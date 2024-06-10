King Charles is ‘committed’ to building a relationship with Prince Archie & Lilibet

Last month, I said that it felt like a major turning point when Prince Harry’s spokesperson issued a statement saying that his father is too busy to meet him. The statement itself was a turning point – it obviously came after King Charles and his courtiers were playing all sorts of foolish games with Harry – but the reaction from the palace also marked a turning point too. Buckingham Palace threw a full-on tantrum for two solid weeks, giving contradictory briefings to their media allies and making increasingly wild and bizarre claims about Harry. Ever since, Buckingham Palace has been trying to backtrack and play off their own craziness and go back to “business as usual.” Oh, of course Charles wants to see Harry, oh of course Charles wants a relationship with his Sussex children, of course Charles is a wonderful grandfather and not a spiteful, bitter and petty old man. Speaking of:
The King has committed himself to building a relationship with Prince Harry’s children and to be present in their lives, sources say. The monarch, who has been having treatment for cancer since February, has told friends he is not content with only seeing them on video calls after meeting Archie, five, only a handful of times and two-year-old Lilibet once. His decision to step up efforts to become more involved comes as it can be revealed he sent Lili a “heartfelt gift and card” on her birthday last week.
Sources close to the 75-year-old King, who was in Normandy last week for D-Day commemorations, say he is “keener than ever” to focus on his family and his duties and “make up for lost time” after being forced to scale back engagements after his diagnosis.
Those who know the King best say he has been in a reflective mood and considers his close bond with his son William’s three children a blessing. He is a “fantastic and enthusiastic grandpa” to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, five, sources say. His wife Camilla, 76, is also understood to be a driving force behind his decision to ramp up efforts to see his other grandchildren.
A source said: “The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives. He values family above everything and whatever the course of his relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.”
Ingrid Seward, author of My Mother and I – The Inside Story of the King and Our Late Queen, said: “Family has always been important to the King. He remembers his own somewhat fragmented childhood as his parents were always busy doing their duty. It is a great sadness to him he doesn’t see more of Archie and Lilibet. That is why he will never break ties with Harry. He does not want a FaceTime relationship with his son’s children. He wants to know them and be involved with their lives while they are still young enough to be able to learn from his wisdom. His cancer has made it all the more poignant to him as he knows that he won’t be around for ever.”
A friend of Harry insisted: “There has never been an issue with the King being in their lives and there never would be. The door’s always open.”
Charles evicted his grandchildren from their British home, he initially planned to remove their royal titles, he vocalized his concerns about “how dark” they would be and he clearly has never cared about his grandkids’ security or Harry and Meghan’s security. He’s also shrugged off invitations to spend time with the kids in California AND England. He scheduled his coronation for Archie’s birthday, then forced Harry to “choose,” all while refusing to invite the children to England last year. Genuinely insane. Anyway, this business-as-usual briefing is falling flat, given the downright unhinged panic from the palace last month. Charles showed his whole ass and he’s never going to see Archie and Lili again unless HE makes some significant changes.
If he was, then he wouldn’t have taken their security away.
Exactly. The perfect way to make sure your grandchildren can come to visit is to make sure they have a safe place to live while they’re there – like the house their parents paid for on your secure estate.
Bingo!
Actions speak louder than words. He is committed to being as petty as possible, not being a good grandfather. And I say BS on him even FaceTiming with them.
@Abby … Agreed. He’s been saying this crud for years, yet all of his words and actions indicate the exact opposite. He’s only lip-servicing this again because he’s starting to get backlash for being a horrible father and grandfather.
When Charles evicted the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage there was shocked backlash from some Brits. So much so that Buckingham Palace released a statement saying “Of course Prince Harry will have a place to stay when he visits England! The King will probably offer the Duke a set of rooms in one of the palaces, probably Buckingham Palace” (knowing full well that Buckingham Palace is about to go into extensive renovation). But that never happened.
I think Charles is realizing that we can all see the devious sh$t they’re doing to Harry. They attempt to gaslight us all with sly “These are ‘not’ the druids you’re looking for!” B.S. but it doesn’t work because we watched it all closely in realtime.
So King Charles says all of this once again but when Harry visits in the fall the King will be too busy to see him and palaces won’t have any rooms available for his use. It’s all like Lucy with the football.
Given CRex’s past behavior, it’s impossible to believe he wants a relationship with his American grandchildren.
What he does seem to want is the public to praise him for this: “His decision to step up efforts to become more involved comes as it can be revealed he sent Lili a “heartfelt gift and card” on her birthday last week.”
His words “What ever love is” rings through my head everytime I read an article about Chuck and his relationship with family members. He uses phrases like darling boy and dear mama, but it seems to be an act. Just words he knows he should say, but he’s to emotionally stumped and selfish to know what it actually entails. My father is not a man of many words, but he shows his love for his family by the action you’re missing from Chuck. I’d rather have a father who offers to drive 500 km back/forth to pick me up on christmas eve because my car broke down, than someone calling me dear and darling without showing it.
