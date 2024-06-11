Ben Affleck visited Jennifer Lopez at the money-pit mansion for four hours

Maybe I’m the biggest delusional B, but I’m honestly not getting “imminent divorce” from any of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s moves. It absolutely feels like they’re having marriage problems and it absolutely feels like there’s a lot happening behind the scenes, but I think they’re actually trying to work out their sh-t. It’s messy and complicated, but I would be shocked if one of them files for divorce this week or this month. It genuinely feels like Ben has laid down the law with J.Lo: we’re selling the money pit house, you’re not going to tour this summer, and we’re going to actually work on this marriage and spend time with our kids.
Page Six got photos of Ben visiting the money-pit mansion over the weekend. Jennifer is still living there, although she’s reportedly looking for rentals or other, smaller homes too (considering they’ve already put the house on the market). Ben reportedly stayed with Jen for four hours at the Beverly Hills home, from 5 pm to 9 pm. A date night? Negotiations? Packing up his sh-t? He didn’t leave with boxes, so I don’t know. But they continue to spend time together. Now, Entertainment Tonight’s sources sweat that Ben and Jen are living separate lives:
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not fully thrown in the towel on their marriage yet. Just one day after ET reported that Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, had put their marital home on the market, a source is sharing where the couple stands as rumors continue to swirl around the state of their relationship.
A source tells ET, “Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet. At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”
When it comes to their living situation amid the listing of their $60.8 million Los Angeles compound — which they purchased just a year ago — the source shared that Lopez is looking for places to set up shop as they attempt to take some space and figure things out.
The source continued, “Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters, and kids during this transitional period.” Lopez has two sisters, Lynda and Leslie Ann.
Affleck — who was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner and shares three children with her — has similarly been leaning on his close friends, including Good Will Hunting co-writer Matt Damon, and family members during this time.
“Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad, and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner,” the source says. “He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him.”
I would pay $50 to hear what Matty D thinks of this whole situation. Damon is an old-school J.Lo hater, and during the first Bennifer Era, Matt was one of the “friends” telling Ben to escape. The “Bennifer Revival” was great because it felt like they were older and wiser and less likely to get peer-pressured into ruining their relationship. But I don’t know. I think Matty D is still capable of peer-pressuring Ben. Anyway, yeah – as I said, I would be shocked if Ben or Jen actually file for divorce any time soon.
It’s interesting to me how all of this is swirling – so many things happening all at once would put pressure on the best of marriages. Last night, I added another layer on to the swirl by watching the Diddy documentary on Hulu. LOL!
Seriously they are under that much surveillance that they are timed? I can’t imagine the amount of stress that would cause any marriage and family. I wish the press would give them some breathing room.
Right? I don’t want to care about these two but I’m starting to feel defensive for them lol. Like can everyone chill and let them figure it out 😩
That, and Ring Watch is so exhausting.
Maybe they are downsizing, but her looking for her own house don’t scream we are trying to work it out, it looks like the end
I’m sure they’re downsizing because jen has a gazillion people in her entourage holding up mirrors everywhere she goes in that mansion (lol) and ben is like, nope i’m not living my life with strangers in my house. Seriously, it would drive me crazy too. Which is probably why he moved out, they probably didnt see each other much and he probably saw how little she saw of the children which is why she made a point recently of going to see the children’s at their activities and downsizing the house so less people can stay in their intimacy and cancelling her tour which wasnt selling anyway. I hope they come up with a new name for a situationship where you are married but not living together, gwyneth would be best at this.
This is exactly what I believe. That when the dust, I mean lust settled, he looked around at her myriad of assistants and her lack of empathy especially towards her children and realized he married a brand.
A brand who is only interested in self promotion and that his A list Oscar winning prizes just adds to this brand.
I truly question if she is able to love anyone but herself.
She’s been off the chain for far too long.
You don’t make any big changes at 54. We’re talking Joan Crawford level focus and behavior.
Wire hangers!
Isn’t it nice to be so rich to be able to buy buy and sell houses just like that? Oh I am mad at my boyfriend/husband, let me buy a house in Malibu so I can have my space! Oh my marriage is on the rocks, let me buy a house in Bel Air! They see real state as airbnbs.
