“Merry Christmas & happy holidays” links
  • December 23, 2022

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Merry Christmas & happy holidays! We hope everyone has a happy, safe and wonderful holiday! We’ll be back next week! XOXO, the Celebitchy Team

A Merry Bennifer Christmas to everyone! [LaineyGossip]
A local TV sports reporter was sent out to do weather coverage in Iowa and he was so cranky about it! Dude probably quit right after this. [Seriously OMG]
Munroe Bergdorf tells people to take transphobia seriously. [OMG Blog]
Samuel L. Jackson didn’t know his Twitter “likes” were public. [Dlisted]
AppleTV’s Echo 3 should have been a movie? [Pajiba]
The year in Jodie Turner Smith! [Go Fug Yourself]
Rand Paul hates mothers and breastfeeding babies. [Jezebel]
Bono’s daughter has a lot of thoughts about nepotism. [Gawker]
The Glass Onion features tons of cameos. [Just Jared]
Izabel Goulart is on vacation. [Egotastic]
Hallmark made & released the same movie twice? [Buzzfeed]
What was the best red carpet moment of 2022? [RCFA]
Oh, god – some ebola-like viruses are about to spillover to humans. [Towleroad]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

52 Responses to ““Merry Christmas & happy holidays” links”

  1. Big Bertha says:
    December 23, 2022 at 8:37 am

    Happy Christmas, fellow celeb**ches!

    Reply
  2. Zapp Brannigan says:
    December 23, 2022 at 8:38 am

    Merry Christmas everyone, may you have love, joy, peace and cake, lots and lots of cake this holiday season. Nollaig Shona Duit from Ireland.

    Reply
    • Big Bertha says:
      December 23, 2022 at 8:42 am

      Mexican living in Dublin, Zapp. Feliz Navidad and Nollaig Shona Duit 🙂

      Reply
      • TarteAuCitron says:
        December 23, 2022 at 9:05 am

        Nollaig Shona Dhaoibh go léir ó Baile Átha Cliath 🙂

        (yay, 2 other Dubs here, deadly buzz :D)

        Thank you to all the CB team!

      • Sam says:
        December 23, 2022 at 11:39 am

        Merry Christmas, fröhliche Weihnachten! (German 😉

        Love the CB team and love all the followers and my allys hear! We stick together internationally! <3

      • AlpineWitch says:
        December 23, 2022 at 12:22 pm

        Buon Natale e Felice Anno Nuovo to all the Celebitches from Northern England!! 🎄🎅🥂🍾
        (Raining cats and gods here!!)

  3. mia girl says:
    December 23, 2022 at 8:46 am

    Merry merry and happy happy to our lovely and lively Celebitchy community!!

    Reply
  4. Pam says:
    December 23, 2022 at 8:58 am

    Happy holidays from Pam in Can

    Reply
  5. sparrow says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:03 am

    Happy Christmas to all of you from a rainy UK! Thank you for the smiles. X

    Reply
  6. ananabanana says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:04 am

    Feliz Navidad from a Puerto Rican living in Texas!

    Reply
  7. Barbie1 says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:05 am

    Merry Christmas and happy holidays. Best wishes to all.

    Reply
  8. Nicki says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:10 am

    Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄🌟🐾

    Reply
  9. Seraphina says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:12 am

    Merry Christmas to everyone and a healthy and sane 2023. Love all the info I learn from everyone!

    Reply
  10. Patty says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:15 am

    Happy Holidays to the Celeb**chy team ! Happy holidays to all commenters, a great community . From the deep freeze in northern Can.

    Reply
  11. Sussexforlive says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:16 am

    Merry Christmas fellow celebitches. Love and light from this part of Nigeria

    Reply
  12. KrystinaJ says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:19 am

    Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, CB’ers!!
    Hope it’s a great one for everyone 🙂

    Reply
  13. Miranda says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:20 am

    Happy holidays, everybody! Safe travels to those venturing out (I’m invading Canada, wooo!). And stay warm!

    Reply
  14. K says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:23 am

    Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to those who celebrate. Wishing everyone joy,health and happiness ❤️

    Reply
  15. girl_ninja says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:26 am

    Merry Christmas Celebitches! I hope everyone has a wonderful day with their people.

    Thank you Celebitchy team for all that you do and the community that you have built here. I appreciate you so much. Xx

    Reply
  16. JanetDR says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:33 am

    Happy Holidays everyone! 🤗
    I’m hunkered down here in western New York State awaiting the blizzard and rapid temperature drop ❄️ but I’ve got the wood stove blazing and a cat on my lap.

    Reply
  17. Teddy says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:41 am

    Merry Christmas from Malibu! Such fun to see where everyone is posting from.

    Reply
  18. Blanster says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:45 am

    Happy Holidays and a bright New Year to my favorite group from freezing cold Chicago, USA!

    Reply
  19. Desdemona says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:53 am

    Happy Holidays!

    Reply
  20. Dani says:
    December 23, 2022 at 9:59 am

    Happy Holidays to all of you wonderful Celebitches from sunny Los Angeles!

    Reply
  21. Jan90067 says:
    December 23, 2022 at 10:03 am

    Seasons Greetings from sunny L.A.

    Wishing all a very Merry Christmas, and a joyous time, however/whatever you celebrate! Hope all who live in the storm area are staying safe and warm!

    Reply
  22. Abby says:
    December 23, 2022 at 10:08 am

    Happy Holidays CB’ers and my favorite corner of the internet! I hope you all stay warm and have a wonderful season. ❤️

    Reply
  23. Normades says:
    December 23, 2022 at 10:15 am

    Wishing everyone a safe and warm holidays.
    And thank you Celebitchy staff for all that you do!