Oh please he wants nothing to do with his biracial grandchildren whom he evicted from Frogmore. Stop with the lies no one is believing them.
And not only that, but his wife keeps pushing her own grandkids on him. Doesn’t he spend more time with them than even William’s kids, his own grand-heir?
He wants to be the nation’s granddad, but the truth (that he is a selfish man-baby married to a power-hungry cuckoo) keeps tripping him up.
nothing says ‘building a relationship with your grandkids’ like planning your fancy hat party on one if those grandkids birthday, making sure his father isnt there in the morning.
Those kids are better off without him. He’s a terrible father and grandfather. He will never do the work to be better. They do not deserve the burden of having to deal with him the games he likes to play via the press.
Agree. And on personal note, them not having a relationship with him might be the best for their mental health to me as well. I’m half Black and half white. I’d be weary of them thinking their grandfather loves them then learning (bc the Internet is forever) he was one of the royal racists. They don’t need the mental anguish of trying to figure if grandpa only loved them bc they got papa’s coloring.
What wisdom would he be able to impart? Be careful with sex talk over the phone because you could be recorded? How to gaslight someone?
If he wanted a relationship that bad he’d have a relationship. But words, not actions, mean more to these people
The lies. Why does K3 bother? Just stay silent. Making up stuff with the media briefings just makes it easier for everyone to reference a pattern of untruths of his past actions with Harry. So dumb.
At this juncture it’s like the lies are the plan. Lies destroy the fabric of reality, so that seems to fit the Monarchy’s current chosen role as chaos agents. I’m old enough to remember when QE2’s institution at least purported to represent Stability and Decency. Now it’s run by daydrunk winos, hoes, and chancers who sell honor for cash. Sad.
Spin. Spin. Spin. Spin. Spin. Lort. This family.
Charles did not learn the importance of family from his own “fragmented” childhood. Rather, he learned from his parents that being royal means you put titles and appearances above everything, especially your family. This whole article is the usual gaslighting 🐂💩.
Yeah that’s why he vetoed Lili being christened in Windor and declined an invitation to her christening in California. This is nonsense and he’s fooling no-one. There are only the few christening photos of KCIII with Archie and ZERO with Lili. Unlike QEII, the “doting” grandfather doesn’t have a single group photograph with all his grandchildren. His disinterest in Lili and Archie is there for everyone to see. I also doubt he has a close relationship with George, Charlotte and Louis. Charles has shown everyone time and time again his only interests are Camilla and himself.
I agree that he doesn’t have a great relationship with the Wales children as well. But I think that has as much to do with W&K as it does him. Pegs hates his father. BP has been trying to change that narrative since Sussex it but we’ve known this for years. According to Spare pegs didn’t encourage a relationship between H and his kids even before M stepped in the picture. I think he would intentionally not allow one with his father.
Another day, another bucket of lies, lies, and more lies. He doesn’t care one iota about the Sussex children. A person who cares and loves his grandchildren doesn’t tell their mother she’s not welcome, he doesn’t strip their father (and the rest of the family) of the security that would keep them safe, and he doesn’t take away their UK home. Nothing he does supports the fallacy of him wanting any sort of relationship with Archie and Lili Diana. Nothing he does or says supports the idea that he’s a loving grandpa who wants to be involved of the lives of his biracial grandchildren.
He’s a horrible father, grandfather, monarch, and person. He only cares about his mistress queen and will throw everyone else – including his children and grandchildren – under the bus to keep her happy.
I see Camilla’s hooves in this:
“his wife…is supposed to be a driving force in this.” She’s feeling the heat from her France fiasco.
Additionally, he’s so involved with these kids from whom he estranged himself that he doesn’t remember Lili just turned 3.
Cam’s feeling the heat from everything, she’s got historical form, leaking to the press about Diana, her niece was the Tatler editor for the ‘Catherine the Great’ cover story that amplified ‘Rural Rivals’ and began the persecution of Meghan in earnest from KP’s side and her hissy fit about being out of the room when H came to speak to CIII shows she’s still a mole for the papers. H wasn’t joking when he said Camilla was dangerous.
Like hell Camilla is encouraging Charles to see Harry’s kids, Diana’s grandchildren. But yeah apparently her gutter appearance in france is making her desperate enough to try for some sort of sweet grandma persona. Bullshit.
She’s been negatively trending on Elon’s Nazi platform, so no doubt they’re tossing out red meat to polish her image rehab as horribly rude drunk who destroyed Diana and divided her boys.
“Camilla is dangerous.” Let that trend for weeks, please Santa.
“He values family above everything”? That’s why he took FC away, why he is trying to take his brother’s lodgings, why he made Ed wait for the Duke title and made it just for his lifetime, why he doesn’t want H&M to have security to visit the UK, why he didn’t care what happened to H&M or Archie from the media or from exposing where they were in Canada, why he attended Lili’s christening and 1st BD party, why he was continually working instead of spending time with Harry and Will? It is interesting that PW is putting out PR of how close he and KC are to PH’s exclusion and that KC is putting out PR about staying in contact with PH and A&L (with absolutely no mention of the fact that A&L have a mother). Of course, they also seem to have erased Kate (his new found daughter) in this story also.
