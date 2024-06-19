Queen Camilla, Charles & Lady Gabriella made it out for Royal Ascot Day 1

Here are some photos of Day 1 of Royal Ascot, which was Tuesday, June 18th. King Charles and Queen Camilla were in attendance, because Charles is trying to rebrand himself as a late-in-life horse enthusiast. Zara and Mike Tindall were also there, because they turn up to practically every royal event and no one blinks an eye. Prince Eugenie was also there, but she was not included in the “royal procession,” where royals ride along in carriages and wave to the peasants.

Someone who was invited to the royal procession? Lady Gabriella Windsor. She was also invited to Trooping the Colour, but she did not step onto the balcony. So Ascot marks her first real public appearance since her husband’s February death. Gabriella was invited to ride in a carriage with Princess Anne and Peter Phillips. Gabriella looked okay, all things considered. She’s lost a noticeable amount of weight but she made the effort to show up and smile. Hr vibe was “I’m ready to get out of the house for a few hours.”

The Court Jeweller had some interesting details about Camilla and Charles’s Ascot bling. Charles wore an antique tie pin bearing the royal cypher of Tsar Boris III of Bulgaria. Which is just weird, right? Meanwhile, Camilla dusted off her new favorite sapphire piece, the absolutely enormous Prince Albert’s Brooch, an extraordinary diamond-and-sapphire piece given to Queen Victoria by Prince Albert the night before their wedding. Camilla has worn the piece twice before. It was also a favorite of QEII. Camilla also grabbed a pair of QEII’s earrings with sapphires, diamonds, rubies and pearl drops. Camilla’s blue ensemble was done by dressmaker Fiona Clare, in her favorite “zippered housedress” style.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

107 Responses to “Queen Camilla, Charles & Lady Gabriella made it out for Royal Ascot Day 1”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    June 19, 2024 at 7:58 am

    A five tiered hat concoction and her mouth open to catch flies. Best pictures!!

    Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:16 am

      The pictures here are just the best. Camilla is really into a “caps for sale” aesthetic lately, between this hat and the one at the D-day events in France. It’s better than her prior love of a giant feathered head wreath, so progress?

      Reply
    • NotSoSocialB says:
      June 19, 2024 at 9:09 am

      My first impression was of a snake or deep sea creature unhinging its jaw to engulf its prey.

      Reply
    • AMB says:
      June 19, 2024 at 9:19 am

      The tall hats. What is she hiding under there, a sandwich? A psionic knob? The Lost City of Z?

      Reply
    • ELX says:
      June 19, 2024 at 9:29 am

      The milliner really went for that Harry Potter ‘sorting hat’ vibe.

      Reply
    • maisie says:
      June 19, 2024 at 9:51 am

      she’s gonna have one of that hat in every color, isn’t she?

      Reply
    • WithTheAmerican says:
      June 19, 2024 at 12:37 pm

      The hat is hideous. Why doesn’t she know to mix up the block of blue. She’s in nothing but blue with blue jewels. She looks like a tired witch with a goofy hat.

      Charles’ outfit is dapper, though.

      Reply
    • TRex says:
      June 19, 2024 at 2:19 pm

      It’s no secret that Camilla was envious of Princess Diana’s engagement ring, so my guess is this is why she’s all over this brooch.

      Reply
      • isabella says:
        June 19, 2024 at 3:53 pm

        My theory is that she coveted the brooch every time the queen wore it. The minute Elizabeth died, Camilla was like, “It’s mine!!” Still think she was petty for not letting Kate wear one of family’s zillion tiaras. My God, what are they for.

  2. Traci says:
    June 19, 2024 at 7:59 am

    Camz is so terribly gauche.

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 19, 2024 at 9:56 am

      and it’s so vile that this boozy side-chick who has done literally nothing in her life keeps raiding the jewelry chest. that woman deserves to wear a burlap bag at best.

      Reply
    • Scorpio says:
      June 19, 2024 at 2:24 pm

      Literally no one looked well dressed except for Gabriela Windsor. Ann would look okay, if a bit too “winter”, if she swapped out the clashing colored hat.

