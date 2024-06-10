Dr. Jill Biden wore a custom velvet Schiaparelli to the state dinner in Paris

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to France last week for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Instead of returning to America right after, they stayed in France and the Macrons hosted them for a more lowkey state visit. There was a state dinner and Dr. Biden and Madame Macron did some events together this weekend.

First, let’s talk about the state dinner! Dr. Biden wore a custom Schiaparelli gown in blue velvet with a white satin sash and train. Someone argued that the sash was unnecessary, but that’s bizarre – it just would have been a plain velvet dress? I’m actually surprised that Sciaparelli made something so normal and conservative for the American First Lady, but I do like the sash and I appreciate that Dr. Biden wore French couture. I always think Jill has snazzy style, honestly. I haven’t seen an ID on Madame Macron’s dress but I honestly like her style too. Everything looks appropriately tailored, she favors streamlined, clean looks.

Dr. Biden also wore a white Schiaparelli dress for her daytime events with Brigitte Macron. As you can see, Jill and Brigitte are quite friendly, so much so that they think nothing of holding each other’s hands and showing genuine warmth. Was this a subtle-yet-pointed gesture towards Queen Camilla, who refused to hold Madame Macron’s hand at the British Normandy Memorial? Hm.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

40 Responses to “Dr. Jill Biden wore a custom velvet Schiaparelli to the state dinner in Paris”

  1. emmlo says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:25 am

    Dr. Jill looks lovely!

    Reply
  2. Visa Diva says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:28 am

    Schiaparelli has an American designer so this is perfect diplomatic dressing.

    Reply
    • Shoesies says:
      June 10, 2024 at 8:44 am

      These were perfect for the event being held that evening.

      Someone should put KP on notice – this is what diplomatic quiet power operates. Notice we are not discussing anything the men did. Wonder why? What are they hiding?

      Reply
  3. Harla A Brazen Hussy says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:29 am

    I like the white sash on her evening gown, it really highlights her fabulous figure.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      June 10, 2024 at 9:42 am

      I saw her in person at a speaking event last year and she is breathtaking in person. I don’t expect an intelligent accomplished woman to also be conventionally attractive, that’s a lot of pressure, but she is just naturally very pretty.

      Reply
  4. Susan Collins says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:29 am

    I really love the dress and she looked great in it. I thought it was lovely that Jill and Brigitte held hands.

    Reply
  5. girl_ninja says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:30 am

    Ughhh…the Doc First Lady looked GOODt. I really loved this blue! And First LAdy Marcon looked nice as well. She just gives me the yik knowing her past with President Macron.

    Reply
    • Bettyrose says:
      June 10, 2024 at 9:45 am

      She’s a genuinely lovely person who pulls this off effortlessly. She’s a well educated woman with her own career and no absurd allegiances to archaic protocols.

      Reply
  6. Truthiness says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:30 am

    I like the dress but I LOVE the hand holding. Camilla who?

    Reply
  7. Jks says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:32 am

    I love, love, love that sash.
    Both ladies have great legs!

    Reply
  8. Kirsten says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:34 am

    I love the dress and the sash – she looks amazing!

    Reply
  9. Jan says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:35 am

    OT
    I now realize why Cowmilla was pissed at Brigitte, on her last visit, Cowmilla did look terrible trying to play table tennis.

    Reply
  10. Mina_Esq says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:36 am

    Dr Jill really does have snazzy style. I still remember how conservative media lost their mind when she wore patterned nylons lol Anyway, I think Mrs Macron mostly wears Louis Vuitton so I wouldn’t be surprised if her dress is LV.

    Reply
  11. sevenblue says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:37 am

    OMG, I just remembered Macron’s bromance with Trump. They were holding hands A LOT when he visited White House, do you guys remember?? I guess, Macrons really like hand holding as a part of diplomacy.

    https://media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com/image/upload/t_fit-1240w,f_auto,q_auto:best/newscms/2018_17/2409656/180424-trump-macron-touch-oval-ew-140p.jpg

    Reply
    • Lau says:
      June 10, 2024 at 8:59 am

      Macron is an opportunist, he’ll hold anybody’s hand because he thinks it makes him look good. It doesn’t.

