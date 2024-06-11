Quinn: Prince Harry must contact Charles for Father’s Day, the world is watching!

This Sunday is Father’s Day in America and the UK. I have no idea what Prince Harry’s plans are, but given his Big Dad Energy, I would assume that he will spend the day with his wife and children and perhaps grill some meat whilst listening to a podcast about WWII or the Roman empire. It would not have even occurred to me to wonder if Harry will call his father, but according to royal expert Tom Quinn, Harry “knows the world will be watching to see whether he is big enough to reach out to his father.” This is how the royal media tries to dictate Harry’s actions – they’re trying to order him to call his father, and putting the onus on Harry to beg his father for scraps of attention. They all still expect Harry to act like the neglected child they could control.

Prince Harry is facing a Father’s Day nightmare, a royal expert has suggested, as he knows the “world will be watching to see if he’s big enough to reach out to his father”, King Charles. As Father’s Day looms, Royal author and expert Tom Quinn tells the Mirror: “King Charles’ birthday and Father’s Day are both a nightmare for Harry. He knows the world will be watching to see whether he is big enough to reach out to his father. He is determined to try to ignore his troubled relationship with his father and he will certainly send a warm message. It’s easy to forget that Harry really does love his father, he just hates the fact that Charles seems always to support William when there is a family dispute.” Meanwhile the Duke of Sussex is even having “struggles to schedule a call with King Charles”, according to Mr Quinn. Mr Quinn further alleged that attempts by Harry to arrange a call with his father have been met with hesitation, stating: “Harry has tried to schedule a call with his father already, but his father is prevaricating with Camilla advising against anything that might upset King Charles.” With Father’s Day set for June 16 and the King’s birthday on June 17 not to mention his actual birth date on November 14, when he turns 76 all eyes will be on the Royal family dynamics.

[From The Daily Mirror]

I hope Harry sent Charles a funny card and a multifunction 10-in-1 screwdriver set and just left it at that. (Sidenote: that’s what I always gave my father, that’s a very traditional Father’s Day gift in my mind.) These people are so desperate to drag Harry, they’re fantasizing about entire scenarios in which Harry “needs” to try to call his father, but he’s being blocked by Camilla and the courtiers, and that is all Harry’s fault, and the world is watching! GMAFB. The only part that I believe is that Camilla is literally gatekeeping everyone and everything around Charles, especially his relationships with his sons.