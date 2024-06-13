Shopping at Aldi for groceries is cheaper than Walmart or Target

Image credit Pretty ‘N Flawed
Although inflation has come down, prices remain high everywhere thanks to price gouging. Despite record profits, sales and foot traffic are down at stores like Target in comparison to wholesale clubs like Costco, Sam’s Club, and BJ’s. Even the Dollar Tree is pricing customers out. Just because the executives and stockholders are getting richer, it doesn’t mean the shoppers are. As a result, stores like Target, Walmart, IKEA, and Aldi have all announced that they’ll be lowering prices on thousands of items in order to stay competitive and get a little bit of good publicity.
Since many senior citizens in America are on a fixed income, AARP decided to make a shopping list of 30 common food items in the produce, canned goods, snacks, grains, dairy, meats/proteins, and frozen sections. Then, they looked at the prices for these items at a Walmart, Target, and Aldi on Long Island, NY and figured out the unit price for each one to determine which one is most affordable. Their results found that while some items like yogurt, peas, and chicken broth were all within pennies of each other, there were other items, like large eggs, cereal boxes, milk, and frozen berries that had substantial differences. The results? Ding, ding, ding, Aldi is the winner!
The Winner: Aldi: Aldi, which has 2,381 locations in 39 states and territories, including California, Florida, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania,Texas, and Washington, D.C., was the clear winner. From bananas to salmon, the basket at Aldi cost $66.11, compared with $67.63 at Walmart and $83.62 at Target. Agnes Sollecito, a 62-year-old retiree from Floral Park, New York, does her food shopping mainly at Aldi, lured by the low prices. She plans her meals by the bargains she finds at the store. “It’s definitely cheaper,” says Sollecito, pointing to two pineapples in her shopping cart. “These are $1.79.”
Aldi recently announced plans to reduce prices on over 250 items, including picnic supplies, barbecue essentials, travel-ready snacks and healthier foods, that it expects will save customers $100 million through Labor Day. A similar campaign saved customers $60 million last year, according to the company. Aldi pointed to persistent inflation as why it expanded its price reductions this year. Prices have clearly come down since last year. The same basket of goods cost $90.91 in May 2023.
Second Place: Walmart: Walmart, with more than 10,500 stores in every state and 19 countries, was only $1.52 more expensive than Aldi. Walmart’s generic brand held its own but was slightly more expensive in some categories, which pushed its basket bill over Aldi’s. In our price comparison last May, Walmart came out on top. At $88.37, its basket was $2.54 cheaper than Aldi’s.
Walmart may win back its top spot as it expands its ongoing program of price rollbacks this summer. Paul Madiefsky, a 68-year-old retiree from Long Island, hasn’t noticed the price cuts yet, but is still fond of the retailer. “Prices are reasonable. I don’t find them expensive, and they have good stuff,” says Madiefsky. To save money Madiefsky uses coupons, finding them online and in newspapers. As for Walmart’s price cuts, Madiefsky welcomes any savings. “It’s only a few pennies here, 20 cents there. But it adds up for people who are struggling,” he says.
Third Place: Target: Target, with 1,956 stores in every state, had the priciest basket by a wide margin. In many categories, Target’s prices were only slightly higher, but higher-priced salmon and no store-brand milk or cornflakes proved costly. Target’s basket was $17.51 more than Aldi’s with those three items, but just $5.86 more without them. It was $15.99 more than Walmart’s with them and only $2.21 more without them.
That may not matter for shoppers like Annette Kruzynski, a 78-year-old retiree from West Hempstead, New York, who sees grocery shopping at Target as an extra convenience. It was only recently, when she was shopping for cat litter, that she realized Target sold groceries. “Anytime we go to Target we pick up a few things,” says Kruzynski.
Target just cut the prices on 1,500 items, from milk to paper towels, with more to come. The retailer plans to reduce prices on about 5,000 items, which it says will save consumers millions of dollars this summer. Kruzynski says she’ll likely visit Target more if she can save. “We go where the sales are. Whoever has the lowest price gets our business,” says Kruzynski.
