Jessica Biel got her long hair cut into a bob for summer: cute?



Every so often, I get a hankering to cut my hair above my shoulders. I try to ignore these thoughts for a few months before inevitably giving in just to see what it looks like. I then almost always immediately regret it and spent two years growing it out. I went through these motions back in March, so since then, I’ve been in the “I made a terrible mistake” part of the cycle. Apparently, when it comes to my hair, I am a goldfish.

Anyway, all of that preamble was to talk about Jessica Biel’s new haircut. Jessica, who has rocked a longer hairdo with waves for a while now, is trying to set a new trend. Over the weekend, she got a summer haircut: a bob. Oh, wait, I’m sorry. Jessica didn’t just get any old bob. No, she got a self-described “f–ck ass bob.” I have no idea what that means because it just looks like the “mom bob” cut that a lot of celebrities like, Jennifer Garner and Jennifer Love Hewitt, got last year. Anyway, Jessica got a bob and posted before-and-after pictures to her Instagram.

Jessica Biel said goodbye to long hair. The actress shocked her fans when she debuted an ear-length bob in a clip posted to Instagram on Saturday. She shared a before and after, showing herself tugging on her long locks as she rocked an oversized T-shirt while sitting on a dressing room chair. Biel, 42, then revealed her fresh cut, as she also changed into a chic look, consisting of a gray blazer, white shirt and gold chained necklace. “Brought back the f–k ass Bob 💇🏻‍♀️,” she captioned the video. The mom of two seemingly left her husband, Justin Timberlake, speechless as he simply commented, “🔥😍🔥😍🔥.” Meanwhile, some of Biel’s followers were convinced her new look was inspired by her “7th Heaven” character Mary Camden’s short haircut. “Oh I remember when Mary Camden had this cut 🙌🙌🙌,” one fan commented. The iconic TV series aired from 1996 to 2007. Others gushed over Biel’s new look, with one writing she “knows how to bring sexy back.” “You‘re a beauty – love your new hair and your old – you look great,” another added. “SO CHIC LOVE! 💕,” a third chimed in “Yes and ABSOLUTELY YES!” a fourth noted. Biel also took to her Story to share the aftermath of her cut as she showed loads of hair on the bathroom floor. The “Next” star seemingly waited to undergo this major transformation until after the 2024 Met Gala on May 6. She walked the red carpet wearing a plunging V-neckline pink dress with feathers and styled her hair down with light waves.

She looks…fine? It also looks like she did some lighter highlights as well. Yeah, it looks okay, but I think it makes her look older. I’m not saying that’s good or bad, that’s just my opinion. She definitely needed to change it up from that ratty imitation beach hair look that she was doing beforehand, though. I was nearly scandalized by how terrible her hair looked at the Met Gala. I think she’d look really good with shoulder-length hair and long layers, actually.

Meanwhile, over on the Artist Formerly Known as Twitter, there’s lots of comments and speculation about the reasoning behind Jessica’s haircut. Basically, they’re calling it a “divorce bob” and have a countdown going for a separation announcement coming soon. I mean, I’m not going to write that assessment off whatsoever, even if JT did comment with a bunch of fire and heart-eye emojis. We’ll find out soon enough if Jessica said bye bye bye to her long hair because she doesn’t want to be a player in Justin’s game for two anymore. But you know what? Unlike Jessica, I refer to my haircut every single day as “this f-cking ass bob” so if she’s happy, then power to her. Live your f-ck ass bob truth, girl.

Separation announcement to follow within the next 6 months. Clock it. https://t.co/ACckgkJ1C2 — Sassington, M.C. (@MissSassbox) May 20, 2024

Oh she’s getting ready to leave him https://t.co/zP1AljkxSa — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 20, 2024

