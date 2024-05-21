Andersen: The Windsors are ‘indifferent’ to Prince Harry, they’re ‘freezing him out’

It has been two weeks of non-stop tantrums from King Charles and his palace courtiers. The instigating incident was Prince Harry’s spokesperson issuing a simple statement saying that Harry would not see his father during his visit to London because of the king’s schedule. Charles was still throwing a massive hissy fit about it during the Sussexes’ entire Nigerian tour, and the tantrum spilled into last week as well. The palace blatantly lied to reporters as they briefed against Harry, and then, to top it off, the Sussexes’ Nigerian tour was a huge success. So Charles and Prince William were both super-salty about that too, and reportedly, the palace is looking for ways to limit the Sussexes’ travels and/or encourage commonwealth countries to not invite the Sussexes. All of the reporters and monarchist commentators were in lockstep, because they were all getting the same message from the palace: the king is furious about Harry and hellbent on snubbing him, lying about him, blocking him from coming to the UK, blocking him from traveling full-stop. Not so fast, says Christopher Andersen. It looks like the palace is now going to pretend that they didn’t lose their f–king minds for a fortnight.
King Charles III and Prince William have put up a united front to keep their distance from Prince Harry. The claim was made by Christopher Andersen, author of “The King,” following the Duke of Sussex’s recent trip to Nigeria alongside his wife Meghan Markle.
“They have chosen to ignore Harry, to freeze him out, and to not let him get under their skin when they are facing so many critical challenges,” Andersen claimed. “In a way, I think that is even sadder. It’s been said that hate isn’t the opposite of love – indifference is.”
From May 10-12, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the West African nation for the first time on the invitation of its military.
“The King and Prince William are not surprised when Harry makes trips abroad, even when Meghan accompanies him,” Andersen told Fox News Digital. “And I don’t get the sense they begrudge Harry [for] his ties to Africa. Charles and William have crossed Harry off their list for a plethora of reasons, but making a brief trip with one reporter and one photographer in tow isn’t one of them.”
Royal author Tom Quinn recently told the UK’s Mirror that the king and his heir were “furious” about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s trip to Nigeria. Andersen said he wasn’t buying that.
“One reporter and one photographer do not a royal tour make,” Andersen explained. “Harry and Meghan have significantly scaled back their entourage. They have also sought to make their appearances abroad seem as informal and unofficial-looking as possible. My sense is that they are taking pains not to appear as if they are overstepping their bounds.”
“Right now, the royal family is united in its determination to act as if Harry and Meghan don’t exist,” Andersen continued. “One hopes that won’t last forever, and that either William or the king will be courageous and far-sighted enough to take the olive branch Harry repeatedly extends to them. Finding a legitimate part-time royal role for Harry and his family could be a huge shot in the arm for the monarchy at a time when the royals need all the help they can get. But at the moment, it’s not looking good.”
This is probably the start of the royalists beginning to walk back all of the crazy sh-t that they said, all part of the Windsors’ belief that people are really fooled by their revisionist history. We all saw the panic and rage coming from Charles and his people as soon as Harry issued his statement two weeks ago. We saw the way Charles reacted, not with indifference, but with fury, pettiness and childish vindictiveness. That man started his garden party to coincide exactly with Harry’s Invictus service. That man wanted the headline to be “Harry all alone, snubbed by royals!” Then Charles got even angrier when the Spencers came out for Harry, and Charles was practically incandescent at the Sussexes’ successful Nigerian tour.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Having to come out and say “I am indifferent” to someone while knowing all about what they are doing, isn’t indifference. And they wish that one reporter and one photographer were all that were interested in H&M.
Yeah, nothing says indifference more than constantly thinking about the man, gossiping with the media about him and obsessing over him really. Again, that’s not how indifference is done. And I won’t even go into how they discuss family members.
Right?! I think they misspelled OBSESSION.
