Queen Camilla, Charles & Lady Gabriella made it out for Royal Ascot Day 1

Here are some photos of Day 1 of Royal Ascot, which was Tuesday, June 18th. King Charles and Queen Camilla were in attendance, because Charles is trying to rebrand himself as a late-in-life horse enthusiast. Zara and Mike Tindall were also there, because they turn up to practically every royal event and no one blinks an eye. Prince Eugenie was also there, but she was not included in the “royal procession,” where royals ride along in carriages and wave to the peasants.
Someone who was invited to the royal procession? Lady Gabriella Windsor. She was also invited to Trooping the Colour, but she did not step onto the balcony. So Ascot marks her first real public appearance since her husband’s February death. Gabriella was invited to ride in a carriage with Princess Anne and Peter Phillips. Gabriella looked okay, all things considered. She’s lost a noticeable amount of weight but she made the effort to show up and smile. Hr vibe was “I’m ready to get out of the house for a few hours.”
The Court Jeweller had some interesting details about Camilla and Charles’s Ascot bling. Charles wore an antique tie pin bearing the royal cypher of Tsar Boris III of Bulgaria. Which is just weird, right? Meanwhile, Camilla dusted off her new favorite sapphire piece, the absolutely enormous Prince Albert’s Brooch, an extraordinary diamond-and-sapphire piece given to Queen Victoria by Prince Albert the night before their wedding. Camilla has worn the piece twice before. It was also a favorite of QEII. Camilla also grabbed a pair of QEII’s earrings with sapphires, diamonds, rubies and pearl drops. Camilla’s blue ensemble was done by dressmaker Fiona Clare, in her favorite “zippered housedress” style.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
A five tiered hat concoction and her mouth open to catch flies. Best pictures!!
The pictures here are just the best. Camilla is really into a “caps for sale” aesthetic lately, between this hat and the one at the D-day events in France. It’s better than her prior love of a giant feathered head wreath, so progress?
She’s been leaning into the Dr. Seuss millinery, I guess the hats take the focus off her facial leather. She’s probably the one who’s developed the penchant for on-track betting and made Chuck pony up.
Absolutely dying at the caps for sale reference!
OMG “Caps for Sale!!!”
You win the internet today, Susan Collins!
Camzilla had to unhinge her jaw for that picture. You could stuff a whole baby in there.
😂😂😂
Catmum: Pinkosaurus gave the Caps for sale reference.
It fits – Camilla/Gladys is all cap…
My first impression was of a snake or deep sea creature unhinging its jaw to engulf its prey.
😂😂😂 That’s accurate!
oh, you beat me too it. Unhinging her jaw was the first thing I thought.
Reminds me of a scene in Harry Potter, the old woman possessed by the snake…
The tall hats. What is she hiding under there, a sandwich? A psionic knob? The Lost City of Z?
The milliner really went for that Harry Potter ‘sorting hat’ vibe.
LOL! I see it.
she’s gonna have one of that hat in every color, isn’t she?
The hat is hideous. Why doesn’t she know to mix up the block of blue. She’s in nothing but blue with blue jewels. She looks like a tired witch with a goofy hat.
Charles’ outfit is dapper, though.
It’s no secret that Camilla was envious of Princess Diana’s engagement ring, so my guess is this is why she’s all over this brooch.
My theory is that she coveted the brooch every time the queen wore it. The minute Elizabeth died, Camilla was like, “It’s mine!!” Still think she was petty for not letting Kate wear one of family’s zillion tiaras. My God, what are they for.
Camz is so terribly gauche.
and it’s so vile that this boozy side-chick who has done literally nothing in her life keeps raiding the jewelry chest. that woman deserves to wear a burlap bag at best.
Literally no one looked well dressed except for Gabriela Windsor. Ann would look okay, if a bit too “winter”, if she swapped out the clashing colored hat.
OMG please stop with the abuse of floral fabric
It is an eye sore 🫣.. I’m glad I’m not the only one.
