VF: It was Princess Kate’s decision to attend Trooping ‘and hers alone’

All of the post-Trooping the Colour keenery has been interesting to watch, although I’m sure I missed some of it. My genuine happiness at seeing the Princess of Wales has shifted over to annoyance at the canonization commentary of “Saint Kate, who is better than the lesser mortals with cancer.” I’m also fascinated by Buckingham Palace’s very obvious shift away from Kate’s presence at Trooping and overemphasizing the importance of Charles being seen with his Wales grandchildren. All in all, a wealth of competing PR narratives and general weirdness. Well, Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair has a new piece. It looks like the Middletons are finally taking her calls too.
The announcement that the Princess of Wales was to attend Trooping the Colour came late on Friday, and it all but guaranteed a record turnout. The palace had previously indicated that the princess, who had not been seen in public since Christmas Day, would not carry out any public engagements while undergoing cancer treatment. Kate, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, did not attend last week’s. However, after turning a corner on her health journey, Kate, who is undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy, decided that she wanted to attend.
“It was the Princess’s decision and hers alone,” a source close to the family told Vanity Fair. “Catherine discussed the idea with William and with the King after having the OK from her medical team. Thankfully she has been feeling much better recently and Trooping has been something of a goal for her to work towards.”
Immaculately dressed in a white Jenny Packham dress and Jimmy Choo heels, coordinating smartly with her children’s navy and white outfits, the Princess looked radiant and happy. Aware that the cameras would be trained on her, she smiled almost constantly, but there were occasional moments when she appeared pensive, and after standing for an hour to watch the ceremony at Horse Guards, she gratefully accepted a seat.
The King has been a pillar of support to the Princess following her cancer diagnosis and has confided to friends that their shared experience has brought them even closer. Their warm and easy banter certainly showed the closeness between them. Charles had told his medical team and aides that his appearance at Trooping was “non-negotiable” and he was delighted that his daughter-in-law was well enough to be by his side for the occasion.
Variations of “The king was delighted that Kate was there” have been briefed far and wide, as if to block the narrative that Charles was mad that Kate’s presence pulled focus from him and she stole his parade thunder. I genuinely believe that Charles does feel like Kate stole his thunder (after all, he was reportedly furious last year when she turned up to the Chelsea Flower Show on the same day), but he also understands that Kate and the kids couldn’t stay hidden forever, and it was better to exhibit her in a controlled fashion, where he could get some personal mileage out of it (the “grandpa keenery”).
All of which to say, I seriously doubt that “It was the Princess’s decision and hers alone.” Whatever has been happening behind the scenes for the past six months, Kate’s Trooping appearance had the feel of something stage-managed and ordered by Charles and his courtiers. Remember, I’ve been saying that Buckingham Palace wrested control of KP’s communications in mid-March, after the frankenphotos and bizarre/staged “sightings.” BP has clearly been “in charge” of the Kate situation since March 18th or thereabouts.
So what was this “record turnout”? Let’s have some numbers from this and previous years. And how many were there to hold “not my king” signs? Actual hard facts and not BS embiggening need to be included here.
The overhead pictures from the event show the exact opposite of a record turnout. Some would say the turnout was pretty low.
Sounds like BP recently hired Sean Spicer or Kellyanne Conway, right?
There were as many as at Trump’s inaugural.
It was “record turnout” by republicans, I gotta admit.
Record turnout? As if saying it would make it so…?
“Kate’s Trooping appearance had the feel of something stage-managed and ordered by Charles and his courtiers.”
Yeah, I think some directive from on high made it “non-negotiable”, only Kate was going to halt that headache for them. Even then aspects of her presentation that day were shady and now they’ve evaporated any good will they might have had with her return with the press whining about H&M and insulting cancer patients in their zeal to make Kate look so virtuous. They could have gained some ground after all the ‘where’s Kate’ hullabaloo but the BRF/BM can’t get out of their own way.
Ruh roh – someone is being chucked under the bus in response to the backlash from the puke inducing coverage she got. Didn’t take Cams long did it.
Am now not so sure we’ll see her for the Japanese state visit, as again she will go all out to steal the limelight on what should be a big moment for C&C. That new photo drop the night before was a pure Middleton move – she (and Ma) knew what they were doing when they pulled that.
That photo the night before was so weird, it was definitely a Kate move. I think she was ordered to attend Trooping, and that was her reaction. If she was planning on attending, then why did she need to release a picture when we were all going to see her the next day anyway?
I suspect the potential presence of Gabriella Kingston also spurred Katie on. No ceding ground to another tall, slim blonde English rose.
She either got what she wanted from negotiations or she was going to get what she wanted but she had to make the appearance at trooping.
