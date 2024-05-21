No one stole King Charles & Camilla’s Chelsea Flower Show thunder this year

One year ago exactly, I was enjoying one of the funniest royal storylines of the year: the Princess of Wales stealing the king’s thunder at the Chelsea Flower Show. Remember that? OMG, it was so much fun. King Charles was making such a big f–king deal about how it would be his “first Chelsea Flower Show as king,” and he was set to arrive on Media Day. Then Princess Kate bused in schoolchildren and threw a picnic and all of the assembled media outlets raced over to cover Kate. Charles was mad as a hornet! One year later, Kate has been missing for five months and the palace keeps trying to convince everyone that Charles adores Kate like the daughter he never had. Suuure. I still believe that the stories about the Middletons’ debt and the shady sale of Party Pieces were directly a punishment for Kate’s flower show thunder-stealing.

All of which to say, no one stole Charles’s thunder on Monday. Charles and Camilla made it to the Chelsea Flower Show and they soaked up all of the attention. It was all theirs. No one magically appeared and threw a picnic. There was no ginger prince around to distract the media. To celebrate, Camilla posed for a collection of photos I would like to call the “Hoe In the Garden” series.

One more piece of news. When Charles was making plans to attend Trooping the Colour, he wanted to ride his horse. It sounded like a bad idea for a 75 year old man with cancer and a bad back. Well, he was finally talked down from that idea and he will now ride in a carriage, although the “final decision” on all of this will be made closer to Trooping.