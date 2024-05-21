Carolyn Bessette dumped JFK Jr. because he wouldn’t introduce her to his mom?

There really is a lowkey industry with nostalgia for JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. This summer will be the 25th anniversary of their deaths, and Elizabeth Beller has written a new book about them, Once Upon A Time: The Captivating Life of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. There are already tons of books about them, plus Instagram accounts devoted to Carolyn’s fashion and tons of articles about what this glamorous couple was “really” like. I think their marriage always captured people’s imaginations because Carolyn really was just a normal person – she wasn’t an Oscar-winning actress or a heart surgeon or an heiress. She just had a job in fashion and she lived and loved in New York, and “America’s prince” married her. Well, People continues to publish quotes from Beller and excerpts from her book. I already covered some of this last week, but here are some new pieces:
Carolyn was upset that John never introduced her to Jackie Kennedy: Bessette-Kennedy and John began dating, on and off, in the early ’90s. For some of that time, John was still seen publicly with girlfriend Daryl Hannah, with whom he broke up in 1994. Bessette-Kennedy wasn’t pleased about the overlap, nor about the fact that she was not able to meet the former First Lady. “Carolyn became increasingly irked that he wouldn’t introduce her to his mother,” writes author Elizabeth Beller. “‘I took him to meet my mom,’ Carolyn told a friend.”
At the time, John was focused on launching his magazine George: “I think it was hard for him to take anything other than his work too seriously at that moment,” Beller says. “If Carolyn met Jackie, I think he knew that that would sort of become a life of its own. And maybe he wasn’t quite ready for that. I know that he did regret it. That’s one of the things that he said to several friends, one of his main regrets was not introducing the two of them.”
Carolyn dumped John a few times because he wouldn’t introduce her to Jackie: “The on, off-ness of their relationship between ’92 and ’94, partially, was sometimes off because [Bessette-Kennedy] would break up with him over the fact that he wasn’t introducing her to Jackie,” Beller says. “[She was] thinking, ‘This can’t be serious if he’s not really introducing me to his mother.’ Carolyn wasn’t going to put up with anything like that. One has to protect oneself.”
Carolyn wasn’t much of a cook: “She had one recipe… and it was how to make a roast chicken, and otherwise they would order out,” Beller tells PEOPLE. “It was often Kentucky Fried Chicken when they would order out.” Carolyn’s small culinary repertoire was not for a lack of trying, Beller explains. She reveals in the book that the fashion icon once wanted to reach out to Martha Stewart for cooking tips. The Los Angeles Times reported in 1996 that she did in fact call on Stewart for culinary and decorating advice.
The fact that Carolyn wasn’t much of a cook isn’t surprising – she was a fashion girl in New York in the ‘90s. Some people would say that her diet probably consisted of alcohol, cigarettes and cocaine. What I don’t believe is that she was a regular at KFC! Please, with all of the restaurants and delis in New York? No.
As for the thing about Carolyn never meeting Jackie… I remember people made a big deal about that at the time, especially when John proposed to Carolyn soon after Jackie’s death. Like… he did that on purpose. Probably because he thought they wouldn’t have gotten along. And he was probably right?
Jackie didn’t like anyone he dated, primarily as they were mostly actresses / models – I read somewhere she wanted him to marry a society girl who came from the right family etc… as he wanted him to follow his father into politics thou not sure how true that was. He hated politics and wanted to be an actor.
I mean … if you are in a serious relationship, you explain to that person why you aren’t introducing them to your family. “My mother has been deeply unkind to my girlfriends in the past and has said things that hurt them deeply. I don’t want to lose you and you meeting her won’t be the ideal MiL meeting you hope it will be. She will try to make us break up. Please don’t make me have to worry about losing you to her efforts”
Like. Communicate that.
For me- my family is completely toxic, a hotbed of conspiracy theories and maga loving self obsessed a holes.
I would just say – this is who my family is. This is why you won’t be meeting them. I haven’t seen or spoken to them since X time. If you feel that all families deserve forgiveness and a place in your life, go ahead and call them. But my lived experiences not being enough for you to support my decision about my family is a deal breaker and we would be done. I won’t be changing my mind on this so if it doesn’t sit well with you- there’s the door.
It sounds like Jackie was extremely controlling and John was trying to break away from that. He just did it in the wrong ways.
I believe the KFC story because Carole Radziwill wrote how they would eat Spagethios cold right of the can or go to Wendy’s. Jfk Jr treated her so inexcusably bad though, once ushering her out through the back door of a restaurant when he realized Jackie was there!
I remember reading that, too– & it was during their stay in DC while Carole’s husband was undergoing cancer treatment. PopTarts may have been on the morning menu.
Carole also wrote of Anthony taking her to meet his famous aunt for dinner – at her 1040 Fifth Ave apt, no less – “Oh, you must be cold” Jackie answering the door on that frigid evening. It no doubt frustrated Carolyn that her close friend was introduced, but John held back. And that may have been because Caroline was also not enthusiastic about John’s choice. At the Schlossberg apartment for another occasion w/ Anthony, when Carole suggested the on/off couple might get back together & eventually marry she wrote the room got frosty real quick.
Formal and informal aristocracies don’t take kindly to outsiders, then and now.
I dont go to KFC anymore, but in the 90s as a pre-teen/teen, it was the thing in NY! Does anyone remember those tiny chicken sandwiches with mayo they used to have? They were the BEST!
She was famously quoted as telling him ” We had to wait for your Mom to die before we got married, we’ll wait for mine to die before we divorce.” I’m thinking that being married to him was probably really hard, press interruption and the burden of that name.
Yea he probably knew it wouldn’t go well. I had a friend in a similar situation, and when she finally met the mother – *whew* it was clear her partner was trying to protect her and him both.
I mean if I was dating someone for a few years and they made it a thing not to introduce me to their mom, I’d be annoyed. I get that it was Jackie but I’d be thinking that the relationship wasn’t that serious.
Same. If a man (presuming that they are not estranged) doesn’t let me meet his family and friends (this includes his mother) after a couple of years, then that is a major red flag. If they have no relationship, then that’s different, but something wasn’t right.
everyone who crushed on him seems to have dodged a bullet
someone I know was a waitress who waited on him and a girl who he took to a public restaurant to break up and it was a small place and everyone heard the whole thing
God she was beautiful. Like Princess-Diana-level beautiful. Like a statue instead of a person.
I mean she wasn’t some poor shop girl that grabbed the brass ring. She came from a wealthy Connecticut family. Her stepdad was a surgeon. She had all the bells and whistles for someone like John to want to marry. Intelligence, grace, style, beauty, and an electric personality. This woman had it all.
To be fair, while they met in 1992, they didn’t start dating until 1994. The year Jackie died. And she died from cancer she was probably in too frail of health to entertain anyone. And we know how private she was.
IIRC, it was early Feb in ’94 when I heard on one of those network morning shows that she had been diagnosed. Her health declined rapidly, she died May 19th. [can’t believe it’s been 30yrs now]
Carolyn wasn’t a model or an actress. She had an actual job and came from a respectable family. I don’t know why Jackie would object. I mean, she married Ari Onassis. Now that’s objectionable.
And lets not forget, Jackie stole Aristotole Onassis from her sister Lee!
I mean Jackie had no problem getting in the mud for the money. It’s not like she could look down on Carolyn for any reason. I suspect, a part of why John fell in love with Carolyn is a personality similiarity to his Mother.
Just to be clear, models and actresses have jobs too but not the kind Jackie would find acceptable. Carolyn’s job seems less objectionable.
Jackie was a very complicated woman, to say the least. Highly intelligent and well read, she could be a narrow minded snob. But I have always sympathized with her because I know she had PTSD after the assassination. Who wouldn’t? Still, she never really understood that her son was not blessed with the great gifts her husband had and kept trying to remake him in his father’s image.
Part of the reason Jackie married Ari was to get her kids out of the country and to protect them. Bobby’s assassination really threw her for a loop according to various accounts. I think her quote was something like “if they’re killing kennedys, mine are sitting ducks”. It wasn’t as simple as “getting in the mud for money.”
Jackie was a pretty complication woman and I think Brassy Rebel was right about the PTSD. She was the one who pushed the Camelot narrative and probably wanted to see JFK Jr continue that.
Co-sign w/ Becks1. My POV is that Ari liked collecting notable women & stringing them along — as he did w/ Lee & Maria Callas for all those years. He probably thought the Kennedy family influence would nix any potential of coupling w/ the family’s tragic widow.
But then Bobby was assassinated. ’68 was a politically turbulent year which probably created a shift in both their camps. It no doubt puffed him up to know that his wealth & offer of protection was enough to have Jackie buck that powerful family’s objections. I think Ted was the only one who attended the Greek wedding. The rest of the compound was said to be appalled.
Listen, I rarely eat KFC but when I did babee…it hit the spot. I bought this book and am reading it right now. The narrative around her was steeped in misogyny and I think it’s important to have a book that centers Carolyn.
I sense the author is expanding the junk food anecdotes to give the reader some junk food gossip sourced via that old game of telephone. NGL, it *does* sound like the perfect book to read while noshing on some KFC … followed by a roll of raw cookie dough.
I think John had a much more serious learning disability than we ever knew. He was always trying to cope and be the son his mother always wanted and the brother his sister always wanted. But he never could measure up. When he crashed the plane, he was in a very bad place. Both his magazine and his marriage were failing and he was arrogant enough to be amazed by this, despite his many challenges because of his disability. He actually told the instructor who offered to fly with him, “I want to do this alone.” He was in no condition (physical or mental) to fly that night on top of his lack of instrument certification. But he was trying to prove something. All he proved was that he could not overcome his limitations despite his name and privilege. And he killed three people, including himself, in the process.
I am an only child and so was my father. My father has called all my boyfriends losers (mostly due to their lack of wealth or accomplishments) and only liked the last one “a bit”. I have a trust fund that will continue once my parents are deceased. He is a New Yorker but has become more of a Trump supporter as he ages and is able to look past some of the things he says and says he needs to learn to shut his mouth. He also hangs out with lower middle class Republicans, but has much higher expectations for me given I am educated, a Democrat, move in educated circles etc. I doubt I would introduce someone to my father at this point unless we were close to being engaged and I am 43! If Jackie was like my dad, I don’t blame JFK Jr from introducing her.
So much conjecture from people who likely never knew either of them. Caroline Kennedy will never talk, Carolyn Bessette’s family never will either and I don’t know, I get the fascination but also people still trying to make a buck off of it?
But…my JFK, Jr. story. He spoke at a family member’s college graduation the summer he passed; may have been his last public speech. Because my relative was on the planning committee we got to go to the reception to meet him. 1-in person holy heck was he good looking! 2-he was also very personable, approachable and friendly. 3-the other speaker was Carl Bernstein and surprisingly JFK Jr was better, more relevant in his remarks and just seemed to be happy to be there.
Isn’t it always better to find out what people who were actually close to them thought? I recommend again to watch The Lost Wedding Tapes (free on you tube) – a documentary about JFK jr’s best friends reminiscing about their secret wedding. They talk to his actual close friends and colleagues and people who were involved in the wedding etc. His closest friends seemed to respect and admire Carolyn a lot – all spoke highly of her. Some of the journalists consulted towards end of the documentary mention how she was purposely cast into the role of villainess in the relationship because it played into expected social standards of misogyny. I’m sure she wasn’t perfect but she WAS very interesting. Very stylish people are mesmerizing, it’s an art form. Their deaths remain a sad loss for the world.