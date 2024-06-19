Carole & Michael Middleton stepped out for Day 2 of Royal Ascot

Well well well! Carole and Michael Middleton made an appearance today at Day 2 of Royal Ascot. This is only their second “public outing” since King Charles’s coronation last year, and since their business, Party Pieces, collapsed into total insolvency. Their only other public outing since all of that mess came last December, at Kate’s dumbass Christmas carol event. Now, there have been “sightings” of Carole this year – she was driving Kate (or someone) in an SUV in Windsor back in March (the silly season of fake Kate sightings). Carole was also reportedly at a Norfolk pub with Prince William in April.
Last week, we heard that Carole and Michael are literally too broke to pay the insolvency firm which handled the fire sale of Party Pieces for £180,000 (and the new owner did not take on any of Party Pieces’ £3 million debt). The fact that Carole and Michael are now out and about at Royal Ascot is fascinating for no other reason than “how the hell can they afford to keep up these appearances?” How can Carole’s broke ass afford this £350 Self-Portrait dress? I’m sure their creditors would love to know. Speaking of, it’s remarkable to read the British media’s coverage of the Middletons’ appearance at Ascot. Nary a mention of how they f–ked over banks, the government and small businesses with their fraud. It’s all “oh, how lovely, the Middletons are out for Ascot!”
Keep your eye on all of this. I’ve long believed that the Windsors were happy to throw the Middletons to the wolves all of last year and it was clear that the Midds were declared persona non grata for a while. If the Middletons are being welcomed back with open arms by the media and the Windsors, something went down behind-the-scenes.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Someone has been stress eating. No shame. At least they are alive. What a sh*t show.
Honestly probably stress drinking…
I know Carole is in her 60s, but past photos of her have always been really good – her skin has always looked well taken care of.
Here, she looks every bit of her age, plus some. No shame, but I’m just trying to understand the discrepancy. Has she just always been that heavily photoshopped before, or has she aged that much in the last year?
Or that the press won’t photoshop her pics anymore.
1. Stressful situations can age you (at any age)…and w/e has been happening behind the scenes, I think there have been many weeks of stress.
2. If their public finances are any indication, Carole cannot afford “the best” anymore. What I mean is, skin treatments are ongoing and expensive. I don’t think she can afford the same upkeep as before and if Kate has been in hiding, I don’t think they could go for mother & daughter spa treatments.
I’m just astonished that the royals would be OK with them attending Ascot, but they won’t pay for their debts.
@Lemons the royals have no control over who buys tickets to Ascot.
The Midds are survivors. Never count them out.
She also looked rough at Kate’s Kristmas Koncert. Her face looked haggard and her eyes were swollen, much like these Ascot photos. I think the combination of PP going bust, the bad press they got for stiffing so many people, and whatever went down between Kate and William to cause her to vanish for 6 months has really caught up with CarolE.
“Stress drinking” “stress eating” “in her 60s” no, no shame here.
Oh good, it wasn’t just me that caught that.
The covid business loan… Pretty sure they owe british tax payers money as well.
@Jaded, hope you are feeling well.
Carole is 69. She may be suffering from age related weight gain. Her husband is more portly too.
I was also surprised by the Middletons appearance today. Maybe there representing Kate. William is also going to be there today. Look out for stories about the unity between him and Camilla because they’re going to be in the first carriage in the Royal procession.
@Amy Bee, me too! I didn’t expect to see Carole appear at Ascot or Wimbledon without Kate. Wonder when the critical articles will start again?
I bet you this was part of negotiations for Kate’s appearance at the Trooping. They leveraged her resence there with being allowed on events like this, go show they are still well connected and important
@Denise: You could be right about that.
@Denise yeah clearly negotiations are over and so is Kate’s strike and obviously she made sure her folks are no longer ostracized as part of the deal.
@Denise that makes a lot of sense. BO wanted Kate at trooping, the trade off is that her parents are back at events like Ascot and Wimbledon and get invited to balmoral (maybe).
@Becks1 Who is BO?
My thoughts exactly. This was part of the negotiations.
@BlueNailsBetty Obama.
lol
Clearly just kidding I meant BP. I’m on my phone so apologies for the typo.
