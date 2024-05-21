TMZ: Britney Spears ‘is in increasing danger of hurting herself or others’

Multiple things can be and are true all at once when it comes to Britney Spears. Jamie Spears was financially and emotionally abusive as Britney’s conservator. Britney has every right to make medical decisions for herself. The conservatorship was poorly managed and it functioned as a slush fund for Jamie and all sorts of terrible people. It was right that the conservatorship ended. But it’s also true that Britney has not been doing well post-conservatorship. Her marriage to Sam Asghari crashed and burned because Britney is not well. She’s once again surrounding herself with users and abusers. And so I understand why there’s a conversation about “Britney needs another conservatorship.” But I find it so suspicious that TMZ is leading the charge.
Britney Spears is in increasing danger of hurting herself or others, or even worse … so say numerous people in and around her life, and they are scared for her and believe the only path for long-term survival is another conservatorship.
Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Britney’s mental health has been in a tailspin since the conservatorship ended. They say she often is not taking the meds that stabilize her, and she is drinking and using various drugs which is especially dangerous, because she has substance abuse problems that sent her to rehab multiple times.
We’re told Britney has radical mood swings and often goes into rages that end in physical violence. There are times we’re told it’s impossible to communicate with her because she can’t engage in rational conversation.
What’s even more problematic … we’re told her current boyfriend, Paul Soliz, a felon, is running her household, and her life. TMZ broke the story, earlier this month Britney and Soliz got into a physical fight after a night of drinking at the Chateau Marmont hotel on the Sunset Strip where she ended up half-naked in the hallway, screaming at people. An ambulance was called after Britney hurt her ankle, and badly. They also got into a fight in a Vegas hotel room that caused so much damage, Britney paid the hotel thousands of dollars for repairs.
The sources with whom we have spoken all say … it was a huge mistake to end the conservatorship, though they add her dad, Jamie Spears, was no longer the right person to run the show, mostly because she came to intensely dislike him.
It should be noted, after more than 2 years of post-conservatorship allegations against Jamie for various alleged financial misdeeds, Britney and her dad settled — Britney did not get a cent from Jamie and ended up paying her lawyer millions in attorney’s fees and she also paid Jamie’s $2 million attorney’s bill. In short, her legal fight was a bust, and people around her fear the legal bills and her wild spending are putting her on a path to going broke.
Every source we’ve spoken with says … if things continue the way they have been going, Britney is in grave danger.
There’s more at TMZ, including a weird tangent about how Britney’s bedroom wasn’t really bugged and something about the “bugging” claims were why the conservatorship ended. Which is incorrect, but I’m just going from memory – I’m pretty sure the conservatorship ended because Britney was finally able to hire her own lawyer and advocate for herself in court, and the dominos fell from there. It feels like there should be a happy-medium between “Britney needs to be put in a conservatorship” versus “Britney is free to do drugs with her felon boyfriend.”
Photos courtesy of Britney’s Instagram.
I saw her foot/ankle on her insta,it did not look good,she claimed she was going to heal it her way.
I think she is afraid to go to a hospital to get help for her ankle because she thinks they would see her weird behavior and put her on a 72 hour psychiatric hold.
She is probably afraid of the doctors since she was abused by them during her conservatorship.
Gee I wonder why that is? Maybe because it’s happened to her multiple times and she was held against her will?????
@Cee
That’s totally true, she is traumatized! But also she needs medical attention. And also, she doesn’t seem to be stable so it’s not a conspiracy that a hospital might put her on a hold- she likely needs it.
TMZ are professional A-holes. Rupert Murdoch owns them. they do sometimes get things right (such as their original reporting on the NYC car chase/attack on the Sussexes) but in general whatever they say is sus. I wouldn’t trust them to water my plants.
They need to leave Britney alone. She is an adult and is free to make her own healthcare and financial decisions. If making stupid was grounds for a conservatorship, half the nation would be in one.
Yes she needs some kind of something to make sure she is ok and to help her not spend all her money really quickly. She needs therapy and she needs to take her meds. I doubt they can put her back into a conservatorship but she needs something because she is on a downward spiral. I know she has trust issues but she is hanging with people who are not there for her but what they can get from her. She needs help.
It’s her right to spend all of her money is she chooses to do so. And if she does, she can always earn more since she has tens of millions of fans who will buy her music and merch.
Might be a bit hard to earn more because she doesn’t want to make any new music or go out and tour the old music. I get you think she doesn’t need help but if you look at what she has been doing logically you might see that she is in a downward spiral. Yes she is an adult who can now do what she wants but the problem is she isn’t acting like an adult. She has trauma that needs tending to.
Britney is acting like an adult even if you don’t agree with her choices. No one is going to successfully force Britney to deal with her trauma. Either she’ll make that decision on her own, or she won’t, but it’s still her choice.
Of course no one will force her to get help. It’s just very hard watching someone spiral downward when help is what they need but are traumatized about getting help because all that happened during the conservatorship. It’s sad to see the people who she is hanging with are there for themselves and not there for her. I hope that she will find someone who she can really trust to help her but because she has trust issues I don’t see that happening.
@Megan- Seriously??? I mean her fans need to stop living in delusion that she’s okay. She’s NOT okay and she needs help. No, she’s not going to just make new music, she can’t work. I’m so over this, she’s going to be enabled by her deluded fans into the poor house or into a sanitarium. Do you think she’s going to even understand when she runs out of money? Or she can function without money? She’s been rich almost her entire life. The romanticism wrapped up around this poor woman publicly and privately falling apart is sickening.