When you look at the difference in some of those prices and total numbers, it is kinda crazy. I grew up on Long Island; it’s not a cheap place to live, but I know that higher prices are everywhere. We do a lot of our weekly grocery shopping at Wegmans and Target and get the bulk items at Costco. I noticed several months ago that Wegmans’ prices had come down quicker than other stores’ did and started scanning certain items using the Target app to price compare. In my area, Wegmans’ vegetables and store brand bread, milk, and cereal are all better prices and quality than Target and other local stores. I don’t live conveniently close to an Aldi, but it having the best prices does track with what I’ve heard from friends and read on local mom Facebook groups. Do they have good quality chicken, fish, and meat? I will have to make it a point to make a trip there within the next week or so.
Photo note by CB: Some images are thumbnails from Pretty ‘N Flawed, who has shopping videos. Alsi video is here
My mother is going to be so happy when I tell her. She’s been shopping there for yeaaars. She was always ahead of the curve!
I can’t express how obsessed with Aldi I am. The Level of enthusiasm and evangelism for Aldi, they should honestly be paying me to be on their adverts. In the UK, it’s SO MUCH CHEAPER and better quality than a lot of the other supermarkets. It’s so nice to buy what I actually WANT when grocery shopping than having to pick based on price. Edited to add that Aldi wins blind taste tests across so many products as well. I swear I do not work for aldi I’m just obsessed
I love their Social Media team – they are sassy esp when it comes to Marks and Spencer. There was a legal case over a caterpillar cake between them and their SM team was on fire with some of their posts.
This advert Aldi put out after they settled with M&S is just perfect:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vGcFNrUVUaI
They really do have some great social media marketing! The colin/cuthbert war was one for the ages haha. They’ve typically not spent a lot on advertising (like primark, presumably keeps prices low) and now the other supermarkets advertise for them with them all having ‘x number of products price matched to Aldi’ as part of their campaigns. Just cementing it as the supermarket to beat, and for FREE!
The only meat I’ve gotten so far was frozen fish fillets and crab cakes. I didn’t like the fish but the crab cakes were good. I also get organic olive oil and salad dressing there. The bread I get there, graintastic, is delicious. I get frozen broccoli and fresh fruit there as well. I make oatmeal from steel cut oats and one cannister there is cheaper than at other stores.
The bread is a fantastic buy. I did not find the ground turkey to my liking and I agree with you on the frozen fish. The yogurt is pretty solid but I only eat plain so they all taste similar imo.
Ahhh I don’t eat meat but I think that might be weak link in terms of quality from what i hear?
I love Aldi and always go shopping there.
BTW Aldi is from Germany. 😀
And theres also 2 divisions, Aldi Nord & Aldi Sud.
Im from Scotland and now live in France and Scotland/UK has one and France the other (I cant remember off the top of my head which is where) but I do know that in Scotland there was a huge selection of not only produce but skincare/homecare too whereas here in France its pretty minimal in the skincare/homecare areas and produce is nowhere near as big, Lidl is better in that category. Regardless of all that its the centre aisles that are always the best with some of the most random things you dont need!
I love Aldi. I have been shopping at my local one since they opened 30 years ago!
They were only a shelf staple store back then but now I can get just about everything I need there. I fill the gap with Walmart, a local discount food store, and BJ’s wholesale club for bulk items.
I’m fortunate to be able to shop around . Aldi has the best prices on flour, sugar and baking soda but other items are not always on the shelf. It has cheap pumpkin but it’s seasonal — Target always has pumpkin and it’s the best price when Aldi doesn’t have it. Target’s chocolate chips, etc. are priced far lower than the grocery store. And I like the inexpensive Target-brand coffee and oatmeal. That’s all I buy there but I buy in bulk when I go.
If you have you have the ability to shop at more than one store, knowing the prices and when products go on sale is key. I never buy staples like peanut-butter or jelly or cereal for full price. But it’s a luxury to be able to shop around and many people don’t have that option.