I’m not sure why Lady Gabriella is popping up everywhere, maybe she was always there and just not included in the press coverage until her husband’s death? I can see how the royals want to include attractive women like Rose and Gabriella to make their pictures more interesting, but it’s not going to work if Gabriella makes such boring, staid, stale fashion choices. The royals need clotheshorses if Kate isn’t going to be there so the press and mags can run their hundreds of articles and retrospectives.
All that floral dress needs is bigger shoulder pads and it could be from 1988.
Eugenie needs a new stylist.
She looked okay tho, seriously the bar is in hell between Eugenie and the Queen.
Such an apt picture of Her Neighness. Seriously, all she needs is a salt and pepper wig and coat and she could play Cruella D’evil at Disney.
That is a horrible picture of Queen Cowzilla. The hat looks like the sorting hat at Hogswarts.
Screaming at the horses.
No she is whinnying at her equine friends
Please could someone tell these women to get a correctly fitted bra!
Wow that photo of Camilla rooting for her horse is classic. Scary. And bad choice of hat. Is she going to bring her children again
Bra fitters say the bra and breast should rest halfway between the shoulder and elbow. All the royals are fitted like that, so not sure what @anonymous means. Does she want them up near the chins like all the fake Hollywood chests?
Camilla’s is at her elbow…so yes, she needs to get a better fitting bra..
She’s a big girl and getting on, they are probably where they are most comfortable, not too much weight on her shoulders.
LOL! Maybe there’s a lycra shortage in the UK!
Sadly we don’t have good bra and shareware traditions in the UK and it’s something I have noticed and I cannot work it out as the Queen famously had the best bras made by Rigby and Peller. What is going on with the Royal ladies ?
Yeah it stand out that none of these royal women can find the right bra fit.
Some of that might be their horrid posture, but even so, these bras are so out of date fit wise.
@rosa mermaid 💯 yes! For those of us who have ginormous breasts the sheer weight of them makes us drop our bras down more in old age than we used to have them hitched up when we were younger. Shoulder pain, breast pain is something we don’t suffer when older, although for the sake of fashion (and the opinions of small breasted women who think it ok to voice their opinions on our shape and bras) we suffered through it all when younger.
Man, Eugenie really is committed to wearing the most unflattering cuts posssible.
Is she wearing a giant flower piece on the side of her head in addition to a big hat?
It’s odd.
I think the flower is usually attached to the hat. I’ve seen that flying saucer with flower under the brim hat silhouette many times on Kate and Sophie and other royals. I think the giant flower looks better in its usual place under the brim.
Shame, she has a nice shape and could look very pretty.
Was coming to say the same. She has a normal body, cute shape, but she really doesn’t know how to dress it.
There was a doubt in my mind that Camilla always wanted to be Queen.
She wanted what Diana had. And got to be queen. The she never wanted any of this spin is pure fiction.imo.
Yeah, she’s making no bones about it. This was obviously her endgame, so if Chuck up and dies after she only gets to be queen for a couple of years, I will laugh.
Yes but it means we get William as King, some things we can manage without and that is one of them.
Yep that was a big old lie. Camilla loves the jewels, money, and the power. The work, not so much.
Gabriella (as does the man standing next to her in one of the photos) is wearing a purple name badge, whereas Eugenie’s is blue. The main royals don’t seem to need the badges.Just curious about the distinction.
Also, QE2 used to send messages with her jewelry. As far as I know, QCC wears jewelry because she can. I have no idea if KC has sent any statements via accessories, and I don’t know if any of the rest do so.
I can enlarge and make out that Gabriella’s says “royal box”. I can’t make out what Eugenie’s says. Pretty crappy family that excludes some members from some privileges just because. Eugenie is more closely related to QE and to KC than Lady Gabriella, but gets treated lesser? I can’t stand these people.
The embiggening of Gabriella is intriguing. I don’t know what is going on there but the Windsors are never nice to people out of simple compassion. Something’s up.
Yes, and the media has been very quiet about the obvious suicide of Thomas Kingston, in fact they are not even using the word suicide but saying things like traumatic head wound and gun next to body.
For some reason the media have held off speculation. If it was anyone else there would be speculation everywhere.
Very odd.
Yes there was definitely something going on there which is being hid. The silence is deafening.
Yeah the colors all mean something. Only very few people don’t need a name tag, I think it’s Charles and Camilla? I can’t see one on Anne but that could be the angle. It’s just something else to separate the masses and ranks.
There are four different Enclosures (viewing areas) at Ascot Racecourse – The Royal Enclosure, The Queen Anne Enclosure, The Village Enclosure and The Windsor Enclosure. If you attend Royal Ascot, your ticket (or badge) determines which areas you are allowed to enter – hence the different colours.
The top royals – now the King and Queen – are the only people who do not have to wear badges.
There’s also a very strict dress code for the Royal Enclosure. Men must be in tails and top hats (pretty much the only event in the English season for top hats – theoretically you can wear them to weddings but most don’t) and ladies must have dresses below the knee, shoulders covered and hats that cover the crown of the head.
Thanks for this, I know nothing about how Royal Ascot works.
C and c look more relaxed without keen there. Eugenie outfit so unflattering especially around the bust area.
I wonder if it pisses Anne off to see the side horse wearing her beloved mother’s jewelry. 🤔
The relationship I am really curious about is definitely Camilla and Anne. I can’t tell if they like each other, tolerate each other, loathe each other, or completely and totally pretend the other does not exist.
Anne and Camilla were both involved with Andrew Parker bowles.
For normal people, that would usually mean they despise each other, but with this weird ass family, who can tell? Elizabeth and Penny seemed to get along well.
Cams hat keeps giving me Dr. Suess Cat in the Hat vibes.
It’s like a British Bakeoff fail.
It reminds me of the top of my chimney and the cap that is on it!
That seems like quite the snub of Eugenia being excluded from the procession even though she’s a blood princess and not just a cousin. I wonder if she and Bea are being punished for all the recent “make Bea and Eug working royals” headlines? I believe they also did not get an invite to BP for the trooping.
And Eugenie must pay for being friendly to the sussexes.
Pay for being a decent human being and not being racist.
Exactly Rosa.
They weren’t at trooping last year either so couldn’t be because of recent headlines. They also aren’t tall, blond, and exceedingly thin. Maybe that is more the reason?
Eugenia may get an invite to the Royal Box on another day of Ascot, but the snubs might also be a bargaining chip that Charles is using to evict Andrew from Royal Lodge: no perks for the girls until you move.
Eugenie is not being snubbed. They take turns in the Royal procession. She and her husband are in the procession today.
She still didn’t get invited to TOC last year or this year.
@equality: But she’s still there at Christmas. People want to believe that she’s chosen sides and that she’s being punished for that and I just don’t think that’s the case. She remains loyal to the family and plays the media game.
I don’t think that she has chosen sides, but it is weird to have Lady Gabriella and her brother and his wife behind the scenes at TOC and not invite Bea, Eugenie, Zara (who is supposedly close to Charles).
I’m sure they’re still invited to Trooping but they chose not to go. I can’t blame them. They’re not allowed on the balcony or to ride in the carriages anymore. But they all remain loyal to family and do as they’re told. I think this has always the norm and the only difference now is Harry lives outside of the system. He’s remains a monarchist and if it was possible he would still be a working royal. It’s not possible because he’s married to Meghan.
They weren’t on the balcony at QE’s last Trooping, but they did attend. So either they are less supportive of Uncle Charlie or he is not inviting them.
They haven’t stopped going to garden parties either.
I’m pretty sure I saw Sara Ferguson in the background in another picture on Twitter. It don’t remember who the picture was focused on. I’m sort of remembering it may have been the Midletons.
Did Camilla upcycle Hogwart’s sorting hat?
Actually Sarah Ferguson is pictured in background with Edwstd and Sophie. Eugenie is probably sitting with her.
Zero color coordination going on. Tragic outfits, one and all!
EDIT PinkO LOL 🤣 _rchid
Anne is the one who has the least skills for color coordination, so much so that I’m starting to wonder if she’s not colorblind (not making fun, genuinely wondering).
