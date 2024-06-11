Kensington Palace shuts down the rumor that Princess Kate is in Houston, Texas

Over the past month or so, there’s been a conspiracy bubbling around social media about the Princess of Wales. The general conspiracy is that Kate is no longer in England or the UK, that she’s receiving treatment at an undisclosed location in Europe or North America or somewhere else. While I think “Kate is not IN England at the moment” might explain the lack of credible sightings of Kate in Windsor, London and Norfolk, I have my doubts that Kate could be in a whole other country where the Windsors don’t have control over the press. Like, if Kate was in France, the Windsors don’t have the capability of shutting down French rumors. You could argue that Switzerland is the land of “everyone minds their business and no one gossips,” but still, we’re talking about arguably the most famous missing woman in the world right now.
So, one of the latest “Kate is not in the UK” rumors came via a Reddit and TikTok, with various people claiming that they heard a rumor that Kate was seeking treatment in Houston and staying at the city’s St. Regis hotel. The rumor was apparently shut down pretty quickly by Kensington Palace.
A rumor that Kate Middleton is being treated at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston is false, according to a Kensington Palace representative.
Speculation about the princess’ location has grown since she announced her cancer diagnosis in March. She began preventative chemotherapy in February, according to Kensington Palace, with no estimated date of when she might return to public duties. Middleton stepped away from public duties and a palace insider told Us Weekly in June that she “may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”
Amanda Matta shared a video Monday morning on her Royal Family-focused TikTok account “Matta_of_fact” discussing a Reddit post that claims Middleton recently stayed at The St. Regis Houston.
“Was visiting friends at the St. Regis this weekend and they had spoken of her being at the hotel. Has anyone else heard this? Assuming she would be here for treatment. Hoping for the best outcome for the family,” the post reads. Matta’s TikTok had nearly 500,000 views and more than 1,000 comments by early afternoon Monday.
MD Anderson Cancer Center representatives said the hospital is unable to comment on whether or not an individual is a patient due to patient privacy laws. The Cancer Center — known for its groundbreaking cancer treatment and research — has treated celebrities including Eddie Van Halen and Chris Evert.
Okay, here’s the interesting thing – that one TikTok had only been up for about twelve hours when the Houston Chronicle got Kensington Palace to shut down the speculation on the record. KP did not do the same thing when it came to ANY of Concha Calleja’s reporting. To this day, KP has never shut down the “Kate was in an induced coma” story on the record. It was only “royal sources” saying “that’s not true” one week after Calleja’s reporting. KP still hasn’t pushed back on some of Calleja’s more recent reporting, that Kate’s condition is still quite dire and that Kate will likely need at least one more surgery.
So… no, I don’t believe Kate is being treated in Houston. If Kate has left the UK for treatment – which I do think is a possibility – it’s far more likely that she would go to European doctors or specialists, and she would go to a country where her privacy would be all but guaranteed. She’s not wandering around Houston!
The person who posted this has friends who don’t have cell phones to snap a picture? Wouldn’t that be the first thing you would ask them?
If you were at the hotel and suddenly Kate walked in, you may not have the time or the opportunity (bodyguards) to snap a picture. It’s also possible the friends found out without seeing her – the staff talked or something.
All I keep thinking is that Farrah Fawcett went to Germany for her cancer treatment 🤔, what are the privacy laws like in Germany?🤷🏻♀️.. Matta obviously touched a little to close to the truth if they jumped all over her post that fast, that is my take the their response.
It’s possible she got a consultation there, but no treatment. That way both stories could be true and KP is choosing their words carefully, i.e. she did go to Houston to see doctors, but did not stay there to be treated.
@hypocrisy
We have very strong personal rights. Data protection law is also very important in Germany. But I don’t think that it wouldn’t come out if she would be here.
We aren’t as brainwashed here as in England. You can still post a picture of another person without being thrown in the dungeon straight away.
But what do I know..
Maybe she’s hiding in her room somewhere in Germany, Switzerland, the US,… or even in England and that is why no one sees her.
Sure, she’s not there “now” (present tense) but she could’ve left yesterday and that’s still a plausible denial. KP isn’t a source of truth, in my opinion. (*I’m not saying that she WAS there, I’m just saying everything is a possibility at this point)
I still think that she’s not doing so badly, but that she’s basking in the pity of the people and taking advantage of the fact that everyone thinks she can’t work. Anyone who follows this blog and knows a little about Kate’s character knows that she would do anything not to have to work. This is the perfect moment to do this. She’ll never have another chance like this.
Everything and anything is possible at this point. We have nothing to go by. Kaiser’s logic about KP denying this immediately and never the Spanish rumors has merit, but these people don’t think or react with logic or even a strategy.
If I were to organize her undercover stay in a foreign country, I’d rent a secluded property, and not hide her under the bed in a downtown luxury hotel with the fake name H. Bucket.
I think they can’t refute CC’s stories, because there’s at least a kernel of truth in them.
If they’re still keeping up with the “preventative chemo” angle, it’s in their own interest to dispute this cancer center story. Especially if they say she’s getting better. And anyway, had Schrödinger’s princess been in Houston, someone would have noticed more security, and RPOs and the like.
As an aside: it’s always qwhyte interesting to see KP can shoot down rumors about the white duchess, when the melanated duchess didn’t seem to merit any kind of support against the vile, misogynoir BM and online trolls.
I see how it could be possible, though. MD Anderson is one of the best in the world and if you had unlimited resources wouldn’t you want the best? They have experience treating VVIPs. Additionally, I really don’t think most Houstonians would look twice at her, especially without makeup etc. And she could go from hotel to hospital without even being seen I’m sure. I think it’s a possibility but even then there are unanswered questions. I wish I knew if the Chronicle contacted them or vice versa. I kinda get the feeling that the answers you get from KP depend on who picks up the phone.