@Becks1 Haha, I can imagine the Obamas sending a get well basket and card to Kate.
Yeah, ‘so THAT was part of the negotiations’ came out of my mouth as soon as I saw this headline.
100%
He will look more relaxed without Kate there and laughing with camilla.
I think the full settlement regarding her folks: “my folks get to make an appearance as royal ascot without the invisible contract media reminding the world that they are a couple of deadbeats; and without William trolling them by posting signs on trees in Buckleberry.”
Yes, William and CarolE shared a touching hand-holding moment as Prince Charming rescued her from a stuck high heel in the turf. The Daily Mail really leaned into it. So we’ll never know what happened. Kate looks like she really hates his guts to me. I don’t like either of them, but hope she wins, that would be hilarious.
They really have no shame. And the middletons really are getting all their ducks in a row for Wimbledon aren’t they?
I am no tennis fanatic – I took lessons from a college friend who played at university level and I have great admiration for them as athletes – but can someone explain why Wimbledon is so important that they must go???? Is it as simple as love for the game?
Princess marina duchess of Kent presented the trophies for years. Her daughter in law Catherine duchess of Kent took over the role after marina passed away then Catherine’s husband the duke of Kent. Kate coveted being able to present the trophies and eventually got it. Kate enjoys playing to The cameras The late queens father played tennis.
@seraphina i think it’s a combination of love of the game, access to the royal box and being the focus of so many cameras. And then getting to call it work.
It’s a status symbol to be seen in the Royal Box. The Midds are all about being seen as Royal adjacent, even going so far as to sacrifice their daughter well-being to be seen there.
Seraphina – Wimbledon has become full of celebs these days. Quite the place to be seen. Many A listers attend.
Being at Wimbledon is pretty special. My SIL is a member of the Old England Club. We’ve been there for dining and other club events but not during the Grand Slam tournament. They keep asking us to come to attend a match but it’s so hot in July and i couldn’t tolerate sitting in the sun. It’s an iconic place if you grew up competing in tennis in England like my SIL.
The Middleton followed tennis while their daughters were children.
Kate would only attend the men’s matches until Meghan showed up to watch Serena. Now Kate shows up to finals for both men and women but never the doubles titles.
The Duke of Kent and Duchess of Kent actually showed up for all the championship matches and not just the ones with hot guys.
It’s because Kate is a giant narcissist who goes there to make it about herself — preening and peacocking everywhere. I’m no fan of the entire family, but at least the previous royals stayed in the background and let the spotlight shine on the athletes. Kate has made it all so declassee. Who can forget that embarrassing display she put on a year ago, openly flirting with Roger Federer in front of his wife. Expect a standing ovation from the crowd when she returns from her “cancer” hiatus. Expect it, even if KP has to plant cheerers in the crowd for that to happen, it will.
Negotiations must be going great!!
Exactly.
For Carole…
But it took half the year to get to this point……..
Gonna guess that Michael is going to be made a Baron at the very least – but more likely an Earl. As much as Bill may want out – he also likely recognises that he has to elevate his in-laws for respectability politics. That was something Chuck got hugely wrong and it has harmed his image to this very day.
An Earldom would also make sense as it would put Kate and her family above most Aristos in the pecking order. I think that is what the Midds want more than anything and it’s an easy concession for the Royals if it keeps that scheming grifting family happy. All the Midds have ever wanted to do is to be able to lawd it over the Toffs that laughed about them behind their backs with the ‘doors to manual’ and ‘wisteria’ jokes.
Now they just need to iron out Kates titles, residences (yes plural) and when she is allowed to appear in public and with whom. I think the palace want to make this separation appear as amicable as possible on the surface after what happened to Diana and even Meghan.
If they get this wrong the world is watching and will not be so forgiving this time. This is why I have always said that Carole does have bargaining chips and ironically those chips are down to the way Meghan has been treated in full glare of the world’s media.
I think it’s too late for a character restoration of the Middletons.
And their getting any kind of title would just devalue the title in the eyes of the aristocratic world.
Carole is a scheming grifter and it’s become more and more obvious over time. Maybe if George ever becomes King he can prop up the grandparents but that’s a tenuous and far off outcome.
