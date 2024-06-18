Brooke Shields wore yellow Crocs to the Tony Awards to match her dress



Last fall Glamour Magazine declared that Brooke Shields was in “Her F–k It Era.” Of course, my takeaway from that article was that overhydrating is your ticket to eating all the potato chips a girl could want. And then heaps more. But I digress… Brooke proved once again this weekend why Glamour got it right. She attended the Tony Awards on Sunday as a presenter, the first since being elected president of Actors’ Equity. The only hitch was, she’d had double foot toe surgery three days prior. But no biggie! Brooke had arguably the most comfortable walk on the red carpet, as she posed for photographers proudly showing off the Lay’s chip brand sunshine yellow Crocs that perfectly matched her Monique Lhuillier dress:

Brooke Shields chose to forgo the standard red carpet shoe attire at Sunday’s 2024 Tony Awards — for good reason. Ditching the typical high-heels associated with such high-profile events, the actress wore clogs-style Crocs under her yellow dress. The shoes were the same color as her sequined gown. She showed off the shoes to photographers on Sunday night. “I got my Crocs! I couldn’t do this in heels!” she said in a red carpet interview with People on Sunday. The reason for the comfort attire? A day before the Tonys, Shields noted on Instagram that she was recovering from “double foot toe surgery.” The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to her reps for additional information. It’s not the first time Shields has matched clogs with high fashion. In 2008, she was spotted wearing a long hot-pink gown with matching clogs. In May, Shields was elected president of the Actors’ Equity Association, the union that represents about 51,000 actors and stage managers on Broadway and nationwide. She beat out Erin Maureen Koster, a stage manager and third vp at Actors’ Equity, and Wydetta Carter, an actor who had been serving as Equity’s first vp. Shields will serve a four-year term. “I promise to lead with strength and compassion, and I will stand up for you and command the respect that we deserve as an acting community,” Shields wrote on Instagram following the vote. “Also to those who ran, I did not run against you, I ran with you and for you. I look forward to listening to you.”

I do not wear high heels. It’s not a feminist statement, it’s a protest by my feet. There are many heels out there that I think are beautiful and very often complete “a look.” It’s just that when I attempt movement in them, I look like some unholy mash-up of Humpty Dumpty and a newborn foal. Such is life. Rather than practice and try to improve my gait (because I’ve worn sneakers, my feet won’t stand for the stilt nonsense), I’ve taken the route of biding my time and waiting for the shoe revolution to break out on the red carpet. Our numbers are rising, victory is in sight.

So I wholeheartedly applaud Brooke for wearing Crocs, and I’d stand by that even if she hadn’t just had foot surgery. That being said… Brooke, honey, you know you can jazz up those kicks? They make Crocs for all occasions! Questlove continually ups his Oscars Crocs game with color, embellishments, and crystals. I know the shoe color matched the dress, but this is an awards show; we need more! It could’ve been as easy as some pearls to echo the earrings. Or random cupcakes to harken back to the mysterious dessert-art from her Actors’ Equity campaign video. To close by quoting a Sondheim musical: “So many possibilities…”

