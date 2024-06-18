Brooke Shields wore yellow Crocs to the Tony Awards to match her dress

Last fall Glamour Magazine declared that Brooke Shields was in “Her F–k It Era.” Of course, my takeaway from that article was that overhydrating is your ticket to eating all the potato chips a girl could want. And then heaps more. But I digress… Brooke proved once again this weekend why Glamour got it right. She attended the Tony Awards on Sunday as a presenter, the first since being elected president of Actors’ Equity. The only hitch was, she’d had double foot toe surgery three days prior. But no biggie! Brooke had arguably the most comfortable walk on the red carpet, as she posed for photographers proudly showing off the
Lay’s chip brand sunshine yellow Crocs that perfectly matched her Monique Lhuillier dress:
Brooke Shields chose to forgo the standard red carpet shoe attire at Sunday’s 2024 Tony Awards — for good reason.
Ditching the typical high-heels associated with such high-profile events, the actress wore clogs-style Crocs under her yellow dress. The shoes were the same color as her sequined gown. She showed off the shoes to photographers on Sunday night.
“I got my Crocs! I couldn’t do this in heels!” she said in a red carpet interview with People on Sunday.
The reason for the comfort attire? A day before the Tonys, Shields noted on Instagram that she was recovering from “double foot toe surgery.” The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to her reps for additional information.
It’s not the first time Shields has matched clogs with high fashion. In 2008, she was spotted wearing a long hot-pink gown with matching clogs.
In May, Shields was elected president of the Actors’ Equity Association, the union that represents about 51,000 actors and stage managers on Broadway and nationwide.
She beat out Erin Maureen Koster, a stage manager and third vp at Actors’ Equity, and Wydetta Carter, an actor who had been serving as Equity’s first vp. Shields will serve a four-year term.
“I promise to lead with strength and compassion, and I will stand up for you and command the respect that we deserve as an acting community,” Shields wrote on Instagram following the vote. “Also to those who ran, I did not run against you, I ran with you and for you. I look forward to listening to you.”
I do not wear high heels. It’s not a feminist statement, it’s a protest by my feet. There are many heels out there that I think are beautiful and very often complete “a look.” It’s just that when I attempt movement in them, I look like some unholy mash-up of Humpty Dumpty and a newborn foal. Such is life. Rather than practice and try to improve my gait (because I’ve worn sneakers, my feet won’t stand for the stilt nonsense), I’ve taken the route of biding my time and waiting for the shoe revolution to break out on the red carpet. Our numbers are rising, victory is in sight.
So I wholeheartedly applaud Brooke for wearing Crocs, and I’d stand by that even if she hadn’t just had foot surgery. That being said… Brooke, honey, you know you can jazz up those kicks? They make Crocs for all occasions! Questlove continually ups his Oscars Crocs game with color, embellishments, and crystals. I know the shoe color matched the dress, but this is an awards show; we need more! It could’ve been as easy as some pearls to echo the earrings. Or random cupcakes to harken back to the mysterious dessert-art from her Actors’ Equity campaign video. To close by quoting a Sondheim musical: “So many possibilities…”
Photos credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com, Getty and via Instagram
Speaking from experience…your F-Ck It Era is the best, ladies. Nothing puts a bigger smile on your face than the day that part of your life arrives!
COVID taught me – life is too short to be made uncomfortable in heels and binding stockings. The F–K It era is glorious indeed.
She looks lovely— that dress is the sort of Hollywood glam I see missing on red carpets. Fab color, fab cut. I wonder if her hair with more volume or pulled back would better complement the dress. Well, no matter, she looks great.
I too am a woman who has given up on heels. I prefer my stability running shoes to heels any day and my feet thank them for me. I don’t like crocs myself, but if this does it for Brooke, good on her.
Theres a Pringles Croc boot out there now that would have matched this dress too, including a side pocket for your mini-Pringles can in case you get hungry mid-award show… just sayin’…
I love Crocs!
I wear the ballet flats, Mary Jane’s, and tennis shoe Crocs for work – but they’re so comfy I wear them when I go on vacation too (along with Croc sandles).
That being said, more power to her but I wouldn’t be caught dead in those wacky clogs with the holes in them.
I hate that $#!t lol
Um, where I live, podiatrists are totally against Crocs. So fashion-wise and functional-wise they get a huge No! from me, despite their excellent matching color and convenience.
The rest of her look I love, and I applaud her F-it era. It’s well deserved.
The only heels I wear nowadays are a few inches and block heels – my feet would sue me if I wore any others.
I almost bought a pair of Crocs that colour but got the white instead – I love them but they do stain easily but maybe thats cause I got the white ones LOL.
She looks fabulous.
Yikes! I wouldn’t get caught dead in crocs. The horror. I am pretty sure Brooke did this on a dare. Good to see she has a sense of self-deprecating humor.
I feel the same about crocs. I don’t care how comfortable people say they are, the eye sore is just to much.
My teen son and all his friends love Crocs. LOVE THEM. It cracks me up when they decide they need to put them in “sports mode” or “off-road” by flipping the strap to the heel 😂
Reading this on my office lunch break while wearing my Birkenstocks. I can fully relate, foot surgery or no.
There is really some societal pressure to wear heals, especially in corporate jobs. I have never given a second thought to not wearing heels, until I left my corporate job. Now, sneakers for life. All my feet problems disappeared now.
Personally, I hate Crocs. Here, I kind of get them as a statement look thing. But generally, hate them. I do like the color of the dress, but at least in these pictures it looks like plastic and I don’t like the fit either. She’s such a beautiful woman, but the dress doesn’t do her any favors, on the contrary. Altogether, it is a very fun look though.