      Reply
  3. Pinniped and Poodle says:
    June 19, 2024 at 8:00 am

    OMG please stop with the abuse of floral fabric

    Reply
    • Hypocrisy says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:16 am

      It is an eye sore 🫣.. I’m glad I’m not the only one.

      Reply
    • Pinkosaurus says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:28 am

      I’m not sure why Lady Gabriella is popping up everywhere, maybe she was always there and just not included in the press coverage until her husband’s death? I can see how the royals want to include attractive women like Rose and Gabriella to make their pictures more interesting, but it’s not going to work if Gabriella makes such boring, staid, stale fashion choices. The royals need clotheshorses if Kate isn’t going to be there so the press and mags can run their hundreds of articles and retrospectives.

      All that floral dress needs is bigger shoulder pads and it could be from 1988.

      Reply
  4. lanne says:
    June 19, 2024 at 8:01 am

    Such an apt picture of Her Neighness. Seriously, all she needs is a salt and pepper wig and coat and she could play Cruella D’evil at Disney.

    Reply
  5. Lolo86lf says:
    June 19, 2024 at 8:01 am

    That is a horrible picture of Queen Cowzilla. The hat looks like the sorting hat at Hogswarts.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    June 19, 2024 at 8:02 am

    Please could someone tell these women to get a correctly fitted bra!

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:09 am

      Wow that photo of Camilla rooting for her horse is classic. Scary. And bad choice of hat. Is she going to bring her children again

      Reply
    • Emme says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:09 am

      Bra fitters say the bra and breast should rest halfway between the shoulder and elbow. All the royals are fitted like that, so not sure what @anonymous means. Does she want them up near the chins like all the fake Hollywood chests?

      Reply
      • Thelma says:
        June 19, 2024 at 8:14 am

        Camilla’s is at her elbow…so yes, she needs to get a better fitting bra..

      • rosa mwemaid says:
        June 19, 2024 at 8:30 am

        She’s a big girl and getting on, they are probably where they are most comfortable, not too much weight on her shoulders.

    • Chrissy says:
      June 19, 2024 at 9:38 am

      LOL! Maybe there’s a lycra shortage in the UK!

      Reply
    • Flower says:
      June 19, 2024 at 9:55 am

      Sadly we don’t have good bra and shareware traditions in the UK and it’s something I have noticed and I cannot work it out as the Queen famously had the best bras made by Rigby and Peller. What is going on with the Royal ladies ?

      Reply
      • WithTheAmerican says:
        June 19, 2024 at 12:46 pm

        Yeah it stand out that none of these royal women can find the right bra fit.

        Some of that might be their horrid posture, but even so, these bras are so out of date fit wise.

    • Emme says:
      June 19, 2024 at 2:05 pm

      @rosa mermaid 💯 yes! For those of us who have ginormous breasts the sheer weight of them makes us drop our bras down more in old age than we used to have them hitched up when we were younger. Shoulder pain, breast pain is something we don’t suffer when older, although for the sake of fashion (and the opinions of small breasted women who think it ok to voice their opinions on our shape and bras) we suffered through it all when younger.

      Reply
  7. Waitwhat says:
    June 19, 2024 at 8:05 am

    Man, Eugenie really is committed to wearing the most unflattering cuts posssible.

    Reply
    • Ariel says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:13 am

      Is she wearing a giant flower piece on the side of her head in addition to a big hat?
      It’s odd.

      Reply
      • tamsin says:
        June 19, 2024 at 4:21 pm

        I think the flower is usually attached to the hat. I’ve seen that flying saucer with flower under the brim hat silhouette many times on Kate and Sophie and other royals. I think the giant flower looks better in its usual place under the brim.

    • rosa mwemaid says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:31 am

      Shame, she has a nice shape and could look very pretty.

      Reply
      • Lisa says:
        June 19, 2024 at 9:43 am

        Was coming to say the same. She has a normal body, cute shape, but she really doesn’t know how to dress it.

  8. Amy Bee says:
    June 19, 2024 at 8:05 am

    There was a doubt in my mind that Camilla always wanted to be Queen.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:10 am

      She wanted what Diana had. And got to be queen. The she never wanted any of this spin is pure fiction.imo.

