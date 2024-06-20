Jennifer Lopez is planning a summer vacation with ‘her children, family & friends’

Three weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez suddenly canceled her planned summer tour. The tour was supposed to be in support of her album This Is Me… Now. The album flopped and the musical and documentary she made about the album were pretty bad too. So bad that J.Lo’s flop era basically hurt her marriage to Ben Affleck, and now they’re sort of separated but working on it. Back when she initially canceled her tour, I said that I hoped Jennifer would spend the summer with Ben and their family, reconnecting and working on their marriage. Well, that’s sort of what she’s planning but they’re not making any mention of Ben??
Jennifer Lopez is planning her summer vacation! The Atlas star, 54, has been making plans to travel, a source tells PEOPLE. Lopez is taking time this summer “to be with her children, family and close friends,” Live Nation announced on May 31 when she canceled her planned concert tour amid what sources have called strain in her marriage to Ben Affleck.
Lopez has previously taken some epic summer vacations, both with friends and with Affleck. In years past, the couple enjoyed trips to France and Italy over the summer, including during their 2022 honeymoon in Milan and Lake Como and a birthday trip to the celeb-favorite island of Capri.
Lopez has said she’s “not a big vacation person” in general, but has spoken about her love for Italy. “When I finally went to spend a couple of summers in a row in the south of Italy, I really, really loved it,” she shared in a 2023 interview with Travel + Leisure.
Not a big vacation person? Girl, stop lying. She loves a vacation. She works hard and plays hard. She rents yachts and has a place in the Hamptons, right? Anyway, I hope she and Ben are planning a Leo Szn birthday trip and I hope it saves their marriage. Come on… a yacht in the Mediterranean? Butt-rubbing like the good old “Jenny From the Block” days? Or even a quiet summer in the Hamptons? Or maybe: Brazil, Morocco, London to Ibiza/Straight to LA, New York, Vegas to Africa…
PS… Whoops, J.Lo is already on vacation in Italy. Ben is not with her. Yikes.
I think after the summer there’s going to be an announcement. I hope I’m wrong.
If they had just kept dating and moving slowly they would’ve had a better chance.
Announcement will come on Friday afternoon of the July 4th weekend news dump. .
This! And I bet she has plans to be out of the country for the first week or two following that news dump.
I Hope they make it!
You can’t break up just because of letters… yes it was a huge breach of privacy but he produced the documentary so he knew!
They are not together. He love bombed her, but he’s an addict. I am sure she loved him, but that’s not enough. PR wars have begun.
Jennifer Lopez was a thrice divorced woman in her 50s when she and Ben reconnected, not an innocent teenager swept up in love for the first time. Saying she was love bombed strips her of agency and reduces her to victim status. She’s an accomplished woman who has her own ideas of love and though her relationships don’t have staying power, she enters into them with eyes wide open. She deserves more credit than she is given.
Saying that age/status make someone incapable of responding positively to the manipulation of someone else because they’re “smarter” by then doesn’t restore her agency – it just gives the manipulator a pass.
I’m sure she’s quite capable of manipulating on her own (before anyone wants to veer into that topic) but it’s silly to pretend like our accomplishments or experiences should and always will give us the gravitas to not ever feel swept up in love from someone hell bent on making us feel that way. And love-bombing is insidious.
I wholeheartedly believe that addicts deserve love and are capable of functional relationships. That is a bit of a cheap shot, when he apparently has worked very hard on his sobriety and it seems that she has not adapted that same lifestyle – nor should she! But I dont think that alone is fair. He may be a jerk, or self centered, etc, and perhaps the same could be said of her. But I don’t think the fact that he is a recovering addict necessarily belongs in this conversation as a source of blame on his part.
