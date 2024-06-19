VF: Despite British rumors, the Sussexes are ‘not looking for property in the UK’

We’ve seen that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s team is being more proactive this year, especially with shutting down completely random rumors originating in the British media. This was a lesson they had to learn the hard way – simply blanking on every single storyline from the UK led to a communications vacuum in which the Sussexes were on the backfoot all too often. It’s not a matter of issuing statements for every little thing, but their comms team can offer a simple denial whenever a rumor pops up and someone from, say, People Magazine or Vanity Fair gets in touch. That’s what happened this week. For a while now, “royal author” Tom Quinn has been saying some crazy sh-t to the Daily Mirror about the Sussexes. One of Quinn’s claims was that Harry is homesick and desperate to buy a private home in the UK so he can spend time with his old friends, the same old friends who hate his wife. The Sussexes’ team just shut down the rumor to VF.

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been without a home base in England since they vacated Frogmore Cottage last summer. Despite rumors that Harry’s ongoing legal battle over his security arrangement is a sign that he is interested in a more permanent spot in the country—where he and Meghan both have charitable ties—Vanity Fair can report that the prince is not looking for property in the UK.

Royal author Tom Quinn sparked speculation on the matter in an interview with the Daily Mirror, as he supposed that the California lifestyle might be wearing on Harry. “He misses his old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited, as they don’t get on with Meghan,” said Quinn, the author of books including Gilded Youth. “Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security.”

[From Vanity Fair]

Yep, I believe this denial, just as I believe the reporting that the Sussexes are happy in Montecito and they’re likely to spend the summer (if not the rest of the year) in California. Harry is not desperate to “go back” to the UK, but he’s made it clear that he would like to visit and have the protection he needs in the UK. He’s not going to get that protection any time soon though.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar and Cover Images.

44 Responses to “VF: Despite British rumors, the Sussexes are ‘not looking for property in the UK’”

  1. Em says:
    June 19, 2024 at 9:03 am

    Who is Tom Quinn and where did he come from because it seems he’s everywhere spouting trash about the Sussexes. Why would they buy property that would get vandalized/ ransacked / bugged when they’re not around?

    Reply
    • Anonymous says:
      June 19, 2024 at 9:47 am

      Rolled out of his retirement home bed to say rubush and pretend to be a H&M expert for a few lousy pounds. I guess Meghan never knew of the existence of this weasel before, since he start making these baseless ”experts comments” in a steady flow for that tabloid.

      Reply
    • Gabby says:
      June 19, 2024 at 11:27 am

      Yes, it seems like this Tom Quinn popped up out of nowhere near the end of 2023/beginning of 2024. Before 2024, I never even heard of this guy. Those were the days. He’s prolific with the blatant lies. I imagine him hunched over his desk at 3am, surrounded by empty energy drink cans, pounding on his keyboard.

      Reply
    • ohwell says:
      June 19, 2024 at 5:45 pm

      I said the same! Every quote about the Harry and Meghan is from this guy Quinn. Why is everyone using his made up quotes and printing his opinion pieces???

      Reply
  2. Pinkosaurus says:
    June 19, 2024 at 9:04 am

    VF sucks for repeating Quinn’s lie that Harry is demanding taxpayer-funded security. I wish H&M’s team would play hardball with some of these outlets to stop the smears and innuendo if they are going to get updates. Who knows, maybe VF doesn’t even have a source and are just making assumptions.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      June 19, 2024 at 9:09 am

      The court has already denied his request to pay for UK protection so if he does win his case, it’s going to be tax funded security he gets.

      Reply
      • Pinkosaurus says:
        June 19, 2024 at 9:19 am

        But Harry never filed a suit demanding taxpayer-funded security. He filed to make security decisions be based on risk and offered to pay the cost. The phrasing of the sentence is untrue and intentionally inflammatory. VF is reprinting derogatory untrue statements in an article purporting to deny them. Shady at best.

      • Amy Bee says:
        June 19, 2024 at 9:27 am

        Yes he did file a claim asking to pay for the security and the judge agreed with the Home Office that it was not appropriate for him to pay for police protection.

      • Proud Mary says:
        June 19, 2024 at 9:34 am

        Amy Bee, I’m not sure the point you’re trying to make. VF is clearly insinuating that Harry sought tax-payer funded security when in fact he did not. What are you missing?

      • Amy Bee says:
        June 19, 2024 at 9:45 am

        All I’m saying is Harry is now seeking tax payer funded security because he’s not allowed to pay for it himself. I’ve accepted that he’s going to be attacked for that but he has no other option.

