Brad Pitt believes Angelina Jolie was ‘behind’ the kids dropping his surname

Brad Pitt is still trying to get sympathy because his children despise him. Or should I say: five out of six of his children don’t want anything to do with him. We have no indication as to how Knox feels. But the rest of the kids have made very public moves to distance themselves from Brad and his name. On Shiloh’s 18th birthday, she filed to change her legal name to Shiloh Jolie. Zahara and Vivienne have both edited out “Pitt” from their surnames in school and in playbills, although we don’t know if they’ve done any of that legally. Maddox and Pax clearly have had nothing to do with Brad in eight years. Shiloh’s name change seemed to be a turning point for Team Pitt, and he’s been throwing a tantrum about it for more than a week. The latest “Team Pitt salvo” is a ridiculous “himpathy” piece in Page Six. Some highlights:

Brad thinks this is all a conspiracy because he’s “winning” in court: Although Pitt, 60, has won a series of recent legal challenges against Jolie, 49, it is the actress who is winning the family war. Several of the Jolie-Pitt children no longer use Pitt in their surname, Page Six can reveal. “It’s extremely upsetting,” admitted a Pitt source, claiming, “She has used the kids as a weapon against Brad … she has separated them from him. There is a whole pattern: Any time he has a win in court, she hits back with something to do with the kids.”

Shiloh has been homeschooled this whole time? Now, their daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom Page Six is told was home schooled alongside her siblings, has legally applied to remove the “Pitt” from her surname. Multiple reports stated that Shiloh hired — and paid for — her own lawyer when she turned 18 on May 27. Page Six has seen the filing, issued on behalf of Shiloh by LA-based lawyer Peter K. Levine, which she has signed as Shiloh Jolie. However, Pitt insiders question who was really behind the move, telling Page Six: “Reasonable people should draw their own conclusions as to who was actually behind it.”

The other kids hate him: We can also confirm that the couple’s oldest son, Maddox, 22, who has been studying in South Korea and has no relationship with Pitt, dropped “Pitt” back in 2021 and just goes by Jolie. In the Playbill for the new Broadway musical “The Outsiders,” which 15-year-old daughter Vivienne helped Jolie produce, she’s listed as “Vivienne Jolie.” It is unclear if her twin brother, Knox, still uses their father’s name. The two turn 16 next month. Meanwhile, Pitt and Jolie’s eldest daughter Zahara, 19, introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” upon joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at Spelman College last November.

The plane terror: “Brad admitted that his behavior on the plane was wrong,” said the Pitt source. “He took steps to improve himself.” Indeed, Pitt told GQ in 2017 that he had quit smoking and drinking, adding, “I don’t have that ability to do just one or two [drinks] a day. It’s not in my makeup. I’m all in. And I’m going to drive into the ground. I’ve lost my privileges.” Still, an industry source who knows Jolie points out that Pitt has never actually apologized for what happened on the flight.

When does Brad see the kids? Twins Knox and Vivienne are the only minor children and the only ones who would be held to a visitation agreement with their father. However, when Pitt does see his children, “it’s very difficult,” admitted the Pitt insider.

The Chateau Miraval fight: Pitt insiders also feel that Jolie should have never even sold her share of Miraval and instead, help build it up for their children. “This is only for her benefit,” argued another Pitt source. “How does separating your children from their father help and how does selling your share of Miraval help them? Anything related to Brad has been directed or choreographed by her to inflict the maximum pain on him without any regard for the longterm damage it does to the family. She’s made Miraval into a thing about the family when it was just a business dispute and she introduced the family into it.”

Pitt has stayed silent this whole time, LMAO: “He has consistently refused to comment on anything relating to his children or to say anything negative about their mother despite all of these efforts to separate him from his kids,” said the Pitt insider. As for the future with his children, his friends have encouraged him to believe that things will get better. “As the kids get older and end up having a life as their own,” the Pitt insider said, “he can only hope that they will forget a relationship.”