I used to think that back in the day the Queen’s (for me she is the only Queen!) color choices were not the most flattering. So maybe she and Anne suffered from the same problem. Credit to Angela Kelly for putting the Queen in colors that really made her shine.
Anne’s hat really is way too light and bright for her dress. It’s like Spring on top and Fall with the dress.
Damn, I didn’t know they made the horses wear fancy hats too.
I thought you are talking about the real horses and went back to the pics to see the horses in hats 😭😭😭
I will say something nice for a change. Lady Gabriella is pretty and I do like the hats that she and Anne are wearing. I usually find royal headwear hideous and unnecessary, but the blue and pink hats are light and summery and not too over the top.
She is pretty, and she looks like she might be a nice person, so that’s refreshing.
Camilla looks like in that one photo she’s been drinking too much booze
Camzilla always looks like she’s had too much booze.
Eugenie’s hair/hat combo looks great. That shade of green is horrid, even for an outdoor summer party. I wish she would work with whomever is styling Beatrice. Her style has improved one-thousand fold since marriage.
What a homely bunch of wealthy do nothings. How did the British aristos ever convince the world that they were something we should emulate and aspire to be? SMDH
You said it all in a small paragraph! 👏
Ha, the grifting Midds went to Ascot. I called in my recent posts, if anyone cares to check. As in, Kate had to attend Trooping so she and her shameless family can attend Wimbledon. Both parents look like the cats that got the cream, not a care in the world … I’m pleased to say I saw through it all. Amazing that they still have sycophants who defend them. The failed business and unpaid creditors are yesterday’s news … in my country, they would be facing prosecution under the corporations law. You can’t sell an insolvent company as a going concern with no regard for creditors.
@DDDDC I am so happy that you saw right through them because I got confused through it all with all the lies, obsufucation, deception and fraud.
And I’m completely disgusted by all of it.
In the beginning, I thought maybe a face lift. I never believed she had abdominal surgery and certainly never believed the cancer story. You can pretty much bet everything that comes out of their mouth is a bald face lie at this point. I mean what are the actual odds Kate just so happens to be hospitalized at the same exact hospital, at the same exact time as Charles and then weeks later come up with the same “cancer” story as Charles after some alledged unplanned surgery.
Anyhow, I am pleased you are pleased lol.
@Julianna: I only saw through her grandiose announcement regarding returning for Trooping – that’s when I knew something was up. Before I was only speculating. The Midds are nothing if not consistent with their freebies to Wimbledon.
I did think she was ill with something. Don’t feel too bad- everyone has been gaslit on some level. Your fury is understandable though!
I just came to say I can barely stand the sight of Queen Side Chick. Either I’m incredibly shallow…or she’s deeply and grossly unattractive.
*shudders*
@Beverly, it’s definitely option 2!
Breaking News! Ma and Pa Middleton are at Ascot.
A deal has been reached!
Yep just saw Carole got a headline .wearing Kates favourite brand .
Amazing how things seem to be turning out .
Imagine what has gone on these last 6 months .
Money solves everything apparently .
Oh my god, those awful zippered housedresses on Camilla…they’re all just so ugly, unflattering and sloppy-looking. I cannot believe they’re custom made. I know not everyone cares about fashion and not everyone is built like a clotheshanger but QE2 always looked neat, appropriate and well-tailored. The clothes are literally MADE FOR YOU? Why is it so hard for her with all those dressers, servants and designers to just appear kempt?? I’d be so depressed if my tax money went to fund outfits so cheap and disheveled-looking
Are there pictures of Lady Gabriella and Prince William interacting at all?
I think the hat the cow is wearing is the same as the hat she wore in France, just in blue.
Where is Jack? He wasn’t at the wedding of the year either. Eugenie was there alone. Not being at Ascot I can understand but not accompanying his wife to the big society wedding seemed off.
The only time I go on the DF website is to see royal ascot pictures. Did you see the amount of makeup on the Charles face? It’s a bit sad to see. Maybe sad is not the right word, disconcerting is better.