I have a very different opinion in that I think all that wealth is more of a curse when it comes to a failing marriage. Having immense resources just makes leaving/breaking up/divorcing too easy. Regular working class folks generally have to find a way to work things out and as long as staying doesn’t pose a danger to either person, I think being forced to communicate and compromise is preferable to just cutting out at the first sign of conflict.
I didn’t know Matt Damon was a Jlo hater back in the day, does anyone know what it was that he disliked about her or their relationship?
Matt damon married someone out of the celebrity/movie music industry, he is probably 100% not into jlo’s lifestyle. Honestly, if I compare rich and famous women, jlo unfortunately doesnt have a life I would wish for. Too stressful and hectic. Gwen seems to have a perfect vibe: taking care of herself, good food, good friends, good real estate, family around and a job she loves. To me that is a better life.
I think Matt is very much a ‘trad man’ and sees women as homemakers and mothers. His wife never takes the spotlight from him. Or challenges him in his career as an equal. I get the feeling he listens to that Chief kicker’s speech on repeat.
I think he saw Jennifer as devaluing Ben’s ‘brand’ at the time as an up-and-coming director and actor. When Ben was in Jennifer’s music videos. That is my guess on it.
Matt is also the one that white, man-splained diversity to Effie Brown in Project Greenlight. He told on himself in such a gross way.
https://twitter.com/i/status/643426795447013376
Isn’t mid-summer or 4th of July weekend when celebrities like to dump things like divorce? Maybe I’m thinking politics tho lol.
I’m not a fan of hers but he is just not it. She will get ALL of the heat when I believe this is on both of them.
I like the version of the story where he laid down the law and Jennifer is trying to meet him halfway. I don’t want them to succumb to the fame bomb and blow up the marriage after only a year…
I think it is over, eventually. Ben has a hard time extracting himself when he is done and checked out if his past is any clue to this present. He did that with Jlo the first time and with JG. If the woman want out it is pretty quick, Ana de Armas as an example, but if it is him seems to be a slow walk. I do think that he does see the difference in JG and Jlo’s parenting with JG being such a hands on Mom, not that it is better or worse just different. I do feel bad for them,
There were some stories yesterday that JLo didn’t cancel her tour because of poor ticket sales, that the tour was 75% sold and that she really wants to work on her marriage. If it’s JLo’s people putting that out there, then I don’t see how they can file for divorce so soon after the cancelation.
I said recently that cancelling her tour is more about Ben than it is about poor tickets sales. And people will continue to say that she’s obsessed with working, would have gone on tour if the ticket sales were higher, and this narrative is just her way of saving face for poor ticket sales. But I honestly believe that J Lo would have gone through with the tour, poor ticket sales or not, if her marriage was more solid. People really underestimate how invested she is in saving this relationship….
JLo is “leaning on her kids?” No. Just no.
He looked high as a kite during the Tom Brady roast. I’m surprised his sobriety issues aren’t coming up more often as a possible reason for this separation. It would make complete sense for him to be in his own house if he is working through some kind of program.
Sumo, same here. There’s alcoholism in my family. Someone can be a nice person but the alcohol can be really toxic. If he’s drinking or whatever again, he’s not entirely present, who knows what he’s like when he’s not sober, he’s going to let stuff fall literally and figuratively. I don’t think he came across as sober during the Brady roast either.
I also don’t understand how she’s seen as a bitch on wheels and that makes him not at fault for their relationship issues. I honestly think both of them are to blame and he’s mostly getting a free pass in the media.
Maybe they’re not coming up because he’s actually still sober? I know that’s not a popular narrative around here and folks love to accuse him of falling off the wagon but there is literally ZERO reason to believe he hasn’t maintained his sobriety. J Lo is not a big drinker so I’m sure this relationship has been good for him in that regard.
Isn’t he still driving the kids? We all know Garner would never let him do this if he wasn’t sober. She doesn’t play with him about that at all.
And the narrative put out there by jlo’s own team is that she’s fighting for the marriage and ben checked out. He’s clearly the one running away. I don’t even think cancelling the tour and selling the house is an ultimatum coming from him, I see it as her doing all that to save the relationship, so it must have been a point of contention between them
I will *not* be shocked when they file for divorce. Not even a little bit.