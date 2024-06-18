Prince William, King Charles & other royals attended Garter Day, but Kate skipped

Monday was Garter Day in the UK, meaning the annual service for the Order of the Garter. Many of the senior royals are members of the Garter, plus some non-British royals, like King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Spain’s King Felipe. There are also just well-connected or extraordinary British people – like Andrew Lloyd Webber – who are Garter knights. Every year on Garter Day, the knights of the Garter gather in Windsor for a service at St George’s Chapel.
This year, Garter Day was attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, all of them Garter knights or whatever. The Duchess of Edinburgh does not belong to the Order of the Garter, but she was still there to show her support for her husband. She spent most of her time with William though, because William went stag to the event. No Princess of Wales – she wasn’t scheduled to appear, so it’s not like her absence was a last-minute scandal or anything. She’s not a Garter lady-knight or anything, but like Sophie, she usually comes out to support her husband.
So what can we gather from the Garter Day photos? Sophie is really doing the most to cozy up to an angry egg. Edward and William really resemble each other these days. William is fine with hanging out with Edward & Sophie too, he rode in the carriage with them and he and Sophie spent more time together than Sophie and Ed. Camilla still looks like the cat who got the cream. Charles looked a bit perkier on Garter Day than at Trooping. William looked perkier too – it seems like Kate’s absence actually makes everything run smoother, huh? And I still kind of hate-respect how Camilla actually rocks the velvet cape and white plumage.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh, arrive at the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 17, 2024.,Image: 882372215, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Isabel Infantes / Avalon
-
-
A service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter was held in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Following the service, The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family departed by carriage Picture: Arthur Edwards.Lord Lloyd Webber and Prince William and Prince Edwards the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester,Image: 882372470, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards / Avalon
-
-
A service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter was held in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Following the service, The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family departed by carriage Picture: Arthur Edwards.Lord Lloyd Webber and Prince William and Prince Edwards the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester,Image: 882372499, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Arthur Edwards / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive for the Order of the Garter service, which is held at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, June 17, 2024. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool),Image: 882372629, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Pool, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty Wigglesworth / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, talk as they leave following the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 17, 2024.,Image: 882391812, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Isabel Infantes / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William, the Prince of Wales, and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, leave following the Order Of The Garter Service at Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, June 17, 2024.,Image: 882391919, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Isabel Infantes / Avalon
-
-
Britain’s Prince William waves at the crowd as he rides in a carriage after attending the Order of the Garter service, which is held at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, June 17, 2024. The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior British Order of Chivalry, established by King Edward III nearly 700 years ago. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool),Image: 882392260, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Pool, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Kirsty Wigglesworth / Avalon
-
-
NMA ROTA/ JONATHAN BUCKMASTER/DAILY EXPRESS
KING CHARLES & THE QUEEN
A service for the Most Noble Order of the Garter will held in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, on Monday 17th June 2024. The installation of the new Companions of the Order will take place during this service. Following the service, The King and Queen and Members of the Royal Family depart ed by carriage to return to the Castle.
Earlier in the day, there was a private Investiture in the Garter Throne Room, Windsor Castle, where The Duchess of Gloucester and three new Companions to the Order of the Garter were invested:,Image: 882392715, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jonathan Buckmaster / Avalon
-
-
Prince William talks with Sophie Wessex on the steps of St George’s chapel in Windsor castle at the conclusion of the annual order of the knights garter ceremony. Photograph by Richard Pohle,Image: 882396945, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Pohle / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 17/06/2024. Windsor , United Kingdom. Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh , leaving the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle,United Kingdom.,Image: 882397070, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Image Licensed to i-Images Picture Agency. 17/06/2024. Windsor , United Kingdom. Prince William arriving for the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle,United Kingdom.,Image: 882397125, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Licenced to i-Images Picture Agency. All Rights Reserved. UK copyright law applies to all print & online publications. i-Images space rates apply to all images.
