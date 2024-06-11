Royalist: If King Charles wants to see his grandkids, why did he evict them?

As we discussed yesterday, the Mirror ran a weird story about King Charles’s newfound commitment to being in Prince Archie and Princess Lili’s lives. A source claimed that Charles “would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.” Which says, to me, that Charles barely even makes time for videocalls with his grandkids – he reportedly saw Archie and Lili via video call on his birthday last year, and I bet that was the last time. Ingrid C-Word was also tasked with trying to make Charles sound like a doting grandfather, and she said: “He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son’s children. He wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom.” What’s interesting about all of this is… no one seems to be buying any part of it. Charles’s actions for two years have shown that he doesn’t give a f–k about the Sussex family whatsoever. Even the Daily Beast’s Royalist called him out: “The King Says He Wants to See Prince Harry’s Kids. So, Er, Why Kick Them Out?”
Cynics might argue that if the king really wanted to see more of the Sussexes he wouldn’t have stripped them of their U.K. home. Many believe that Charles has made it as difficult as possible for Harry to visit the U.K. to avoid him setting up a rival court.
Prince Harry’s camp have long argued that he has made it more difficult for Harry to visit the U.K. safely with his family by evicting him from his home on the royal estate, Frogmore Cottage, where Harry’s children’s security would have been assured by being within the royal protection envelope. Indeed, Omid Scobie in his book Endgame said none other than Harry made this exact point to his father, responding, when told to pack his bags and clear out of Frogmore, “Don’t you want to see your grandchildren again?”
Scobie called the decision from Charles to evict Harry “a cheap shot from a wounded father bound by an institutional system that is often intolerant of human emotion.”
Frogmore, Scobie says, was regarded by the Sussexes as the “only true safe option when visiting the United Kingdom,” due to the royal estate being guarded round the clock by armed guards.
Charles is understood to have seen Archie only a handful of times and has only met Lilibet, who was born in America, once. Charles reportedly turned down an invitation to Lilibet’s christening in California.
It feels notable that there’s any pushback on Charles’s attempts to go back to briefings-as-usual about how he obviously wants to see Harry and Harry’s children (but not Meghan). Tom Sykes is right – the Frogmore eviction was absolutely the turning point, as was Harry’s most recent visit to the UK. When Harry released the statement on May 7th about how there were no plans to meet with Charles during his visit because of “the king’s full program,” it really was a game-changer. Harry isn’t playing Charles’s stupid games anymore and Charles showed his panic about that in the days and weeks that followed.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I truly doubt Charles even sees the Wales kids,he probably spends more time with Camillas grandkids than his own.
I bet you are right, Neeve. This guy is so broken. All the money in the world and yet no amount of money can buy you a heart.
I agree! Charles treats William and Harry’s children exactly as he treated them when they were themselves children: for PR, to launder his and that villain’s reputation. Camzilla did the diplomatic equivalent of pooping all over herself at D-Day, so Chuckles pulls out the sorry azz grandpa card. No one’s buying it. I only hope that we can all stop feeling sorry for the mofo, because he allegedly has cancer, and got back to treating him like the racist garbage person that he is.
He doesn’t want to see his biracial grandchildren. This is just him wanting to look good but we all know what a crap father and grandfather that he is.
1, 2, 3, next article Charles will be out with William’s kids 🤣🤣🤣 what a circus 🙄
Charles lacks wisdom. He has nothing to teach the children except how bad a granddad he is.
Charles is not content with zoom calls anymore because now the sussex children could be “useful allies” while there’s nobody left in his slimmed down monarchy.
If Tom Sykes is making this point you know the kindly grandpa schtick is done. I wonder why they keep doing this though? According to them everyone in the UK hates Harry and Meghan and are sick of them, what is the upside of this play? He clearly doesn’t feel this way and “supposedly” all the polls say people agree with his treatment so why the trial balloon? What’s going on behind the scenes that he thinks he needs to pretend to be posh Santa again?
Will was briefing the rota that he is the best statesman and he was doing the King’s work in France. I am guessing, this is Charles’s response to that. He is trying to agonize Will.
I could see that if it was an article about how William is not ready for prime time, but how does I’m a great grandpa hurt William? William doesn’t care if he sees Harry and Meghan’s kids, William doesn’t even seem to care if Charles sees his kids. This family and their psychoses is so bizarre. I don’t understand the motivation for anything they do other than to be horrible to each other some how.
@Dee(2), William is obviously obsessed with Harry. Whenever Will briefs about his future rein, Charles briefs about making peace with Harry, which probably pisses off Will because they both decided on H&M being the common enemy. I think, Charles threatens him with changing his position if he doesn’t behave.
TS briefs from Willy (I think, mostly). I love watching them tearing each other apart.
Maybe this is Will pushing back on “William is the only reason the family can’t get along with Harry”. Reminding everyone Charles has been just as vicious too.
I think William doesn’t want his father to see Harry’s children, William wants to be the only Son and his children the only grandchildren, makes him more important.
Right could it be that it’s something related to another spare getting evicted? Are they just desperate for any story at this point? Or the media pushing back on his nonsense?
“Learn from his wisdom,” lolz. He’s made bad choices throughout his exceedingly privileged life. Harry has made good ones, and is smart enough to see his father for what he is: not someone you’d want around small children.
