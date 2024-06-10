Dr. Jill Biden wore a custom velvet Schiaparelli to the state dinner in Paris

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to France last week for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Instead of returning to America right after, they stayed in France and the Macrons hosted them for a more lowkey state visit. There was a state dinner and Dr. Biden and Madame Macron did some events together this weekend.
First, let’s talk about the state dinner! Dr. Biden wore a custom Schiaparelli gown in blue velvet with a white satin sash and train. Someone argued that the sash was unnecessary, but that’s bizarre – it just would have been a plain velvet dress? I’m actually surprised that Sciaparelli made something so normal and conservative for the American First Lady, but I do like the sash and I appreciate that Dr. Biden wore French couture. I always think Jill has snazzy style, honestly. I haven’t seen an ID on Madame Macron’s dress but I honestly like her style too. Everything looks appropriately tailored, she favors streamlined, clean looks.
Dr. Biden also wore a white Schiaparelli dress for her daytime events with Brigitte Macron. As you can see, Jill and Brigitte are quite friendly, so much so that they think nothing of holding each other’s hands and showing genuine warmth. Was this a subtle-yet-pointed gesture towards Queen Camilla, who refused to hold Madame Macron’s hand at the British Normandy Memorial? Hm.
Dr. Jill looks lovely!
So elegant.
Yes Dr. Jill Biden looks lovely and regal. I just love her for doing a wonderful job as first lady. The budget that presidents and monarchs have for wardrobe alone is stounding.
Agree, she looks very elegant!
those two are chic gracefully aging goals, definitely!
Schiaparelli has an American designer so this is perfect diplomatic dressing.
These were perfect for the event being held that evening.
Someone should put KP on notice – this is what diplomatic quiet power operates. Notice we are not discussing anything the men did. Wonder why? What are they hiding?
I like the white sash on her evening gown, it really highlights her fabulous figure.
I saw her in person at a speaking event last year and she is breathtaking in person. I don’t expect an intelligent accomplished woman to also be conventionally attractive, that’s a lot of pressure, but she is just naturally very pretty.
I really love the dress and she looked great in it. I thought it was lovely that Jill and Brigitte held hands.
Ughhh…the Doc First Lady looked GOODt. I really loved this blue! And First LAdy Marcon looked nice as well. She just gives me the yik knowing her past with President Macron.
She’s a genuinely lovely person who pulls this off effortlessly. She’s a well educated woman with her own career and no absurd allegiances to archaic protocols.
I like the dress but I LOVE the hand holding. Camilla who?
I love, love, love that sash.
Both ladies have great legs!
I love the dress and the sash – she looks amazing!
I now realize why Cowmilla was pissed at Brigitte, on her last visit, Cowmilla did look terrible trying to play table tennis.
Dr Jill really does have snazzy style. I still remember how conservative media lost their mind when she wore patterned nylons lol Anyway, I think Mrs Macron mostly wears Louis Vuitton so I wouldn’t be surprised if her dress is LV.
OMG, I just remembered Macron’s bromance with Trump. They were holding hands A LOT when he visited White House, do you guys remember?? I guess, Macrons really like hand holding as a part of diplomacy.
Macron is an opportunist, he’ll hold anybody’s hand because he thinks it makes him look good. It doesn’t.
She’s so adorable, and really good at trolling. I love the picture making the rounds of Brigitte Macron and Jill holding hands and giggling, like they know they’re rubbing Camilla’s face in it.
Love them holding hands. I’m gonna imagine they were being petty and shading Camilla even if that’s not what they were actually doing. Camilla went out around gossiping about Jill’s husband, so even if it wasn’t intended to shade Camilla, it’s funny. Camilla is such a graceless person.
I love Dr. Jill, but I definitely think if you mess with Joe (or any of her family), she’ll come for you. Horseface was crude about Joe’s last visit and Jilly doesn’t forget! They were 100% trolling her.
She looked amazing!
Love it! BTW, Its not a crime for world leaders to hold their spouse’s hand?
I love Dr. Jill’s dress!! That sash is everything.
I love this blue velvet on her. Very flattering and would be a great inaugural ball gown.
Both ladies looked lovely. Love Dr. Biden’s gown.
Wow. I love both her looks and they look great on her as well.
Amazing blue dress on Dr. Biden. Looks very French to me.
I usually don’t like anything connected with the words “custom Schiaparelli.” For anyone who needs a good read who also enjoys a Schiaparelli motif, try Muriel Spark’s _The Girls of Slender Means_. It’s like a catty sorority house movie, but it’s a novel set in bombed-out 1940s London.
Her makeup is gorgeous too. Dr. Jill looks wonderful!
I used to love Muriel Sparks, but haven’t read this one. Thanks for the recommendation! Sounds perfect.
Both women are very stylish. I loved that they held hands, no doubt they were showing up Camilla. I suspect Camilla has been cold to Jill as well.
Jill looks gorgeous.
I read that she actually flew to the US for one day of the trial then flew right back. That’s two round trips to France in like 3.5 days.
I think the sash is a great way to connect visually with the white train in back. Without it, I don’t thing the blue velvet and white satin would look as good together.
I love everything about the dress (style, color) except the velvet. It seems off season to me.
Brigitte’s Louis Vuitton daytime ensemble is killing me. The lined LV monogrammed fabric of her coat is just perfection.
I haven’t heard any identification on the light pink dress Dr. Jill was wearing but she was rocking her Dior J’Adore slingbacks and Lady Dior purse earlier in the day.
Very pretty. She looks lovely, as usual! As does Mdm. Macron. I’m dead over that gorgeous LV lining on her blazer.
I loved Dr. Jill’s dress from the moment I saw her, absolutely lovely.
Dr. Biden’s gown is lovely. Elegant and sophisticated.
gorgeous
loving the hand holding 🤝 friends