Matt Healy thinks Taylor Swift’s TTPD is ‘hilarious’ because they were never ‘serious’

In the days before Taylor Swift released The Tortured Poets Department, there were some album leaks and people could not believe their ears, especially when they figured out that there were references to Matt Healy all over the album. While Healy does not come across as a good guy in TTPD, he really hasn’t gotten the Full Taylor’s Ex Treatment. My opinion is that the Swifties aren’t pouring scorn on him now because they’re genuinely happy that Taylor and Healy are over and that she’s gotten all of it out of her system (hopefully). Over the past month, we’ve heard a little bit about how Healy feels to have so much of Taylor’s musical energy devoted to their rather short relationship. He was reportedly relieved because it could have been a lot worse, but he’s still “uncomfortable” with all of the attention, especially given that he’s also in a new relationship. Well, now that TTPD has been out for a month, does he feel differently? Apparently, he’s weirded out that Taylor’s lyrics are all about marriage and weddings and they really weren’t all that serious.
It’s been over one month since Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which many fans think was partially inspired by Matty Healy. The 1975 frontman, 35, has mixed feelings about the record, a friend of his reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.
“He loves the attention it’s brought to him, [but] he also thinks it’s hilarious because at no time [were they] ever serious,” the friend claims.
Healy’s pal adds that the musician was “completely blindsided” by TTPD’s “lyrical content,” especially Swift’s allusions to her and a love interest discussing marriage and children.
“For her to be saying things about baby carriages … and living together — he says it had never even come up,” the friend says. “He’s taking it in stride.”
Swift, 34, sings about unfulfilled promises of domestic bliss on several TTPD songs. “You s–t-talked me under the table, talking rings and talking cradles,” she sings on “Loml.”
On “The Manuscript,” which is seemingly about a relationship with an older man, Swift sings, “He said that if the sex was half as good as the conversation was, soon they’d be pushing strollers / But soon it was over.” In the title track, Swift recalls someone taking a ring off her middle finger and placing it back on “the one people put wedding rings on.”
While Swift is not one to confirm or deny who her songs are about, her fans have found lyrical clues suggesting that several TTPD songs are about her whirlwind 2023 romance with Healy on the heels of her split from Joe Alwyn. (Swift and Healy were first linked in 2014 but didn’t confirm the romance rumors at the time.)
“Was any of it true? Gazing at me starry-eyed in your Jehovah’s Witness suit,” Swift sings on “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” seemingly taking aim at the suit and tie Healy often performs in.
Swift also recalls public backlash to a relationship on TTPD, seemingly clapping back at those who criticized her for dating Healy after he made problematic comments about Ice Spice. (Ice Spice, 24, later told Billboard that Healy had apologized “a bunch of times” for his remarks.)
“God save the most judgmental creeps who say they want what’s best for me / Sanctimoniously performing soliloquies I’ll never see / Thinking they can change the beat of my heart when he touches me and counteract the chemistry,” she sings on “But Daddy I Love Him.”
I think two things concurrently. One, Taylor does this with all of her relationships, she turns them into this potential for a white-picket-fence fantasy even when the relationships are just a few months long and not all that serious. At least, that’s what she does lyrically as she’s analyzing her relationships, she makes mountains out of molehills (and Healy is absolutely a molehill of a man). Two, I also think she did a lot of conflating between her three relationships in 2023 – Joe Alwyn, Matt Healy and Travis Kelce. She clearly thought Joe would marry her, and she was clearly all-in with what was (frankly) an ill-conceived rebound/affair with Healy, and lyrically, she’s drawing from both of those relationships. Also, I totally believe that Healy was making some gestures to make Taylor think that they were soulmates or whatever and that’s just his “game.” That’s just his thing. She got conned by a charming douchebag. It happens.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Wouldn’t you rather be celibate than date a guy like this?
For sure. That guy has so many red flags, he IS the red flag.
Yes! I absolutely would rather be celibate than date him.
Matty himself hasn’t said anything so I take the “friend” with a grain of salt. And its typical gaslighting.
The lyric about him taking the ring off her finger and putting it on the wedding finger and telling his friends he’d k*ll himself if she left him doesn’t sound “not that serious.” I fully believe he was love bombing her.
Ughhhhh. Douchebags gonna douchebag. Of course this is how he’s responding. He is just so gross.
Also, I don’t think The Manuscript is about Matty. There are a bunch of songs that are probably about him in some form or fashion (TTPD, Fresh Out the Slammer, probably parts of But Daddy I Love Him, maybe LOML, Peter, ugh too many), but I do not think The Manuscript is one of them. That one is probably about Jake Gylenhaal or John Mayer.
Agree- there’s a theory that it’s about a bunch of her past relationships but I def get Jake / John vibes from it.
