too.
Yeah I do feel like the way she speaks is slightly effortful, it doesn’t mean she has mental illness though! It’s a skill and also a talent. She’s worked on it and improved but might not enjoy it, it is what it is
I’ve never noticed William even looking at Kate when ‘she dazzles’ at big events, let alone looking proud of her. I agree, though, it must suck to be with a man who bristles with disdain at your very presence.
hmmm….no. As long as you tell yourself she deserves it then no, you don’t need any kind of empathy or sympathy — fire away.
I don’t understand the purpose of the sparkly red promo and then the sparkly black promo? Like I literally don’t understand the logistics or reasoning? I’m not hearing it’s a charity concert but is it?!
I know we shouldn’t compare because it is so sad but I’m actually laughing my ass off imagining the Sussexes doing two separate vaguely California-themed photoshoots to promo the doco! Like… why?!
Hmm, but Netflix did release more than one trailer, so maybe that’s why we’re getting two promos for the carol service.
I’m not usually this person, but something is going on with the left side of her face.
The eyebrow’s been wonky for a while, but now the lower part of that side of her face is IDK less engaged? Like the motion and energy of her speech and expressions are driven by the right side and the left just follows along? I’m not a doctor or med-spa expert so I’m not sure how to describe it. Sure, one can have natural differences from one side of the face to the other, but this is new-ish for her in the last year or so.
Botched over use of Botox
Botched botox. 😜😜😜
And no one claim it’s natural and Kate’s left eyebrow has always been wonky.
THAT IS NOT TRUE.
https://stylesatlife.com/articles/kate-middleton-without-makeup/
Did this article just yas b*tch some of the most frumpiest looks from Kate? Like she just looks bitter and plain
@Tan, I can only fathom this was written by AI.
One of the pics it says she looks good in …. is Pippa, not Kate. Lolz.
AI or Russian troll nonsense! So weird how it went on and on about no makeup, when there was just one picture with minimal makeup. And Pippa. 😂
That article just proved two things to me: how much Kate’s face has actually changed since her 20s (and its not just losing weight), and how much better she looked in the early-ish years of her marriage. The stress and tension were not evident.
Hilariously nonsense copy but one thing those pictures did highlight for me is how much worse Kate looks without her ‘signature glossy waves’ framing her face. When she has her hair back, she looks a lot plainer – as we saw most recently in that really awful picture of her on the balcony for the Remembrance service. Maybe this is why she is so obsessed with wiglets…
I have noticed weirdness on one side of her face for quite a while too, it looks completely frozen, and like it’s drifting downward. It’s v weird.
Also, thank you for the link! I clicked through. Lots of pics of Kate pre surgical changes, and one “family photo” of her that she isn’t in. 😆
The bags under her eyes! She looks like she has been crying for days, just tired and miserable.
Side note: I read “The King’s Speech” and was like “they watch the movie together? Wild!” 🤣
I noticed that too. As if her eyes are tight and super dry-looking. She looks like she’s been crying the night away watching Harry & Meghan’s documentary over and over and wondering why her Willy doesn’t touch her that way.
Please Kate, I beg of you, stop pronouncing “recognising” that way.
It’s insane how they have co-opted Meghan’s ideas, imagery, and phrasing. “community”, “inspire”, “connection”. There entire social media ideas is from Meghan. They went from 600k followers to millions after she started dating Harry. They even co-oped their social media manager after the sussexroyal account was closed. When Meghan did a advert video with a videographer for together she was mocked and heckled. Then of course the book was a smash hit and generated half a million for the hubb. It’s disturbing to witness in real time on such a large scale this attempted co-opting of someone’s entire being.
Kate stole the word Together from Meghan’s cookbook and slapped it on her Christmas special. Last year I suspected she was mimicking Meghan’s cookbook title, but wasn’t so sure. But after this past year of Kate persistently hijacking Meghan’s ideas and style, it’s now plain as day.
Vogue Instagram has a post up about Kate in this sweater and there is a strong voice condemning Kate and the Royals for their silence regarding their treatment of Meghan. I have never seen that degree of unified support for Meghan. The tide has turned.
KKKate is aging real bad real fast
I did not like the Paddington skit at all. This is too dragged out. Kate still can’t play the piano
Her diction is getting worse. Luckily subtitles were included, otherwise I wouldn’t have understood most of what she was saying. It begs the question, what are they going to do next year? It’s safe to say a large majority of people didn’t really care for the Queen’s death to begin with. She was 96 and it was largely expected, especially since when Phil died last year. The fact this institution is still riding the coattails of the Queen all in the name of ‘legacy’ and ‘honour’ is laughable. I bet ITV wouldn’t have even commissioned if for a second year if the Queen didn’t die. Last year’s ratings were pitiful and I should think this year’s will be just the same.
I’m really struck by the front page with the “cheeky swipe” contrasted with potential deaths..
I hope all of our UK celebrities are safe and warm for the holidays!
Very sad. Everything is a repeat.
I have a suggestion for Kate, based on the empty words she uttered — utt-ahed — in this promo: Try going “above and beyond” to support your sister-in-law, who’s faced disgusting racism from your pals in the royal rota.
The hateful Kate praising strangers for helping others is just galling.
It’s all such a joke, this talk of togetherness and Christmas spirit coming from a woman – and by extension, the RF – who attempted to drive a pregnant woman to suicide and to this day continues to brief against her. Christmas is a time for love and light and family. These people have no love in their hearts and their spirits are so dark. They know what they did. They may think that because they’re “royals” they have every right to do anything they please, no matter how heinous, but deep down they know they’re wrong. This is why they’re looking so aged and awful: they’re rotting from the inside out. Their racism and hatefulness seeps out and shows on their faces.
They think the Black Duchess has no right to exist and they tried to destroy her. History won’t be kind to Kkkhate and the Windsors.
🥱 I’m bored