      Reply
    • Christine says:
      June 19, 2024 at 12:40 pm

      Yeah, she’s making no bones about it. This was obviously her endgame, so if Chuck up and dies after she only gets to be queen for a couple of years, I will laugh.

      Reply
      • rosa mwemaid says:
        June 19, 2024 at 4:40 pm

        Yes but it means we get William as King, some things we can manage without and that is one of them.

    • WithTheAmerican says:
      June 19, 2024 at 12:48 pm

      Yep that was a big old lie. Camilla loves the jewels, money, and the power. The work, not so much.

      Reply
  9. ML says:
    June 19, 2024 at 8:10 am

    Gabriella (as does the man standing next to her in one of the photos) is wearing a purple name badge, whereas Eugenie’s is blue. The main royals don’t seem to need the badges.Just curious about the distinction.
    Also, QE2 used to send messages with her jewelry. As far as I know, QCC wears jewelry because she can. I have no idea if KC has sent any statements via accessories, and I don’t know if any of the rest do so.

    Reply
    • equality says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:18 am

      I can enlarge and make out that Gabriella’s says “royal box”. I can’t make out what Eugenie’s says. Pretty crappy family that excludes some members from some privileges just because. Eugenie is more closely related to QE and to KC than Lady Gabriella, but gets treated lesser? I can’t stand these people.

      Reply
      • Brassy Rebel says:
        June 19, 2024 at 8:31 am

        The embiggening of Gabriella is intriguing. I don’t know what is going on there but the Windsors are never nice to people out of simple compassion. Something’s up.

      • Princessk says:
        June 19, 2024 at 10:42 am

        Yes, and the media has been very quiet about the obvious suicide of Thomas Kingston, in fact they are not even using the word suicide but saying things like traumatic head wound and gun next to body.
        For some reason the media have held off speculation. If it was anyone else there would be speculation everywhere.
        Very odd.

      • rosa mwemaid says:
        June 19, 2024 at 4:30 pm

        Yes there was definitely something going on there which is being hid. The silence is deafening.

    • Becks1 says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:48 am

      Yeah the colors all mean something. Only very few people don’t need a name tag, I think it’s Charles and Camilla? I can’t see one on Anne but that could be the angle. It’s just something else to separate the masses and ranks.

      Reply
    • The Hench says:
      June 19, 2024 at 10:59 am

      There are four different Enclosures (viewing areas) at Ascot Racecourse – The Royal Enclosure, The Queen Anne Enclosure, The Village Enclosure and The Windsor Enclosure. If you attend Royal Ascot, your ticket (or badge) determines which areas you are allowed to enter – hence the different colours.

      The top royals – now the King and Queen – are the only people who do not have to wear badges.

      There’s also a very strict dress code for the Royal Enclosure. Men must be in tails and top hats (pretty much the only event in the English season for top hats – theoretically you can wear them to weddings but most don’t) and ladies must have dresses below the knee, shoulders covered and hats that cover the crown of the head.

      Reply
  10. Tessa says:
    June 19, 2024 at 8:14 am

    C and c look more relaxed without keen there. Eugenie outfit so unflattering especially around the bust area.

    Reply
  11. Immaculate Misconception says:
    June 19, 2024 at 8:14 am

    I wonder if it pisses Anne off to see the side horse wearing her beloved mother’s jewelry. 🤔

    Reply
    • Christine says:
      June 19, 2024 at 12:44 pm

      The relationship I am really curious about is definitely Camilla and Anne. I can’t tell if they like each other, tolerate each other, loathe each other, or completely and totally pretend the other does not exist.

      Reply
      • Tessa says:
        June 19, 2024 at 4:20 pm

        Anne and Camilla were both involved with Andrew Parker bowles.

      • Christine says:
        June 19, 2024 at 4:27 pm

        For normal people, that would usually mean they despise each other, but with this weird ass family, who can tell? Elizabeth and Penny seemed to get along well.

  12. Seraphina says:
    June 19, 2024 at 8:17 am

    Cams hat keeps giving me Dr. Suess Cat in the Hat vibes.

    Reply
  13. Pinkosaurus says:
    June 19, 2024 at 8:22 am

    That seems like quite the snub of Eugenia being excluded from the procession even though she’s a blood princess and not just a cousin. I wonder if she and Bea are being punished for all the recent “make Bea and Eug working royals” headlines? I believe they also did not get an invite to BP for the trooping.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:25 am

      And Eugenie must pay for being friendly to the sussexes.

