Jessica Biel is ‘not happy’ about the ‘distraction’ of Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest

Between Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert and the schadenfreude around Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest, this has been a great week for haters. I have barely seen anyone defending Justin Timberlake. That man has made so many enemies and pissed off so many people for so many years, and it’s sort of horribly glorious to see his fall from “grace.” Monday night, Timberlake was arrested for a couple of traffic violations and for driving drunk, although he refused the Breathalyzer. His mugshot told the tale though, as did all of the reporting of how Justin was “wasted” and drinking other people’s cocktails at the bar. Meanwhile, Justin was partying while his wife Jessica Biel works in Manhattan. She’s currently filming a Prime Video series called The Better Sister, and the production is using locations around New York. (Sidenote: this is probably why she has a bob now, although some people think it’s a separation bob.) The last thing Biel needed was her husband drunk-driving in Sag Harbor. Still, Biel is sticking with him:
Jessica Biel is staying focused on her work after her husband’s arrest. On Tuesday, June 18, the actress, 42, was seen on the set of her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, hours after her husband Justin Timberlake, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated or impaired.
A source tells PEOPLE that Timberlake’s arrest was a “distraction” for the actress and that “she’s not happy” about it. “She had to film yesterday. She doesn’t like any attention on the family, especially not negative,” they add.
The source continues that Biel “loves” the “Cry Me a River” singer and “will always be by his side.”
“He’s a great dad and husband,” the source says.
A source who saw her on set says that despite looking “tired,” Biel “seemed very focused on filming.” The source adds, “The cast and crew have nothing but positive things to say about her. You can tell she’s excited about working.”
“He’s a great dad and husband.” No, he’s not?? What did we expect though? Jessica isn’t leaving him. She didn’t leave him in 2019 when he was drunk as hell and getting handsy with his costar in New Orleans. I’ve never really understood their marriage, but it feels like they mostly live separate lives anyway. Still, it must be embarrassing as hell for her that her husband is such a drunken buffoon.
You know how I said that Justin has very few supporters right now? Well, one of them is Gayle King, who said: “Justin Timberlake is a really, really great guy. Listen, this is clearly a mistake — I bet nobody knows it more than he. He’s not an irresponsible person, he’s not reckless, he’s not careless. Clearly this is not a good thing but he knows that.” Driving drunk IS reckless and careless. Speaking as someone on the other side of this… it’s a really horrible look for a man his age to drink to excess in public and then get behind the wheel. All of JT’s decisions were careless and reckless here.
I could not figure out why Gayle King would say this and bolster a drunk driver. I found that an incredibly irresponsible use of her platform and disappointing at the very least.
King needs to be reminded how he throws women under the bus. Janet, Britney, the actress he was caught with… he is misogyny walking and stealing Black culture.
I’m with you, this is a bizarre person for Gayle King to decide to defend. I think, as a blanket statement on famous people, you might be a piece of shit yourself, if you are defending a drunk driver in the age of Uber and Lyft. It’s indefensible, in 2024, to ever defend a drunk driver, especially as a person who depends on ratings for a job.
FFS, nearly everything in LA shutdown in 2020, but Uber and Lyft were still going, no one should EVER be behind the wheel after drinking. There are too many options, especially for the rich.
I hope this completely wrecks his tour.
So what she gonna do.
You can look in Celebitchy archive to read about Justin doing what he wanted before and after he married her. She waited patiently then he decided he was bored enough to marry.
He never changed.
I’m glad he’s fallen back to earth since his comeback was not what he expected.
That may be the reason for his recent troubles.
Bruised ego.
Not even Jessica is one of his supporters. Awesome reaction to having her beloved husband in jail for DUI. It would have been even more of a distraction from her work if he’d killed himself or somebody else.
It’s a good first step.
She’s just acting. She’s probably mad as hell. I’d like to know what “friends” he left that bar with and where he was going next. That mofo was up to no good and his arrest is cosmic retribution.
I have always said their marriage reminds me of the Wales,when the man thinks or knows he is some big catch and the wife must take anything he throws her way.
I completely agree. Their marriage looks exactly the same, like Justin finally looked around and thought he should get married, and she was there. I think back to just how into each other he and Cameron Diaz were, for years!, and he and Jessica never had even a week of that energy.