@VS But they didn’t break up because of the letters. That’s just what people saw (because it was in the documentary) and pointed out as a clear red flag. It was an unusual glimpse into their personal relationship which we never get with most couples because most couples are private. I think Kaiser and you are rowing in de Nile. Ben moved out sometime in April, they are selling the family home, and she’s looking for a new home with The Agency for herself in Beverly Hills. Plus both camps are leaking to tabloids about “temporary insanity when he got married” and how jLo is fed up trying with the cranky guy her friends don’t like anymore.
Exactly! He knew who he was marrying! If he was that upset he wouldn’t have included it!
Just as well that Jennifer is on vacation in Italy without Ben. I remember a couple of years ago when they went to Paris with both their children. Ben looked kind of miserable in the pics we got from the paps. Ben and Jen should take separate vacations, especially Ben. He needs to rent a Villa on Lake Como and just lounge on the back lawn overlooking the beautiful panorama without the fuss of five ladies around him. He should not drink alcohol though, that is just going to make things worse.
Ben looks miserable all the time. And if he was a decent guy, I would feel sorry for his troubles. But, he’s not. And he calls the paps. And let’s not forget his groping. And his HWeinsten connections. And his many affairs.
Goop was right about him. Garner… i do not get it. Their kids are teens, they see and will wonder what the heck was she thinking…
This is happening to me a lot. I love celebrity gossip but I am not really knowledgeable about them. Whenever I tried to be fair to any celebrity like Ben in this case, someone always comments about how bad they are. I do value getting educated though about celebrities’ doings and backgrounds. It is so hard to think of Ben as being a bad person.
It’s obvious you don’t like Ben Affleck but JLo did and she married him. Repeating a laundry list of his past indiscretions doesn’t lend credibility to this relationship’s collapse. There’s been zero mention of gambling or infidelity.
I think any of us would be miserable if our spouse shared the love letters we wrote with the media, and called the paps to follow us every place we went. Especially to the point where the paps start following my kids and hijacking their life events.
I am not saying Ben is without fault. He cheats, drinks and gambles, but I daresay he hasn’t had a chance to do that during his 2-year marriage to JLo. He did it to Jen Garner for sure, and she and her kids get all my thoughts and sympathy here. Ben deserves his freedom.
Let’s be real Ben and JenG’s kids have been photographed almost daily since they were babies years before JLo and Ben got back together. So Jlo has nothing to do with Ben and JenG’s kids being photographed.
I’m not saying he did/has, but two years is more than enough time to cheat, drink and gamble.
Isn’t he still filming The Accountant 2? Jennifer seems like she loves vacations but he looked miserable, even on their honeymoon (or maybe that’s just his face these days).
Because the family honeymoon was completely performative. They were in Paris in the summer, hot, with lots of tourists, and where all the paps would be for Jennifer to be surrounded by paps and have her moments every day in new outfits and photographed with Ben and all the kids. Who would take a newly combined family on your honeymoon to a place you are going to be hounded? Who would do that? J-Lo. That’s who.
It looked so performative to me. Jennifer was in all her glory. Ben? Not so much. He did that for her. I think he was so in love back then and caught up in the euphoria of them back together, that he wanted her to be her happiest, and being followed and papped in fashion with her true love to SHOW their love was her idea of bliss. Two different people. Any other famous couple on their family honeymoon would have used their wealth to create a dream vacation where their newly merged family and also them as a couple could do that with a lot more freedom and privacy and then maybe released some photos later.
I was enjoying these two together.
Maybe she is doing what she should have done when she and Alex split up. Take some time to herself to reflect on her life.
And to be fair, Ben is the one that swooped back hearing she and Alex split up. He didn’t give her the time she needed. He wanted to lock it down and probably love bombed her and knows her love addiction issues. And him being an addict himself knew what buttons to hit. But like everything with Ben. He decides it’s not for him and all of a sudden, he’s a brat and acts trapped in the marriage.
As Jennifer Garner succinctly said about him “When his sun shines on you, you feel it.’ But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it’s cold. He can cast quite a shadow.”
Jennifers — go find your own sunshine you don’t need Ben.
