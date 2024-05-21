Jessica Biel got her long hair cut into a bob for summer: cute?


Every so often, I get a hankering to cut my hair above my shoulders. I try to ignore these thoughts for a few months before inevitably giving in just to see what it looks like. I then almost always immediately regret it and spent two years growing it out. I went through these motions back in March, so since then, I’ve been in the “I made a terrible mistake” part of the cycle. Apparently, when it comes to my hair, I am a goldfish.

Anyway, all of that preamble was to talk about Jessica Biel’s new haircut. Jessica, who has rocked a longer hairdo with waves for a while now, is trying to set a new trend. Over the weekend, she got a summer haircut: a bob. Oh, wait, I’m sorry. Jessica didn’t just get any old bob. No, she got a self-described “f–ck ass bob.” I have no idea what that means because it just looks like the “mom bob” cut that a lot of celebrities like, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Love Hewitt, got last year. Anyway, Jessica got a bob and posted before-and-after pictures to her Instagram.

Jessica Biel said goodbye to long hair. The actress shocked her fans when she debuted an ear-length bob in a clip posted to Instagram on Saturday.

She shared a before and after, showing herself tugging on her long locks as she rocked an oversized T-shirt while sitting on a dressing room chair. Biel, 42, then revealed her fresh cut, as she also changed into a chic look, consisting of a gray blazer, white shirt and gold chained necklace.

“Brought back the f–k ass Bob 💇🏻‍♀️,” she captioned the video. The mom of two seemingly left her husband, Justin Timberlake, speechless as he simply commented, “🔥😍🔥😍🔥.”

Meanwhile, some of Biel’s followers were convinced her new look was inspired by her “7th Heaven” character Mary Camden’s short haircut.

“Oh I remember when Mary Camden had this cut 🙌🙌🙌,” one fan commented. The iconic TV series aired from 1996 to 2007.

Others gushed over Biel’s new look, with one writing she “knows how to bring sexy back.”

“You‘re a beauty – love your new hair and your old – you look great,” another added.

“SO CHIC LOVE! 💕,” a third chimed in

“Yes and ABSOLUTELY YES!” a fourth noted.

Biel also took to her Story to share the aftermath of her cut as she showed loads of hair on the bathroom floor. The “Next” star seemingly waited to undergo this major transformation until after the 2024 Met Gala on May 6. She walked the red carpet wearing a plunging V-neckline pink dress with feathers and styled her hair down with light waves.

She looks…fine? It also looks like she did some lighter highlights as well. Yeah, it looks okay, but I think it makes her look older. I’m not saying that’s good or bad, that’s just my opinion. She definitely needed to change it up from that ratty imitation beach hair look that she was doing beforehand, though. I was nearly scandalized by how terrible her hair looked at the Met Gala. I think she’d look really good with shoulder-length hair and long layers, actually.

Meanwhile, over on the Artist Formerly Known as Twitter, there’s lots of comments and speculation about the reasoning behind Jessica’s haircut. Basically, they’re calling it a “divorce bob” and have a countdown going for a separation announcement coming soon. I mean, I’m not going to write that assessment off whatsoever, even if JT did comment with a bunch of fire and heart-eye emojis. We’ll find out soon enough if Jessica said bye bye bye to her long hair because she doesn’t want to be a player in Justin’s game for two anymore. But you know what? Unlike Jessica, I refer to my haircut every single day as “this f-cking ass bob” so if she’s happy, then power to her. Live your f-ck ass bob truth, girl.

48 Responses to “Jessica Biel got her long hair cut into a bob for summer: cute?”

  1. Eurydice says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:02 am

    It could be cute, if she washed it.

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:09 am

    I don’t really like the Bob, but I also don’t really care for her. Separation rumors are probably accurate. I talked to my hairdresser about the pre divorce haircuts, a mutual friend had dyed her hair red then cut it short and then left her loser husband. I thought it was a way of trying out something risky, he thought it was something women do to exercise control in a situation that feels out of control. I think we’re both right 😂

    Reply
    • AMB says:
      May 21, 2024 at 12:28 pm

      I vote with your stylist.
      In this case I also vote for divorce.

      (Hmm … two gorgeous Jessicas – Biel and Lange – both from the Iron Range. How does that work?)

