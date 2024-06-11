Princess Kate promoted Natasha Archer to ‘senior private executive assistant’

Natasha Archer has worked for the Princess of Wales for years, mostly as some kind of personal assistant/stylist. I don’t think Archer has ever done much with Kate’s “work” in the sense that Archer is not writing or reading briefing memos or setting up busywork photo-ops. Archer carries Kate’s bags when they’re traveling and… God knows. Wiglet-wrangler, perhaps? Still, Archer is one of the few employees to stick around for longer than a year or two. Now, after years of service, Archer has been promoted to “senior private executive assistant” to both Kate and William. Hm.
The Princess of Wales has promoted her ‘Girl Friday’ Natasha Archer to a key position at Kensington Palace, I can reveal. In a move that has been interpreted in Royal circles as a reward for her loyalty, Ms Archer has been appointed to the new role of senior private executive assistant to Kate and William.
Ms Archer, 36, updated her profile on the LinkedIn career website last week to reflect her upgraded status. Previously she was a PA and stylist, and was pictured carrying Kate’s bags on and off planes for Royal tours.
Ms Archer’s promotion follows reports that she personally collected The Princess of Wales from the London Clinic after her abdominal operation earlier this year. After that, the mother of two was brought into the innermost circle of select friends and family members who have been supporting the Princess through her private cancer battle.
Sources say Ms Archer, who is married to Royal photographer Chris Jackson, has been dedicated to her employer. She has been inseparable from Kate in recent months, often assisting her as she travels to and from hospital appointments. Now she will have a title and salary that reflects her trusted status.
A source said: ‘Natasha deserves this boost – she’s unfailingly discreet and loyal to Kate. The salary boost will be welcome too. This appointment means we can expect to see Natasha by Kate’s side for years to come. It seems to be Kate’s way of thanking her for her loyalty.’
Shady shady shady!!! “Reports that she personally collected The Princess of Wales from the London Clinic after her abdominal operation earlier this year.” There was a photo of Archer leaving the clinic with a plant riding shotgun. The plant was not Kate. And I’m pretty sure we were told that William picked up his wife, weren’t we?? I mean, that’s if you believe that Kate was ever being treated at the London Clinic. “She has been inseparable from Kate in recent months, often assisting her as she travels to and from hospital appointments.” Has Kate been disguised as a plant this whole time, because you would think if Natasha is chauffeuring Kate around London and Windsor, someone would have gotten photos??
Anyway, I’m sure there are like ten different conspiracies happening right now. Y’all can even bring Natasha’s husband Chris Jackson into the mix. Ten bucks says that Jackson was the photographer who took some of those original photos “taken by Kate or William” released this year, including the Mother’s Day frankenphoto.
Would love to read the job description for that. Lol
Right? What is a ‘private’ EA? I’m not British but I’ve never heard it described that way!
“Must be willing to drive baskets of twigs away from hospitals at a moment’s notice.”
I bet someone promoted her but it wasn’t Can’t. She needs to be pacified for what she may or may not know.
On her LinkedIn she said something like:
– diary
– clothing
– assistant
No wonder why they called Meghan a bully, the mediocrity is off the charts!
Kate did NOT. Maybe a senior coutier.
Someone went to her LinkedIn and she was promoted in 2022. This is old news making the waves now. I wonder why?
Of course it wasn’t Kate in the plant photo, but the fact that they’re even putting it out there thay Will didn’t pick up Kate after 2 weeks in the hospital is quite the choice. We’re just slipping it in that the future King cares so little about the mother of his three children?
So she knows where the bodies are buried 🤨
Literally.
You could literally right,
Bullseye! 100 percent payoff!
That was my first thought. She knows. Whatever there is to know. And they want to keep her close to control her.
“[S]he’s unfailingly discreet and loyal…”
— “Mostly, she keeps her mouth shut.”
They need someone loyal to go along with the ruse that Kate is actively doing anything right now. So far Kate has been out and about, writing letters and promoting her PA.
Now I totally believe she’s 100 percent conscious and just had a little cancer and a super successful planned abdominal surgery.
On her LinkedIn, it says that she’s held this position since August 2022. The fact that the British media is reporting like this is a new promotion is VERY shady.
So what has/hasn’t happened now?
You beat me to it! It’s super bizarre that they’re acting as if this is a “new” promotion.
Has it been almost 2 years and she’s held the position but she just updated it on LinkedIn? Otherwise I can’t really see the reason for putting the spotlight on her about this, other than to get people to start harassing her for answers about what’s going on with Kate which is horrible but right up the British media’s alley.
Maybe she updated her LinkedIn because she knows Kate won’t be needing an assistant for much longer?
There’s nothing shady. The derangers were talking about the promotion this weekend, that’s why it’s in the press this week. The press just sit on derangers and some squaddies timelines looking for new stories about Kate and Meghan and Harry to publish.
Sounds more like a payoff to me. A nice chunk of change to encourage her to sign an updated NDA, perhaps?
They just keep adding more words. The next step up the ladder is Chief Senior Private Executive Assistant.
LOL! I just spilled coffee. Okay Eurydice, you owe me a new laptop.
Sinister types (Nat and Chris). And a very sophisticated way by the media of letting us know that Will DEFINITELY was not the one who picked up Kate from the hospital (if she was ever there).
The independent ran the same story: https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/royal-family/kate-middleton-natasha-archer-royal-stylist-b2560373.html
“The plant was not Kate.” – Kaiser.
This might be my favorite line ever. LMAO
I mean….they are getting super desperate. I also would like a raise and a promotion for doing nothing please.
But she does do something! She drives plants around. It’s hard work.
anybody else think she now works for both will and kate, and not just kate- is saying something we don’t officially know yet?
At this point, I’m ready to believe that Kate has been disguised as a plant. It sounds as reasonable as everything else we’ve been told for the last six months.
Richard Eden probably saw derangers talking about Natasha’s updated Linkedin page on twitter. I think rest of the story is made up. I would think Kate’s mother would be person escorting her to her cancer treatments not her Executive Personal Assistant.
“She has been inseparable from Kate in recent months, often assisting her as she travels to and from hospital appointments.” So, when did we get from Kate being cared for by two Pilipino nurses, to Kate being shepherded to hospital appointments by this Natasha person? I mean, they can’t keep the lies straight, my God!
The next story was that she only trusted her family and that Carole and Pippa were constantly with her. KP also claimed at one point that the employees hadn’t seen Kate in some time. They really can’t keep anything straight.
So Kate’s most trusted aide, who is getting a promotion, happens to be married to a royal photographer??!!
Then why aren’t there new photos of Kate or the kids released for special events?
Something about this smells rotten.
One could theorise that Natasha Archer has had nothing to do for 6 months because Kate’s not around anymore.
Will can’t fire her or it’ll look suspicious, so he’s bringing her into his office. As long as she’s employed, she can’t blab about what’s really happening.