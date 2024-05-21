Simone Biles pushes back on her fans for being ‘disrespectful’ about her husband

Over the weekend, Simone Biles competed in the US Classic in Connecticut, where she earned the highest overall score and basically secured her spot on Team USA for the Paris Olympics. The US Gymnastic Olympic Trials are being held next month though, just FYI – Simone still has to compete there and earn her spot yet again.

At the US Classic, Simone’s husband Jonathan Owens was in the audience, supporting her and cheering for her. Jonathan has gotten a lot of crap for months now, all stemming from his unfortunate statements in an interview late last year. He claimed he didn’t know who Simone was when they met on Raya, that Simone pursued him, that men are the “catch.” He minimized her achievements and came across as ungracious. People were furious at him and there was widespread mockery of him on social media (it was even a TikTok trend). Well, Simone got mad about it and she’s been trying to say that we’re criticizing her (we are not) and that Jonathan is a good guy (okay, sure). She’s talked about it repeatedly in interviews and defended him. Well, after the US Classic, she once again got mad about what people are saying about her husband:

Simone Biles has had enough of people commenting on her marriage to NFL player Jonathan Owens. On May 19, Biles, 27, hit out at online scrutiny towards Owens, 28, on her Instagram Stories after he supported her at the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic in Connecticut the day before. “I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I’m gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f— off,” Biles wrote. “[And] if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you. Simple as that. And no I don’t need to touch grass or whatever tf y’all suggest….” she went on, before praising those who have supported their relationship. “@ everyone else that supports us, we love y’all so much,” Biles concluded, adding a hand heart emoji. “Being fake mad about people y’all don’t know from a can of paint is weirdo behavior,” Owens added on his Instagram Stories. The negative comments surrounding the Chicago Bears safety came after he did an interview on The Pivot podcast in December calling himself “the catch” in their relationship. “I always say that the men are the catch,” he said, adding that he “was fighting” against his natural feeling of being “afraid to commit” before he and Biles officially started dating.

[From People]

Someone pointed out that Simone’s touchiness on this is because Jonathan is the one complaining about it and it’s affecting their marriage. I think that’s exactly what’s happening – he’s “punishing” her because she’s more famous and she’s the one with a huge fanbase and he’s Mr. Simone Biles. I hate that Simone is basically bitching out her fans for this.

Simone Biles is FED UP with the jokes people make about her husband, commonly calling him “Mr. Simone Biles” https://t.co/Y9MI5IDbdH pic.twitter.com/QehBHJUKpo — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) May 20, 2024