Jessica Biel is ‘not happy’ about the ‘distraction’ of Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest

Between Kendrick Lamar’s Pop Out concert and the schadenfreude around Justin Timberlake’s DUI arrest, this has been a great week for haters. I have barely seen anyone defending Justin Timberlake. That man has made so many enemies and pissed off so many people for so many years, and it’s sort of horribly glorious to see his fall from “grace.” Monday night, Timberlake was arrested for a couple of traffic violations and for driving drunk, although he refused the Breathalyzer. His mugshot told the tale though, as did all of the reporting of how Justin was “wasted” and drinking other people’s cocktails at the bar. Meanwhile, Justin was partying while his wife Jessica Biel works in Manhattan. She’s currently filming a Prime Video series called The Better Sister, and the production is using locations around New York. (Sidenote: this is probably why she has a bob now, although some people think it’s a separation bob.) The last thing Biel needed was her husband drunk-driving in Sag Harbor. Still, Biel is sticking with him:

Jessica Biel is staying focused on her work after her husband’s arrest. On Tuesday, June 18, the actress, 42, was seen on the set of her new Prime Video series, The Better Sister, hours after her husband Justin Timberlake, 43, was arrested for driving while intoxicated or impaired. A source tells PEOPLE that Timberlake’s arrest was a “distraction” for the actress and that “she’s not happy” about it. “She had to film yesterday. She doesn’t like any attention on the family, especially not negative,” they add. The source continues that Biel “loves” the “Cry Me a River” singer and “will always be by his side.” “He’s a great dad and husband,” the source says. A source who saw her on set says that despite looking “tired,” Biel “seemed very focused on filming.” The source adds, “The cast and crew have nothing but positive things to say about her. You can tell she’s excited about working.”

[From People]

“He’s a great dad and husband.” No, he’s not?? What did we expect though? Jessica isn’t leaving him. She didn’t leave him in 2019 when he was drunk as hell and getting handsy with his costar in New Orleans. I’ve never really understood their marriage, but it feels like they mostly live separate lives anyway. Still, it must be embarrassing as hell for her that her husband is such a drunken buffoon.

You know how I said that Justin has very few supporters right now? Well, one of them is Gayle King, who said: “Justin Timberlake is a really, really great guy. Listen, this is clearly a mistake — I bet nobody knows it more than he. He’s not an irresponsible person, he’s not reckless, he’s not careless. Clearly this is not a good thing but he knows that.” Driving drunk IS reckless and careless. Speaking as someone on the other side of this… it’s a really horrible look for a man his age to drink to excess in public and then get behind the wheel. All of JT’s decisions were careless and reckless here.