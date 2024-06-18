Duchess Sophie has ‘maternal pride’ in Prince William, that’s why they’re so cozy

Almost one year ago exactly, Prince William brought the Duchess of Edinburgh as his “date” to a documentary screening. It was odd because it wasn’t like Princess Kate was busy, and it didn’t feel like Sophie and William had ever been particularly close. That outing caused some commentary about how Sophie and William have some kind of special bond. Well, the special bond was on display yet again on Monday, Garter Day. With the Princess of Wales skipping the service, William rode in a carriage with Prince Edward and Sophie, then Sophie was seen paying much more attention to William than her husband. The Daily Mail swears that Sophie is a “maternal” figure to Huevo.
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh were snapped enjoying another intimate moment together yesterday – the latest in a series of interactions which demonstrate the ‘maternal’ pride ‘supportive’ Sophie has for the heir. Sophie, 59, is married to 41-year-old Prince William’s uncle Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, 60. And the mother-of-two seems to share close bonds with many members of the Royal Family.
As well as her famously close bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II, Sophie is also believed to be close to both Kate, the Princess of Wales, 42, and William. And this closeness was on display yesterday, during the ancient Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle.
As the royals left following the service, William and Sophie were photographed smiling and chatting with each other, appearing to enjoy each other’s company. This interchange followed a sweet moment the two royals shared two days earlier, during Trooping the Colour. After the family appeared on the balcony to watch the RAF flypast, Sophie was seen placing a comforting hand on William’s back as they made their way back into the palace.
Commenting on the moment in a post on X (formerly Twitter) royal commentator Victoria Arbiter described Sophie’s gesture as one of support and comfort.
She wrote: ‘Always on hand to offer her support, The Duchess of Edinburgh was pictured giving Prince William a comforting “you did it” as the royals returned inside following their balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.’
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s more complicated than “Sophie approached William like a loving aunt/surrogate mother,” in my opinion. Back in the day, Sophie absolutely thought she would be the next Diana, and that she would “fill” the role as the Windsors’ next charismatic blonde. That did not work out for her. But I don’t think Sophie actually treats William like an aunt or whatever. She genuinely seems to be sucking up to “the heir.” Flattering him, playing to his ego. It’s definitely… something.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh centre, arrives for the Order of the Garter service, which is held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, June 17, 2024. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, talk as they leave following the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 17, 2024.
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, talk as they leave following the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 17, 2024.
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, leave following the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 17, 2024.
Britain's Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, leave following the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 17, 2024.
Britain's Prince William waves at the crowd as he rides in a carriage after attending the Order of the Garter service, which is held at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, June 17, 2024. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago.
Prince William talks with Sophie Wessex on the steps of St George's chapel in Windsor castle at the conclusion of the annual order of the knights garter ceremony.
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 17/06/2024. Windsor , United Kingdom. Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh , leaving the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle,United Kingdom.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince William attend the Garter Ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Cozy like a couch? That dress looks like my aunt’s living room. SMH.
Sofa looks like she wants to get cozy, alright.
👆 lol
that’s how so much British royal fashion looks to me- like they raided their great grannies’ closets to play dress up for the big tea party
Absolutely! Kate included.
I actually loved the dress she wore on her date with William last year, but the rest of the time, it’s like she *tries* to look frumpy.
those looks she gives him are not ‘maternal”
Also he looks happier with her than with his wife.
So this is what William looks like when he’s smiling. Very different from the grimace and clenched teeth we saw at Tropping.
@Inge, co-sign.
I know I could Google this, but does anyone recall off the top of their head how old William was when Sophie and Edward got married? It doesn’t seem like he was young enough to have ever viewed her as “maternal.”
ETA: WiththeAmerican, right? It’s actually *jarring* to see William looking truly happy and relaxed; it happens so infrequently!
Nah. She is looking out for her best interests because she knows he will be doing the doling out of money and she is sucking up early to make sure she is taken care of when Peg becomes king. Sophie is an opportunist.
I really can’t blame her. Post-Harry, the writing is on the wall. I have no doubt QEII kept any and all of her father’s promises, while Charles immediately started chucking people out of their grace and favor homes or breaking legal leases, like Harry and Meghan’s.
Does anyone believe William won’t be worse?
W also needs E & S. He will need them to undertake the less glamourous, bread and butter engagements he considers a waste of his time.
Understandable I suppose – she has a ludicrously large 120-room home to maintain after all.
Agree that that’s her main goal- staying on William’s good side for financial reasons.
But I wonder if it hasn’t gone to Sophie’s head a bit that William is clearly a very different— and happier— person when he’s around her…
Sophie might feel SUPER SPECIAL that she’s the only one William seems to relax around. (You know that she read *every single comment* about how happy he looked when she was his plus-one last year.)
Since he’s the heir, that might be quite the bump to her self-esteem.
What I am wondering so much, where were these PR pieces the last 6 months? Why didn’t we get “Sophie helping out Wales family while Kate is healing”? It was so easy to come up with many articles about royal family handling Kate’s illness. But we got nothing. It is all so weird. It appears to be the machine is back on now.
Whatever is going on with K, it’s not/ not just cancer. Whatever it is probably is scar-related and not something that they/ she wants known. Possibly it’s the reason she didn’t thank the hospital staff, because of what they actually treated her for. At the beginning of the year, S wasn’t exactly cosying up to W at all.
It’s actually vomit inducing. Yes, Sophie is sucking up to William and yes, I remember when Sophie was desperate to be Diana II back in the day. Feel sorry for Edward – he’s always been spare to Sophie.
Right down to her hair cut, I remember it well. She’s the original Copy Keen.
Looking at pictures it’s shocking Sophie would be so bold and so unimaginative, much like Kate. Wearing another woman’s skin. At least she finally gave up on the Diana cut, it didn’t suit her.
Yeah I remember thinking at the time that it was pretty audacious, how clearly thirsty she was to be the “next Diana,” especially since Diana’s death was still so raw. (And even if Diana had still been alive, it still just would have been tacky and embarrassing, imo.)
I just left the “K savior” article before reading this one. In the last article, someone mentioned QCC would be irritated. This is true…however, I think she’s aware of how to control K. I think Sophie is going to be the recipient of QCC’s attention, because I am not sure she’s going to appreciate S taking a Diana-like role in her stepson’s life.
Call me cynical but IMO Sophie knows very well were her bread and butter is and that in the future she and her family will depend on King Willi for their livelihood. she watched what happened with Andrew and Harry.
Exactly! She’s looking out for number one in a family of vipers, she’d be crazy not too. I still think was taking the fall for William’s motorcade with that accident. She’s not relying on his goodwill alone, she’s got leverage on him too.
Oh how sweet. Wee willi needed a comforting pat after going to watch the airpwanes zoom zoom. I wonder if he got to wear his special top gun slippers?
Supposedly, her message was, “You did it.” Did what? He rode a horse and stood on a balcony. The bar is in hell.
It’s truly amazing. William did it! He made it through!
🙄
She wants to flatter William
She is not pulling a stunt like Carole being a mother to william
Let’s think this claim through logically:
If she were truly feeling maternal to her brother-in-law’s children, as actual children (or teens, whenever she came on the scene) especially after they had lost their actual mother, wouldn’t she feel and behave that way towards both of them?
Like, what aunt only feels a surrogate maternal role towards one of two siblings?
So, either she was gunning for the heir, and this is all BS, or she felt it towards both but only in a fair-weather way and has since dropped Harry – not very maternal thing to do.
OR (more likely!), this is a newer thing, in recent years, and not since she came on the scene when W and H were younger. (I say more likely since we didnt really see them pal around until recently. And the whole Edward-sneakily-filming-William-at-college thing.)
