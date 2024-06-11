Princess Kate promoted Natasha Archer to ‘senior private executive assistant’

Natasha Archer has worked for the Princess of Wales for years, mostly as some kind of personal assistant/stylist. I don’t think Archer has ever done much with Kate’s “work” in the sense that Archer is not writing or reading briefing memos or setting up busywork photo-ops. Archer carries Kate’s bags when they’re traveling and… God knows. Wiglet-wrangler, perhaps? Still, Archer is one of the few employees to stick around for longer than a year or two. Now, after years of service, Archer has been promoted to “senior private executive assistant” to both Kate and William. Hm.

The Princess of Wales has promoted her ‘Girl Friday’ Natasha Archer to a key position at Kensington Palace, I can reveal. In a move that has been interpreted in Royal circles as a reward for her loyalty, Ms Archer has been appointed to the new role of senior private executive assistant to Kate and William. Ms Archer, 36, updated her profile on the LinkedIn career website last week to reflect her upgraded status. Previously she was a PA and stylist, and was pictured carrying Kate’s bags on and off planes for Royal tours. Ms Archer’s promotion follows reports that she personally collected The Princess of Wales from the London Clinic after her abdominal operation earlier this year. After that, the mother of two was brought into the innermost circle of select friends and family members who have been supporting the Princess through her private cancer battle. Sources say Ms Archer, who is married to Royal photographer Chris Jackson, has been dedicated to her employer. She has been inseparable from Kate in recent months, often assisting her as she travels to and from hospital appointments. Now she will have a title and salary that reflects her trusted status. A source said: ‘Natasha deserves this boost – she’s unfailingly discreet and loyal to Kate. The salary boost will be welcome too. This appointment means we can expect to see Natasha by Kate’s side for years to come. It seems to be Kate’s way of thanking her for her loyalty.’

Shady shady shady!!! “Reports that she personally collected The Princess of Wales from the London Clinic after her abdominal operation earlier this year.” There was a photo of Archer leaving the clinic with a plant riding shotgun. The plant was not Kate. And I’m pretty sure we were told that William picked up his wife, weren’t we?? I mean, that’s if you believe that Kate was ever being treated at the London Clinic. “She has been inseparable from Kate in recent months, often assisting her as she travels to and from hospital appointments.” Has Kate been disguised as a plant this whole time, because you would think if Natasha is chauffeuring Kate around London and Windsor, someone would have gotten photos??

Anyway, I’m sure there are like ten different conspiracies happening right now. Y’all can even bring Natasha’s husband Chris Jackson into the mix. Ten bucks says that Jackson was the photographer who took some of those original photos “taken by Kate or William” released this year, including the Mother’s Day frankenphoto.