I agree – the Wales’ can’t be trusted to make decisions on their own.
genuine happiness? For real? All I could think of is how 1) as usual it became all about her and 2) how utterly rude it was towards the irish guards.
The BRF really is the most cosplayiest of all the royal families, so oldfashioned and outdated…
Within a week of K’s appearance, W was talking about his “Harry Potter” scar. In a couple of the Getty images, K is sporting a really nasty scar that runs from her forehead, through her brow and alongside her eye. To me, this indicates planning ahead of time. If you search for the scar for her, you either get the hair extension one or W’s recent Harry Potter mention. This specific scar is being “erased.”
So, given that the BRF was under a lot of pressure to produce K, that KC wanted attention and standing next to her was guaranteed to get it, and he had to combat a nasty grandfather image, I think BP (and possibly W) highly “encouraged” K to make the decision to attend TotC.
Same. In addition to everything you said, the preventative SEO shenanigans etc, the way she walked indicated some ongoing frailty. Before William Kate was a strong, athletic, goofy girl. It’s shocking to compare the two versions of her now.
Completely agree ML . The whole thing was carefully staged managed and she and the kids did not want to be there but had no choice . That scar is such a clue to the true nature of her disappearance. I’m sure it will be scrubbed from the internet and she’ll be disappeared again for quite a while . Very disturbing.
That was too ham handed and intentional, after all the rest of KP’s internet shenanigans. There are people still trying to gaslight (gashlight) and insist that were aren’t seeing what we SEE. Joan Crawford in the carriage on the balcony, Vivian Leigh in the car, a noticeable NEW vertical scar, more teeth in her smile than she ever had before. Maybe the Spanish journalist was right ad the second operation was more plastic surgery to clean up the reconstruction but they were forced to make the best out of showing her before they wwer ready. Playing defense over that scar in the front end is too obvious.
“Kate, who is Colonel of the Irish Guards, did not attend last week’s. However, after turning a corner on her health journey, Kate, who is undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy, decided that she wanted to attend.”
Interesting write up essentially stating the obvious i.e. she couldn’t attend the Irish Guards but knew that Trooping would win her public support thereby buying her more leverage in her ongoing negotiations.
More and more I believe the Alison Pearson article was a backhanded ‘hit piece’ much like the Tatler ‘Catherine the Great’ article. And the references to Eliza Dolittle and dressing her as such. Also all the articles about the Midds and not paying their Accountants in the same week.
Someone is trolling Kate but Ma Midd has not yet got the memo.
This is what happens when you have three kids for the future King, they are effectively no longer yours. And as they’re not Aristo’s with Diana’s background, money and class the Midd’s are finding out very quickly how utterly cruel the Royals can be.
How can you turn a corner on your health journey while still undergoing treatment? That statement makes no sense. You can only know if you have turned a corner after your treatment is finished and tests conclude whether it was effective or not.
Thank you, Julia. Exactly this.
@Julia which is exactly my point – she doesn’t care about the Irish Guards but knows that ToTC will give her max exposure to show the family how valuable she is.
And then came the Alison Pearson article….
The Irish Guards appearance would allow people to get a better look at her scar. Trooping puts a lot of distance between Kate and the photographers.
The announcement that she would attend came only hours before she appeared – which is weird. Getting her ready for her first public appearance in 6 months would not have been a ‘grab something out the wardrobe and chuck it on’ moment. Hair and make up and outfit all involved professionals that would have needed to be booked more than a few hours in advance. So there’s no way this was a last minute decision by Kate.
This. That took some orchestration. The picture in the woods. Retro-fitting a previously worn Packham dress and turning it into dolittle cosplay. It was not a last minute decision but they did say it was a goal she was working towards. Which was clear in the execution.
She had to attend Trooping; no Trooping = no Wimbledon.
I’m now of the opinion that they’ve played a long con with her health. Charles is clearly suffering the effects of chemotherapy whereas Kate looks as fresh as a daisy – and that’s not solely down to good makeup
I think Trooping was about visibility and leverage. It’s also a very short event where she doesn’t have to do too much.
I seriously doubt that Kate is dumb enough to do Wimbledon. The AP article this weekend has put a target on her back. Even if KP didn’t commission the article they sanctioned it by not asking the title be changed. The Telegraph got the attention they were seeking but Kate was not given any grace.
I do not see Kate attending Wimbo, but I think she has made the point about her popularity relative to the other members on that balcony. The negotiations continue.
I am sure “it was hers alone” – that does not mean anything because they spin this how they want. She could have been told you either show up or this happens….. and she decided (alone) to attend. If it is one thing I have learned, one must really read between the lines with this group and never take their statements at face value. They are spin doctors indeed.
