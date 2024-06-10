What happens to the Duke of Westminster’s titles if he doesn’t have a male heir?

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, is 33 years old. His bride Olivia Henson, now the new Duchess of Westminster, is 31 years old. This has become more of a regular thing in the British aristocracy – titled toffs waiting until their 30s to marry, and marrying generational peers to boot. It feels like a very small accomplishment, that the Duke of Malarkey or the Lord Bumfuddle no longer seek virginal teenagers as their brides. Now, the same old expectations are there: Olivia, the new duchess, basically has to provide an heir as soon as possible. That’s the way all of this works. That’s primogeniture. “Duke of Westminster” is a hereditary title going to the firstborn son. With the title comes all of the loot, the $9 billion real estate fortune, the 11,000-acre Eaton Hall, the whole shebang. But as it turns out, if Olivia and Hugh have zero sons, a secondary/subsidiary title will be passed along to a distant relative. A distant relative of whom, you might ask. Well, funny story. The distant relative is related to both Hugh AND Olivia. Ah, the British aristocracy.
A 90-year-old academic living in Australia could become the saviour of the Duke of Westminster’s family title, first bestowed on his ancestors at William IV’s coronation in 1831.
If newlyweds Hugh Grosvenor and Olivia Henson do not have a son, the historic Duke of Westminster title will die with him. However, his subsidiary title, the Marquess of Westminster, will live on through the Earl of Wilton, his fourth cousin once removed.
The 8th Earl and heir presumptive also happens to be distantly related, through marriage, to Ms Henson, as her step-first cousin twice removed.
The Eton-educated academic, more commonly known as Francis Ebury, lives in Melbourne, where he settled after pursuing a career in the financial industry that took him from London to Hong Kong. He took a doctorate in Philosophy-Arts at Melbourne University, where he also taught, and served as a director of the city’s Victorian Opera until 2017.
Okay then. Update your copies of Debrett’s Peerage. What I don’t understand is how in the world the subsidiary title would pass to this super-distant relation of both Olivia and Hugh, all while Hugh has plenty of nieces and (more importantly) nephews. Hugh has three sisters, all of them married, and he has at least three nephews (I’m not doing a deep dive on this, don’t hate me). Why would a subsidiary title not pass to one of Hugh’s nephews in a situation where Hugh had no male heirs? Sigh… this page of Debrett’s is going to have a lot of annotations.
Stop expecting logic from antiquated ridiculousness.
Hahaha! 💯 agree with you on this one, @Mel.
I’m hoping the peerage system (along with the monarchy) will be abolished long before this even becomes an issue.
As long as the lands and therefore revenue don’t pass to the crown.
I’m guessing (please correct me if I’m wrong) that the nephews don’t ‘count’ as they are related to the family through a female member (barf). The Australian distant cousin is likely the next male relative related through a male family member. What an antiquated and silly system.
This is it exactly. If anyone doesn’t remember the finer details of Pride and Prejudice from high school, Downtown Abbey is a fun romp to through the absurdities of primogeniture.
This. A title has to be specifically created to pass via the female line and most aren’t written that way. Interestingly enough, one title that can pass via women (but only if no men are available) is the Mountbatten title. Lord M had 2 daughters and no sons and wanted to make sure his daughter inherited.
Don’t forget misogynistic! You’re probably right that males related through females don’t count when passing on titles. As for the need for Olivia to provide a male heir ASAP, you would never know that these people are living in the 21st century. They would all be more comfortable in the 12th I’m sure.
Technically, the aristocracy as well as the monarchy should be eliminated. (Small r republican here.)
If not, then you might as well change primogeniture to the firstborn child as opposed to selecting by gender—it definitely puts a premium on males above females.
And not to be obvious, but a child from a woman is easier to trace as being from her (pregnancy tends to go paired with certain signs…) than from the guy if no genetic test is used. So it’s sort of funny that women who marry in are more important to passing on the title than an actual female member of the family.
They will have a son. Modern medicine allows for embryo selection, and since money is apparently no object, there will be a male heir. Maybe not at first, but there will be.
Excellent point! Adding an extra layer of creepy to this sh$z. Do you think her eggs were preemptively frozen to ensure viability before the marriage contracts were signed?
That is most likely the case. Olivia probably had to go through fertility tests prior to getting married. I guess it’s a small price to pay for a lifetime of privilege and luxury.
It’s my understanding that titles can’t pass through the female line. His sisters may as well not exist as far as these titles go, therefore their sons can’t inherit.
It is utterly insane. They’ve changed the rules of primogeniture for inheriting the damn throne – why the hell can’t they do the same for all the ‘lesser’ titles??
Good question. The king created the title – could a subsequent monarch change how the title is inherited?
I’m assuming his nephews can’t inherit the title because they’re the children of his sisters and girls don’t count in all this ridiculousness.
Good lord the pressure they will put upon Olivia to hurry up and pop out a male heir. What century are we all living in?
It’s the same pressure that Hugh’s mother was under. She had three girls before she gave birth to a boy. The same pressure that Princess Diana’s mother was under. There has been a push to change the laws of primogeniture so that girls can inherit and titles don’t die out, but it hasn’t happened.
I recall there were elder sisters of an earl who rightfully went to court to try and get a portion of the inheritance. It will be interesting to see what Willileaks does if he makes it to the throne and Charlotte has kids in the future. Her children wouldn’t get the hrh prince/ss titles, but any children of her two brothers would. Can’t imagine how they would be able to sell that in the 21st century, even if the entire system is antiquated.