      Reply
  3. Tanesha86 says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:10 am

    Fuck ass bob came from viral Vine video of two high school girls fighting. One girl told the other she had a “fuck ass bob” and once the video penetrated the zeitgeist the phrase took off online

    Reply
  4. Kaye says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:10 am

    The sight of all those short little hairs on her skin and the neck of her tee shirt makes me itch. Why wear a stylist cape if you’re not going to snug it up around your neck?

    Reply
  5. Cheshire Sass says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:14 am

    She gives off that “pick me” girl vibe I’ve never been fond of. The hair cut if washed and styled is cute – she has the face shape for it – Hope she’s washing that perpetually stoned man child out of her hair

    Reply
  6. Bettyrose says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:14 am

    It would be cute with a side part and some extra volume, maybe playfully tussled?

    Reply
    • MaryContrary says:
      May 21, 2024 at 9:27 am

      Agreed. In this photo her face is so narrow it just makes it look more so. Side part and more volume would be much cuter.

      Reply
    • LarkspurLM says:
      May 21, 2024 at 10:03 am

      totally agree. Side part, shake it out.

      Rosie – love the “artist formerly known as Twitter” LOL

      Reply
    • jill says:
      May 21, 2024 at 10:07 am

      Agreed. This looks like a helmet. A helmet that has been vacuum sealed to her head.

      Reply
    • Chaine says:
      May 21, 2024 at 11:33 am

      You are so right. The reason it makes her look older because she’s styling it in such a dated way.

      Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:14 am

    Of course I’m gonna say I like it as I have the exact same cut (same length) but mine has layers to give it body. Am also a plat blonde.

    Reply
    • Susan Collins says:
      May 21, 2024 at 9:24 am

      Yes it needs something to give volume because it looks like she has thin hair. I have short hair because I lost my beautiful brunette hair. I am now a platinum blonde too. It covers my grey much better.

      Reply
      • Giddy says:
        May 21, 2024 at 9:47 am

        My shiny, pure white hair is in a pixie and I love it! I think it might be the best my hair has ever looked and it is certainly the most compliments I have ever received.

  8. Joanne says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:16 am

    I find her so bland and colourless. She thinks she’s a lot more attractive than she is. Wasn’t she one of the ones who said she was so beautiful that she didn’t get cast often.

    Reply
    • Kokiri says:
      May 21, 2024 at 9:19 am

      Yes she did say that, she’s neither beautiful nor talented.
      Her hair looks terrible. Flat lacklustre boring just like her.
      JT looks awful too.

      Reply
    • Kristen from MA says:
      May 21, 2024 at 9:22 am

      Yes, she did.

      Reply
    • Jess says:
      May 21, 2024 at 9:26 am

      She said that? Too funny, I was just thinking that I know women in real life who are actress-pretty, but if she were my real-life non-celebrity friend, I wouldn’t consider her one of them.

      Reply
      • Smart&Messy says:
        May 21, 2024 at 9:43 am

        I agree about her looks, and that she gives off the vibe that she thinks that she is prettier than she actually is. However, I do respect her for her work as a producer. She’s been busy, even though she didn’t become a sought-after actress like she had expected.

    • Proud Mary says:
      May 21, 2024 at 9:59 am

      I came here to say just that about her: the only thing I remember about her is her silly claim that she was just too beautiful to get roles in Hollywood. I wondered who’s couch she was on when they fed her that lie — Marilyn Monroe was not hailed as the most beautify woman in world during her day? Audrey Hepburn was not beautiful? How about Grace Kelly? Gwyneth Paltrow? Juliet Roberts? Reese Witherspoon? Seriously, black women in Hollywood were like, hold our beer sister.

      Reply
  9. pme says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:17 am

    Maybe she cut her hair for attention? Is she working on anything right now?

    Reply
  10. Nubia says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:19 am

    She has always just been a nothing burger. I think that’s why JT picked her,Cameron and Britney were too much personality for him.

    Reply
  11. Velvet Elvis says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:21 am

    Eh, not really a huge fan of this bob. So boring. I feel like it needs layers or graduating lengths, or something. I applaud her for shedding her long hair though.

    Reply
  12. caitlinsmom says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:24 am

    I am not a fan. At least, not styled like this. I think it ages her, and I also think the center part with the shorter length makes her face look longer in a not- so flattering way. This would look so much better side parted, maybe with a little wave for some volume.

    Reply
  13. OliviaOne says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:35 am

    I can’t imagine being married to a someone like Timberlake.. the amount of “mememe look at memememe” is exhausting for people on the outside of their life. Even when he presented Timbaland with his bf present, it was some take of JT singing in the studio while Timbaland was producing for him.. I too would be crying out for attention in any which way I could.