Not to mention that we heard for YEARS that Chuckles hates small children! That was the reason (we were told) that Camzilla had to keep a separate house – so she could see her young grandchildren because Chuckles hated them being underfoot.
This story that he misses Archie and Lili and wants to know them better is bullshit. He doesn’t care about them just like he doesn’t care about their mother.
Well, well, well. After some of the ludricous water Tom Sykes has carried for the Royal Family, this makes a welcome change.
This is so interesting. Why would Sykes write this? Why not keep up with the willful blindness? There’s been rapid pushback lately – is Harry’s PR team getting to these people somehow?
One reason for Sykes to write this is because it’s so damn obvious. I’m sure there’s competition among the rota 🐀s. This observation makes those faithfully reporting how Charles wants a relationship with his American grandkids look very foolish and gullible.
Ok, but it’s been obvious for over a year, during which there’ve been numerous articles about H&M’s security, about Charles wanting to see his grandkids, about Harry not having a place to stay in the UK, about William trying to move Andrew into Frogmore. And, in all that time, nobody once has said “Charles, what do you expect?” My question is “why now?”
It almost feels like Sykes wrote this when he was cranky and tired of being a rota stooge and pressed SEND before he could remember what side his scone was buttered on.
What’s also interesting is that for as much as everyone slammed omid scobie they sure do cite him a lot. Omid made the points about frogmore from the get go and now here’s Sykes writing about it.
It is like clockwork. William says to the press, I am big boy now, soon I will be the King. As a response, Charles informs the rota he is gonna be a good father / grandfather to Harry / Harry’s children to make Will angry and jealous. Will is most of the time giving content to Daily Beast. So, it is clear that they are Team Willy especially with this article hitting directly at Charles.
I agree – Charles was always able to play his boys off of each other through the press, and he always puts out something like this when his heir gets too big for his britches.
And derangers want harry to leave Meghan and take the children to the UK and beg forgiveness.
Or better still leave the children in the US, the derangers won’t like the 22%
Yep. That way they could pretend Meghan never existed.
Dog-sh-t chuck through and through.
I think Harry is done playing games. He’s simply telling the honest truth and letting that reflect on Chucky.
Is this counter-programming from William/KP?
How many years did Chuck and his propaganda team think that they could cycle through the same stories without being called out? I hope to see more of this…
Charles is a fool to have let his relationship with Harry flounder, and a double fool to have not treated his grandchildren as the precious gift that they are. All his finery, all his lands and castles, are nothing compared to the love of a child.
Very true. Makes me feel sad. How can he use them like this. I used to think well of Charles, but not any longer.
Obviously, Charles is still trying to figure out what love is.
Sometimes, I think back to Harry saying he was excited that he’d be able to give Meghan the family she never had and it turns out that his family is just as trash as her raggedy father and his scammer daughter, just with a whole lot more money and privilege (and, therefore, power to do harm).
Meghan’s (white) family is a dumpster fire, Harry’s is a whole landfill inferno.
Tom Sykes is stating obvious, I’ll give him a cookie for that.
Tbh I don’t think the mirror was briefed by anyone, I bet that article was written to goad the sussexes to respond. Even a one lined response from their team would give weeks of articles.
Oh yes , hoping that the Sussexes would thaw enough to let them in and release current pictures of their children. I don’t think they are going to fall for this humbug . Much as we would love to see those babies growing up , it’s better that their faces are kept away from prying eyes .Haters would scrutinize every feature to see how black or white they look . If they end up looking more blonde and blue eyed than the Wales cousins, William and Kate would implode with jealousy . No, no , a thousand times no.. let those beautiful children have a normal childhood .
The Mirror and Russell Myers (the person who wrote the article) are deluded if they think Harry and Meghan were going to respond to this article. Myers couldn’t even get Lili’s age right.
This is a warning shot to Charles: we of the BM will never get access to the Sussex children and it’s your fault. Any news outlet who may be given access will not be British. The other bad grandpa, Toxic Tom our useful idiot, is useless to us now because no CA court will never allow him to get visitation (and that’s his and the BM’s fault).
I don’t think Harry and Meghan are going to give any outlet (British or American) access to their children.
There is absolutely NO indication that CRex wants a relationship with his American-based grandkids. None. What he does want is the ability to get credit for wanting a relationship instead. He does this with Paedrew when CRex spews that he wants PA out of Royal Lodge, and then nothing changes. Paedrew is still in like Flynn n the royal family. Here it’s KC jammering yet again about not seeing Archie and Lili. He could and can do something about that, but hasn’t. And this latest story from KC, a billionaire, tells us that he sent little Lili a present. Wow, are we impressed.s/ So, William has gotten annoyed by this latest “wanting to get to know the grandkids in America” story and has let his RR write about how ridiculous that is. The question is why KC wants the grandkids story out and why Huevo doesn’t.
Bottom line, Charles is a horrible man. He always has been and will be until his last breath.
The only reason he’s sought after and in the press is because of all of the power/wealth that he holds.
He truly only cares his power/wealth which I recognize is obvious to many.
Now that his sidekick has become a lump like lush, he doesn’t really have anything to do.
He’s just an idle waste of a man whom I believe is very sick, with words like ‘terminal’ used to describe his medical status.
I also believe his daughter in law is very sick, also.
I’m sure Andy is smugly waiting it all out at the lodge and that The Ferg is thinking up ways to grab some Faberge eggs 🪺