I agree, Cali. George could potentially give them a title, as his beloved grandparents, which you know is what they will call them. I think they’ve burned too many bridges for Chuck or William to do it.
If michael is named a baron Carole will want to be baroness so no divorce
Carole can’t touch Meghan just because of the spin and negativity which does not reflect all opinions. It makes Carole look petty if she goes there.
Charles is so manipulative and spiteful, I just don’t see him giving irrevocable power to people he knows will use whatever they have against the monarchy.
Plus, would Camilla let the Middletons be above her kids in title? No way.
The Midds are nearly the same age as Charles and Camilla. They will be long dead if/when George takes the throne.
The Middletons screwed the British taxpayers out of money and continue to live beyond their means. There is no public need to give this family a title of any sort.
They are hated by the aristos and so no need to please them, and the common folk are pissed that the Middleton family used the rich person way to avoid accountability. Charles won’t ever give them a title and William doesn’t need to give his in laws a title.
Carole is better off bargaining for money for her silence. But I suspect it will be a one time payment.
George? How long do you expect the muddeltons to live? How will they outlive Peggy?
These people should be in jail not Ascot. That’s all I’ve got.
I agree. The nerve of these grifters showing up at Ascot as if they didn’t just rip off the taxpayers to cover their grift. Have they no shame?
Well aren’t the BRF the biggest grifters of all?!
@Roah Inish, YES.
Abolish the monarchy!
+1
Maybe they’ve asked Andrew where the bodies are buried so they could have something to hold over the Windsors’ heads as well.
I believe they already have something on the Windsors to hold over their heads and the pedo isn’t talking.
Well, there’s the scar…
There’s The Scar, the secret backer of the Bucklebury Cannabis Barn, 1,001 deets Bill doesn’t want publicized. He let CarolE nestle his big bald head in her lap, and you just can’t come back from that without paying up. Let’s hope the Middletons have good insurance.
Tell me more about the scar!
@LisaDawn — unretouched photos show a wide-ish scar that starts above her left eyebrow and slants down. It wasn’t there before she disappeared.
Doesn’t she look tired?! But seriously, pay your bills, you disgusting leeching thief. They belong in prison. She’s not aging well, so the derangers would do well to bear in mind that this is how Kkkate will look in a few years. Worse, possibly as she’s too thin. CarolE looks like a washed up retired pub landlady, very rough indeed.
And one who’s on the run from her creditors.
What was Carol thinking appearing there, and her husband too? Can’t they see the shame they bring?
So can we now safely assume the divorce negotiations are almost done and monies have been allocated to Khate and her family?
Looks that way doesn’t it…Kate magically reappears, Ma and Pa Midd show up at Ascot, now the divorce can slowly, carefully get rolled out.
These grifters really have no shame showing up for this as if nothing untoward in their business had happened. I’m surprised Uncle Hookers-n-Blow didn’t show up with them. Maybe it’s a reward for staying schtum on what William did.
I think if William had plans for divorce, they’ve been put on the back burner. I wonder if Charles put his foot down.
Maybe a temporary truce but if William eventually wants out Charles can’t stop him.
Do you know the amount of bad PR he’s gonna get if he divorces “higher mortal” cancer survivor Kate? William is to scared of public opinion to do anything like this
All he needs to do is say it was a facelift and not cancer and that’s blown up. It’s already suspected in any case.
This is a win for her right now, but he barely tolerated her and that not going to get better.
I agree, Nic. If he wants a divorce, he will leak the face lift.
I think Kate won this round of the game. I assume William is going to make all photos of he and Kate as a couple look extremely uncomfortable, while saving face, until daddy approves the Divorce. He may even wait until daddy is dead.
Yes. William can’t make himself look interesting no matter how hard he tries to be a global sexy aviator dad statesman usher diplomat. Without Kate he just fades into the background. But I don’t think Kate could have won this round without help from Charles.
They’re most likely already separated and have been living apart for years, no? Which of them benefits from divorce and why now? It would have to be because of another person in W’s case, right? In hers, I’m leaning toward safety at the moment.