I’m sure Ben has a face that intentionally makes you feel every bit of his exacting, withering displeasure and “agony” on an every day basis (been there, done that with a long-term partner) AND I would also have that face if I was trying to vacation and was being followed everywhere with a hoard of photographers (and even more so if my partner was posing like they’re auditioning for a campaign ad while on our honeymoon). Both things can be true. HIs intense emotions probably draw / repel her, and her need for attention is what he was serving when she was with A-Rod but also drives him crazy in the marriage. What attracts you the most in a relationship is often the thing that drives you apart.
Great post. I agree. Also, your last sentence is a great observation.
I don’t usually comment on posts that don’t interest me BUT in scrolling over the header I just had to say (and post) who gives AF? 🙄😂 She is so not integral to anyone’s plans that we have to know her summer plans or intentions.
I have never been a JLO fan. At best, I think she’s a C rated talent with an A rated management team who leveraged their talent and network to make her who and what she is.
Ok. Rant over. Y’all have a good one. ☺️
She has the same Madonna-like drive, hustle and talent for self-promotion but can’t seem to stop constantly marketing herself and hustling into the public eye. She thrives on it. George Harrison said about Madonna, after directing her in that flop movie Shanghai Surprise…”She’s a drop of talent in an ocean of ambition” and I think JLo is, at least, somewhat similar.
Yes! That’s such an apt description for both of them. I think Jennifer Lopez thinks she’s some juggernaut when it comes to talent. It’s like, really? Really JLo? Just stop. Not to be so sour I think that she may be very disciplined. That’s a good complement for ambition. But talented? Nah, girl, that ain’t you.
JLo’s outfit in that top picture is one of my all time favorites. I never could find an ID on it. Anyone know?
Not me scrolling through the comments because I had the same question! Someone out there, help!
According to Who What Wear J-Lo was wearing the following:
Provenza Schouler, cropped stretch knit top, which sells for about $600
Tom Ford, Twill Shorts, which sell for about $800
Valentino Garavani, Supervee Raffia Tote Bag
Bottega Veneta, Leather and Raffia Sandals, $700
Givenchy Aviator sunglasses, $300
ETA: Pet peeve it’s not South of Italy, it’s southern Italy or South Italy.
WORD.
Sick look!!!!
The glamour. So expensive looking.
The pained look up Ben’s face for the last year proved it was only a matter of time b4 he bolted.
I had no idea how disliked she was until her movie came out. She burned a lot of people and now the masses are cutting her off.
The spin she’s putting on EVERYTHING is to save her massive ego.
I would love to know how she can possibly come back from this.
How much you want to ber she’ll be engaged/married by September.
She needs to take a break, see a psychiatrist and do a mea culpa.
Ive seen many stars throughout the year shine bright before crashing to earth
This is what I mean about Ben and JLo feeding into the media about their relationship. We didn’t need an update on JLo’s summer plans or the weekly updates they give to People magazine.
So for all the people who complain that they should be left alone, they want the attention.
Bottom Line..these 2 had chemistry until they were not compatible. It wasn’t just the love letters shared ( although I can’t imagine how Ben felt- they were even calling him” Pen Affleck”). Allegedly, they were not on the same page with finances/ spending & parenting. That is alot of issues to deal with in a new marriage! The house was another sore spot with them! I don’t think Ben liked anything about that house! ( location/ price) JL even put more $ to renovate that home! That house is all JL! I don’t think that house is going to sell that quickly!
I think that there will be an announcement made by the end of summer. Hopefully before the new school starts..
All they have is chemistry. They were never compatible. And neither one has changed since the first go around so this was always doomed to fail.
And I think J-Lo knew it! That’s why she pushed for the quickie Vegas ceremony ahead of their already planned big wedding – she didn’t want to give him time to change his mind and he’s an idiot for going along with it but that’s what men like him do.
Italy without your partner. Wow. It sounds done 🙁
Look, we all got caught up, and honestly, he never had it in him for the long haul.