Cameron gushed so hard over Justin on Oprah, I was embarrassed for her at the time. She was exactly like a giddy schoolgirl.
You can tell Cameron and Benji are seriously into each other, though, so that’s great for her. I’m glad she didn’t end up in a creepy marriage with Justin Timberlake.
I don’t know what Gayle is smoking, his lawyer gave a clear statement that they are gonna fight. There is no acceptance of mistake or apology. He is gonna play innocent card. Unfortunately for him, there was no woman there he could throw under the bus this time.
He’s already started, believe it or not, blaming Britney. Made a statement saying he’s been on a downward spiral since her book came out. This guy is the worst
Of course he did. He’s always been a punk ass b!tch and he always will be. Jessica has been covering for him and his problematic behavior since their dating days. It’s like muscle memory.
He can blame Britney for his drinking, he can’t blame her for driving while drunk. There is no way that angle can work with the public. Drink all you want, when you are done, call a car service or uber.
This new excuse is literally insane to me. His lawyers would have had to approve what was written about him in order for Britney to publish and avoid a lawsuit. Otherwise that would’ve been his first move. In other words, again, HIS OWN ACTIONS sent him down this path. This is a reaction to his own actions. What a moron.
HE’S been on a downward spiral since Britney’s book????!!!! HE HAS?!
So sorry to trouble you with the actual mental breakdown of a woman that you claimed to love at some point in your life. It must be really hard to READ ABOUT IT.
I effing hate this guy. Seriously, there wasn’t a sharp turn with some woods next to the road he could come upon? He’s going to abuse Britney Spears some more? The only woman on the planet who I would say can understand the persecution of Meghan Markle, though very different.
I put no stock in anything Gayle or her bestie Oprah say about anyone. Neither has the best track record for promoting people.
Pollyv, I am of the personal opinion that Oprah needs to be CANCELED. And SOON. And take her walking, talking, personal echo chamber Gayle with her
I know this is going to sound judgy but I personally think that people in their late thirties on should be able to not get sh*tfaced in public. Being a grown up means being able to control yourself somewhat. Not being able to control your drinking in public is a serious sign that you need help for a possible chemical addiction.
Justin is in his 40’s and got wasted in public and then got behind the wheel of his car and drove drunk. So no, Gayle, he IS reckless, he IS irresponsible, and he IS careless. He literally did not care if he hurt himself or anyone else.
Hard agree @BlueNailsBetty. And it’s not like the man can’t afford a taxi. He’s arsehole driving drunk.
Speaking from past experience, seeing a parent gets sh*tfaced is terrible. He’s not behaving like “a great dad and husband”, and his wife shouldn’t do the most to defend him like that.
Aren’t their kids still pretty little? If I were Jessica Biel, I would do one of those Christmas craft projects for kids where you take a photo and turn it into a tacky, but still sweet, because kids, ornament out of his mug shot. And then I would have them make 49 more and have an entire Christmas tree of mug shot ornaments on my front lawn.
Shocking I’m not still married, no?
I’m wildly applauding you in my kitchen.
Alcoholism is insidious. There is certain literature that calls is cunning, baffling, and powerful. And it destroys families insidious ways. I would bet if he is a problematic drinker (generally only alcoholics self identify alcoholics). I do hope he faces some consequences, but he likely will not.
Friend of Bill W here. I don’t know any normies who wouldn’t recognize they are too intoxicated to drive, but you’re right that he has to realize that.
And I’ll just add that generally speaking sick identifies with sick and healthy with healthy. From what I’ve seen and experienced, spouses and significant others are typically enabling of the disease and really struggle with the alcoholic recovering.
This is so true. You haven’t truly witnessed the power of the disease until you see a spouse whose life is worse AFTER their spouse gets sober. It infects everything.
He was reckless. Billy Joel also came out in support of this douche. Luckily, there’s social media, receipts (see what he said about Britney back in like 2007, which is going to haunt him), and just about every comment I’ve seen (this actually unites people of different political views in the US!!!) is that he’s an egregious idiot who did something incredibly, stupidly wrong.
A pity about the haircut. She doesn’t seem ready to dump him and it does seem like she acquired it for her role.
Billy Joel has his fair share of drunk driving situations so I’m not surprised he would be lenient on Justin.
