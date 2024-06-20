Duchess Sophie, Zara Tindall & the Yorks came out for Ascot Day 2

Here are more photos from Day 2 of Royal Ascot. I apologize for breaking this one day of Ascot into so many posts, but a lot of people attended Day 2! Bizarrely, that was the one day King Charles did not attend, and the palace publicized that ahead of time. It was like the other royals were coming out to party in his absence. People who attended Day 2: Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Queen Camilla, Carole Middleton, Michael Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne, Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and of course, Carole and Michael Middleton. These people love horse races.

Fashion notes: Beatrice wore a familiar Zimmerman dress… familiar because Sophie wore the same dress to the Garter Service on Monday. Speaking of Sophie, I found her full-length maxi dress to be a bit too much for Ascot – most women wore tea-length dresses, and Sophie’s dress looked really heavy. Too heavy. Camilla looked especially dowdy and her hats keep getting more and more absurd (although absurd hats are welcome at Ascot). I’m a little bit surprised that Fergie came out, but I guess she felt like it was okay because she was with her daughters and their husbands.

There were a few moments when Carole Middleton seemed to seek out Princess Eugenie. They were photographed together a few times, which I find interesting because the Middletons have always been pretty malicious towards the Yorks. All forgiven and forgotten? That was the vibe of Ascot, btw – “all hatchets have been buried, except for the big one.”