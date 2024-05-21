The Sussexes had a double-date at a Montecito steakhouse for their anniversary

Sunday, May 19th was Prince Harry and Meghan’s sixth wedding anniversary. Six years of marriage, and almost eight years together. We’re coming up on the eighth anniversary of Harry seeing Meghan on his friend’s social media and feeling like he got punched in the throat because he fell in love at first sight. And then he was late for their first date! What a journey they’ve been on for eight years. Anyway, it looks like they had a date night over the weekend – they went to their favorite Montecito steakhouse, Lucky’s, with two friends. One of those friends is the CEO of Paramount.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for a romantic dinner over the weekend as they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted dining with Brian and Tracey Robbins at Lucky’s, an upmarket steakhouse in Montecito, on Saturday. The couples are believed to have developed a close relationship in recent years, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joining Paramount boss Brian and fashion designer Tracey for the Bob Marley film premiere in Jamaica in January. Tracey was also among the elite few who received a jar of the Duchess’ homemade American Riviera Orchard jam earlier this month.
The steakhouse appears to be a favourite of the Duke and Duchess, who have often been seen dining at the restaurant since their move to California. It was here that they came for a double date with friends Katharine McPhee and David Foster in 2020, dining at one of the tables outside. Meghan was also seen enjoying lunch with her agent at the steakhouse last year.
The dinner comes amidst a busy period for the Sussexes, who were celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary over the weekend. While it is not known if the couple marked the occasion with a private dinner, they are likely to have bought one another highly personal anniversary gifts. Back in 2019, Prince Harry gifted Meghan an eternity ring to mark their first year of marriage, while the Duchess gave the Duke a framed copy of her wedding speech.
I’m sure these two couples’ relationship is based more on Meghan and Tracey’s friendship, but it’s still funny to me that the Paramount CEO is regularly hanging out with the Sussexes despite having zero business together. Like, they’re just social friends and it’s really cool. It shows you how the Sussexes move very comfortably in those circles.
As for the menu – I’ve looked it up before, Lucky’s food sounds so good. They do all kinds of steaks, they do a pan-roasted half-chicken, Dover sole, baby back ribs, skinny onion rings and more. God, I love steakhouses. Damn it, now I want to go to a steakhouse.
I appreciate her choice of wedding dress so much more now.
I really like it too.. And the slight looseness that was endlessly criticised as *she can’t fit her clothes * screams, which we still hear every time she’s in public, , it’s really her style. We see it every time. Just because Kate gets all her clothes vacuumed sucked onto her body, M does not.
+1
it’s called “ease” and it is totally a thing. not everything has to be skintight lycra!
she looked amazing. they both did. the wedding was gorgeous.
and Willie’s face in that bottom pic says it all. I was so happy and hopeful for them. the wedding was beautiful, but the dye was cast. and now they are living their best lives, and inspiring so many of us.
The material was so heavy, that was what made it look ill fitting instead of loose and flowing.
Her makeup that day was a thing of pure beauty!
But that one strand of hair drove me nuts.
Maybe she even dropped some weight leading up to the wedding,imagine the pressure. Now Diana’s dress looked like it weighed a tonne.
I remember she talked about losing weight because of the stress of her own father talking sh*t about her on british media.
Happy sussex anniversary❤️. And yes to the dress. Simple timeless silhouette. Looking back, the photos from the wedding are so fairy tale. The story took a twist but now they’re eating at steakhouses with their friends in beautiful montecito. Far away from the uk tabloids.
I’m glad to see them just living their lives and celebrating their Anniversary with some friends.
Happy to see the Sussexes living their best lives out and about.
I can’t stand Tatler. That’s one magazine that needs to fold.
I did a double take on that myself. While a working royal, Tatler did its part, on behalf of the monarchy, to abuse Meghan regularly. But I’m glad to see that, despite their best efforts, the Sussexes are doing so well that even this so-called venerated, turnip-toff magazine is scraping for crumbs from their table. The ancestors aren’t playing.
How can they when Kate has/had cancer? I hope they discussed KC’s cancer too.
I just love how the tabloids are like children pressing their noses up against the candy store window – so near, and yet so far. All they have is a jar of jam and wedding gifts from 2019.
Exactly. It really shows us what a bunch of backstabbing blabbermouths the staff at KP and BP were. Harry and Meghan operate with no leaks and no calls to paparazzi! They just go about their business, living their lives, seeing their friends, and releasing completed, well thought out projects. I’m so glad they escaped the sunken place!
“While it is not known if the couple marked the occasion with a private dinner, they are likely to have bought one another highly personal anniversary gifts” Well no crap. So much of their writing is supposition. I don’t think I really realized that until reading the excerpts on this site. The media know absolutely nothing and yet keep churning out articles eight years later. I hope H&M had a happy anniversary and I hope it gives them pleasure this is all the BM can do now. Speculate with as much surety as I could on their lives.
It’s always so much fun reading the tabloids, who have zero sources now on Harry and Meghan. “It is thought…” “It is believed…” “It is assumed…” all code words for “we have no damn idea and are making this up as we go along”.
The wine menu won’t open, boo! I’ll have the New York strip, 10 oz, medium rare with Béarnaise sauce, house salad and frites. Oh and the triple molten chocolate cake, please and thank you!
I’m thinking the grilled artichoke, 7 oz filet med rare, mushrooms and broccolini, and the affogato for dessert.
I love when Harry and Meghan (or even just Meghan) go out to eat because I know the menu is going to be fun to look at! Those prices are eye-watering but hey, I’m not a multi-millionaire.
I do think its clear at this point that they’re friends with the Robbins, not just business associates, and I love it because every reminder that the Sussexes are well connected and people in Hollywood LIKE them is just another dig at the RRs, lol.
We just went to Lucky’s for Mothers day! The food is tasty and the ambience is lovely. Perfect place to celebrate an anniversary. Happy Anniversary to the Sussexes!
Even Tatler is desperate for information about Harry and Meghan.