I agree with this. He can talk a great game (“not going anywhere” on her engagement ring yikes) but he cannot hold his end of the bargain. Not just with JLo but with anyone.
She’s partying in Italy with friends as we speak. They’re done, so much for spending time with the family and repairing the marriage. Not a good look JLo, apparently your needs and desires will always come first. This Bennifer 2.0 was a huge mistake, and as much as they *seem* to love each other, their egos got in the way. She’s an attention-hungry, performative person who can’t keep her private and public lives separate, and he’s a passive-aggressive tool who sulks and walks away from issues rather than working them out like an adult.
Well, JLo in her original statement when JLo announced the canceled tour she said that she was going to spend time with her kids, family, and close friends. She made a point not to mention her husband in any of that or just leave it at spending time with family. She also didn’t say to work on her marriage.
Honestly, the pictures of her in Italy are the most relaxed and genuinely happy she’s seemed in a while.
#jaded
I agree…not a good look for her at all!
She seems to be very immature if she doesn’t get her way. She is lucky that she has $ to go & pout in Italy! She will put it on like she is having the time of her life & doesn’t need Ben but in reality, she is hurting badly because she is losing the ” love of her life.” Her whole life has been ” the one that got away” & I believe that this is the end of Bennifer.
Now her ” sources” are saying that she toned down her workouts for Ben & resents him for it now. They are also saying that she ate junk food when with Ben & now is back to eating only healthy foods. I think that JL needs to re-invent herself ( not that she can’t) & put this all behind her..
Africa isn’t a country…
Jlo isn’t able to compromise, it’s her way or nothing at all, they visited 80 houses because she wasn’t satisfied and Ben accepted to buy a house he didn’t even like at a ridiculous price to get over it, this house was the beginning of the end of this relationship. He didn’t like the house, she didn’t care, he didn’t want to be the muse of her project she didn’t care, she showed his letters without his consent etc And it’s just a fraction of their lives we know about, she said she was going to slow down to spend more time with her family when she got married she never did. For her a relationship is all about getting HER needs meet. And Because Ben is Ben he checked out.
They were likely doomed no matter what but I wonder how it would have gone if they had kept it slow and kept seperate residences? You get set in your ways as you age and it is MUCH harder to adapt to living with someone else, who does things differently. If I was their age, and had their means, I would have kept living separately and just really enjoyed time together.
That said, I kinda think he’s a fearful avoidant and she’s anxious attachment and they just cannot work in the long run.
Ben looks SO checked out. Look at his body language. Dude is over it. And is it just me, or does Ben always seem kind of embarrassed by Jen’s constant habit of waaaay overdressed? At least i THINK that’s why he always seems kind of embarrassed when he’s with her.
Maybe this will finally teach Jen that jump off’s do not make for successful long term relationships (hello Marc Anthony) so do NOT invest in them, and for God’s sake don’t marry them!!
Our standards are always the lowest, when we’re desperate to look like we “won” the breakup
I don’t think Ben cares what she wears as long as she isn’t running really late because of getting ready to go somewhere.
I could be totally wrong as to WHY he always seems mildly embarrassed whenever I see him with her, lately (I thought it was a clothes thing because JLo is SUCH a dressy, flamboyant person, and it just doesn’t seem like that’s Ben’s “type”, imo. His whole thing is “normal blue collar guy from Southie”, whether its true or not) But I’ve recently been sensing just general ill at ease and yes, slight embarrassment, on his part, whenever they’re photographed together. Supposedly she doesn’t have the absurdly large entourage that she used to take everywhere, which I read really embarrassed Ben back in the day. It would embarrass me too.
I also think this happened to Ben in BOTH his marriages. It seems once the engagement is official, he starts feeling resentful and smothered becomes avoidant and starts acting like a complete jerk and I’d bet he’s already cheating on JLo. Dude is NOT marriage material. And once his marriage to JLo ends, he’ll probably have his people start talking sh*t about her in the media, blaming her for their demise.