      Reply
    • equality says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:28 am

      They weren’t at trooping last year either so couldn’t be because of recent headlines. They also aren’t tall, blond, and exceedingly thin. Maybe that is more the reason?

      Reply
    • JenCF says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:33 am

      Eugenia may get an invite to the Royal Box on another day of Ascot, but the snubs might also be a bargaining chip that Charles is using to evict Andrew from Royal Lodge: no perks for the girls until you move.

      Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:37 am

      Eugenie is not being snubbed. They take turns in the Royal procession. She and her husband are in the procession today.

      Reply
      • equality says:
        June 19, 2024 at 8:43 am

        She still didn’t get invited to TOC last year or this year.

      • Amy Bee says:
        June 19, 2024 at 8:52 am

        @equality: But she’s still there at Christmas. People want to believe that she’s chosen sides and that she’s being punished for that and I just don’t think that’s the case. She remains loyal to the family and plays the media game.

      • equality says:
        June 19, 2024 at 8:56 am

        I don’t think that she has chosen sides, but it is weird to have Lady Gabriella and her brother and his wife behind the scenes at TOC and not invite Bea, Eugenie, Zara (who is supposedly close to Charles).

      • Amy Bee says:
        June 19, 2024 at 9:20 am

        I’m sure they’re still invited to Trooping but they chose not to go. I can’t blame them. They’re not allowed on the balcony or to ride in the carriages anymore. But they all remain loyal to family and do as they’re told. I think this has always the norm and the only difference now is Harry lives outside of the system. He’s remains a monarchist and if it was possible he would still be a working royal. It’s not possible because he’s married to Meghan.

      • equality says:
        June 19, 2024 at 9:23 am

        They weren’t on the balcony at QE’s last Trooping, but they did attend. So either they are less supportive of Uncle Charlie or he is not inviting them.

      • Amy Bee says:
        June 19, 2024 at 10:08 am

        They haven’t stopped going to garden parties either.

    • Barb Mil says:
      June 19, 2024 at 12:15 pm

      I’m pretty sure I saw Sara Ferguson in the background in another picture on Twitter. It don’t remember who the picture was focused on. I’m sort of remembering it may have been the Midletons.

      Reply
  14. OriginalMich says:
    June 19, 2024 at 8:26 am

    Did Camilla upcycle Hogwart’s sorting hat?

    Reply
    • Barb Mil says:
      June 19, 2024 at 12:25 pm

      Actually Sarah Ferguson is pictured in background with Edwstd and Sophie. Eugenie is probably sitting with her.

      Reply
  15. PinkO says:
    June 19, 2024 at 8:40 am

    Zero color coordination going on. Tragic outfits, one and all!

    EDIT PinkO LOL 🤣 _rchid

    Reply
    • Lau says:
      June 19, 2024 at 9:02 am

      Anne is the one who has the least skills for color coordination, so much so that I’m starting to wonder if she’s not colorblind (not making fun, genuinely wondering).

      Reply
      • Cali says:
        June 19, 2024 at 9:25 am

        I used to think that back in the day the Queen’s (for me she is the only Queen!) color choices were not the most flattering. So maybe she and Anne suffered from the same problem. Credit to Angela Kelly for putting the Queen in colors that really made her shine.
        Anne’s hat really is way too light and bright for her dress. It’s like Spring on top and Fall with the dress.

  16. that darn cait says:
    June 19, 2024 at 8:40 am

    Damn, I didn’t know they made the horses wear fancy hats too.

    Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      June 19, 2024 at 8:46 am

      I thought you are talking about the real horses and went back to the pics to see the horses in hats 😭😭😭

      Reply
  17. Kittenmom says:
    June 19, 2024 at 9:19 am

    I will say something nice for a change. Lady Gabriella is pretty and I do like the hats that she and Anne are wearing. I usually find royal headwear hideous and unnecessary, but the blue and pink hats are light and summery and not too over the top.

