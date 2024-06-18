Duchess Sophie has ‘maternal pride’ in Prince William, that’s why they’re so cozy

Almost one year ago exactly, Prince William brought the Duchess of Edinburgh as his “date” to a documentary screening. It was odd because it wasn’t like Princess Kate was busy, and it didn’t feel like Sophie and William had ever been particularly close. That outing caused some commentary about how Sophie and William have some kind of special bond. Well, the special bond was on display yet again on Monday, Garter Day. With the Princess of Wales skipping the service, William rode in a carriage with Prince Edward and Sophie, then Sophie was seen paying much more attention to William than her husband. The Daily Mail swears that Sophie is a “maternal” figure to Huevo.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh were snapped enjoying another intimate moment together yesterday – the latest in a series of interactions which demonstrate the ‘maternal’ pride ‘supportive’ Sophie has for the heir. Sophie, 59, is married to 41-year-old Prince William’s uncle Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, 60. And the mother-of-two seems to share close bonds with many members of the Royal Family. As well as her famously close bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II, Sophie is also believed to be close to both Kate, the Princess of Wales, 42, and William. And this closeness was on display yesterday, during the ancient Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle. As the royals left following the service, William and Sophie were photographed smiling and chatting with each other, appearing to enjoy each other’s company. This interchange followed a sweet moment the two royals shared two days earlier, during Trooping the Colour. After the family appeared on the balcony to watch the RAF flypast, Sophie was seen placing a comforting hand on William’s back as they made their way back into the palace. Commenting on the moment in a post on X (formerly Twitter) royal commentator Victoria Arbiter described Sophie’s gesture as one of support and comfort. She wrote: ‘Always on hand to offer her support, The Duchess of Edinburgh was pictured giving Prince William a comforting “you did it” as the royals returned inside following their balcony appearance at Buckingham Palace.’

[From The Daily Mail]

It’s more complicated than “Sophie approached William like a loving aunt/surrogate mother,” in my opinion. Back in the day, Sophie absolutely thought she would be the next Diana, and that she would “fill” the role as the Windsors’ next charismatic blonde. That did not work out for her. But I don’t think Sophie actually treats William like an aunt or whatever. She genuinely seems to be sucking up to “the heir.” Flattering him, playing to his ego. It’s definitely… something.