“Merry Christmas & happy holidays” links

Merry Christmas & happy holidays! We hope everyone has a happy, safe and wonderful holiday! We’ll be back next week! XOXO, the Celebitchy Team

A Merry Bennifer Christmas to everyone! [LaineyGossip]

A local TV sports reporter was sent out to do weather coverage in Iowa and he was so cranky about it! Dude probably quit right after this. [Seriously OMG]

Munroe Bergdorf tells people to take transphobia seriously. [OMG Blog]

Samuel L. Jackson didn’t know his Twitter “likes” were public. [Dlisted]

AppleTV’s Echo 3 should have been a movie? [Pajiba]

The year in Jodie Turner Smith! [Go Fug Yourself]

Rand Paul hates mothers and breastfeeding babies. [Jezebel]

Bono’s daughter has a lot of thoughts about nepotism. [Gawker]

The Glass Onion features tons of cameos. [Just Jared]

Izabel Goulart is on vacation. [Egotastic]

Hallmark made & released the same movie twice? [Buzzfeed]

What was the best red carpet moment of 2022? [RCFA]

Oh, god – some ebola-like viruses are about to spillover to humans. [Towleroad]