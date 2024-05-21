Simone Biles pushes back on her fans for being ‘disrespectful’ about her husband

Over the weekend, Simone Biles competed in the US Classic in Connecticut, where she earned the highest overall score and basically secured her spot on Team USA for the Paris Olympics. The US Gymnastic Olympic Trials are being held next month though, just FYI – Simone still has to compete there and earn her spot yet again.
At the US Classic, Simone’s husband Jonathan Owens was in the audience, supporting her and cheering for her. Jonathan has gotten a lot of crap for months now, all stemming from his unfortunate statements in an interview late last year. He claimed he didn’t know who Simone was when they met on Raya, that Simone pursued him, that men are the “catch.” He minimized her achievements and came across as ungracious. People were furious at him and there was widespread mockery of him on social media (it was even a TikTok trend). Well, Simone got mad about it and she’s been trying to say that we’re criticizing her (we are not) and that Jonathan is a good guy (okay, sure). She’s talked about it repeatedly in interviews and defended him. Well, after the US Classic, she once again got mad about what people are saying about her husband:
Simone Biles has had enough of people commenting on her marriage to NFL player Jonathan Owens. On May 19, Biles, 27, hit out at online scrutiny towards Owens, 28, on her Instagram Stories after he supported her at the 2024 Core Hydration Gymnastics Classic in Connecticut the day before.
“I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I’m gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, f— off,” Biles wrote. “[And] if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you. Simple as that. And no I don’t need to touch grass or whatever tf y’all suggest….” she went on, before praising those who have supported their relationship.
“@ everyone else that supports us, we love y’all so much,” Biles concluded, adding a hand heart emoji.
“Being fake mad about people y’all don’t know from a can of paint is weirdo behavior,” Owens added on his Instagram Stories.
The negative comments surrounding the Chicago Bears safety came after he did an interview on The Pivot podcast in December calling himself “the catch” in their relationship.
“I always say that the men are the catch,” he said, adding that he “was fighting” against his natural feeling of being “afraid to commit” before he and Biles officially started dating.
Someone pointed out that Simone’s touchiness on this is because Jonathan is the one complaining about it and it’s affecting their marriage. I think that’s exactly what’s happening – he’s “punishing” her because she’s more famous and she’s the one with a huge fanbase and he’s Mr. Simone Biles. I hate that Simone is basically bitching out her fans for this.
I heard that guy first time at that podcast, so my opinion of him is very very low. But, what good does that do to her? At this point, seeing her husband getting mocked consistently would make her feel bad while she is competing in Olympics. If she is in a bad marriage, that won’t make her see the light. She needs to figure it out herself. She has been through a lot, let the girl live her own life. She got everyone’s message after the podcast, no need to go to her page and talk sh*t about her husband, marriage.
Exactly, this won’t help her see the problem for what it is. Now if he divorces her because he clearly has a hard time handling his partner being more accomplished, she will blame her fans for driving him away.
I am not a fan of this guy but I don’t blame her. It’s one thing to think he’s shady but anyone that is DMing her about their opinion is crazy. That would irritate me too. She made her decision and married him, and as a fan folks have to just respect her choice. He made some stupid comments but as far as I know he’s been supportive of her career and she is happy.
This guys just needs to embrace it jeez. Wear a Mr. Simone Biles t-shirt with a smile on his face and call it a day. Can Mr. Serena Williams give him a call and some advice?
The difference is that Alexis Ohanian is very accomplished on his own right, just not famous or g.o.a.t. Same with Travis Kelce. He is already building a new career on his current success. I think Owens can already see the limits he can reach as an athlete and doesn’t have the brains to figure out how to move on to other options. It’s sad, but doesn’t excuse his comments. I agree with everyone else who think he is going to divorce her and find a partner who let’s her be the star of the relationship.
Grown man with fragile ego demands wife defend him from “haters”. Yea this marriage is not gonna last. He’s a loser.
This is just sad that she thinks she deserves this kind of man. I feel sorry for her having to deal with someone she loves who has such terrible insecurity that he takes it out on her.
If he really supports her, he would have spoken out publicly and taken back his comments. He would have explained if it was a joke and that he really supports her and doesn’t mind being “Mr. Simone Biles” to her fans. They’re not his fans. They are HER fans so of course he’s Mr Simone Biles.
I’ve followed her for a long time, it’s always about him, it’s kinda cringe to an old person like me. Id be embarrassed to fawn all over a man and it being so one sided. She appears to seem to want to stroke his ego constantly. Her choice. He’s very fragile but she strokes him on social non stop. So ick. And wow he didn’t know who she was and she was after him? Honestly, that sounds true.
Remember she is used to the abusive treatment of USA gymnastics and the Karolyis. Fawning is probably normal to her. That plus social media parasocial relationships–only she knows her relationship so she should shut the noise out. If the warnings are legit (as they could very well be–he wouldn’t be the 1st man to be intimidated by a more successful partner and try to diminish her to feed his fragile ego), she will come to see it in time–he won’t give her a choice otherwise.
Fragile masculinity at work.
He isn’t a catch sooner or later she will discover that.
I hope she won’t try to stick it out just to prove people wrong.
It’s really too bad they’re letting trolls affect their marriage. Social media strikes again.
Well, if her fans are the ones who won’t let this go, who else is she going to bitch at? And I’ve been over this before, but this is criticism of Simone. It’s criticizing her for her choice of husband, it’s telling her that her personal experience isn’t the real one and that the outside world knows better, and it’s telling her how to run her own life – that she shouldn’t move on, but instead relive a stupid moment over and over.
Yeah, people shouldn’t feel entitled to tell her how to feel.
This makes me sad. His comments in the interview were all about diminishing her and making her small. Hopefully she’ll see it soon and not have kids with this fragile manchild…
I feel bad for her. Alexis Ohanian used to love that people called him Mr. Serena Williams. Simone’s husband has a fragile ego and he’s taking it out on her.
I am a huge fan and Simone’s performance this weekend was spectacular. And it was nice seeing him standing up and cheering for her. So it’s a shame that instead of celebrating her performance, she’s still defending her husband/his comments and letting negative comments get in her head. They both need to let this go and learn from it. Perhaps they should limit their time on social media. Blocking, moderating, or turning off comments are good moves if she/they don’t want to hear people’s negative opinions.
I really wish they would both take a social media break for the sake of their mental health, their marriage and her performance at the Olympics. (She will be given a spot on the team – even if she falls 12 times at the US trials. No one is denying the GOAT.) What he said was really dumb but it has been litigated and re-litigated at this point, and I’m not sure if it’s fair of us to judge their entire marriage off of one idiotic comment from a guy who clearly wasn’t ready for prime time. Her “fans” are not being helpful by continuing to troll her about the state of her marriage. Long term, they are both going to have to figure out if he can handle and celebrate being married to someone who will always publicly outshine him but I don’t know if they really need to figure that out today.