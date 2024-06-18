Prince William, King Charles & other royals attended Garter Day, but Kate skipped

Monday was Garter Day in the UK, meaning the annual service for the Order of the Garter. Many of the senior royals are members of the Garter, plus some non-British royals, like King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands and Spain’s King Felipe. There are also just well-connected or extraordinary British people – like Andrew Lloyd Webber – who are Garter knights. Every year on Garter Day, the knights of the Garter gather in Windsor for a service at St George’s Chapel.

This year, Garter Day was attended by King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and Prince Edward, all of them Garter knights or whatever. The Duchess of Edinburgh does not belong to the Order of the Garter, but she was still there to show her support for her husband. She spent most of her time with William though, because William went stag to the event. No Princess of Wales – she wasn’t scheduled to appear, so it’s not like her absence was a last-minute scandal or anything. She’s not a Garter lady-knight or anything, but like Sophie, she usually comes out to support her husband.

So what can we gather from the Garter Day photos? Sophie is really doing the most to cozy up to an angry egg. Edward and William really resemble each other these days. William is fine with hanging out with Edward & Sophie too, he rode in the carriage with them and he and Sophie spent more time together than Sophie and Ed. Camilla still looks like the cat who got the cream. Charles looked a bit perkier on Garter Day than at Trooping. William looked perkier too – it seems like Kate’s absence actually makes everything run smoother, huh? And I still kind of hate-respect how Camilla actually rocks the velvet cape and white plumage.

22 Responses to “Prince William, King Charles & other royals attended Garter Day, but Kate skipped”

  1. Pinkosaurus says:
    June 18, 2024 at 7:32 am

    That hat fits so high on William’s giant 🥚 of a head, he could have a whole roast chicken stuffed in there for a snack later. Not the best look for him, and he’s got decades ahead of him having to put it on and parade about.

    Reply
  2. sevenblue says:
    June 18, 2024 at 7:33 am

    They look like characters from a high school Shakespeare play. 😭😭 Why can’t they modernize at least the clothes??

    Reply
    • Sid says:
      June 18, 2024 at 7:45 am

      I know some people think the British do this sort of pageantry well, but honestly it looks goofy in 2024. The outfits just look cheap. Like how everyone looked cheap at Chuck’s clowning. Also, none of them have the range to carry this sort of thing off. One thing I will credit QEII for is that she knew how to give you royal. She looked good in these cloaks, robes, etc. Her coronation photos are stunning. This current crew is not of that era, and they look silly trying to hold on to the trappings of it.

      Reply
      • SussexWatcher says:
        June 18, 2024 at 7:50 am

        Sid, that is my feeling as well with these photos. There is no place for this in modern society. Especially since there doesn’t seem to be ANY other purpose than just parading around like buffoons. I would imagine in the olden days, these “special” people actually held some sort of meeting or DID SOMETHING after they gathered. But now, the sole point is to play dress up and ride through town in fancy carriages. It all seems so utterly pointless.

  3. Tessa says:
    June 18, 2024 at 7:35 am

    Plumes are too large. William likes playing dress up. He looks more at ease without Kate there

    Reply
  4. Proud Mary says:
    June 18, 2024 at 7:36 am

    As time goes by, whether or not an announcement follows, I think we’ll all figure out the divorce settlement. And, yes, I’m leaning towards, she never had cancer.

    Reply
    • Seraphina says:
      June 18, 2024 at 7:49 am

      Exactly. This has been the slow roll out of phasing out Kate. They needed her there for whatever reason or she was forced. Whatever the reason, the public is being socialized into not seeing her with her husband and/or public events. And this is why Ma Midds has been phased out and her name ruined.
      At least poor George doesn’t have to be wedged between his parents as a buffer.
      After binging Bridgerton, I wish I was witty enough to write a Dearest Gentle Reader, but I have not had enough coffee to even try to attempt.

      Reply
  5. Cassie says:
    June 18, 2024 at 7:37 am

    Old Soph looks like she has got the hots for Willie .

    Reply
    • maggie says:
      June 18, 2024 at 7:43 am

      Ewww I saw that too. Looking adoringly up at him while poor hubby Eddie stands to the side without a clue.

      Reply
    • Proud Mary says:
      June 18, 2024 at 7:44 am

      I don’t think so. I think O’l Soph is crawling on her belly to be in the good graces of the next person to hold the power of the purse. That’s her game. She can’t make it on her own outside the fold.

      Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      June 18, 2024 at 7:45 am

      She knows where her future bread is buttered.

      Reply
    • Sid says:
      June 18, 2024 at 7:49 am

      She and hubby will need to be on the royal dole for decades to come to be able to maintain that oversized estate of theirs. Better ramp up the azz kissing of the nephew, especially in light of Chuck’s cancer diagnosis.

      Reply
  6. Eurydice says:
    June 18, 2024 at 7:41 am

    I can’t stop laughing – they all look like idiots to me

    Reply
  7. maggie says:
    June 18, 2024 at 7:41 am

    That third to last photo of Prince Edward sitting next to Sophie. Is he strange looking or is it just my imagination – the ears – the eyebrows??? Like some large goblin.

    Reply
  8. ML says:
    June 18, 2024 at 7:42 am

    I’m willing to put my hand in the fire and say that if anyone had told the world that W would resemble Edward this closely and he’d look a lot less like his mother, no one would believe that person. The way they look so much alike is uncanny.

    It’s been clear that Sophie is a W whisperer. She might be showing a talent for costing up to the power players in the family, but aunt and nephew genuinely seem to like each other and work well together.

    The fact that these people are sort of cosplaying the Renaissance is kind of very modern (the cosplaying bit) and completely out of touch (they wouldn’t call it cosplaying).

    Reply
    • Wagiman says:
      June 18, 2024 at 7:49 am

      Sophie knows how to handle W.. They get on. And at least someone who is “senior” likes him. She married for position so she gets that world.

      Reply
  9. SussexWatcher says:
    June 18, 2024 at 7:44 am

    They look like a gathering of evil wizards from the Windsor School of Racism and Bed-hopping. Yuck to them all.

    Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    June 18, 2024 at 7:50 am

    Then the inevitable harry could have worn those robes and feathers,too

    Reply
  11. OriginalMich says:
    June 18, 2024 at 7:50 am

    I don’t know why but when the late Queen did these things, it looked very regal to me. Now, it seems like these people live in an absurd, made-up world. A silly world that they take very seriously.

    Reply

