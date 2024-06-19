Justin Timberlake refused a breathalyzer & the arresting officer didn’t recognize him

Justin Timberlake was apparently arrested on Monday night for driving while intoxicated. As of Tuesday morning, he was still in jail – likely sobering up – but he was released/bailed out by Tuesday afternoon. He was arrested for DWI in Sag Harbor, New York. It took a minute for the tabloid sites and New York media to call their law enforcement sources, but they had an abundance of tea by Tuesday afternoon as well. Obviously, the New York Post has been leading the charge. The NYP LOVES when celebrities commit crimes in New York. According to their sources, JT refused to take a breathalyzer, and the arresting officer didn’t even recognize Justin’s washed up ass.

Justin Timberlake refused to take a breathalyzer test when police pulled him over in Sag Harbor, NY, prior to his DWI arrest early Tuesday. Sources tell Page Six that the “Selfish” singer was at the American Hotel “with a bunch of friends” Monday night and “there were cops stationed outside where he was having dinner.” After Timberlake left, we’re told the cops “pulled out and they pulled him over for a traffic violation.” “His friends were telling the police, ‘Let him go, let him go,’” one insider tells us. Sources say the pop star took a field sobriety test but “refused” a breathalyzer test. We’re also told that the cop who pulled Timberlake over “was so young that he didn’t even know” who the 10-time Grammy winner was. “He didn’t recognize him or his name,” our insider says. A second source adds, “Justin said under his breath, ‘This is going to ruin the tour.’ The cop replied, ‘What tour?’ Justin said, ‘The world tour.’” Timberlake, 43, was taken into custody shortly after midnight and charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two other traffic violations: not stopping at a stop sign and failure to stay in a proper lane of travel. His attorney, prominent Hamptons lawyer Eddie Burke Jr., did not elaborate on the specifics of his client’s arrest when reached for comment. “He was a gentleman,” the second source tells Page Six. “He didn’t show any entitlement at all. He did refuse the tests, but that is his right.” Ironically, the American Hotel is located directly across the street from the office of Burke Jr., who has previously repped clients such as Lizzie Grubman and Matt Lauer. The “SexyBack” singer was arraigned and released from custody on his own recognizance Tuesday morning. His license will be suspended in New York, but we’re told he has an out-of-state license.

Out of state license… that’s what I don’t understand. Why was Justin even in Sag Harbor? I think he has a place in Manhattan (or he did at some point) and he and Jessica have a place in Colorado and maybe LA. Do they own property in the Hamptons or somewhere in Long Island? Why was out there? Another question I have – clearly, if the cops were waiting outside the bar, they’re used to rowdy, drunk rich folks driving drunk out of the parking lot. Why did Justin not stop at the sign and why was he incapable of driving in the correct lane? He must have been sh-tfaced, just my guess. As for the cop failing to recognize him… lmao.

They also got a photo of Justin in handcuffs, and his mugshot was released too. Ten bucks says he announces a rehab stay by the end of the month. He should welcome it – Page Six is also running a story about how “everyone knows” that he’s had a drinking problem for years. His face tells the tale, as I said yesterday. A music insider told Page Six: “It’s not a secret. Everyone knows. He has a real drinking problem, a lot of weed — but a major alcohol problem, and he’s been hiding and masking it for years.” I hope this is a wakeup call. I’m being genuine – he should go to rehab and try to live a sober life.