Isn’t Aldi actually Trader Joe’s? Or do they operate two store chains in the US? Aldi is famous in Germany but it’s not the best quality food to buy.
https://www.aldireviewer.com/aldi-and-trader-joes-are-they-the-same-company/
It is explained in detail on this website
(“That means Aldi does own Trader Joe’s … but not the Aldi that Americans are familiar with. Aldi Nord owns Trader Joe’s and Aldi Süd owns Aldi US.”)
My favorite thing about Aldis is the cheese! Goat cheese in particular is so much cheaper than anywhere else and it’s great. They always have something fun and different. I also really like their cauliflower crust pizza, although it has gone up a lot in the last couple of years. Their cilantro is usually fresher and cheaper than anywhere else too.
Their cheese is great! And so inexpensive. I’ve had one in the next town over for a few years but only recently started going, to get a particular item a friend told me about. Then I started buying regular groceries there. I filled a whole big bag once and it was less than $50. I actually stood there for a moment thinking it was wrong.
The one time I went to Aldi, it was confusing to me and seemed messy, like boxes everywhere? And then I was unprepared for how they do the checkout, which I can’t even remember–don’t you have to bag yourself? Or bring your own bags? I also had to go back to my car to get a quarter for a cart. I just feel like you have to kind of know what’s up before going in there, and because I didn’t, I felt dumb and out of the loop and in everyone’s way, and I haven’t been back. I might have to try to again, though, because I have heard people say that their stuff is pretty good. I just wish they opened earlier, I prefer to grocery shop before work in the morning, it started during covid, and I still do it and it’s SOOOOOO nice having the store practically to myself.
There’s definitely a system to Aldi that regular shoppers know and new shoppers do not. But once you’ve been a few times you’ll figure it out!
As for the meat: they have organic grass-feed ground beef. Also, their fresh salmon is nice.
Some of my staples: thinly sliced speck, organic sweet potato chips and baked potato chips, brioche (also as brioche bagels and burger buns), Moser Roth milk chocolate, and Swiss cheese. Also good: their organic eggs.
Haha to be fair this is so true, you kinda have to know the rules and the lay of the land to get into the Aldi flow. In the UK you’d pack your own bags at whatever shop, but in Aldi you’re expected to shove it all in the trolley and then pack at the packing bench. My system now is to load the groceries onto the conveyor belt from heaviest to lightest, so I can fill my bags in the trolley quickly either crushing any food or having to repack at the packing bench.
I’ve shopped at Aldi almost exclusively since one came to my area. On most things the savings are incredible and even though not “name brand” the content is mostly organic and 100 % better IMO. There are some things Aldi just doesn’t carry, that have to be purchased elsewhere. I also do not buy cleaning/wraps etc there, those are pricy and better deals can be found. My animals also don’t like their food offerings, so that’s out. The one in my area is close to other shops that carry the other essentials, so if I need other things they’re right nearby.
And it’s walkable! I keep telling my 78 yo Mom to try Aldi. She orders everything Walmart delivery.
As a German it’s crazy to see Aldi gaining ground in other countries and I have to laugh a bit reading the comments that mention packing your own bags (which I know isn’t really a thing in the US), but the majority wouldn’t survive the check out process in an Aldi here. The speed is nuts.
They even installed a second card reader to serve two customers simultaneously. When I was a child every employee knew EVERY bar code number be heart and tipped by hand. There was no scanner. (And I am younger than 35). I have so many memories of shopping at Aldi.
Yes, Aldi workers are famous for efficiency! I wear there were memes during Covid about getting aldi worked to manufacture covid tests as they were available quick enough.
I’m in NJ, I’ve almost always had to pack my own bag, thought occasionally during tourist season the big stores will have baggers working there.
My Aldi is almost all self checkout too just 2 or 3 staffed registers and usually no one is on them unless it’s busy.
Aldi has been around here in the States in my city (and I live in a major city), since I was a little girl. I’m in my forties now. So maybe it’s just gaining popularity in smaller towns/cities. But it’s always been pretty big here where I live.