    Reply
  18. Puppetgirl says:
    June 19, 2024 at 9:45 am

    Camilla looks like in that one photo she’s been drinking too much booze

    Reply
  19. beff says:
    June 19, 2024 at 10:14 am

    Eugenie’s hair/hat combo looks great. That shade of green is horrid, even for an outdoor summer party. I wish she would work with whomever is styling Beatrice. Her style has improved one-thousand fold since marriage.

    Reply
  20. Sunnee says:
    June 19, 2024 at 10:17 am

    What a homely bunch of wealthy do nothings. How did the British aristos ever convince the world that they were something we should emulate and aspire to be? SMDH

    Reply
  21. DDDDC says:
    June 19, 2024 at 11:04 am

    Ha, the grifting Midds went to Ascot. I called in my recent posts, if anyone cares to check. As in, Kate had to attend Trooping so she and her shameless family can attend Wimbledon. Both parents look like the cats that got the cream, not a care in the world … I’m pleased to say I saw through it all. Amazing that they still have sycophants who defend them. The failed business and unpaid creditors are yesterday’s news … in my country, they would be facing prosecution under the corporations law. You can’t sell an insolvent company as a going concern with no regard for creditors.

    Reply
    • Julianna says:
      June 19, 2024 at 11:30 am

      @DDDDC I am so happy that you saw right through them because I got confused through it all with all the lies, obsufucation, deception and fraud.
      And I’m completely disgusted by all of it.

      In the beginning, I thought maybe a face lift. I never believed she had abdominal surgery and certainly never believed the cancer story. You can pretty much bet everything that comes out of their mouth is a bald face lie at this point. I mean what are the actual odds Kate just so happens to be hospitalized at the same exact hospital, at the same exact time as Charles and then weeks later come up with the same “cancer” story as Charles after some alledged unplanned surgery.

      Anyhow, I am pleased you are pleased lol.

      Reply
      • DDDDC says:
        June 19, 2024 at 11:48 am

        @Julianna: I only saw through her grandiose announcement regarding returning for Trooping – that’s when I knew something was up. Before I was only speculating. The Midds are nothing if not consistent with their freebies to Wimbledon.

        I did think she was ill with something. Don’t feel too bad- everyone has been gaslit on some level. Your fury is understandable though!

  22. Beverley says:
    June 19, 2024 at 11:08 am

    I just came to say I can barely stand the sight of Queen Side Chick. Either I’m incredibly shallow…or she’s deeply and grossly unattractive.
    *shudders*

    Reply
  23. Princessk says:
    June 19, 2024 at 12:53 pm

    Breaking News! Ma and Pa Middleton are at Ascot.
    A deal has been reached!

    Reply
    • Cassie says:
      June 19, 2024 at 7:12 pm

      Yep just saw Carole got a headline .wearing Kates favourite brand .
      Amazing how things seem to be turning out .

      Imagine what has gone on these last 6 months .
      Money solves everything apparently .

      Reply
  24. J McGraw says:
    June 19, 2024 at 3:44 pm

    Oh my god, those awful zippered housedresses on Camilla…they’re all just so ugly, unflattering and sloppy-looking. I cannot believe they’re custom made. I know not everyone cares about fashion and not everyone is built like a clotheshanger but QE2 always looked neat, appropriate and well-tailored. The clothes are literally MADE FOR YOU? Why is it so hard for her with all those dressers, servants and designers to just appear kempt?? I’d be so depressed if my tax money went to fund outfits so cheap and disheveled-looking

    Reply
  25. ElleY says:
    June 19, 2024 at 4:24 pm

    Are there pictures of Lady Gabriella and Prince William interacting at all?

    Reply
  26. therese says:
    June 19, 2024 at 4:35 pm

    I think the hat the cow is wearing is the same as the hat she wore in France, just in blue.

    Reply
  27. Athena says:
    June 19, 2024 at 7:29 pm

    Where is Jack? He wasn’t at the wedding of the year either. Eugenie was there alone. Not being at Ascot I can understand but not accompanying his wife to the big society wedding seemed off.

    Reply
  28. Athena says:
    June 19, 2024 at 7:45 pm

    The only time I go on the DF website is to see royal ascot pictures. Did you see the amount of makeup on the Charles face? It’s a bit sad to see. Maybe sad is not the right word, disconcerting is better.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment