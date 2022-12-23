“Merry Christmas & happy holidays” links

Merry Christmas & happy holidays! We hope everyone has a happy, safe and wonderful holiday! We’ll be back next week! XOXO, the Celebitchy Team
Happy Christmas, fellow celeb**ches!
Merry Christmas everyone, may you have love, joy, peace and cake, lots and lots of cake this holiday season. Nollaig Shona Duit from Ireland.
Mexican living in Dublin, Zapp. Feliz Navidad and Nollaig Shona Duit 🙂
Nollaig Shona Dhaoibh go léir ó Baile Átha Cliath 🙂
(yay, 2 other Dubs here, deadly buzz :D)
Thank you to all the CB team!
Merry Christmas, fröhliche Weihnachten! (German 😉
Love the CB team and love all the followers and my allys hear! We stick together internationally! <3
Buon Natale e Felice Anno Nuovo to all the Celebitches from Northern England!! 🎄🎅🥂🍾
(Raining cats and gods here!!)
Merry merry and happy happy to our lovely and lively Celebitchy community!!
Happy holidays from Pam in Can
Happy Christmas to all of you from a rainy UK! Thank you for the smiles. X
Feliz Navidad from a Puerto Rican living in Texas!
Merry Christmas and happy holidays. Best wishes to all.
Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄🌟🐾
Merry Christmas to everyone and a healthy and sane 2023. Love all the info I learn from everyone!
Happy Holidays to the Celeb**chy team ! Happy holidays to all commenters, a great community . From the deep freeze in northern Can.
Merry Christmas fellow celebitches. Love and light from this part of Nigeria
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, CB’ers!!
Hope it’s a great one for everyone 🙂
Happy holidays, everybody! Safe travels to those venturing out (I’m invading Canada, wooo!). And stay warm!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to those who celebrate. Wishing everyone joy,health and happiness ❤️
Merry Christmas Celebitches! I hope everyone has a wonderful day with their people.
Thank you Celebitchy team for all that you do and the community that you have built here. I appreciate you so much. Xx
Happy Holidays everyone! 🤗
I’m hunkered down here in western New York State awaiting the blizzard and rapid temperature drop ❄️ but I’ve got the wood stove blazing and a cat on my lap.
Love that. Stay cosy as you can, Janet. You’ll need warm fingers for c’ber typing through the new year! x
Merry Christmas from Malibu! Such fun to see where everyone is posting from.
Happy Holidays and a bright New Year to my favorite group from freezing cold Chicago, USA!
Happy Holidays!
Happy Holidays to all of you wonderful Celebitches from sunny Los Angeles!
Seasons Greetings from sunny L.A.
Wishing all a very Merry Christmas, and a joyous time, however/whatever you celebrate! Hope all who live in the storm area are staying safe and warm!
Happy Holidays CB’ers and my favorite corner of the internet! I hope you all stay warm and have a wonderful season. ❤️
Wishing everyone a safe and warm holidays.
And thank you Celebitchy staff for all that you do!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Boston!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone at Celebitchy, from, well, north of Boston (waves south to Eurydice!)
Very windy and wet and warm here today. Perfect stay to spend at home wrapping gifts and sipping hot tea. Tomorrow will be wintertime cold and family gathering time.
Hope everyone here has a delightful weekend!
Here’s a gift for everyone that I just heard on my local news: the mansion that was used in H&M’s doc was *not* their home (for security reasons). The home they filmed in (a few miles away) is up for sale:
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/real-estate/harry-and-meghan-filming-location-for-sale-1235272818/
Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays, everyone!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone! Thank you all for making me laugh hard every day. I hope Santa is good to all of you!
Wishing all CB’ers wonderful holidays with family and friends.
Shivering in suburban Chicagoland, but so grateful for my fully stocked fridge, functioning furnace, and the wit and wisdom of the CB community!
God, Bono’s daughter is a pain in the hole! What she’s doing in Bad Sisters could be done by MOST other Irish actors. I never minded her at all as far as actors go, I thought she was grand / fine maybe even good and more than passable. But now I f~ing can’t stand her. Her subtle arrogance and pomposity is infuriating. She so far up Johnny Depp’s ass I’m surprised she can even speak.
I saw her in Robin Hood (the one with Taron Egerton) and she was awful. I checked her wiki and thought “right, that’s why she got the role”.
She shouldn’t have spoken on the matter because she’s the Brooklyn Beckham of acting.
Wishing a safe and peaceful Holiday Season to all my fellow CBers! Many thanks for a year of sharp comments, and snarky ripostes! CB, Kaiser, et al, your writing has helped to make this last year more amusing and bearable. You are appreciated more than you know! A Happy and successful New Year to you, and keep on keeping on!
Wishing my fellow CBers happy holidays from cold, snowy Victoria on Vancouver Island! And a big thank-you to the great writers who continue to bring us juicy gossip and astute commentary!
Merry Christmas from Michigan, where it’s -21° Brrrrr Lol
Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday to all of you fabulous CBs. ❤️ Sending love and well wishes from sunny San Diego. Stay warm everyone!
Happy Christmas/holidays from Texas where we are freezing our buns off and hoping the power grid holds. Cue Ted Cruz leaving for Cancun in 3-2-1!
Happy Holidays to all! Stay safe and healthy, and let’s all hope 2023 is better.
We’re on the edge of the bad weather, hoping to cut out of here and get home before it hits!
Feliz Navidad, Merry Christmas and happy everything to one and all!
Happy holidays to you all. May you be well fed, sheltered from the weather, travel safely and enjoy some good laughs. I spend my morning coffee with you and enjoy our sane space!!
Merry Christmas to all from freezing Texas. Thanks to all at CB and all the posters for being one of the best corners of the internet 🎄
Happy holidays everyone from cold azz Texas! Yet another year that we’re having cold weather in the low and single digits – we’re not used to this and my joints are screaming! Hope everyone stays safe and healthy. Thanks for such a wonderful online community!
Happy Holidays from Portland Oregon! Stay well and happy in the new year! ❤️
Mele Kalikimaka from California! Thanks to Celebitchy & fellow Celebitches! Be safe, happy, healthy & snarky ;).
HAPPY HOLIDAYS EVERYBODY! 🎄🎁🎆
Meri Kirihimete everyone from a hot and humid Auckland, New Zealand!
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone from the icy PNW (the forgotten part of the U.S. lol)! Visiting CB is my favorite part of the day. Wishing you all a happy and healthy 2023.
☃️🎄🎁🎄☃️
Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and peace and laughter, quiet and fun, health, lots of good food, many lovely gifts, nice conversations, or contemplation with books and movies.
Above all though, that you all may stay safe from bad weather, power cuts – and nightmares full of buttons, incandescence and wiglets of doom!