Magazines contact agency for fees before use.
Images Single use only then repro fees apply.
Info@i-images.co
Tel: 07860204379, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Stephen Lock / i-Images / Avalon
-
-
Camera Press Rota 04604297. King Charles and Queen Camilla attend the Garter Ceremony at Windsor Castle.,Image: 882411942, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Camera Press Rota, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: David Dyson / Avalon
That hat fits so high on William’s giant 🥚 of a head, he could have a whole roast chicken stuffed in there for a snack later. Not the best look for him, and he’s got decades ahead of him having to put it on and parade about.
Roast chicken 🤣🤣🤣🤣
I don’t know, he’s got hair, finally!
They look like characters from a high school Shakespeare play. 😭😭 Why can’t they modernize at least the clothes??
I know some people think the British do this sort of pageantry well, but honestly it looks goofy in 2024. The outfits just look cheap. Like how everyone looked cheap at Chuck’s clowning. Also, none of them have the range to carry this sort of thing off. One thing I will credit QEII for is that she knew how to give you royal. She looked good in these cloaks, robes, etc. Her coronation photos are stunning. This current crew is not of that era, and they look silly trying to hold on to the trappings of it.
Sid, that is my feeling as well with these photos. There is no place for this in modern society. Especially since there doesn’t seem to be ANY other purpose than just parading around like buffoons. I would imagine in the olden days, these “special” people actually held some sort of meeting or DID SOMETHING after they gathered. But now, the sole point is to play dress up and ride through town in fancy carriages. It all seems so utterly pointless.
Plumes are too large. William likes playing dress up. He looks more at ease without Kate there
As time goes by, whether or not an announcement follows, I think we’ll all figure out the divorce settlement. And, yes, I’m leaning towards, she never had cancer.
Exactly. This has been the slow roll out of phasing out Kate. They needed her there for whatever reason or she was forced. Whatever the reason, the public is being socialized into not seeing her with her husband and/or public events. And this is why Ma Midds has been phased out and her name ruined.
At least poor George doesn’t have to be wedged between his parents as a buffer.
After binging Bridgerton, I wish I was witty enough to write a Dearest Gentle Reader, but I have not had enough coffee to even try to attempt.
Old Soph looks like she has got the hots for Willie .
Ewww I saw that too. Looking adoringly up at him while poor hubby Eddie stands to the side without a clue.
I don’t think so. I think O’l Soph is crawling on her belly to be in the good graces of the next person to hold the power of the purse. That’s her game. She can’t make it on her own outside the fold.
She knows where her future bread is buttered.
She and hubby will need to be on the royal dole for decades to come to be able to maintain that oversized estate of theirs. Better ramp up the azz kissing of the nephew, especially in light of Chuck’s cancer diagnosis.
I can’t stop laughing – they all look like idiots to me
That third to last photo of Prince Edward sitting next to Sophie. Is he strange looking or is it just my imagination – the ears – the eyebrows??? Like some large goblin.
I’m willing to put my hand in the fire and say that if anyone had told the world that W would resemble Edward this closely and he’d look a lot less like his mother, no one would believe that person. The way they look so much alike is uncanny.
It’s been clear that Sophie is a W whisperer. She might be showing a talent for costing up to the power players in the family, but aunt and nephew genuinely seem to like each other and work well together.
The fact that these people are sort of cosplaying the Renaissance is kind of very modern (the cosplaying bit) and completely out of touch (they wouldn’t call it cosplaying).
Sophie knows how to handle W.. They get on. And at least someone who is “senior” likes him. She married for position so she gets that world.
They look like a gathering of evil wizards from the Windsor School of Racism and Bed-hopping. Yuck to them all.
Hahahahaha!
Then the inevitable harry could have worn those robes and feathers,too
I don’t know why but when the late Queen did these things, it looked very regal to me. Now, it seems like these people live in an absurd, made-up world. A silly world that they take very seriously.