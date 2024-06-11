Prince William’s advice to the England football team came from Prince Louis

Ordinarily, I don’t find English footballer Harry Kane all that “hot,” but standing next to Prince William, Kane really does look quite sexy. Such is the fate of every guy named Harry – compared to William, you’re always going to come out ahead. These are photos from Monday, where William visited Team England’s training camp at the national football center. The visit was timed because the UEFA European Football Championship (aka The Euros) starts on Friday in Germany. William is the Football Association president, so he was wishing the team well, plus visiting with some of the kids doing various programs at the training center. He gave Team England some advice, straight from Prince Louis, who William absolutely saw on Monday morning.

The Prince of Wales had some very important advice from his youngest son Prince Louis to deliver to the England football team on Monday morning. The Prince of Wales, who is the president of the FA, visited the England men’s football team to wish them good luck ahead of the UEFA European Football Championship, sharing advice from Prince Louis to “eat twice the amount” during the tournament. Travelling to St George’s Park, the national football centre in Burton upon Trent, Prince William met the squad and spoke with coach Gareth Southgate ahead of their first match against Serbia on Sunday. “I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said, ‘What shall I say to the England team today?'” he said. “The best bit of advice I got to ask you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat. So I then had visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch so I think maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt.” He presented shirts to each of the 26 players selected for the Euro 2024 team and heard from their coach about their preparations for the tournament. England, who were beaten 1-0 by Iceland in their final warm-up friendly on Friday, will first face Serbia in Germany on Sunday night.

[From Hello]

Who is William if he’s not reminding everyone that he does the fakakta school run as often as possible? I’m shocked that he managed to do the school run AND visit the training center on the same day. Just a reminder – Louis hasn’t been seen in public since Christmas. Neither has Charlotte. In all of the talk about whether or not the Princess of Wales will make it to Trooping the Colour, I have my doubts that all three of the Wales kids will be on the balcony this coming Saturday.

Also: I wonder if William is planning to go to Germany for any of England’s matches? My guess is that if the team makes it far into the tournament – maybe quarterfinals or semis? – he’ll try to go. Which brings up the issue of how he failed to show up for the Lionesses when they made the World Cup final last year.