I am Billy’s biggest fan, since way, way back in the early 1980s. The drunk driving is the one thing I don’t give him a pass on. It’s AH behavior for him, and for Justin too.
To say that Justin’s arrest was a distraction wasn’t the response I was expecting from his wife.
I know, I said something similar further up. It sounds like annoyance – like “Omg, again? I don’t need this crap right now.”
As I said further up, sick identifies with sick. There’s so much talk of what an egomaniac Justin is, how narcissistic, etc. And sure, there’s a lot to indicate that. But Jessica chose to marry him. So either she sees what the world sees and is good with it (because it compliments or allows some unhealthy behavior(s) in her), or she doesn’t see it at all indicating she has trouble seeing reality.
Never cared for this man and find it incredibly stupid and irresponsible of him to drive while under the influence. Could have easily hired a driver but this irresponsibility speaks to his arrogance.
That haircut looks like crap on her.
Gayle King loves stanning for problematic men. She’s still friends with Charlie Rose, defended David Chang when he was blatantly wrong, and now Timberlake. She’s also constantly always out and about at celebrity events. What bothers me so much is that she is a journalist with a morning show where she openly verbalizes her support for these people on air . I hardly think that’s neutrality.
Justin Timberlake should just take his millions and go home. Just.. stop.
We’ve all had enough.
I’ll forever and EVER repost this article from Lainey about how JT is the W O R S T.
https://www.laineygossip.com/Justin-Timberlake-was-the-overall-Oscars-Worst-in-2017/46390
The only reason I can think for Gayle to support this entitled twat is that they have some kind of mutual business venture, have a friendship, or have celebrity friends in common. It’s not a great look for a so called journalist to not at the very least be neutral. Saying ” he made a mistake BUT is a really a responsible guy “not reckless” is ironic at best and at worst pure pandering. His behavior is irresponsible and reckless.
I have NO love for Jessica Biel. There has always been something off about her to me but looking at these pictures of her with him, she just seems so sad. It would be interesting to see what kind of glow-up she could have when she finally realizes he is doing nothing for her or her children.
I saw a great meme yesterday asking if he was going to be put under a conservatorship now.
He was horrible to Britney.
Where are all the outraged TMZ articles concerned that he’s a danger to others and spending all of his money on alcohol?
Gayle King’s comments *facepalms
I mean … he didn’t hurt anyone, he didn’t hurt himself and he didn’t damage any property.
He shouldn’t have been driving. No one wants to get a DUI. But it’s not the end of the world.
???
@Marcia: your take on this exemplifies why some folks do not see a problem with drunk driving or driving impaired.
It must be nice to have not been personally impacted by an impaired driver or lost people you love due to someone’s bad choices, so that you can rationalize driving drunk.
It. Is. Never. Ok.
I didn’t say it was ok. It was a poor choice. But in the grand schemes of things … nothing terrible happened, which is good.
And he obviously needs to get a driver in the future.
This, 100%.
I cannot comprehend defending drunk driving. It is something that is 100% preventable.
Marcia literally said he shouldn’t have been driving.
I understand their marriage.
It makes perfect sense to me.
First of all: she has never had a brilliant career. Her start power and charisma has always been “meh” to say the least. If she wanted to stay somehow relevant she had to upgrade through marriage.
Him on the other side is a well known a-hole, who couldn’t be with someone with the power to overshadow him, and steal his thunder. Like Britney.
I am pretty sure no woman with a bit of starpower would want to marry him. Someone like Jessica Beal is the perfect match: as long as he is “relevant” she can be “the wife of” without any problem. She doesn’t even have to work that much.
Im sure we’re all shocked
“she had to film” sounds so dumb.
Ugh, shouldn’t she be happy that no one was hurt … or killed?
Reading this, I am reminded of my own self when I’ve decided I just don’t have the capacity for someone’s bs fckery anymore: I often say “I don’t have time for it” and that’s seriously what I’m getting from her reply. Well the first part anyway
She is never. Going. Anywhere. Ever. Ok like ever! She is perfectly content with her Mr. Culture Vulture. It could be that punchable douchebag face, the way he sucks the air out of every room he enters with his me me me -ness, or his penchant for throwing women under the bus while hiding behind his minuscule nut sack privilege. Kudos to him – he found the one person who probably thinks that mugshot is headshot material.