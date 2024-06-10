Caitlin Clark snubbed for a spot on the US Olympic women’s basketball team

Team USA’s Olympic men’s basketball team roster was finalized a month ago. Team USA has fielded another dream team for the Paris Olympics: LeBron James, Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards, Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis, among others. For many of those guys, it will be their first time playing on the Olympic team (it’s LeBron’s fourth time at the Olympics, fwiw). It looks like a lot of pro players are very interested in going to Paris for the Olympics this year. Well, the roster for the women’s basketball team is still being finalized, and the roster is causing a lot of controversy.

Rather suddenly, people have a lot of interest in the WNBA, mostly because of the personalities of this year’s rookies and the gangbusters popularity of women’s college basketball. We’ve talked about Caitlin Clark before – she played for Iowa, and when she graduated this year, she turned pro and she now plays for the Indiana Fever. This is her rookie year. She’s 22 years old. Well, she wasn’t chosen for the Olympic team and people are MAD. Caitlin has really become the “great white hope” for casual women’s basketball fans and the sports commentary class is really upset that Team USA would miss the chance to put Clark on the Olympic team.

Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark is expected to be left off the 12-player Team USA women’s basketball roster for the upcoming Summer Olympics, according to sources briefed on the decision.

The roster indicates a preference for veterans with the selection of A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner, Alyssa Thomas, Napheesa Collier, Jewell Loyd, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Sabrina Ionescu, Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper, those sources said. The U.S. women have won gold at every Olympics since 1996, and this distinguished roster of All-Stars appears positioned to be a favorite in Paris.

Seven of the 12 players have Olympic five-on-five experience and two more have 3×3 experience, so there will be only three first-time Olympians — Thomas, Copper and Ionescu. Selected players began receiving their Team USA Olympics jerseys recently.

Clark, Brionna Jones and Aliyah Boston would likely be alternates if one of the 12 cannot play, sources said. Boston, Clark’s Fever teammate and last year’s WNBA Rookie of the Year, is another young talent notably left off the roster.

Follow-up reporting from USA Today indicates that Clark won’t even be considered as an alternate, mostly because Team USA doesn’t want to invite any backlash about how they’re keeping Caitlin on the bench. Which I get – this is about team dynamics and the strength of the team overall. I don’t know much about Caitlin Clark, but from what I can tell, she’s not popular within the WNBA and they seem to be hazing her. Still, I actually think that the argument of “Clark will help grow the sport” is accurate. While people are arguing that Clark will bring more fans to women’s basketball, I would argue that Clark has the potential to be something else: the villain, the woman everyone roots against. Which still brings people to the sport, because they’re hate-watching the villain.

10 Responses to “Caitlin Clark snubbed for a spot on the US Olympic women’s basketball team”

  1. StellainNH says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:16 am

    Caitlin wasn’t snubbed!! Tryouts were during playoffs. She was invited to participate. Caitlin had a choice between the Olympics or going to the finals. The team was chosen during her basketball finals

    I’m sure it was a very difficult choice, but I think she made the right one. She showed her dedication to get a job done.

    Reply
  2. Sid says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:18 am

    From my understanding she did not attend any of the training camps, and those camps are how they decide who will be picked.

    Reply
  3. Em says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:27 am

    The discourse around her is very weird, it’s like Meghan vs Kate all over again and I hope she’s not secretly enjoying it. People are trying to make it a white vs black situation which it isn’t. I don’t think she’s being hazed, I do think there’s some jealousy but it’s like she doesn’t even try to endear herself to the rest of the WNBA players or her teammates. It doesn’t help that majority of her fan base are right wingers that have made her a poster child

    Reply
  4. FancyPants says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:28 am

    I’m one of the new people who started watching after the March Madness tournament, and in my generally-not-sports-following opinion, Clark isn’t really off to that great a start in the WNBA. I have no doubt she will be great someday, but at least 12 other players already *are* playing great right now and have been for years now. It doesn’t seem like much of a snub if even the most recent ROTY didn’t make the team either, and if she didn’t even try out as mentioned above and just expected to get in on popularity, then that would really turn me off. Clark is young, I would bet she has multiple Olympic appearances in her future, she just isn’t ready yet. Are people in other countries as enthralled with watching her on TV as some people in the US are? I can’t even guarantee I’ll keep watching indefinitely myself, so I don’t think potential TV ratings are the best criteria for selecting a championship team.

    Reply
  5. Yup, Me says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:28 am

    I hope that “they woke a monster” text isn’t real or I’m going to have to call her Basketball Karen from now on.

    Reply
  6. sevenblue says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:32 am

    I have no idea what kind of person she is, but even I noticed some the “great white hope” thing the people are doing to her. The sport commentators and her fans are calling all the names under the sun to the black women she is competing against. Did she ever call out the kind of language they are using to defend her? If not, I understand why her teammates are not happy with her. You can be a great player, but if you can’t be the part of a team, how are you gonna play? This isn’t one person job.

    Reply
  7. Hypocrisy says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:33 am

    The Olympics are not guaranteed for any athlete.. the athletes have to qualify obviously she did not. This isn’t a story, it’s manufactured outrage over nothing. I don’t know much about this woman but I don’t like what I read about her in the press at all.

    Reply
  8. Eurydice says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:34 am

    Yeah, they’re trying to create a narrative. Caitlin said she’s not disappointed, that she’ll work hard to make the next Olympic team and she’ll be rooting for this year’s team.

    If anybody thinks men don’t gossip, they should try watching sports news.

    Reply
  9. SussexWatcher says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:38 am

    It’s hilarious to me that all the anti-affirmative action (even though white women are the main beneficiaries of it) and anti-DEI people are up in arms about her not being gifted a spot. Not because she’s the best player (who hasn’t earned anything yet and has been in the league one hot second) but because then they could do puff pieces of her shopping in Paris and because she’s “popular.”

    Reply