True indifference would be genuine radio silence on all things Sussex while you just got on with your life. It wouldn’t be planning events to try to overshadow someone else. It wouldn’t be briefing to any- and everyone who will listen on how angry, incandescent, ragey, mad, and rejecting of olive branches you are. Like, multiple times a day.
Nothing Chuckles and his mistress queen, and The Other Brother do demonstrates indifference to Harry and Meghan. Nothing.
EVERYTIME HARRY FREEZES OUT THE WINDSORS ON THE INTERNATIONAL STAGE THE WINDSORS CLAIM THE OPPOSITE 🤣🤣🤣
KFC and Heuvo are both pathetic.
KFC and Huevo. Grown men acting this way. It really destroys the “chosen by God” myth. These guys would be right at home on one of those old talk shows.
@HuffnPuff right? They are literally the trashiest,moral corrupt and embarrassing family. If they weren’t royal they would be called trailer trash.
It really does not support that myth. Chuckles and Peg are both incredibly jealous of Harry being better than them and they come out with these articles that make them look bad. Harry is busy living his life the way he wants and that is just killing them.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
Losers.
King Charles and Prince William can get all incandescent and go SUPER NOVA if they choose to, but Harry is not going to stop living his life. Harry and Meghan will continue going on successful tours, making money and raising their children in Montecito for the foreseeable future. There is absolutely nothing the upper royals in Isla de Saltines can do to stop it.
Harry and Meghan no longer have any bounds to overstep. But I love the bit about hoping Charles or William will be courageous and far-sighted…but, at the moment, it’s not looking good.
Too bad they haven’t thought of shutting the hell up about Harry and Meghan! It wouldn’t change a thing about
their sparkle, but sure, go ahead, freeze them out 🤣 maybe that will make it feel better.
LMAO. They really don’t know how to make Charles look less pathetic so they’re just throwing everything out there.
I totally believe Charles is throwing hissy fits.
I’m so embarrassed for them; they look ridiculous throwing tantrums and demanding that other countries not receive Harry and Meghan. How do they not see their foolishness? I know, I know. They live in a bubble, but still…. Will no one tell the emperor he has no clothes?
Wait till he hears that West Australian premier has declared himself a Harry fan and would be delighted if Harry visited (instead of Charles, implied)!
Roo – I really do hope their trying to dictate to Commonwealth countries to not invite Harry and Meghan backfires spectacularly! I hope Harry and Meghan are already (or soon to be, in response to Chuckes’s decree) overflowing with invitations. And I hope each trip is bigger and more badass than the previous one.
“They have chosen to ignore Harry, to freeze him out, and to not let him get under their skin when they are facing so many critical challenges.”
This is what should be, but not the current reality.
As usual they react emotionally and then realise how ridiculous they look and try to walk back their foolishness.
By that time, the world has moved on after seeing their initial reactions.
They just don’t understand how they are viewed by people not in their island and their bubble.
The vast majority of people on this island are, in fact and ironically, completely indifferent to them.
The real money quote above is the media preference that they reconcile so British press can follow Harry around on tours. That said, I’m curious what the palace narrative looks like once Charles is gone. Right now we have the “Charles loves him but will punish Harry” narrative vs the “Peg hates his brother forevah”narrative. Once KFC is gone, is it just about Peg’s rage? Or does it become more like- the older brother must be a bigger man and reconcile? And all of these to of course distract from whatever is happening with Kate, who I hope doesn’t get Diana-ed.
And that’s where the British press is so frickin stupid. Because even if the family reconciled, no way in hell is Harry going to allow certain British press to go on their tours or attend the Invictus Games etc. The Sussexes said from the start that they won’t deal with British tabloids so even if the family suddenly made peace, those tabloids will still be frozen out.
I’m so glad I lived to see the day when the British Monarchy is being ruled by two 12-year-old girls.
🤣🤣🤣
Twelve year olds yes but why do you refer to them as girls?
12 year old girls are more gracious than these testerical fools. Heck, a 12 year old girl ruled an entire planet (in Star Wars, anyway–Naboo!)
The opposite of love is apathy.
The rf is anything but apathetic towards H&M.
