Jennifer Lopez is planning a summer vacation with ‘her children, family & friends’

Three weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez suddenly canceled her planned summer tour. The tour was supposed to be in support of her album This Is Me… Now. The album flopped and the musical and documentary she made about the album were pretty bad too. So bad that J.Lo’s flop era basically hurt her marriage to Ben Affleck, and now they’re sort of separated but working on it. Back when she initially canceled her tour, I said that I hoped Jennifer would spend the summer with Ben and their family, reconnecting and working on their marriage. Well, that’s sort of what she’s planning but they’re not making any mention of Ben??

Jennifer Lopez is planning her summer vacation! The Atlas star, 54, has been making plans to travel, a source tells PEOPLE. Lopez is taking time this summer “to be with her children, family and close friends,” Live Nation announced on May 31 when she canceled her planned concert tour amid what sources have called strain in her marriage to Ben Affleck. Lopez has previously taken some epic summer vacations, both with friends and with Affleck. In years past, the couple enjoyed trips to France and Italy over the summer, including during their 2022 honeymoon in Milan and Lake Como and a birthday trip to the celeb-favorite island of Capri. Lopez has said she’s “not a big vacation person” in general, but has spoken about her love for Italy. “When I finally went to spend a couple of summers in a row in the south of Italy, I really, really loved it,” she shared in a 2023 interview with Travel + Leisure.

[From People]

Not a big vacation person? Girl, stop lying. She loves a vacation. She works hard and plays hard. She rents yachts and has a place in the Hamptons, right? Anyway, I hope she and Ben are planning a Leo Szn birthday trip and I hope it saves their marriage. Come on… a yacht in the Mediterranean? Butt-rubbing like the good old “Jenny From the Block” days? Or even a quiet summer in the Hamptons? Or maybe: Brazil, Morocco, London to Ibiza/Straight to LA, New York, Vegas to Africa…

PS… Whoops, J.Lo is already on vacation in Italy. Ben is not with her. Yikes.