      • Proud Mary says:
        June 19, 2024 at 12:29 pm

        Once again, you are wrong. He is not seeking tax-payer security. He has been allowed to appeal the judgement that he is not allowed to fund his own security. Where is the evidence that he has applied for tax payer security?

  3. Amy Bee says:
    June 19, 2024 at 9:06 am

    Like everything else Tom Quinn spews, this story was never believable. Just by a financial and security sense it made no sense for Harry and Meghan to buy place in the UK.

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    June 19, 2024 at 9:07 am

    Harry and Meghan and the children have their happy life in Montecito. No reason to buy a home in the uk

    Reply
  5. equality says:
    June 19, 2024 at 9:08 am

    No proof that any of Quinn’s garbage-spouting is true anyway. PH has been back to the UK without Meghan. He could have stayed longer and visited with these supposed friends any of those times, but has seemed to be eager to get back to his wife and children and life in CA instead.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      June 19, 2024 at 9:15 am

      Besides him wanting to get back to his family, I think the reason he doesn’t stay longer in the UK is because of the security concerns.

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      June 19, 2024 at 9:19 am

      These so-called friends “do not get along with Meghan” because they are racist misogynists. Harry dumped them long ago.

      Reply
      • Advisor2U says:
        June 19, 2024 at 10:06 am

        Meanwhile, there have been many pap pics of Harry’s friends spending time with him in Montecito. Even pics with the UK friends of which these lying so-called experts/RRs continue to say that Harry has broken up with.

      • MaryContrary says:
        June 19, 2024 at 10:21 am

        Why are we accepting the story that he’s dumped friends? For all we know, they visit him and he still speaks with them.

      • Brassy Rebel says:
        June 19, 2024 at 10:39 am

        Some friends, Marycontrary. There was a story more than a year ago about some Eton friends of Harry who were making homophobic and misogynistic “jokes” at some event where Meghan was present early in the relationship. Apparently, she let them know they weren’t funny. The article from one of the tabs used this to portray Meghan as uptight and politically correct. It also indicated that Harry was no longer in contact with these “friends”. Of course, he still has British friends.

      • Beverley says:
        June 19, 2024 at 11:20 am

        As for me and my house, we have and will dump anyone who has anything (even remotely) negative at all about our interracial marriage. Jokes and racist “gaffes” will get you thrown out of our circle so fast your head will spin. We ousted our daughter’s godfather (whom we had known for over a dozen years and was my husband’s best friend) when he fixed his lips to make references to “n*ggers”. No discussion, no debate, no regrets.

        I wouldn’t be at all surprised if Harry has done the same.
        Family comes first. Racist “friends” can p*ss off.

      • Oh come on. says:
        June 19, 2024 at 12:54 pm

        @ Beverley well done. Once is once too many.

  6. maisie says:
    June 19, 2024 at 9:08 am

    These “royal experts” are peddling the same old slop-that Harry is desperate to leave his wife and children behind to come back to that dreary little island where he can be an Edward to his brother and father.

    As if. AS IF. He’d give up his fab lifestyle, his gorgeous wife and kids, his TRUE friends, and his income to live out his days drinking with his old boarding school and Army buddies who think his Black wife is beneath him. GMaFB.

    Reply
    • MaryContrary says:
      June 19, 2024 at 10:24 am

      It’s not a “dreary little island”. Sigh. It’s so silly to assume that the royal rags or these BS commentators represent the feelings of an entire country. They do not. England is a multi-cultural place. It is Harry’s place of birth and I’m sure he’d love to share the best parts of his past life with his children. And not all of his friends or school mates are racists and dislike Meghan.

      Reply
      • Underhill says:
        June 19, 2024 at 12:12 pm

        Everyone loves their home. Harry has made a new home, but he is still allowed to love the place he is from. And Great Britain has it’s charms, culture and history chief among them. I would dearly love to spend a month in the spring touring national trust properties. I just wish I didn’t get so travel sick, going over the pond.

      • Kingston says:
        June 19, 2024 at 2:42 pm

        A really dreary little island.

  7. swaz says:
    June 19, 2024 at 9:12 am

    I never thought that was true 😏😏

    Reply
  8. Hypocrisy says:
    June 19, 2024 at 9:16 am

    Glad that they are shutting down these made up narratives. It just points out how often they are publishing lies that have no real source this was completely made up by the author.