I thought TMZ was just an extended mouthpiece of her former business manager Lou Taylor. And maybe she is feeding them this to build a case for another conservatorship. Hence locking up the Golden Goose to get more eggs out of her.
Why hasn’t Brit and her legal team gone after that evil woman – she’s the one that has most of Brits money as didn’t Jamie launder it through her companies?? Lou Taylor owns the Spears family and has done for years – Jamie did what she told him to.
TMZ is sketchy but it doesn’t really matter who’s saying what we all know to be true: Brit needs help. Whatever TMZ’s angle is here, that is still the unvarnished truth–she is spiraling and it’s alarming to watch. It kills me that no one in her life cares enough to protect her in this vulnerable state. All the scumbags are coming out of the woodwork to exploit and take advantage smdh…
Speaking from experience… Unfortunately, sometimes it’s not a matter of having people who care about you or not. When you’re manic, you don’t listen to anyone who wants to bring you down off the high and it just runs it course or you get 5150d.
She needs help from someone who can’t make a dime off of helping her.
Her father took advantage of her. Her mother did. Her sister did. Shit, even the doctors did and didn’t listen to her. But at this point, everyone knows she has mental health issues. And I wish that people stop acting like we should ignore it. I hope she can trust someone enough to get some help.
This exactly – she could use someone helping her, but someone who can’t take advantage, steal from her, force her to work, etc.
They’re going to hound her to death & then say “we told you”
Leave this woman alone. She’s done enough, been through enough.
She deserves to post what content she wants, when she wants.
If anything will be her downfall, its tmz constantly degrading this traumatized woman.
She may not be on a good trajectory, but she is an adult. When men like Johnny Depp or Kanye West or Robert Downey Jr -or a hundred others – go into a spiral nobody starts saying they need to be “managed” or put into a conservatorship. Why is she always infantilized? She is making her own choices. Maybe she is an addict, maybe she has mental health issues. She is an adult and has to face her own demons. She can reach out for help when she is ready, just like millions of other people.
I agree with your comment, look at Lindsay Lohan no one thought she’d make 30 yet she did manage to do so and turn her life around – Brittany’s issues are larger and more concerning, but it is her life to mess up. Let’s face it if she didn’t have money people want their hands on, no one would care – there are literally thousands of people in her exact mental state. I do fear she will get seriously hurt or someone else will (especially when she drives) and that will be the real tragedy. If she was treated with kindness and understanding before she might not have such a fear of reaching out to get help now.
This makes me so angry. Adults are allowed to be unwell, to have problems, to abuse substances etc without losing their liberty. If they commit crimes, there is a system in place to punish those offenses.
She might go broke? It’s her money. Other people have certainly used enough of it.
A conservatorship is an extreme situation meant for people who *genuinely* cannot care for themselves. It is not something to be slapped on someone who is just having troubles with a boyfriend or making some bad decisions in her personal life regarding a sprained (?) ankle. It is not meant for the personal enrichment of the conservator. It is not meant for public consumption on a tabloid website. Britney is troubled, and has been through hell, but it doesn’t follow she cannot be allowed to handle her own life. Frankly, Paul Solis seems like the problem here. TMZ is a terrible, misogynistic publication that shouldn’t be taken seriously. They just want clicks.
I am still waiting for TMZ demanding conservatorship for other famous people who do drugs, gamble most of their money away. Britney’s case really confused a lot of people about the conservatorship, it seems. You don’t lose your freedom just because. It is why Britney’s father paid doctors to lie that Britney has dementia. It exists for this kind of extreme cases. TMZ is probably still getting paid by the leeches who are upset their golden goose escaped.
No, I’m sorry BUT NO. She was held against her will for over a decade so her family could drain her financially and work her like a slave. They took her children from her and then used them against her. She will forver have trust issues regarding people, health workers and even the police. No one had her back, no one advocated for her. So if she wants to dance in her underwear, do drugs, spend her money, etc then let her. MEN ARE LEFT ALONE AFTER SHOWCASING WORSE BEHAVIOUR. These shit outlets like TMZ are still milking her dry while standing up for criminals and womenbeaters like Sean Combs. Have they demanded Kanye be under conservatorship? Then why should Britney?
Fuck NO.
I feel compelled to say this as a therapist. I don’t know the US laws like I know the Canadian laws, but I do know that the only person who can decide if Britney, or anyone else, is a danger to themselves or others is the treating Clinician. Not TMZ. Not Twitter. Not any of us. Safety is absolutely paramount, but how many male artists are out there using drugs, with felons ? When this happens, does the world leap to think we should all get a say about whether or not they should be placed under a conservatorship? In Canada, capacity is assessed on each individual situation and not a catch all thing. For example, someone may be declared incapable of consenting to psychiatric treatment, but still capable of managing their finances. I’m not naive that the way in which any society decides how to enhance safety is an ongoing and complex debatable issue, but while we stay in this important conversation, I think it is crucial we refrain from reinforcing armchair diagnoses from the likes of TMZ and do what we can to centre the narratives of evidenced based researchers particularly Black, Indigenous and people of colour as well as women, and the LGBTQ2S+ community. I strongly recommend Minaa B, Dr Judith Thompson