In my opinion, CarolE and Mike haven’t been cast aside due to grifting or bankruptcy—they handled that just as legally as many other rich and powerful people do. Seeing them together here, is interesting because I don’t think regular people approve. For what it’s worth, their name badges are yellow (Gabriella’s is purple and Eugenie’s is blue).
And yes, for whatever reason, CarolE looks as though she has gone through h3LL and it’s aged her.
I agree with you that there doesn’t seem to be any advantage to divorce. If Kate’s ok with the arrangement and William gets to philander a bit on the side, then why rock the boat? I do think there was a time “pre-cancer” when William was straining at the leash – that he got to thinking he was better than Charles and could do better without Kate. But that all came crashing down when he proved to be an utter failure at stepping up during a crisis.
Interesting observation regarding the color of the name tags!
I agree with everyone – the negotiations were done while Kate was on strike/healing, and it was tough. And everyone probably showed their true faces to each other – so Carole and Michael are going to Ascot knowing this is just part of a deal. No acceptance. And yes, I’m shocked, she really is trading her daughter for fame.
So did a little name-tag sleuthing, and not easy to find — and think it may change day by day.
Oval tags allegedly means access to Royal enclosure, so they are allowed in there.
“Name tags worn for special events, like the Royal Ascot, can feature color combinations such as purple and white for royalty, or red, blue and white for Britain.”
The king and queen don’t wear them.
So yellow is for cheap seats, perhaps?
I personally think they past 6 months have been divorce negotiations (with time away for some proper work) – I don’t want to really say she didn’t have cancer but given how fresh as a daisy she looked I think they over egged that pudding esp when standing next to Charles who looked rough. Whatever it was it doesn’t pass the smell test. And if Chuck is as sick as he looks – she’s close to achieving the goal, Queen.
If William wants to get rid of her he needs to do it sooner than later as once he’s King and she’s QC it will be more difficult. His recent PR has been trying to set him up as some sort of sexy single dad/future King. He’s clearly has been envisioning himself as a single Monarch.
“He’s clearly has been envisioning himself as a single Monarch.”
Maybe that Father’s Day photo was William watching his Hot Single Reign dreams dissolve at the Norfolk horizon.
There are photos of Carole and Mike in the royal box with William today. They really did negotiate a lot.
Carole and Mike have single day badges, so they were only good for Wednesday. The dark blue badge is a 5 day badge, so you can come in all five days.
Gonna guess that Bill thought that Duchy money would be the key to his liberation, but My Fair lady told him she’s not that cheap so now he’s having to save up a little bit more.
LMAO at Carole rubbing his face in it even if she is a shameless grifter.
Social climber Carole looks a wee bit stressed out in the face, she looks like she’s aged 10 years.
The effing nerve
No shame at all
And did they push Kate onto the balcony so they could make an appearace here?
Those poor creditors
The Middletons are a bunch of deadbeat grifters with no shame for the pain they have caused. So what if they left a path of destruction his their wake. They still think their daughter is the cat’s meow, and their path to higher mortals society. Their faces look like the cat who got the cream. All those people deserve each other.
I don’t think they are getting divorced. I think the negotiation is that they stay married and Kate and the Middletons got a settlement. He did something or Carol played hardball and out maneouverd him. Anyway, well done Carol and company – Carol was not going to let Kate be treated like Diana.
Ironically Carole enabled Kate and encouraged her to pursue William. Diana wanted out. Kate wants to be queen.
Kate has never wanted freedom, she has only ever wanted to be the highest woman to a patriarch. So she’s nothing like Diana.
And there’s no way the Middleton out manipulated the Windsors. They won a battle, not the war.
Camilla is around so the Middletons will ever win the war. And William has been friendly to Camilla for a while. He will use her services.
I could have sworn Kate has a dress like that already. Ice-blue, pussybow neckline, covered-up…same kind of style. Hmmm.
Kate seems to have a million pussybow dresses. But she wore a light blue, sheer one to Ascot several years ago and wore it again for one of the coronation parties.
You are correct.
https://whatkatewore.com/2019/06/18/the-duchess-in-elie-saab-for-royal-ascot/
Actually, it’s not the same dress.. there wasn’t any black pattern on the ligh blue she wore at ascot…otherwise, it’s the same
Isn’t this the dress Kate wore for her 10th wedding anniversary photos with Wills?
Yikes, it sure looks like it. Wonder if it’s a warning “sign” to W by wearing it here?
That dress had a cross-wrap front.
Wonder if those debts were discreetly paid off 🤔🤨.
Unfortunately, there is no reason legally to do it…morally, yes but I don’t think they are decent enough…
If they were, we would know. Why wouldn’t they want to clear their names if they actually paid their debts?
I think it would be as awkward to come up with an explanation that could pique general curiosity and become subject for media research. Most likely they hope ppl just asume the debt was paid in stock or property. But if Kate’s sickness is correlated to some ‘domestic accident’ and negotiations were in place while her parents didn’t leave her bedside, it’s almost a sure thing that getting the Middletons debt-free was one of the demands.
@Aurora, doubt it. I think, the deal they would make is to make royal reporters not to report about the unpaid debt anymore. If they don’t report it, no one would know. It isn’t like the debtors are calling them out on social media. If they paid their debts, the PR articles would be easy to write: how good people they are to pay to the debtors even though legally they didn’t have to, how they have always found a way to pay their debts, etc.
Nope – I think whatever money they’ve scammed from Peggy as part of these negotiations its gone into the offshore bank accounts (we know they have them).
Grifters gonna grift – their next grift will be what using the children to get titles and/or roles for the siblings children in George’s court.
I wonder if the Middletons will be given an earldom? If not, I suppose Keen could make Carole & Pippa ladies in waiting. Anyway I was surprised to see them and shame on them for stiffing their vendors.
It’s been a while since we’ve seen any Mids for Titles PR campaigning – am not convinced they will get one, no matter how hard Carole pushes for one. Being allowed to attend Ascot (and not being in a carriage) is not really indicative that they are back in the fold – more like Kate got them tickets (just like she got extra tickets for her siblings for the coronation).
Its not a good look for them to mug it at Ascot considering the story just last week about them not paying the insolvency firm and reminding everyone just how much money they owed to their employees, creditors and HMRC.
And yeah we are going to be seeing the Middleton Mob at Wimbledon.
Carole’s smile is different…did she get new veneers as well?
Lol 2 for 1 deal.
Didn’t Kate use to do something similar with dresses and buy her mother exactly the same dress.
Hmm, interesting but not surprising. They’ve kept their gobs shut for the past 6 months and this is the reward, for now. We’ll see the lot of them at Wimbledon and then nothing for months again.
I wonder if Kate paid for Ma dress – lets not forget that Ma and Pips have previous for wearing Kate’s clothes (and getting freebies using the royal connections – lets not forget the press release KP made about Pippa’s wedding).
I expected them at Wimbledon now that kate has resurfaced, but not here.
It’s clear there were negotiations of some sort because they have not been seen at all since Christmas and Carole can be seen when she wants to.
So those reports of Mike and Carole being separated and Mike living alone are false? Saw it / read it in multiple places.
Carole is like her daughter in that a public image doesn’t need to match the private reality. Mike does show up to major events, but they seem to have a Philip / Penny / Liz situation more than anything.
These people have no fcuking shame.
Imagine having wrecked that many peoples lives with your debts and rocking up to Ascot and Wimbo like nothing happened.
EDIT: looks like Carole is having to shop off the peg or accept freebies. That dress is horrific.
Kate, Pippa, and Carole have spent the past 20 years trading freebies and heavily discounted clothing and making deals with brands to receive clothes that can be passed onto Kate and back and forth.
Apparently negotiations are going well and part of the deal is the Middletons are not seen as social pariahs. But Carole and company are not out of the woods. No way the Windsors like having the descendants of coal miners stepping on their necks. The Firm is biding its time. William wants out and the cleanest way he can leave his marriage is as a widower.
Chilling.
Ha ha. I remember years ago, the Queens concern that Kate wasn’t working out of college. And the article I read saying, “Kate is working for her parents’ billion dollar business, Party Pieces” That was a house of cards!!
Kate first got very part time work at jigsaw that lasted less than a year then she was starting up a baby clothes line where she did nothing about. Then it was said she helped out at party pieces.
There’s a difference between business insolvency and personal insolvency. . .