So let’s see how long until she appears again. She’s milking this so. Lazy bitch just doesn’t want to work. I have stage 4 stomach cancer, went through chemo, was able to function daily. She’s simply lazy and disinterested. If that was Meghan still in England behaving like that, they would be calling for her head. Instead, it’s Saint Kate! Made 1 appearance in 6 months while feeding off the taxpayers.
Carol, wishing you every bit of health and happiness. I completely agree with you, Meghan would have been utterly eviscerated for less. As it is, Kate is already lazy and entirely empty headed. I’d say the surgery was a lobotomy but there’s nothing left to scrape out between her ears except dust and a ticker tape that says Must Stay Skinny
I doubt charles and Kate are close.very much doubt
Looking at this all from across the pond it has a huge “ick” feeling. The embiggening is beyond gross now. She didn’t land on Mars, she stood on a balcony 🙄.
Does anyone else feel like they have a nasty hangover from this whole farce? Six months of stupid fakery and misdirections and then Kate magically reappears, looking none the worse for the wear in her weird Eliza Doolittle costume except for a nasty new scar on her brow line. The palaces lies are trivial compared to all the unhinged political hype and obfuscations going on everywhere but they feel like that last drink too many before the projectile vomiting begins. Time for a nice long six month break from everything but old printed books.
Actually, at the moment the drama of the royal family serves to distract from the greed and lies of decades of Tory rule, so you’re right on target to compare them.
And yeah, looking at Kate and William, Charles and Camilla is sickening now. Not a decent person among them.
Well givent that we’ve seen her practically elbow people to get a prime spot on the balcony, I am thinking she did want to be there. A lot of people said if she didn’t manage to get on the balcony then it was time to demand proof of life.
As for this new scar, are we sure it’s new? I remember well over a year ago, probably two or more, actually, I’m not sure exactly how long ago, I saw a photo of her exiting either a plane or some other vehicle, with William and the children. And this profile photo was distant and possibly had artifacts, but it showed a side of her face that looked like a cracked porcelain vessel. And it ran from the side of her forehead and kind of around the eye. She looked like a broken porcelain doll.
I was shocked. It looked like her face around the eye socket has been broken and reconstructed. And this photo was during another time she had been relatively secluded.
I think she’s had this scar but it’s been concealed by makeup and photo editing for awhile now. And nobody paid close attention until now because nobody suspected those two have serious domestic violence between them until Spare revealed how violent William can be.
The scar looks well healed to me.
Yes it is new, not only because it did not appear on her face previously but KP floating articles online about ‘William’s Harry Potter scar’ before she was seen that day show they were trying to get in front of it’s appearance intentionally.
Five or six months is more than enough time for a scar to appear “well-healed.” It is new. There exist un-retouched photos of her from the last two or three years of her face in sunlight and the only mark on her left brow is that of an old childhood chickenpox pockmark. She’s also had a long white tape-like scar on her left temple above the hairline since childhood which she darkens most of the time. That five-tired photo was trying to tell us something, I bet.
She is well enough to attend this ceremony but can’t manage a single Zoom call with any of her charities? Interesting. I think there was so much negative coverage about Kate’s disappearance, they trotted her out to stop the “rumors.” There is no way she would have been there without Charles’ okay, and as much as he hates to share the spotlight, someone must have told him how crazy and dishonest they look with the disappearing Kate routine. So, voila! Kate returns! But for how long? I don’t want to fall into the same trap as these awful journalists who make (negative) comparisons, but can you imagine if this was Meghan? Instead of praising her to the skys and calling her an example to “lesser mortals,” she would have been slammed for pulling attention away from Charles. The double standard is just insane.
I decided to do a tarot reading on Kate and why she’s been MIA for the last 6 months and what came up repeatedly was the fact something was going down between her and willie and has been negotiating regarding money. Anyway health wise she seemed stable, but i do think willie may have asked told her the marriage is over and she’s been fighting to keep her position. Whatever the outcome was, she feels like she’s won.
It’s interesting that they hardly interacted with each other at Trooping the colour. Willie literally gave nothing,
Nah, she was told she had to be there, just like Meghan was a few weeks after giving birth to Archie.
These people can be read like a cheap dime store novel. For folks who aren’t supposed to “explain or complain”, they sure do a lot of it when you hit to close to home. Thanks for confirming everyone’s suspicions!
“the princess, who had not been seen in public since Christmas Day” So, this writer is acknowledging that the farmstand video is a farce.
good for her for feeling well enough to attend, and for showing not all cancer patients look invalid or weak or on death’s door. some of us have lives and live it and do things…with and without approval of others. sick of these borderline ableist attitudes towards cancer. you’re either too sick to do anything or you aren’t sick enough if you can do things, as if comparing cancer is the goal here.