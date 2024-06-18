Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor

I remember, years ago, when it felt like every celebrity was drinking and driving. There was like a three-year rash of celebrity DUIs and DWIs. It was legitimately a “trend” and a horrible one at that. There was significant backlash to the trend at the time too and Mothers Against Drunk Driving came out repeatedly to educate young people. Then drunk-driving was replaced by texting-and-driving as an issue. But I digress. We haven’t had a big-name celebrity get caught drunk driving in a minute. That’s what happened in Sag Harbor, New York on Monday. Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island on Monday night and accused of driving while intoxicated, authorities said. The pop superstar, who was still in custody in Sag Harbor on Tuesday morning, the Sag Harbor Village Police confirmed to NBC News. He will face a DWI charge, a court official said.

[From NBC News]

My guess is that Justin has been drinking too much for years. His face tells the tale, iykyk. I remember when he was caught being completely sh-tfaced in New Orleans and cheating on his wife too – that happened in 2019. And you know it’s bad when someone is drinking to excess on a MONDAY. Anyway, shame on him. He’s in his 40s – he knows better and he’s extremely lucky he didn’t hurt himself or someone else. Lock him up!!