    Reply
    • zinjazin says:
      May 21, 2024 at 10:02 am

      The thought of even spending a day with him feels like a punishnent.
      I feel bad for her, being stuck with him.
      I think she hitched on to him because she wasnt getting any roles and risked being washed away, and she wanted an a-list lifestyle.

      Reply
    • M says:
      May 21, 2024 at 10:52 am

      I still remember their wedding cover for People. She was sitting on the ground and he was jumping in the air behind her. Like, what?

      Reply
  14. Ann says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:35 am

    Not a fan of the bob on pretty much everyone, including myself. I’ve seen some women pull it off perfectly, but on me I feel like it makes my round face look chubby. Need the length to make things look longer lol

    Jessica doesn’t have the fat face concerns but this cut is still doing her no favors. It’s so limp and her hair looks dirty. Maybe styled it’s better? As is no me gusta.

    Reply
  15. Lightpurple says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:44 am

    She looks tired

    Reply
  16. Lady Baden-Baden says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:45 am

    I’ll be shocked if she leaves him. Always came across as the ultimate Look-The-Other-Way girl. It’s not like she didn’t know exactly what she was getting into when she signed that (marriage) contract. But I’ll applaud her if she’s found some backbone in her 40s

    Reply
    • Nubia says:
      May 21, 2024 at 9:59 am

      Her and JT have always reminded me of The Wales. JT doesnt particularly strike me as liking her and that she should be grateful he chose her. Their People mag wedding pic was cringe does she even act anymore!?

      Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      May 21, 2024 at 10:38 am

      Agree, sure something may have changed but she seems to have signed on for the whole deal and that’s what she’s now living with.

      Reply
  17. K says:
    May 21, 2024 at 9:53 am

    She saw Gone Girl, finally, and thought “I can look as hot as sexy, evil Rosamund Pike, right?”

    Reply
  18. ML says:
    May 21, 2024 at 10:01 am

    If cutting off her hair means cutting off her dead-weight, attention-seeking, photo-bombing husband, then this is a good haircut.

    Reply
    • Gabby says:
      May 21, 2024 at 11:08 am

      You said it! I hope this is a divorce haircut. She can escape that always-out-of-his-league, cultural appropriating no-talent ass clown and enjoy the rest of her life.

      Reply
  19. Concern Fae says:
    May 21, 2024 at 10:11 am

    Kate disappears and white women everywhere gain the strength to cut off their long hair with curls at the end.

    Reply
  20. kc says:
    May 21, 2024 at 10:13 am

    It doesn’t work with her face.

    on a personal note, I am rarely a fan of the center part… yes… roast me…. I’ve made my peace with it. I think it drags down most faces

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      May 21, 2024 at 10:39 am

      I’m with you!! Years back a friend said that few people can pull off a centre part and she was right. I’ve tried it just to see a few times and rarely last more than a few hours.

      I also agree that the bob/styling of the bob in that pic is doing her no favours. She looks incredibly bland.

      Reply
    • Flamingo says:
      May 21, 2024 at 11:39 am

      As I understand the Tik Tok police decided that a side part is for the ‘old people’.

      I hate a center part, i’m a side or die part girl.

      Reply
  21. AN says:
    May 21, 2024 at 10:23 am

    Lord Farad

    Reply
  22. Flamingo says:
    May 21, 2024 at 10:43 am

    My guess, she just took her hair extensions out and is giving her scalp a rest. While, I would say I love a cute bob on most women. For Jessica, her face has very sharp angles. And this cut does not suit her face very well.

    Reply
  23. Bean says:
    May 21, 2024 at 11:19 am

    Looks like she took some scissors to her hair in the bathroom. Get some layers, volume, something.

    Reply
  24. tealily says:
    May 21, 2024 at 11:41 am

    I’m a big fan of short hair, but I don’t really think this suits her. I’d go either bixie or lob on her. This length looks awkward, but maybe she just needs some more styling.

    Reply
  25. Lady D says:
    May 21, 2024 at 11:41 am

    Your first paragraph has me worried now, @Rosie. I’m getting 10 inches of hair cut off today, it will leave my hair about two inches below my shoulders. I was a little worried about before, now I’m distinctly nervous.

    Reply
  26. Kelly says:
    May 21, 2024 at 12:04 pm

    Nope. I love a bob, but she looks so much better with the whole beach wave look. Yikes.

    Reply