      Reply
  12. Agnes says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:38 am

    She’s so adorable, and really good at trolling. I love the picture making the rounds of Brigitte Macron and Jill holding hands and giggling, like they know they’re rubbing Camilla’s face in it.

    Reply
  13. Jais says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:39 am

    Love them holding hands. I’m gonna imagine they were being petty and shading Camilla even if that’s not what they were actually doing. Camilla went out around gossiping about Jill’s husband, so even if it wasn’t intended to shade Camilla, it’s funny. Camilla is such a graceless person.

    Reply
    • Linds says:
      June 10, 2024 at 10:21 am

      I love Dr. Jill, but I definitely think if you mess with Joe (or any of her family), she’ll come for you. Horseface was crude about Joe’s last visit and Jilly doesn’t forget! They were 100% trolling her.
      She looked amazing!

      Reply
  14. Proud Mary says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:39 am

    Love it! BTW, Its not a crime for world leaders to hold their spouse’s hand?

    Reply
  15. Becks1 says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:39 am

    I love Dr. Jill’s dress!! That sash is everything.

    Reply
  16. Libra says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:39 am

    I love this blue velvet on her. Very flattering and would be a great inaugural ball gown.

    Reply
  17. Maxine Branch says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:42 am

    Both ladies looked lovely. Love Dr. Biden’s gown.

    Reply
  18. Jackson says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:42 am

    Wow. I love both her looks and they look great on her as well.

    Reply
  19. Honey says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:44 am

    Amazing blue dress on Dr. Biden. Looks very French to me.

    Reply
  20. Shawna says:
    June 10, 2024 at 8:52 am

    I usually don’t like anything connected with the words “custom Schiaparelli.” For anyone who needs a good read who also enjoys a Schiaparelli motif, try Muriel Spark’s _The Girls of Slender Means_. It’s like a catty sorority house movie, but it’s a novel set in bombed-out 1940s London.

    Her makeup is gorgeous too. Dr. Jill looks wonderful!

    Reply
    • Agnes says:
      June 10, 2024 at 9:15 am

      I used to love Muriel Sparks, but haven’t read this one. Thanks for the recommendation! Sounds perfect.

      Reply
  21. Amy Bee says:
    June 10, 2024 at 9:03 am

    Both women are very stylish. I loved that they held hands, no doubt they were showing up Camilla. I suspect Camilla has been cold to Jill as well.

    Reply
  22. JustBitchy says:
    June 10, 2024 at 9:17 am

    Jill looks gorgeous.

    I read that she actually flew to the US for one day of the trial then flew right back. That’s two round trips to France in like 3.5 days.

    Reply
  23. Janice Hill says:
    June 10, 2024 at 9:38 am

    I think the sash is a great way to connect visually with the white train in back. Without it, I don’t thing the blue velvet and white satin would look as good together.

    Reply
  24. Elle says:
    June 10, 2024 at 10:02 am

    I love everything about the dress (style, color) except the velvet. It seems off season to me.

    Reply
  25. Lemons says:
    June 10, 2024 at 10:17 am

    Brigitte’s Louis Vuitton daytime ensemble is killing me. The lined LV monogrammed fabric of her coat is just perfection.

    Reply
  26. Little Red says:
    June 10, 2024 at 10:21 am

    I haven’t heard any identification on the light pink dress Dr. Jill was wearing but she was rocking her Dior J’Adore slingbacks and Lady Dior purse earlier in the day.

    Reply
  27. Grant says:
    June 10, 2024 at 10:26 am

    Very pretty. She looks lovely, as usual! As does Mdm. Macron. I’m dead over that gorgeous LV lining on her blazer.

    Reply
  28. swaz says:
    June 10, 2024 at 10:45 am

    I loved Dr. Jill’s dress from the moment I saw her, absolutely lovely.

    Reply
  29. lucy2 says:
    June 10, 2024 at 11:04 am

    Dr. Biden’s gown is lovely. Elegant and sophisticated.

    Reply
  30. Localady says:
    June 10, 2024 at 11:06 am

    👏
    gorgeous

    loving the hand holding 🤝 friends

    Reply