In that case, um….what adult male in his late 30s/40s needs an aunt finally stepping in as a maternal figure, decades after the loss of his mother?
Which brings us back to: the same as previously, she is just gunning for the heir, and this is all BS.
Do the folks who plant these stories have zero critical thinking skills to understand how badly these stories actually reflect on the royals?
@DK, all excellent points! Sophie’s behavior is clearly strategic, not “maternal.”
In other words Sophie sucks up to those who are higher up. No mention of how close she is with any of the non-heirs. And, if she is so close to Kate, why wasn’t she displaying concern for her on the balcony? Surely, Kate is the one who would deserve a well-done pat on the back instead of PW.
Sophie seems like quite the wheeler dealer. She wormed her way into Betty and Filip’s affections and now seems to be doing the same with William. I wonder if it was William who lobbied Chuck to finally give them the DoE titles eventually even if they will revert to the Crown.
Seems like Bill is building the inner circle of his court….
Sophie has always had Machiavellian traits. She’s one mean girl but a very clever one and you wouldn’t want to get on the wrong side of her. I always wondered how her close friendship with the Queen went down with Princess Anne.
@Maggie ^^ This 100%
From all accounts Filip mellowed in his later years and realised how harsh he had been with Eddie which meant they were very close and by extension he became close with Sophie.
So I wonder how Anne found the whole thing ?
William may want the duke of Edinburgh title for Louis. Sophie may be wasting her time.
It was a petty thing for Charles to do, making it lifetime only; but I also think James would really prefer not having the title.
Sophie is not stupid… the King Charlie is clearly more ill than we are being told. Sophie is making sure the money doesn’t dry up…simple as.
@LRB 100% wanted to say the same thing. Sophie knows how to play up to the next boss. Eddie would be lost without her.
Stupid or not, she has zero control over the situation. William, just like his father, can send her packing, whether or not she glues her lips to her derrière. The better plan would have been for her to try and locate some independent means of supporting herself. What kind of existence is that? Constantly on edge about whether your “daddy” will finance your next meal.
Sophie is the next Camilla when it comes to strategizing. She’ll be fine no matter what.
Diana, Carole, Sophie – how many mothers does this man need? Even with Kate there were stories about how she could keep him on an even keel. I don’t think any of these stories are true, but they certainly like to treat William like a baby.
William is like Trump, a big old baby crying and throwing fits over his military parades.
So she will be his new Middleton Mama🤔
Why does the British media have to take a light moment between family members and turn it into something sordid. He was probably telling about something cute Louis did that morning and she smiled. The camera caught a moment in time.
I think we are all so conditioned to seeing members of this family ignore each other and act awkward like stone statues, that when they act like normal human beings and make small talk and eye contact it all looks more significant than it actually is.
Sophie knows she has to suck up William to secure her and Edward’s funding when he becomes King.
Okay, yes, read the other article garter article first but agree with the flattery thing. It’s kind of similar to how Camilla manages Charles with flattery. Not saying it’s romantic at all but just that it’s the same approach. To me, it seems like Sophie and Edward have been off but maybe I’m seeing things.
Puhleez! “Maternal pride”, most be the new term for groveling, belly crawling, in order to ingratiate herself to the man who will have her finances in his hands soon. I guarantee you he never talks to her when the camera’s are off.
She’s his “Aunt” no one cares what she feels for him. I don’t get why they try so hard to erase his Mother though, you can’t so just stop. Also, he’s a grown ass man, at his big age why does he need a Mummy figure?
Will-not is nearly 42 years old. He is an adult. Will the press still treat him (and keen) like infants when they are 64 year old grandparents forcing 80-something Ed and Sophie to do bread and butter events while they are still researching their roles? Will the press tolerate Louis and Charlotte being bullied and scapegoated when George has screw-ups, they “pull focus” or either date people willy doesn’t like? Sophie has no choice but to kiss the ring if she wants her lifestyle maintained.