    Reply
  9. Jais says:
    June 19, 2024 at 9:19 am

    I was willing to believe that Harry would like a safe place for his family in the uk but that he was actively looking for a place before his security case was resolved? No. So that he could visit with his old Etonian friends who don’t like Meghan? Please. No.

    Reply
    • Pebbles says:
      June 19, 2024 at 9:33 am

      Exactly what I was thinking. There’s no way he would be looking to buy a property right now with his security situation unsettled. With all of these made up stories about him missing his home country and friends and ALSO the increasing attacks and blame on Meghan (ie. she’s stopping him from visiting, or the kids won’t come without her, poor charles can’t see grandkids bc of her, Harry’s friend left bc of her etc..) it feels like the media is increasingly desperate for him to be back and they blame Meghan for the loss of him. Wet Noodle Willy is not a fun prince to cover in the papers and have to defend. Harry was always the fav.

      I just hope Meghan is immune to all the shenanigans by now and stays away from bogus news sites and social media.

      Reply
    • Oh come on. says:
      June 19, 2024 at 12:57 pm

      Yeah the idea that Harry longs to hang out with racist friends who don’t like Meghan is pure fantasy on racists’ part.

      Reply
  10. PC says:
    June 19, 2024 at 9:21 am

    I also hope that sometime in around October the Sussexes release the news that they will be spending Christmas at home in Montecito. Put the breaks on all the will they/won’t they, they’ve been invited/they won’t be invited to Sandringham stories that come out every holiday season. They need to get ahead of the predictable, yearly storylines, too.

    Reply
  11. sevenblue says:
    June 19, 2024 at 9:32 am

    Every week there is another rumor going around on british tabloids. I am sure their team decided to shut down the rumor if some more credible publication reaches out to them. Otherwise, they need to read tabloids daily to know everything said about them and that is no winner fight. People who believe tabloids already won’t believe their denials anyway.

    Reply
    • Pebbles says:
      June 19, 2024 at 9:46 am

      I think that ambiguous Tom Quinn guy (who interestingly never shows his face on tv as a commentator) is a person they use to source clickbait rumors for various other youtube chat shows on GBnews and Talk tv and other tabloids like The Mirror, The Sun and Daily Mail.

      Often times you’ll see the usual Richard Fitzwilliams, Ingrid Seward, Michael Cole giving soundbit takes on youtube channels bashing the Sussexes then those get churned into lazy clickbait articles by royal reporter interns on tabloids like the mirror, daily beast, the sun, telegraph etc. It’s all a clickbait media circlefuck.

      Reply
  12. Beverley says:
    June 19, 2024 at 10:23 am

    It makes zero sense that Meghan and Harry are anxious to buy property in the UK when the powers-that-be are determined to block their access to adequate security and the British media and public are standing ready to racially torment them. Unless you’re a person who gets excited at the prospect of harassing youngsters on the basis of their race, this fantasy of the Sussexes buying a home is ludicrous! Meghan and Harry aren’t built like the Left-Overs. They will protect their littles. They will create their own happiness far awy from their toxic relatives.

    Reply
    • Advisor2U says:
      June 19, 2024 at 10:54 am

      Yeah they’re happy in the US.
      Life is good, rich, fun and peaceful outside that royal cult.

      Reply
      • Oh come on. says:
        June 19, 2024 at 2:27 pm

        These crusty old racists just refuse to believe that Harry is as blissfully happy in his marriage as he says and looks. They’re desperate to believe he doesn’t really love Meghan and is looking for an out.

        They can hope until their faces turn blue, reality still won’t bend to their will

  13. rosa mwemaid says:
    June 19, 2024 at 10:45 am

    What makes it all worse is that the readers of these stories seem to believe them, even when they contradict the stories that were published a few days earlier.

    Reply
    • Saucy&Sassy says:
      June 19, 2024 at 11:40 am

      rosa mwemaid, much like the MAGA here in the US, the people believe it because they want to believe it. There’s nothing to do with them. Who knows, they may still be believing everything in a decade.

      Reply
  14. Thena says:
    June 19, 2024 at 11:32 am

    If friends and family really want to visit Harry, they could go to California and enjoy some sunshine at the same time.

    Reply
  15. bisynaptic says:
    June 19, 2024 at 4:29 pm

    LOL “The California Lifestyle”. 😂

    Reply
  16. Virtual Mode says:
    June 19, 2024 at 6:46 pm

    Santa Barbara is gorgeous. No one there is wishing for dreary old England.

    Reply