Either way they are heading, separation or working on their marriage, the best choice is to wind down and spend some time apart.
If they’re actually divorcing, the announcement couldn’t take long. I guess they’d want it to be old news by the time kids go back to school.
Maybe they do love and want each other, but their ideal of a real life doesn’t seem to be compatible. I’m sure Ben did enjoy profitting from their reboot, without which maybe he wouldn’t be filming TA2; not so much if to the point where his married life becomes largely performative. Jen might have admired his responsible commitment to sobriety -which seem to involve some degree of medication- as a sign of maturity; maybe not the part where he fails to act as a 24/7 enthusiastic plus one to her attention-grabbing antics.
Both of them are very commendable for the pursuit of higher goals… Which seem to put them on different natural paths.
They have been spending time apart , Ben moved out in April and she been in NY up until recently.
Has she ever been on vacation without a man? I know her kids of course…but serious question…has she vacationed without a man? I don’t think so because I don’t think she goes without a man long enough.
I really hope she does try and focus on her kids and being without a man for awhile. She needs to learn to be alone.
She took her children to Japan earlier in the year for their birthdays. I remember thinking that that also felt like a first without a man going along. That probably was a red flag, because she probably wanted him along. I think that was wonderful alone time with her children, and apparently, Max loved the trip to Japan.
She and Emme went to Paris in May. We now know that Ben moved out sometime in May most likely.
The people I feel bad for in this situation are all 5 kids and Jennifer Garner, who will inevitably have to help Ben so he can be an appropriate co-parent when this all goes south and he goes back to his addictions and self destructiveness.
The way some of you treat Ben like a child and see the women in his life as caregivers is sad . He is a grown man that Jen G is not responsible for.. By the looks of things its already gone south and he seems fine.
That’s a strange comment. Ben has said what it took for him to realize he had hit bottom was that it was affecting his kids and his relationship with his kids. He adores his children, and both Jens have said he’s an amazing, hands-on father. He is not going to self-destruct and do that to them again. He will be proactive in getting help before he does that. Maybe moving out was a form of self-care for him and his children.
The man is running a small studio now where an investor put in $100 million and he and Matt put in money. He is busy producing movies and acting in some cases and writing in some cases. They produced a small movie with Cillian Murphy that will come out his year. He starts another movie in the fall. He is more than a meme or some daily video from paps. He is actually a very busy man who has not bottomed out since Jen took him to rehab back in I think it was 2018.
This, neither one of them is perfect, I’m not a fan of either but they are both successful professionals. They both work, why does he have to be the villain in her professional failure, shoot, stuff happens. She overestimated the interest in her public relationship deep dive and also assumed that she could ask Beyonce/ TSwift prices. Well, she learned. Just like he learns when /if his projects fail. Everyone needs to stop doing the wedding ring watch and commenting on every little thing either does, I’m sure that’s super helpful as they’re trying to put their marriage back together or take it apart.
@Mel
( Everyone needs to stop doing the wedding ring watch and commenting on every little thing either does, I’m sure that’s super helpful as they’re trying to put their marriage back together or take it apart)
Please, her PR team just gave an update to her summer plans to People magazine. Do you really think they want privacy when they are running to the media with weekly updates on their relationship.
I would copy every one of JLo’s looks if I had her abs. She looks so luxe 24/7.
We have to stop talking about those stupid letters. Any adult in a normal marriage knows that marriage doesn’t break down because of scripted biopic content. Being married means you try to stay married, that’s what makes it different from dating.
And why is Ben the only married man in Hollywood whose marriages play out on sidewalks and in cars? I swear I have not seen so much JLo in public, ever, whereas we can’t go a month without a Ben pap pic.
😂🤣
Jennifer Lopez has amazing style in her casual wear for day and night. Her red carpets are mostly amazing but sometimes just a J-Lo tight dress rehash.