IDK reading through the comments I wonder if everyone’s Aldi is like mine? Because the one I occasionally go to is like shopping inside of a shipping crate–everything is still in boxes–not really stocked on shelves–and the items aren’t arranged in any particular order. It’s just too chaotic for me to make it my preferred grocery store plus we have the superior Market Basket out here.
That being said, Aldi has some of the best meat at really good prices. I got the most incredible, perfectly-marbled skirt steak last time I was there and it grilled beautifully.
There are 2 in my area (not close to each other) and both have regularly stocked shelves.
So weird. I haven’t been since last fall so maybe it’s changed but the one near me just has everything that doesn’t require a fridge in stacked boxes.
We have Market Basket too but I only go there for the huge bag of frozen cut green beans (for my dog). I find it overwhelming, and always packed. Their employees are always nice though, and they do seem to have multiple options for everything.
Aldi I also find chaotic but I love their random stuff aisle.
I’m a Costco (even though it’s just 2 of us)/Trader Joe’s/small local chain, which is pricier on some things, cheaper on others, but also walkable/bikeable so saving gas.
Yes MB isn’t a place you can just pop into when you feel like it–every trip must be strategically planned. Best to get there as early as possible and obviously never before a holiday. It can be really overwhelming but the amazing prices make it worth it IMO plus their prepared foods are unmatched.
Aldi has always been my go-to for groceries. I get the bulk of my groceries there. When people talked about how expensive groceries were, I was a little confused because I so rarely shop at regular grocery stores. And then I went to pick something up at Harris Teeter and I was like, “Oh. I see it now.”
I like our Aldi and I’ll go there once a month or so to check out any deals, but we can’t do a weeks worth of regular groceries there. We have a super walmart or whatever they are now and that’s where we do the majority of our shopping. My husband worked in a grocery store in high school so he’s one of those people who remembers prices and looks up the price per volume and all that. I am not – I can’t tell you what a gallon of milk costs at the Walmart vs Aldi vs Safeway, because I just need that gallon of milk so I just buy it (which I recognize is a privilege.) My husband however can tell you what that gallon of milk costs at every store. So if we’re trying to price shop, he’s the one who does it, not me, because I go to Aldi and I’m like, oooh, pop up tents!
The store brand products at Wegmans are really affordable though and we do like shopping there (its about 20 minutes away from us though.) My dream shopping would be Costco once a month, Wegmans once a month, and supplementing at Walmart/Aldi in between.
Our nearest Target is also about 20-25 minutes away and the few times I’ve tried to shop for groceries there I end up spending twice as much as i would at Walmart and I don’t have half of what I need anyway.
Aldi has great quality and I like shopping there to get in and out quick! When you only have a couple of (high quality) options to choose from it makes things so much simpler and the AOS (aisle of stuff or aisle of shame) is always a great place to get some cute things. I have some floral pots and pans from a few years back that still make me smile every time I use them.
My thing with Aldi’s is that they never have more than 2 registers open, it makes me irate. All of these corporate grocers are greedy a$$holes. Amazon Fresh announced a 30% price cut last week, which to me shows how they were passing along bloated prices to their customers.
That’s a huge price cut so yeah all that tells me is they were clearly price gouging.
I shop all over, but buy a lot at Aldi because of price and quality. They have the best price on ground chicken, fresh fish and chicken. The quality is as good as Wegman’s to me (where I often go, too). They have great cheese too!
I do buy too many unplanned aisle of shame things, but I’m only human!
Near me Aldi is 1/3 of the cost of Publix and the produce is always better. I can keep my grocery costs livable at least with Aldi. I don’t even bother with other grocery stores anymore.
They have EXCELLENT meat/poultry options -both fresh and frozen! Aldi 4 eva!!!!!!!!!
I love Aldi & so happy they’re finally building one closer to my house. While they don’t have everything we need, they have a LOT. Anxiously awaiting opening day!
Oh, Wegmans. I miss you. Please come to MO. I might ditch Aldi for you.