The Manuscript is def Taylor reflecting on her relationship with Jake while filming the ATW short film.
I also remember before the album was out, he made a warning from the stage that something like I got all the receipts, don’t play with me. So, safe to say, he was expecting a lot worse. Maybe, he thought, she was gonna play it like, she didn’t know any of his dirty laundry. Instead, she went after her own fans for going after him. I bet, he is so happy.
I honestly think Matty was a douche to her so she used him as the expected subject for her heartbreak songs. My theory is that the breakup with Joe was more mutual and less acrimonious. The fans expected songs about breakups so she gave them breakup songs without going too hard on Joe.
Such a typical douchebag move after creating-imploding a relationship due to self-destructive small dick energy: claim it was never serious, thereby implying that she imagined it. She’s crazy, ya know?
Didn’t he leave because his family and bandmates were getting death threats from the swifties? I remember reading that. He was also getting his own threats, but I think when it reached to other people’s safety, he pulled the plug.
In Taylor’s world, she is consistently victimized by crappy boyfriends. It takes two to be in toxic relationships–if Matt and Harry and Jake and Tom and John, etc are such douchebags, what’s that say about Taylor’s vetting skills?
Nope. That’s the sound of a self-centred love-bombing little man trying to regain some control by gaslighting and mutilating his prey / toy.
Are all of her songs directly autobiographical or is it possible that she’s embellishing a storyline for a song?
I read that Champagne Problems from a few albums ago was about Rory & Logan from Gilmore Girls, so anything is possible.
It seems likely that she’s using artistic license here. This guy needs to get over himself.
Midnights was her breakup album about Joe, we just didn’t know it since they hadn’t formally announced their split. But that one is all about being more in love with someone than he is with you feeling like you’re being suppressed (for lack of a better word), not being yourself for the sake of your partner. There are a few songs about Joe on TTPD (and I totally agree in several songs she’s conflating different relationships) but on the whole, TTPD is about Healy.
She and Healy were officially together for a short period but there was a decade-long slow burn starting in 2014 when she wore a The 1975 shirt and he wore a 1989 shirt. There was massive flirting but he didn’t bite in the way she wanted and then Calvin Harris came along, and then Joe. But all along she had a thing for Healy and since they weren’t together, she built him up in her mind to be this amazing guy with whom she had crazy chemistry.
Flash forward, she’s in this long term relationship that is very boring (not a dig on Joe – I think he saved her at a time when she was at her lowest and is genuinely a good person who treated her well), Joe always shunned the spotlight and kept things super private which is just not her nature. Healy is still there in the background and now he’s telling her things like ditch this guy, he’s not what you want, I would show you off to the world if you were mine, etc so she dumps Joe thinking finally, after all this time it’s going to be real with Healy and he’s saying all the right things to her, totally love bombing her, no one likes the relationship so there’s the excitement of scandal and forbidden love etc……and then he ghosts her.
I can totally understand what that was about – I think many have a similar experience with someone who “no one else gets but he confides in ME, he’s the only one who really understands me” and how delicious that feels when you’re truly mad for someone – and mad is the right word, there’s an element of not facing reality when you’re in that deep and you ignore all the signs and reasons why when you know it’s not a good idea.
So of course now he’s going to gaslight her and say haha wtf it wasn’t that serious. I’m sure she elevated it in her own mind to a degree but I also think he absolutely did all the things she describes in her lyrics and even if he wasn’t really thinking rings and cradles, he absolutely did and said things to make her think he was.
Sorry this is long – I’m blown away by this album every time I listen to it because it hits home 😳
Sounds like cheating. It is unfortunate that Joe got all the social media bullying and death threats until we learned the album was about Matty because Taylor made a point to name the album similar to one of Joe’s group chat names. So, he got cheated on, got dumped, and everyone assumed the worst of him because of the new album’s marketing. Poor guy.
I agree 100% with all that you have written here, from Midnights to the album hitting home!!
Co-sign all of this Atticus.
I think she’s already had the Joe breakup album – midnights. I think the sad songs on TTPD are about Joe (unless they’re just sad in general) and the mad ones are about Matty. I also think it’s not exactly biographical about one person or another—I think she plays with some artistic license.
Not a Swiftie, I just read the stuff here for entertainment purposes. But I wonder, based on what I’ve read here….if TS was alone for a while, absolutely no relationship, hook ups, etc, but really by herself, would she be able to write music or just recycle? She seems to me another one that should learn that being just with herself is enough (along with Jennifer Lopez and others)
Taylor is like JLO – in love with love and the bigger the grand gestures the more she likes it. She is still stuck in high school where she thinks a guy piggybacking her is romantic . But it sounds like she got off that Healy was her bad boy and 100% built it up to be more than it was