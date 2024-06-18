Prince William, King Charles & other royals attended Garter Day, but Kate skipped

Monday was Garter Day in the UK, meaning the annual service for the Order of the Garter. Many of the senior royals are members of the Garter, plus some non-British royals, like King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Spain’s King Felipe. There are also just well-connected or extraordinary British people – like Andrew Lloyd Webber – who are Garter knights. Every year on Garter Day, the knights of the Garter gather in Windsor for a service at St George’s Chapel.

This year, Garter Day was attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, all of them Garter knights or whatever. The Duchess of Edinburgh does not belong to the Order of the Garter, but she was still there to show her support for her husband. She spent most of her time with William though, because William went stag to the event. No Princess of Wales – she wasn’t scheduled to appear, so it’s not like her absence was a last-minute scandal or anything. She’s not a Garter lady-knight or anything, but like Sophie, she usually comes out to support her husband.

So what can we gather from the Garter Day photos? Sophie is really doing the most to cozy up to an angry egg. Edward and William really resemble each other these days. William is fine with hanging out with Edward & Sophie too, he rode in the carriage with them and he and Sophie spent more time together than Sophie and Ed. Camilla still looks like the cat who got the cream. Charles looked a bit perkier on Garter Day than at Trooping. William looked perkier too – it seems like Kate’s absence actually makes everything run smoother, huh? And I still kind of hate-respect how Camilla actually rocks the velvet cape and white plumage.