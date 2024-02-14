America’s favorite chain supermarket is Costco?

Costco’s slogan is “Do the right thing.” They must be doing the right thing in the right way because in 2023, they were highly rated by consumers as being an overall great shopping experience. According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), Costco has earned the top spot among America’s chain supermarkets. The ACSI rates businesses based on data taken from interviews conducted with customers throughout the year. This year, they interviewed approximately 500,000 customers, asking them to evaluate their experiences shopping in big supermarket chains. Kirkland 4Eva y’all!
When it comes to grocery shopping, everyone has their favorite supermarket chain, at least as far as customer satisfaction is concerned. Per the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index, the supermarket chain in the top spot earned high marks for factors such as the ability to provide brand names, the layout and cleanliness of the store, and the courtesy and helpfulness of the staff.
According to the index, which measures customer satisfaction across six retail industries—gas stations, general merchandise retailers, specialty retailers, drugstores, supermarkets, and online retailers—the extent to which a shopper is (or isn’t) satisfied can greatly impact individual brands, as well as the American economy at large.
In other words, keeping customers satisfied is of the utmost importance.
“For industries like supermarkets and gas stations, moderating inflation is helping to improve the value proposition,” explained Forrest Morgeson, Assistant Professor of Marketing at Michigan State University and Director of Research Emeritus at the ACSI. “And leading up to the holiday season, consumers looking to stretch their dollars responded positively to discounters and retailers that excelled in sales and promotions, or pumped more value into the experience through private label offerings.”
I will freely admit that I am a Costco stan. Every Sunday, my family and I run our errands for the week and our first stop is always at Costco. Even if we don’t really need much from there, we like walking around together, checking out what’s new. I actually buy a lot of my clothes from Costco because they have good prices and are really comfortable. Their leggings, CK jeans, and pajamas are my favorites. Also, in my area, literally no one beats their gas prices. As for the rest of the ACSI’s top 10, they are:
1. Costco
2. H-E-B
3. Publix
4. Trader Joe’s
5. Sam’s Club (Walmart)
6. BJ’s Wholesale Club
7. Target
8. Wegmans
9. Whole Foods (Amazon)
10. Aldi
I’ve never been to Aldi but I keep hearing it’s a great store. Wegmans is actually our second stop after Costco. It is still relatively new to my area, but let me tell you, it is just as awesome as everyone says it is. I know that we all want different things out of our shopping experiences, but I think when it comes down to it, we as consumers just want to visit a store that has good vibes and layout, reasonably priced products that we love, and is an overall positive experience. In other words, we just want the places we shop at to ‘do the right thing.’
Oh no! Number 10?!
They did Aldi dirty lol
Kirkland coffee is legit.
I love that Costco has specialized products catering to the area. I find great stuff from all over the world at the ones in my area.
I used to have a Costco membership through my previous job. I shop at Sam’s and I love that place. I love Publix. My sister calls me bougie because I shop there! I love their BOGO sales.
Definitely go to Aldi. I buy a lot of fruit and vegetables there. They also sell organic products.’ There is a bread they sell called Graintastic. It’s delicious and filling.
There is an Aldi next to my gym, so I go there regularly. But you can’t guarantee that they will have the exact thing you need. But the prices for the quality are pretty unbeatable. But Costco has my HEART! I go during weekdays to one near me that I found doesn’t have crowds during the weekdays and it’s just my happy place. I am able to grab eggs, tomatoes, blueberries and a rotisserie chicken and walk out of there spending under $30. And then there are the times I get sucked into the dyson air wrap and its MUCH more expensive!
Aldi is great if you know prices. My husband is one of those people who knows exactly what things cost at different stores, so he knows what is a good price and what isn’t (meanwhile I’m like 10 dollars for a gallon of milk? Is that reasonable?) so he does very well shopping at places like Aldi and Costco because he maximizes his purchases.
I love Trader Joe’s, but i could never do a full week of groceries from there. And the parking lots are AWFUL. just horrible. There are two about equidistant from me and both have horrible parking lots.
I love Tis but I think the parking lots must be horrible by design, both of mine are like that
Why are their parking lots so bad! There was only one in my area for a long, long time and it was in the busiest, most crowded shopping center. It was like Mad Max trying to get a spot.
There’s a new one now closer but even their lot is tricky.
I like TJ’s but only end up buying chocolate and a few other things there.
Aldi I rarely go to but their produce is inexpensive.
Costco is my choice usually, the price for the quantity is unbeatable. I get my protein shakes, produce, frozen stuff, it’s all great. At Thanksgiving their pies are cheap and so good. Their bakery is great if I’m going to a party and need to bring something.
Plus Costco and TJ’s both pay employees well, I’m happier to shop at a place like that.
I really like Wegman’s too, but the closest to me is 45 minutes.
Interesting. I don’t shop at any of those stores. But I know that they are popular. I just find giant stores with lots of products overwhelming. And specialty brands only sold at one store make me grouchy. Don’t try to force me to shop only at your store. Sell variety.
IGA, Kroger, Food Lion, Giant, you have my heart.
I think Costco is great, but H-E-B is fabulous! I am a huge fan. They have curbside pickup and home delivery, including deliveries from their pharmacy! I have an immunity problem and am basically on Covid lockdown until warmer weather and H-E-B keeps me stocked up, medicated, and sane. Also, their customer service people routinely go the extra mile. Love them!
Only reason they’re 2 is because they’re regional. There is no way HEB wouldn’t have that No 1 seat if they were nationwide. <3 Love my HEBs.
ive never been to one of the markets that require membership. I dont like very big stores so I prob wouldnt like them anyway.
my favorite supermarket chain is Mom’s, it might be regional. I feel almost serene like I could just hang out forever. I l really like Trader Joes but it is always crowded like a bus station. Whole Foods hasnt been the same since amazon bought it. they used to have nice interesting things you couldnt always get elsewhere but there are less and less of them every time I go. my Wegmans has the weirdest lay out and never seems to end. I can see why some people like it though but it exhausts me.
We love Costco in my family. Both my parents and my younger sister are members so I get to free-ride off them for gas and few other things.
Costco is fantastic. I don’t go there that often, but they have been famous for a long time for their wages, benefits, and general culture around valuing employees so I am a big fan.