H&M live rent free in all their heads & it’s hilarious how hard they try to deny it.
Chucky appeared at the same cathedral, Harry was at 2 weeks later and 5 people were outside, along with barricades, that served no purpose, just like Cain’s appearances, no one is coming out to see then.
Last week Eddie tried talking to people at an outdoor cafe, and they just ignored him, don’t know if they didn’t recognize and just didn’t care.
I looked everywhere for a photo of the crowd for Charles. Finally found one buried among 59 photos of Charles and Camilla in their curtains in Daily Fail. It was really, really paltry. No wonder the cameras never planned out!
LOL. And the best part is, the RR and the RF and their online supporters minimized the crowds when H was at St. Paul’s. It’s not enough that they have frozen Harry out, they also want the rest of the world to shun him and forget about him, but that’s never going to happen. It just isn’t.
Christopher Andersen is stating the opposite of what’s actually going on. Everything the Royal Family does now is with Harry (and Meghan) in mind.
💯 Yup, exactly!
Ho Hum…Think of some new stories already.
In order for this to be believable, you’d have to have not thrown a week long tantrum.
LOL, turn it up!
Pretending they don’t exist. How mature, how regal! How very bloody high school.
If they were indifferent, they wouldn’t be half as obsessed with them as they are.
Creating an unnecessary ceremony to award William as the head of Harry’s old regiment really just screams indifference🙄
“…take the olive branch Harry repeatedly extends to them”
An acknowledgment that Harry is not the one intentionally dragging all of this out for as long as possible! It really does feel like the BM and the RR are slowly coming around to the fact that this whole saga has been a terrible look for the Windsors, and they’re trying to nudge them in the direction of reconciliation (though doubtless they’d prefer an insincere reconciliation, in which reflection and genuine apologies would play no part). See also: conceding that the Nigerian tour was quite successful, and admitting that the monarchy is in desperate need of H & M’s shine. Their motive — probably just that they want fresh royals to report on to distract from Kate’s mysterious disappearance — is all wrong, but still.
Sure, nothing says “indifference” like tracking someone’s every move, scheduling events to coincide with that person’s events, scheduling unnecessary military “hand off” events to embiggen yourself and your heir, etc. Sure, totally indifferent.
But we have seen this pattern in the BM for years now. There will be a hissy fit from Charles and/or William (here, I think its definitely from both, for different reasons), and then there will be a voice of reason that tries to walk back some of that hissy fit (“of course Charles loves Harry,” “of course William is open to reconciling someday”, “of course Charles wasn’t bothered by Harry’s Nigeria trip,” “of course William never screeched ‘AFRICA IS MINE!!!!'”) and so on and then within a few days we’re back to the same old, same old.
Do I think this line from Andersen is coming from BP? No – because of the part about how Harry should be a part time royal and how beneficial that would be for the current working royals. But sometimes I feel like the royal reporters are trying to help Charles despite his best interests. Here, Andersen is trying to push that “its all fine, they’re just indifferent, they just totally ignore harry now, its not hatred, no one is raging” when the reality flatly contradicts that.
The two can sing a chorus of I’m not missing you since you have gone away
Indifference.
Another word to be added to the “These Morons Clearly Have No Idea What This Word Means” dictionary.
Along with Grifter.
And so many others.
They really can’t make up their mind about what makes a ‘Royal Tour’, can they?
Now it’s not a Royal Tour just because the Rota were not invited on it.
They really do have a fundamental problem. They can’t make people uninterested in Harry, and they can’t make Harry not Royal. They can’t compete with him, so they keep scrabbling around for arbitrary things to try and make him less compelling..
I do wonder how much comes from the palace and how much from the minds of the journalists or even the office boy.
The journalists have nothing else to do–I think this guy is trying to preserve his job. If the royals go off the deep end, there won’t be much for royals to report. This dude is trying to save them from themselves, to prevent the DM headline: “AFRICA BELONGS TO ME BELLOWS WILLIAM”
(I say let them write it!)