    Reply
  24. Eurydice says:
    December 23, 2022 at 10:19 am

    Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from Boston!

    Reply
  25. North of Boston says:
    December 23, 2022 at 10:22 am

    Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone at Celebitchy, from, well, north of Boston (waves south to Eurydice!)

    Very windy and wet and warm here today. Perfect stay to spend at home wrapping gifts and sipping hot tea. Tomorrow will be wintertime cold and family gathering time.

    Hope everyone here has a delightful weekend!

    Reply
  26. Jan90067 says:
    December 23, 2022 at 10:24 am

    Here’s a gift for everyone that I just heard on my local news: the mansion that was used in H&M’s doc was *not* their home (for security reasons). The home they filmed in (a few miles away) is up for sale:

    https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/real-estate/harry-and-meghan-filming-location-for-sale-1235272818/

    Reply
  27. Sunday says:
    December 23, 2022 at 10:26 am

    Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays, everyone!

    Reply
  28. Harper says:
    December 23, 2022 at 10:27 am

    Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone! Thank you all for making me laugh hard every day. I hope Santa is good to all of you!

    Reply
  29. lamejudi says:
    December 23, 2022 at 10:34 am

    Wishing all CB’ers wonderful holidays with family and friends.

    Shivering in suburban Chicagoland, but so grateful for my fully stocked fridge, functioning furnace, and the wit and wisdom of the CB community!

    Reply
  30. Sindy says:
    December 23, 2022 at 11:37 am

    God, Bono’s daughter is a pain in the hole! What she’s doing in Bad Sisters could be done by MOST other Irish actors. I never minded her at all as far as actors go, I thought she was grand / fine maybe even good and more than passable. But now I f~ing can’t stand her. Her subtle arrogance and pomposity is infuriating. She so far up Johnny Depp’s ass I’m surprised she can even speak.

    Reply
    • AlpineWitch says:
      December 23, 2022 at 12:20 pm

      I saw her in Robin Hood (the one with Taron Egerton) and she was awful. I checked her wiki and thought “right, that’s why she got the role”.

      She shouldn’t have spoken on the matter because she’s the Brooklyn Beckham of acting.

      Reply
  31. antipodean says:
    December 23, 2022 at 11:51 am

    Wishing a safe and peaceful Holiday Season to all my fellow CBers! Many thanks for a year of sharp comments, and snarky ripostes! CB, Kaiser, et al, your writing has helped to make this last year more amusing and bearable. You are appreciated more than you know! A Happy and successful New Year to you, and keep on keeping on!

    Reply
  32. Jaded says:
    December 23, 2022 at 12:01 pm

    Wishing my fellow CBers happy holidays from cold, snowy Victoria on Vancouver Island! And a big thank-you to the great writers who continue to bring us juicy gossip and astute commentary!

    Reply
  33. butterflystella says:
    December 23, 2022 at 12:09 pm

    Merry Christmas from Michigan, where it’s -21° Brrrrr Lol

    Reply
  34. Dierski says:
    December 23, 2022 at 12:30 pm

    Merry Christmas and Happy Holiday to all of you fabulous CBs. ❤️ Sending love and well wishes from sunny San Diego. Stay warm everyone!

    Reply
  35. Jumpingthesnark says:
    December 23, 2022 at 12:36 pm

    Happy Christmas/holidays from Texas where we are freezing our buns off and hoping the power grid holds. Cue Ted Cruz leaving for Cancun in 3-2-1!

    Reply
  36. lucy2 says:
    December 23, 2022 at 12:47 pm

    Happy Holidays to all! Stay safe and healthy, and let’s all hope 2023 is better.
    We’re on the edge of the bad weather, hoping to cut out of here and get home before it hits!

    Reply
  37. one of the marys says:
    December 23, 2022 at 1:04 pm

    Happy holidays to you all. May you be well fed, sheltered from the weather, travel safely and enjoy some good laughs. I spend my morning coffee with you and enjoy our sane space!!

    Reply
  38. Duch says:
    December 23, 2022 at 1:04 pm

    Merry Christmas to all from freezing Texas. Thanks to all at CB and all the posters for being one of the best corners of the internet 🎄

    Reply
  39. Chantal says:
    December 23, 2022 at 1:32 pm

    Happy holidays everyone from cold azz Texas! Yet another year that we’re having cold weather in the low and single digits – we’re not used to this and my joints are screaming! Hope everyone stays safe and healthy. Thanks for such a wonderful online community!

    Reply
  40. Regina Falangie says:
    December 23, 2022 at 1:41 pm

    Happy Holidays from Portland Oregon! Stay well and happy in the new year! ❤️

    Reply
  41. B says:
    December 23, 2022 at 2:40 pm

    Mele Kalikimaka from California! Thanks to Celebitchy & fellow Celebitches! Be safe, happy, healthy & snarky ;).

    Reply
  42. phaedra7 says:
    December 23, 2022 at 3:42 pm

    HAPPY HOLIDAYS EVERYBODY! 🎄🎁🎆

    Reply
  43. Cathy says:
    December 23, 2022 at 3:52 pm

    Meri Kirihimete everyone from a hot and humid Auckland, New Zealand!

    Reply
  44. Lucky Charm says:
    December 23, 2022 at 5:28 pm

    Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone from the icy PNW (the forgotten part of the U.S. lol)! Visiting CB is my favorite part of the day. Wishing you all a happy and healthy 2023.

    Reply
  45. Nanea says:
    December 23, 2022 at 5:32 pm

    ☃️🎄🎁🎄☃️
    Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and peace and laughter, quiet and fun, health, lots of good food, many lovely gifts, nice conversations, or contemplation with books and movies.

    Above all though, that you all may stay safe from bad weather, power cuts – and nightmares full of buttons, incandescence and wiglets of doom!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment