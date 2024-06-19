Justin Timberlake refused a breathalyzer & the arresting officer didn’t recognize him

Justin Timberlake was apparently arrested on Monday night for driving while intoxicated. As of Tuesday morning, he was still in jail – likely sobering up – but he was released/bailed out by Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor, New York. It took a minute for the tabloid sites and New York media to call their law enforcement sources, but they had an abundance of tea by Tuesday afternoon as well. Obviously, the New York Post has been leading the charge. The NYP LOVES when celebrities commit crimes in New York. According to their sources, JT refused to take a breathalyzer, and the arresting officer didn’t even recognize Justin’s washed up ass.
Justin Timberlake refused to take a breathalyzer test when police pulled him over in Sag Harbor, NY, prior to his DWI arrest early Tuesday. Sources tell Page Six that the “Selfish” singer was at the American Hotel “with a bunch of friends” Monday night and “there were cops stationed outside where he was having dinner.”
After Timberlake left, we’re told the cops “pulled out and they pulled him over for a traffic violation.”
“His friends were telling the police, ‘Let him go, let him go,’” one insider tells us.
Sources say the pop star took a field sobriety test but “refused” a breathalyzer test. We’re also told that the cop who pulled Timberlake over “was so young that he didn’t even know” who the 10-time Grammy winner was. “He didn’t recognize him or his name,” our insider says.
A second source adds, “Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’”
Timberlake, 43, was taken into custody shortly after midnight and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations: not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in a proper lane of travel.
His attorney, prominent Hamptons lawyer Eddie Burke Jr., did not elaborate on the specifics of his client’s arrest when reached for comment.
“He was a gentleman,” the second source tells Page Six. “He didn’t show any entitlement at all. He did refuse the tests, but that is his right.”
Ironically, the American Hotel is located directly across the street from the office of Burke Jr., who has previously repped clients such as Lizzie Grubman and Matt Lauer. The “SexyBack” singer was arraigned and released from custody on his own recognizance Tuesday morning. His license will be suspended in New York, but we’re told he has an out-of-state license.
Out of state license… that’s what I don’t understand. Why was Justin even in Sag Harbor? I think he has a place in Manhattan (or he did at some point) and he and Jessica have a place in Colorado and maybe LA. Do they own property in the Hamptons or somewhere in Long Island? Why was out there? Another question I have – clearly, if the cops were waiting outside the bar, they’re used to rowdy, drunk rich folks driving drunk out of the parking lot. Why did Justin not stop at the sign and why was he incapable of driving in the correct lane? He must have been sh-tfaced, just my guess. As for the cop failing to recognize him… lmao.
They also got a photo of Justin in handcuffs, and his mugshot was released too. Ten bucks says he announces a rehab stay by the end of the month. He should welcome it – Page Six is also running a story about how “everyone knows” that he’s had a drinking problem for years. His face tells the tale, as I said yesterday. A music insider told Page Six: “It’s not a secret. Everyone knows. He has a real drinking problem, a lot of weed — but a major alcohol problem, and he’s been hiding and masking it for years.” I hope this is a wakeup call. I’m being genuine – he should go to rehab and try to live a sober life.
Happy Juneteenth Eve. pic.twitter.com/sRelCm5E2x
— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) June 18, 2024
who are these entitled man babies trying to tell a cop to let him go for endangering people? I assume they are of the same complexion.
My latest rabbit hole on YouTube is body camera cop videos of drunk people. They run the complexion gamut and the ones who make it to video are *unbelievably* obnoxious.
You and me both, I love those videos. And I’m loving that his music didn’t really carry onto the next generation too.
Ugh can those man babies be held as accomplices, or as obstructing justice or something?
If the cops had let him go, what do they think would have happened? Jay would have gotten back in his car and continued to drive drunk. That’s what they were championing.
If you know your friend is drunk, don’t let him drive. And sure as hell don’t defend him or try to get him to be allowed to continue to drive drunk.
I have seen several comments saying he wa also caught with coke,molly and truvada drugs. I am not sure if this is true as TMZ would surely have reported it.
I think, the info came from a fake twitter account with a blue check (Thanks, Space Karen). Nothing released by paps or officially about that.
That from Poo Crave instead of Pop Crave.
Thought that was a joke. If the Truvada is true..interesting
That is false. It came from a satirical site – Poo Crave. It’s not true.
I don’t drink and drive, but I’ve been told that one should never submit to a breathalyzer, no matter what. Always ask for a lawyer and wait for legal representation to say anything, no matter how innocent you are.
Never refuse in NY unless you’ve caused an accident that killed somebody. It’s an immediate year long suspension of your license—on top of whatever other penalties you incurred. Not sure about other states but please know that refusal is an automatic license suspension. My SO is a criminal defense attorney in NY and his advice is just to blow. You’re going to get in trouble anyway so save yourself some aggravation and blow. Also, you’re not entitled to legal counsel during the traffic stop, so demanding an attorney isn’t a right (then) and will just make the situation worse for you if you’re demanding things that aren’t entitled to you.
I defer to my American colleagues for the law in the US, but I can tell you that in Canada, it is a crime to refuse a breathalyzer or to refuse screening device. It carries the same penalty as driving over the legal limit or driving while impaired by alcohol. It’s a separate crime. You have the right to speak to counsel before you blow in a breathalyzer, but counsel, barring exceptional circumstances will virtually always give you the advice to blow.
The drinking would explain why he lost his looks. Plus don’t he and wife live in Wyoming?
Yeah, he used to be cute back in the day. I know he’s gotten older as well, but he also has that bloated face alcoholic look. He really should go to rehab. Doesn’t he have two young sons?
Big Sky, MT
I will never forgive this man for ruining Janet Jackson’s career; and I’ve prayed for karma to come get his arse for so many years. If this is some of that karma, I’m grad. That’s all I have for Timbersnake.
I think jessica is in ny filming?
This is going to ruin the world tour? 😂
Didn’t he cancel some dates of his next tour because the sales weren’t going that well ?
The happy Juneteenth cracked me up. Just desserts. I I hope Janet Jackson has a laugh. And Britney for good measure
How is Britney doing these days? I wish we covered her more on here. Will always have a soft spot for that girl.
I think that’s exactly why coverage of her is kept minimal. She endured the absolute worst on the gossip blogs coverage for years. The best thing we can do is leave her alone.
Janet is too classy to get joy out of it, but I am not so I will get joy out of it on her behalf.
Me neither! Cackle cackle! Happy Juneteenth to Mr “I’m going to appropriate blackness”.
I saw that mugshot and cackled. I hope this knocks him down a few pegs more, there’s no excuse for driving drunk and high. What an entitled ass.
That door…the policeman is holding open a door with the opposite message on it and a handcuffed JT is walking out. Brilliant!
I wonder what that young policeman did to his ego by neither recognizing JT nor realizing what he does for a living.
Someone yesterday mentioned that JT is friends with Jimmy Fallon who lives around there. Maybe that’s why he was in the Hamptons?
I can’t resist: Former girlfriends are believed to find JT’s drunk driving “Nasty” and “Toxic.” A former collaborator suggested “Rehab.” Will his wife bid the former boyband member “Bye, bye, bye?”
I saw the handcuff picture and immediately clocked the muscle tension in his forearms-he was MAD! 🤭 Couldn’t have happened to a more deserving person.
“What tour?” 😂
World tour has morphed to the apology tour. He’ll probably take a page from Hugh Grant and go cutesy and apologetic on various evening talk shows with apologies to his wife (without naming her).
I repeat what I wrote yesterday: somebody tipped the police off because he was drunk/high before he left the bar.
Not sure how it is in the US, but if you refuse to blow in Canada, absent a major screw-up by the police (which is entirely possible), you’re cooked.
With his personality, he may have thought that he was mostly high, so they couldn’t catch him for the alcohol. In Canada, you’re impaired or not, and they will go after you whether it’s drugs or alcohol.
If he blew through a stop sign, the cops wouldn’t need a tip-off. I’m sure they stake out roads around the bar-filled areas regularly as I know the police in my area do.
It depends on the which of the 50 states of the USA you are in – Some, you have the right to refuse, but will automatically lose your license for a period of time, others they will force you to do it by law or a blood test. If you cause an accident involving others , I’m pretty sure everywhere will force you to draw blood if you refuse the breathalyzer or are not able to do it.
Thanks for the clarification. We have *one* federal criminal law here. We manage to get by with no blathering on about “province’s rights”, and you know the law no matter where you live or where you are when you get arrested.
I don’t know if they can force you to draw blood (it’s your body)
You’re always supposed to refuse the breathalyzer because they’re rarely calibrated properly and you’re cooked if you blow and it’s over, which often happens because they’re not maintained.
If they’re going to use breathalyzers they should be forced to maintain them properly and log it, and not falsify it, etc.
The whole blood test thing is a nightmare too, for a lot of different reasons I won’t get into now.
Bottom line though, people should NOT be drunk driving. Or tipsy driving, period. And if you’re not going to refuse the breathalyzer, and you’ve had a drink within an hour, don’t drive because you could end up as being reported as blowing over the limit even when you’re not impaired, if the device is just even slightly off. Making the BAL so low was meant to discourage people from drinking and driving, but it’s actually created a scenario where 1/2 to 1 drink within an hour over dinner could put you in real danger of being “legally” over the limit. Not drunk, not impaired, but “legally” over the limit. Throw in a breathalyzer that’s even slightly off and you could really be screwed.
@anon Not trying to be a Dinkus, but we tend to have officers who are much better trained here. For example, the standard is that the breathalyzer is calibrated before every shift. I’m not suggesting that mistakes aren’t made, but our whole system of policing and especially police training is more rigorous than is usually found in the US. Most lawyers here give the advice that their client should take the breathalyzer because it’s easier to get an impaired charge tossed than it is to get a refusal tossed.
Here the breathalyzer is only a screening tool; the results are never used to prove precise level of impairment. If they want to know the exact BAC, then there is a different machine for that. Refusal of either is an offence, I believe.
@Anon They can force blood draws in some states, but it requires a warrant signed by a judge. They have “no refusal” weekends in Texas (usually big drinking holidays/events like 4th of July or the Super Bowl) where they’ve got judges on stand-by just waiting to sign warrants so they can immediately draw blood.
Gentleman my ass, release the tape, I wanna see how his friends were trying to convince the cop to let his drunk ass go. I would be surprised he did this the first time and got caught. He probably got away with driving drunk multiple times, so it didn’t look like a big deal this time to him. When you live your younger, most popular years being a menace, it will eventually catch up with you.
I saw a past video of him from some award show, telling someone (people assumed Britney) to stop drinking. Watch that video yourself now, asshole.
I guess we’re supposed to give points now if a celebrity doesn’t make a scene when arrested. But it sounds like his dudes were.
I LOL’ed at the “He was a gentleman” part, too. A GENTLEMAN WHO DRINKS AND DRIVES!
I will never understand why some rich ppl refuse to rent car services or hire drivers when they know they’re going out drinking. Have these people never heard of “designated drivers”? One of the reports said that his friends asked the officer to give JT a break. Seriously? I hope the officer asked that friend why he didn’t take his keys or call a taxi for him. Hopefully cops arresting celebs for DWI and it being splashed across the media will wake these celebs up.
Every time the media refers to JT as the ” Sexyback” singer, I think of the late great Prince who said when asked about the song – “Sexy never left” and can’t help but laugh. Among his other many talents, Prince was also the king of shade 😂.
Thanks for the reminder of this taste of fabulous Prince shade. HE was the king, wasn’t he? So missed.
Meanwhile this jackass is a marginally talented manbaby who is comfortable with endangering everyone else by driving impaired. Zero sympathy or goodwill for this kind of nonsense.
I wouldn’t have recognized him either. And I’m not young. Just never paid attention.
Entitled jackass…I wonder if this will trigger Jessica dumping him?
That would be like nailing Al Capone on tax evasion.
I’m mean she stayed with him after he cheated on her multiple times and dunking on her and wedding photos so ..
Remember their wedding photo on the cover of People magazine? He leaps in the air while she sits crouched down in her pink wedding dress? Who does a narcissistic flex in their wedding photo, of all things? 🤮
She will never, ever dump or leave him. The same way Behati will never leave Adam Levine. Or Beyonce singing about ‘Becky with the good hair’.
They have no intention of joining the first wives club and losing their social status and power through marriage, sadly. I wish they would though. It sends a bad message to women to just ‘put up with it’ to stay married. I don’t get it.
They’re free to do what they want (albeit discreetly), they stay in a hugely prominent couple that has the added bonus of the expectation that they may not be physically proximal for extended amounts of time, they keep the money, the marital assets, they don’t have to deal with splitting custody of kids…Jessica, Behati, Bey – they’re all in completely different situations than most people. Barring Diddy-like behavior behind closed doors, these are consenting adults who know what they’re doing. Not to mention that all three of the women you named are independently wealthy. They’re not worried about what message they’re sending because they aren’t an analog for anyone in the real world.
He’s an ass for driving while drinking and, if he has a problem with alcohol, I truly hope he gets the help he needs.
That said, I am laughing about the young officer not recognizing his name. That must have wounded JT’s overlarge ego.
I love the smell of Schadenfreude in the morning.
Oh, I thought that was Wagner I was hearing over the sound of the choppers …
(’cause I can’t drop a pic of Duvall)
I bet Alisha Wainwright has Stories.
🤣🤣🤣
Always love an Apocalypse Now reference. Also love your profile photo, @Kaye!
If only stealing from Black culture while being a colossal douche canoe were a crime, this poser would have been in handcuffs and perp walked long time ago.
“This is going to ruin the tour”
“What tour?”
“The world tour”
I’m dying. “Suspect was so drunk high he believed he was going on a world tour and the arrest would ruin said tour. Suspect was handcuffed and processed.”
The Happy Juneteenth post was absolute perfection. I hope Janet and Britney are having a great day. I love that the officer was too young to recognize him. To quote the old man from SpongeBob “I love the young people!”
Trying to be low key with the “do you know who I am?” And, no, the cop didn’t know who he was.
My absolute favorite part of this whole story Betty Rose!
People always plead with cops to let them off with a warning so I don’t think his friend’s actions were that unusual. As for not being recognized, it’s a good thing because there can be no accusations of preferential treatment. The officers did their job and JT was arrested.
Why would he expect to be recognized? Nobody knows all big celebrities. Especially when they are not where they are supposed to be.
And LOL at saying the officer was too young to recognize Justin. That implies he’s old folks music now. 😀
And nobody should be let go easily if they miss the stop sign or drive outside their lane. That’s a huge accident waiting to happen.
I would be embarrassed & ashamed. I wouldn’t want anybody to recognize me in such a situation.
Thank goodness JT didn’t kill an innocent bystander. I’m sure he’ll get a slap on the wrist. The world tour must go on, unfortunately.
I read that he was wasted and was drinking other people’s drinks. Someone came back from the bathroom and he’d taken their drink from their table. So he was that messy drunk. Based on his outfit alone, he’s clearly struggling with not being a super famous 25 year old anymore.
He was arrested for drunk driving as he should have been. His license was suspended in accordance with the law. Any rumors about his behavior at the restaurant or comments about his attire don’t add anything to the story.
Disagree.
@GS12 – Justin, that you? We need to talk about your choice of footwear.
Also, as this is a gossip site, rumors, snark, and wardrobe commentary 100% do add to this story!
What a stupid and dangerous thing to do. I’m glad he faced some consequences.
“His friends were telling the police, ‘Let him go, let him go,’” one insider tells us.”
So…were these “friends” in the car with him as he was driving under the influence? Or they pulled over and tried to intervene in his arrest because he’s famous? Or they are figments of his publicist’s imagination?
Somebody has been working hard behind the scenes, making it sound like the cops were “waiting” for him or that they targetted him somehow. These are the same sources that emphasize “traffic violation” and that he was a “gentleman” during the arrest, as opposed to the reality, which is that he selfishly endangered the lives of others.
So what if they were waiting? He still got himself into this mess by dangerous drunk driving. It wasn’t entrapment.
I was once at a concert and afterwards, around the corner from the parking lot, several police cars stood and stopped the cars. Were we targeted because the police knew they’ll catch a lot of drunk drivers like that? Yes. Was anyone famous? No. It’s just easy business for them, and it did make the roads slightly safer that night.
Some roads around the beach resort towns in the area used to set up traffic stops (not sure if they still do that), especially on the weekends during the summer. My friend and I had to go through one one night while heading home. We hadn’t been drinking so we weren’t worried. I remember being told that you shouldn’t do a u-turn when approaching one of those because they will *definitely* come after you and pull you over.
It’s not just “easy business.” It saves lives. When I lived in San Diego, a party town if ever there was one, police check points were a common site, coming from the beach towns or Gaslamp district on a weekend night. Once, I was pretty drunk on my birthday, my partner was driving completely sober. We ended up in a long line of cars at a police checkpoint. Cars kept trying to pull out of the line, and cops were there to pull them over immediately. By the time we got to the front, I was giggly and ridiculous. Totally paranoid I’d be in trouble for drinking (I was in my 30s but it was my first ever checkpoint stop), so I held my breath while my completely sober partner talked to the cop, and we were on our way. Nothing wrong at all with cops sitting in wait if it encourages people to plan ahead to not drive.
Did I read that right? He was at a HOTEL with friends? He couldn’t get a room at the hotel instead of driving? Wow.
The restaurant at the American Hotel is one of the oldest, most venerated, and most elegant, and expensive places to dine on Long Island, let alone the East End. (I was born and raised on Long Island; I don’t say ‘the Hamptons’.) I spend summers and weekends in Sag Harbor going on 25 years now. The American Hotel’s rooms are booked months in advance, especially in the summer, and its restaurant is one of the few places in the village that’s open past midnight. Having said that, it’s not a place people go to get wasted. How embarrassing.
Main Street is dead by 11pm in the summer. The police station is literally right behind the hotel. I’m sure the police know to hang out by the American Hotel to catch people who should not be driving themselves home.
Okay, so the Hamptons are part of Long Island, but not all of Long Island, right? Like, the Hamptons are a specific resort region, but locals would still call it Long Island, while the summer crowd calls them the Hamptons to sound elite? I’m obviously not from the east coast, but I’ve seen exactly one million shows/movies that take place in the fabled region.
Bettyrose: Yes, ‘the Hamptons’ are on the South Fork aka East End of Long Island. There’s West Hampton, East Hampton, and Southampton, and visitors / summer people started calling the area ‘the Hamptons’ about 25 – 30 years ago, when it started to become a status thing to go vacation out there. Because of the beaches on the ocean side. Throughout my childhood (the 80’s), the area was still very rural, lots of farm land. A quiet, quaint New Englandy area with lots of 19th century and early 20th century houses, and baymen’s fishing cottages. Now most of the farms have been replaced by McMansions and vineyards. The other villages on the South Fork, like Sag Harbor and Montauk, had a distinctly working class / industrial history, but they’ve become super expensive too – the overflow from East Hampton and Southampton. The locals call the area the East End or South Fork, People who live out there call the rest of Long Island (past the canal at Canoe Place) ‘Up Island’. But anyone from Long Island will tell people from elsewhere that they’re from Long Island, even before saying they’re from New York.
Thanks, Hillary! Honestly sounds like it was amazing in your childhood. My fantasy is to live on enough land to raise animals and grow vegetables but near a big city with museums and nightlife, eg the best of both worlds. In California, that life is barely even affordable for mere millionaires. Better be a tech or Hollywood mogul.
I’m bringing handcuffs back
YEAH
lol, I wish we could vote on comment of the week. This has my vote!
LOL! I wish I could upvote this, reddit style.
That’s the first decent photo of him I’ve seen (the mug).
I’d hardly call him washed up. Every popular music star — whatever the genre — has a commercial peak. Every person who’s big today will hit a point where they’re no longer considered relevant. Even Taylor Swift. Even Beyonce.
But culture ebbs and flows. You’re passé at one point and have a resurgence a few years later. Or you do whatever the heck you want and try new things after the commercial peak and don’t care about having hits. Like David Bowie.
The issue is pop stars can’t go 6-10 years without releasing an album and think they can just drop a new album and go on tour. Every other decade. And people will line up to sell tickets. Jennifer Lopez got hit with that hard truth too.
Taylor and Beyonce are constantly working at their craft to release music. Which is why they are saving the economy globally touring. People want to see them.
It depends. Prince released an album almost every year, starting in 1978, but the last hit he had was in 1993. Releasing new music didn’t matter for him. People were not that interested in his new music, but years later — decades later — he was still filling arenas. There’s no formula for it.
And some people can re-emerge from a hiatus and still sell tickets, regardless of their time away.
Marcia: Agreed. But the difference is Prince was a musical genius.
“Agreed. But the difference is Prince was a musical genius.”
Yeah, true, but Justin Timberlake is pretty talented. He can sing, dance, play. Act, which Prince could not. TImberlake is also a gifted comedic actor.
I’m not Timberlake’s biggest fan by a longshot but I’m sure he’ll bounce back. And even if he doesn’t, didn’t he just sell his catalogue for really big bucks? He doesn’t need the money.
Marcia, all due respect, but Prince was never a ‘pop star’ he was a Musical God.
I don’t look down on pop music. The Beatles were pop. There’s nothing wrong with it.
And Timberlake’s music has elements of several genres, like most popular music does. Like Prince’s music did. If Prince taught us anything, it’s that popular music, the umbrella of it, is multi-genred and multi-racial.
All good points, but Timberlake isn’t close to the level of Bowie or Prince, let alone Taylor Swift or Beyonce. This is a guy who can definitely fit the definition of ‘washed up’; if not now, eventually.
I look at it as … he’s not sitting at a boring day job, having to answer to anyone, if he so chooses. So it looks pretty good to me. “Washed up” or not. I’ll take it.
@Marcia – good point. Enough money in the bank (even if it is from a while ago). Healthy children. Can do what you want creatively. If you don’t crave constant attention sounds like the bones to make a pretty good life. But the choices you make are the flesh to that good life.
“Enough money in the bank (even if it is from a while ago)”
Sounds great to me. I am so tired of working.
I don’t think he looks like a bloated alcoholic and he doesn’t have the veiny nose which is a definite telltale sign. 20 years ago my hairdresser was talking about N Sync and said he was good looking. I thought really? Justin Timberlake good looking? Naw. Im no JT fan but one should remember he was child performer on a tv show and many of those kids were abused terribly. Not to mentioned many of those in boy bands were abused. I know he’s a jerk now but many adults abused when they were young cope by using or drinking or both.
Yeah, I don’t know what people are seeing or want to see because they don’t like him. He is a 43-year-old man, and for an arrest photo and having been drinking that night, he looks great. He had the type of eyes that were always going to age, but his skin looks really good. He definitely doesn’t look bloated. He looks better with a little age on him compared to younger. His eyes are red. I don’t know if he has a drinking problem or not. Maybe. Probably. Some people do but they still look good as it’s not every day overdrinking. Plus, he’s still relatively young. It shows more as you age.
But he doesn’t have an alcoholic face like Ben Affleck did back when he was with Lindsey Shookus and the year after by being out of shape and had a red, bloated face.
But he needs to have a reckoning with himself regarding this DUI. He was very impaired and shame on him getting behind a wheel.
I agree, Jayna. I’m a recovering alcoholic who did not seek help until I got a DUI. I’ve never, nor will I ever, complain about any of my restitution for it. I broke the societal contract and endangered others. And my consequences were the direct result of that.
I appreciate you not piling onto him. He will live with this for the rest of his life. If he is an alcoholic, that is something he has to be willing and ready to face and change. It’s possible. I and many others who I’ve met in a lifesaving and changing program of recovery are testament to that. It’s a disease that tells you you don’t have a disease. It’s also one that is progressive and has many facets to it. Not picking up a drink is just the first physical step. Odds are he needs some solid mental and emotional work too, and that as the disease progressed he got deeper into relationships that supported or enabled the disease and further from anything healthy. Whatever is going on, I hope he can change the behavior or treat the disease that resulted in this terrible action. And thank goodness no one was hurt and he was stopped.
He may have occasional binges, especially when he’s not with his wife, then sobers up for long periods of time. As you say, he doesn’t look like a full-on daily boozer. I imagine she keeps him on a pretty tight leash after the drunken, groping incident in New Orleans a few years ago. Once he’s off the leash he goes a little nuts and then goes crawling contritely back to her. Man, if I were her I’d dump him like a sack of rotten potatoes.
I’m bringing cycling BACK – YEA! Them other boys don’t know how to drive… YA!
Maybe Justin can do a prison tour.
I don’t know why they keep saying he refused the breathalyzer like that’s a good thing. It IS your right, but it actually just compounds your problem. Otherwise everyone would just do that.
Anywho, his lawyer released a statement that they’re going to fight and vindicate him lmao. JT just never can admit wrongdoing!
I follow a DUI YouTube lawyer. And even he says always refuse the test. It’s just giving evidence to the prosecutor. And you fight it in court.
And JT can afford a full-time driver if he loses his license for six months or a year. The average person that needs to drive to work. Does not have that luxury.
And as a first-time offender. I doubt he will do any jail or prison time. He would do better with rehab or counseling for his drinking problem. My guess, he will plead deal out with a fine and maybe some court ordered rehab.
I thought one always had to put their hands behind their back to have handcuffs put on. Are they doing him a favor?
No, that depends on the arresting officer and the situation in general. Non-violent arrests tend to get handcuffed in front.
He probably has a Tennessee license so he can claim residency in a state with no income tax.
See also: Taylor Swift (although at least JT is actually from there.)
Biel is currently shooting an Amazon streaming show in NYC and was filming yesterday…on a NO PHONES ALLOWED!! set