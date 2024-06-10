Princess Kate sent a signed letter of apology to the Irish Guards, interesting

Last year, the Princess of Wales was given an honorary military patronage, becoming the colonel-in-chief of the Irish Guards. She took over the position from her husband Prince William. It was part of the patronage reshuffling that came after QEII’s death – William had to take on an honorary position with the Welsh Guards (as Prince of Wales), which meant he could no longer be colonel-in-chief of the Irish Guards. They did the handover ceremony on St. Patrick’s Day 2023, and I’m including some of those photos in this post. Since she became colonel-in-chief of the Irish Guards, Kate has only done one event with them. She skipped their St. Patrick’s Day parade this year (as did her husband) and she skipped the Irish Guards’ Trooping the Colour “Colonel’s Review” rehearsal on Saturday, June 8th. Kensington Palace announced that Kate would skip a few weeks ago. Well, apparently Kate sent the Irish Guards a letter, which was read out to them on Saturday:

Kate Middleton has shared her apologies for missing from a major rehearsal for Trooping the Colour, King Charles’ birthday parade, as she continues to stay out of the spotlight amid her cancer diagnosis.

The Irish Guards shared a letter from the Princess of Wales, 42, in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, June 8, where she wrote of “how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping of the Colour.”

“I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practicing for months, and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immactulate,” Princess Kate added in the letter.

She continued, “Being your colonel remains a great honor and I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review. Please pass my apologies to the whole Regiment, however I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved.”

The Princess of Wales concluded the letter by writing, “Quis Separabit” and signing off as “Colonel Catherine.”

Yeah… I don’t believe she had much to do with this letter. I’m no handwriting analyst, but from what we’ve seen of Kate’s cursive penmanship, it’s not that distinctive and it would be pretty easy to forge. Once again, we’re supposed to believe two things simultaneously: that Kate is recovered enough to run errands with her family and pop into Norfolk grocery stores so that William can pick up chocolate AND we’re supposed to believe that she’s so unwell and in such dire need of recovery time that she could not send a video of support to the Irish Guards? Send a photo? Send a voice memo?? Like, Kensington Palace’s refusal to give a credible proof of life is so damn creepy. Also, since I’m sure other people will mention it, KP has a history of forging signatures. They did it with Harry in 2020. I also feel strongly that “Kate’s apology” for the Mother’s Day frankenphoto was forged (it was just a tweet). There’s such a huge credibility issue for Kensington Palace at this point, I just have a hard time taking any of this as face value.

Here’s a pic of Kate’s handwriting last year (she wrote this on a box sent to Ukrainian refugees).

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red, Cover Images.

13 Responses to “Princess Kate sent a signed letter of apology to the Irish Guards, interesting”

  1. Nivz says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:29 am

    Forging her signature would be outrageous, not to mention illegal. But it’s come to a point, where, just like with Trump and his cronies, we all accept that there is no line so sacred that these assholes will not cross it.

    Reply
  2. SussexWatcher says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:30 am

    Yeah, that’s not her signature. She doesn’t connect her th like that. If you look at other examples of her signature going back to premarriage, the connection of those two letters is different.

    Not to mention the letter being riddled with spelling and grammar mistakes and Americanisms – practicing vs practising – and other non-British phrasing.

    Reply
    • Elizabeth says:
      June 10, 2024 at 7:33 am

      The Americanisms make no sense at all. Wouldn’t a British computer automatically use British spelling?

      Reply
  3. Hypocrisy says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:30 am

    With Peggy having no issue forging his brother signature and releasing manipulated photos as proof of life, they really think that people will just accept that is her signature? What a joke the leftovers have become.

    Reply
  4. #24 says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:30 am

    The two Cs look different in the signature. The word practicing is the American spelling. This imo is a total farce

    Reply
  5. FancyPants says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:30 am

    “Colonel Catherine?” GMAB.

    Reply
  6. #24 says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:33 am

    The 2 Cs look different. I don’t believe this was her.

    Reply
  7. Jan says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:33 am

    The letter was written by an American, spelling of practicing, the Dailyfail corrected the many errors in the letter before publishing it.

    Reply
  8. sevenblue says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:35 am

    At least, they don’t act like she doesn’t exist. It is progress, I guess.

    Reply
  9. Lili says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:36 am

    There is a rumour she is in cancer treatment in Houston.
    Of course I know nothing else just sharing what I read.

    Reply
  10. Yup, Me says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:36 am

    Welp.

    Reply
  11. s808 says:
    June 10, 2024 at 7:38 am

    There’s the history of forgery and also…when has Kate ever cared enough about missing one of these events to send an apology note? feel free to correct
    me if I’m wrong.

    Reply

