“It turns out that people still love Will Smith’s fun movies” links

Bad Boys: Ride or Die had a great opening weekend & now there are tons of thinkpieces about how the audience is still cool with Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock. [Pajiba]

Bradley Cooper’s current facial hair is so unfortunate. I just got the ick. [Socialite Life]

The Morning Show cast updates: Julianna Margulies is out & Marion Cotillard is in. The Marguilies stuff is unsurprising, iykyk. [LaineyGossip]

A Pride Month announcement: Maren Morris is bisexual! [Jezebel]

Unexpected ways to die. [Buzzfeed]

Kerry Washington stepped out to support her husband. [JustJared]

Kim Porter’s father speaks out about Sean Combs. [Hollywood Life]

I can’t believe it’s taken this long for Ice-T to promote ice tea. [Seriously OMG]

Ayo Edebiri looked gorgeous at the Inside Out 2 premiere. [RCFA]

Azealia Banks hates Lorde too, damn. [OMG Blog]