I like how the article assumes a 90 year old will outlive any chances of Hugh Grovesnor having a son.
What happens if the 90 year old dies first? Does he have a son it passes to? And is it the title and the money? Is that where the 9 billion goes? I’m confused.
It looks like there’s a son (assuming I’m looking at the right Wikidata page) Julian Grosvenor, Viscount Grey de Wilton (born in 1959), but that man doesn’t appear to have any children.
I hope for this old man’s sake that he has enough interests and accomplishments that he isn’t spending his last years plotting in a corner and muttering curses on the Duchess’ womb.
The title wouldn’t go to his nieces or nephews because it goes through the male line.
They had to crawl back through the family tree to find the son of a son of a (younger son) . . . Those titles don’t pass though daughters (which is why he’s the duke and his oldest sister is not the duchess), so none of the children of the current duke’s sisters are in line for the title or the property. Absurd, antiquated, rules that are long overdue for change. The kind of legal change that shouldn’t be hard to do, but I was trained as an American lawyer, not a British solicitor, so there is probably a lot more to it than properly drafted legislation.
The problem is you have to get past the House of Lords, the house being full of firstborn sons some of who had older sisters
It’s Downton Abbey all over again.
So stupid title dies? Big deal. The question is where do all the assets go?
This peerage and succession shit is so wild. It’s 2024 and yet we’re discussing this like y’all are Lady Whistledown and this is the latest distraction while we prepare for the next ball. 😂
Gossip is gossip, apparently, no matter what century…
People have always been people, no matter the year! It’s hysterical, I remember looking at preserved letters from people in universities from centuries back asking for money from their parents and laughing.
Its 2024 and women in that country still can’t inherit properties and titles. Let that REALLY sink in. Daughters can not inherit property only sons… in 2024.
Misogyny is literally the law in that country.
Only in regard to a tiny number of old titles. Intestacy rules for almost everyone divides the estate equally between all children, male or female, older or younger, legitimate or not.
For those few titles, it’s the eldest legitimate son, too. Men not a body birth of a lawful wife don’t inherit either so no illegitimate children and no children born via surrogacy.
Nobility is not like royalty. In royalty, females can inherit the throne if there are no males (although that rule was changed when Prince George was born and there is no absolute primogeniture anymore, meaning Charlotte comes before Louis in the line of succession). In nobility, females are treated like they don’t exist. It doesn’t matter if the sisters have sons, because if Hugh had no sons you would go back to the previous male (the late duke) and start looking for a direct male heir (like say, for example, the dad’s brother), bypassing the sisters altogether.
The Westminster Dukedom is very unusual in that Hugh is literally the only male in the line of descent from the first Duke (the subsidiary title is older and there are various men descended from an earlier holder of that title who was an ancestor of the first Duke). Therefore if he doesn’t have a son (or the law isn’t changed) the title goes extinct.
Most titles have dozens of men in line to inherit. Camilla’s first husband is something like 28th in line for an Earldom for example.
So according to Debrett’s there are some titles that can go down the female line https://debretts.com/peerage/titles-in-the-female-line/
I believe Julian Fellowes is campaigning for women to be hereditary peers (possibly because his wife would’ve been the Earl Kitchener of Khartoum, but alad she was born a she).
The reason given (other than misogyny) for there can be only one heir approach is keeping large estates in tact.
Based on age alone I’m pretty sure his 4th cousin once removed will not inherit. Sure he’ll be heir presumptive until the heir apparent rocks up, but I don’t think anyone is worried about it. I’m sure Charles would love for the estate with all its lands and money could revert to the crown, alas it doesn’t sound like historical ly there’s been an issue with fertility, so there are potential heirs.
A man can be cuckolded and have a child he believes to be of his blood, but is actually not. Not so a child of your daughter. As a woman, when you bear a child, you know with absolute certainty that that child is of your blood. And when your daughter has HER child, you know with absolute certainty, that child is descended from you. Outside of DNA testing, you cannot say the same with any children from your son.
Many native Indian tribes are matrilineal- the Comanches are one example- where property and assets are passed down only through the female line.
If she doesn’t have a male heir, he’ll just move onto another wife….
The system does not allow for such titles to pass down the female line but the system allows women to marry into a title. Hugh Grosvenor’s bride became the Duchess of Westminster as soon as the marriage vows were made.
A woman’s married title cannot be removed even if she is subsequently divorced. Sarah Ferguson remains the Duchess of York unless she marries another man.
In the past marrying a daughter into royalty would often lead to the whole family being ennobled. This is what the Middletons expected. If Michael Middleton had been made ‘Earl of Bucklebury’ Carole would be a Countess, Kate and her sister would be Lady Catherine and Lady Phillipa and James would hold his father’s subsidiary title of Viscount and would eventually succeed to the earldom.
More Upper Class Twittery. Reminds me of the first Bridget Jones movie where she’s at a dinner with some posh nobs and one guy said something to the effect of “So Bridget, how come you’re not married and sprogged up?” to which she says “I guess it’s because under my dress I’m covered in scales”.
“The Duke of Malarkey or the Lord Bumfuddle“
😂
@Kaiser, you should read P G Wodehouse, if you don’t already.