Don’t bite Harry, it’s a setup. Stay a way! Read the room, Meghan has already.
After the successful Nigeria trip Charles and William will up their efforts to get rid of you and your black family, who they still want to take out of the royal bloodline – they consider you & Meghan a threat to their popularity in and out of the UK.
For that to happen, he first needs to have a relationship with their father AND mother. Just being the grandparent doesn’t give you the right to grandchildren.
Oh? Like the relationship he built with William and Harry? Give me a break.
Committed? He Absolutely needs to be committed.
The contortions of my face as I read this article! Each sentence revealed something ridiculous, shocking, just so stupid…It made me think if there was some way to record celebitchies’ faces as we read articles like this and then put them on a loop–would make me laugh so hard.
If there is such a thing as karma, Charles deserves it for using a preschooler and a toddler to get a PR boost. His own flesh and blood whether he wants to acknowledge them or not. This is such a Trumpian move, will Charles next run around hawking engraved bibles?
I don’t think Charles cares about Archie and Lili, all these headlines are just to confuse historians in future
How can they write such blatant lies? He’s a terrible father and an even worse grandfather who put his son, his DIL and grandchildren in mortal danger. He pulled their security, he kicked them out of their house, and yet he’s *keener than ever* to focus on his family? That man has no more appreciation of family values than an earthworm.
He is SO COMMITTED he made sure they don’t have security to ever set foot in that Island and took their home away from them. Who are they trying to sell this crap to?
Whoever wrote this article needs to check what facts they used. They say that King Snubby sent a “heartfelt gift and card” for Lili’s birthday, but didn’t bother to get her age correct.
Does anyone think a friend of Harry’s would talk to the Mirror?
” His wife Camilla, 76, is also understood to be a driving force behind his decision to ramp up efforts to see his other grandchildren.” Since it sounds like all the Escort has done is throw Harry and Billy Idle under the bus whenever it suited her, I’m supposed to believe she wants the Windsor grandchildren around? Someone is trying to get some better press after her faux pas in France.
Camilla is getting the torch from Kate as the keen peacemaker. They were writing the same things about Kate, then Spare came out and we learned not only it was all bullsh*t, but also Kate was one of the sh*t-stirrers.
Oh so are the children white enough for his majesty and their royal highnesses now? Oh how nice…….
This is a man whose comms team shut his social media when S4 of The Crown came out and the Diana stans went after Camilla. Months earlier it had been Lili and Archie’s birthdays which brought out the most heinous trolling when his account wished them happy birthday. His comms team did nothing. If it takes Camilla for him to think about being a better grandfather, that is shameful. He took the one safe home away from them, he turned down Lili’s christening. He shows no care about them whatsoever. He’s just upset it makes him look bad.
Whether a friend of Harry’s actually said it or not, it’s true. The door is always open, but Charles has to step through.
It’s harder to write all those “will they or won’t they” articles about coming to balmoral or Christmas or whatever event if they wrote the truth. Which is that Charles has made it near impossible for Harry to bring his kids. No home. No security. There’s next to no chance that Harry will bring his kids to anything but they don’t like to admit or write the truth. Charles should have a medal for the absolute worst grandfather in the world. That’s the actual truth. And Camilla is a joke of diplomacy on the world stage.
It’s been four and a half years since the Sussex family fled, the recycling of stories to abuse the Sussex’s with is rather obvious now. Not one of the actions or inactions of Chuck leads me to believe any part of this, funny how this story comes just when a distraction is needed to deflect from “where’s Kate” again.
All of this baloney about Charles wanting a relationship he has never taken a breath to initiate ignores the fact that now, after all of this, they expect Harry and Meghan to still be willing to share their children with these horrid people.
It’s up to H and M, as none of us know their dynamics, but personally I would be so wary of having my kids around someone who expressed racist concerns about their skin color and after all of these years, had yet to apologize, but took their security and home away.
For me, that would be a signal that they would never spend time with my kids alone. since they refuse to respect Meghan with basic courtesy afforded to a DIL, that would mean they couldn’t see my kids.
LMAO! Prove it! Jump on a plane! Harry does it all the time! Same story line different day!
I think when Meghan and Harry see stuff like this they look at each other, shake their heads have a good laugh, sigh and move on to the next thing. I don’t think Harry cares anymore. When someone has been loyal to you, once they don’t care anymore, know that they are done. No amount of chat, gifts or stupid articles will make them care anymore. They are done. I also don’t think that they would risk letting Charles or Cam’s hurt or dismiss their children. They are done.
“values family above everything”…..*blinks eyes in rapid succession*
OK, don’t much careabout this latest edition of royal fanfiction out of the BM, but I literally LOLed at the thumbnail photo paired with the headline. Well done Kaiser.