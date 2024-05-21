The Sussexes had a double-date at a Montecito steakhouse for their anniversary

Sunday, May 19th was Prince Harry and Meghan’s sixth wedding anniversary. Six years of marriage, and almost eight years together. We’re coming up on the eighth anniversary of Harry seeing Meghan on his friend’s social media and feeling like he got punched in the throat because he fell in love at first sight. And then he was late for their first date! What a journey they’ve been on for eight years. Anyway, it looks like they had a date night over the weekend – they went to their favorite Montecito steakhouse, Lucky’s, with two friends. One of those friends is the CEO of Paramount.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out for a romantic dinner over the weekend as they celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted dining with Brian and Tracey Robbins at Lucky’s, an upmarket steakhouse in Montecito, on Saturday. The couples are believed to have developed a close relationship in recent years, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joining Paramount boss Brian and fashion designer Tracey for the Bob Marley film premiere in Jamaica in January. Tracey was also among the elite few who received a jar of the Duchess’ homemade American Riviera Orchard jam earlier this month. The steakhouse appears to be a favourite of the Duke and Duchess, who have often been seen dining at the restaurant since their move to California. It was here that they came for a double date with friends Katharine McPhee and David Foster in 2020, dining at one of the tables outside. Meghan was also seen enjoying lunch with her agent at the steakhouse last year. The dinner comes amidst a busy period for the Sussexes, who were celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary over the weekend. While it is not known if the couple marked the occasion with a private dinner, they are likely to have bought one another highly personal anniversary gifts. Back in 2019, Prince Harry gifted Meghan an eternity ring to mark their first year of marriage, while the Duchess gave the Duke a framed copy of her wedding speech.

[From Tatler]

I’m sure these two couples’ relationship is based more on Meghan and Tracey’s friendship, but it’s still funny to me that the Paramount CEO is regularly hanging out with the Sussexes despite having zero business together. Like, they’re just social friends and it’s really cool. It shows you how the Sussexes move very comfortably in those circles.

As for the menu – I’ve looked it up before, Lucky’s food sounds so good. They do all kinds of steaks, they do a pan-roasted half-chicken, Dover sole, baby back ribs, skinny onion rings and more. God, I love steakhouses. Damn it, now I want to go to a steakhouse.