The Middletons changed the ownership structure of PP so that they wouldn’t become personally insolvent.
The structure was changed in 2019, pre Covid, because after decades of running party pieces, they saw the writing on the wall.
Also many of the vendors specifically stated in how Carole traded on their word and family name to get services and products, knowing that the business was on its last legs.
Low rent scammers, thy name is Middleton.
Can they please stop with these floral crimes against humanity?
I know! Pale blue, chiffon AND a pussy bow. It’s like giving up sartorially.
Right? At first glance, Carole looks like she was attacked by crickets. This dress is a hard fail.
“Carole looks like she was attacked by crickets.”
😂😂😂
LMAO!!!
That dress is awful and the fascinator just horrific, she’s too old for that puffball on her head.
That dress and hat doesn’t suit Carole Middleton at all.
I would LOVE to know what Camilla is saying about all this, she looked so annoyed the other day.
All this drama for backroom wrangling… All this drama and the five wheeled car won the day, I guess?
Never forget ALL of this was kicked off by ‘Rural rivals’, trying to bury Meghan in the press in trade for not talking about William, trying to pry H&M apart and get Harry back ‘under control’, forcing H&M out because H wouldn’t take William’s aide out of the lawsuit. Cam had Rose conspicuously visible with her recently and now she’s visibly angry on the balcony. Cam wanted to slither out of culpability and leave Kate vilified with all the ‘royal racist’ blowback absorbed by her and William seemed desperate to get rid of her now that two years at Adelaide were coming near. Has that been thwarted? Cam never looked happier going back and forth to the London Clinic, doing her own solo engagements with zeal for a hot minute as Kate was out of commission. Cam wants her way and her power only lasts so long as CIII is on the throne. He looks very sick. A wounded Camilla with her back against an accelerated timeline is a dangerous concept. Whatever she has wanted has been background radiation in all of William’s drama. I think all of this, amazingly, is only the first act.
I agree. Camz is not going to let this stand. She thinks long term.
In a smackdown between the Horse & the Midds I’m backing the Horse.
I really, really wish Carole and Kate would stop dressing so twee, it suits neither of them in personality nor in body shape. They look great in monochrome tailored A-line looks.
However I wonder how this will actually work? Who will they talk to? Randoms, if Kate isn’t there? Will they actually be in the Royal enclosure? We haven’t seen William interacting with them publicly in a long time (non-sourced stories of them hanging out in Norfolk notwithstanding) and he’s not going to stand there talking to them the entire time…I don’t think the rest of the RF has any time for them. And if they’re not in the Royal enclosure then what is the point?
And what do they have to offer as conversation? “Well, we USED to own part of a racehorse but then (snort laugh) bankruptcy, how tedious! We USED to holiday in Mustique but now can only afford to send Pippa to her father-in-law’s resort and James somewhere in a coach class flight. So what do you think of this series of Bridgerton?” I don’t get it…
I’ma be HONEST….
It looks like Kate has…FINALLY impressed the vengeful Scorpio ♏️ BITCH 😡 in me❣️ Let’s SEE if she CAN MAINTAIN THIS level of psychological mayhem…
Cause…I would be getting me & the kids’ passports together to vist the West Coast 🇺🇸 🙃
Why would Kate be getting passports together to visit the west coast? Kate has never been friends with Harry and Meg and she actively try to hurt Meg. It’s ludicrous for anyone to think the Sussexes have any special concern for Kate.
Comments like this is why the campaign to tar the Sussex Squad as responsible for ‘conspiracy theories’ about Kate and bullying online, the Squad as a dangerous threat -DARVOing the BRF hate campaign against H&M won’t be successful. Too many people who do not follow anything about the BRF entered the story at William’s Kategate and the Mothering Sunday photo with Spare and the Netflix doc already established in the public mind. Many people are willing to believe ‘H&M would help K’, ‘K’s probably in California’, ‘C&L are chilling with A&L’. It’s only now some people are taking a look at what they thought was ‘H & M whining’ and seeing it in a different light. Many of the unpleasant scoldings and aggressive online activity new people were introduced to were KP/Murdoch bots. That turned a lot of people off and they were WanK and BRF fans. They see H&M being dragged back into the narrative all the time as weird, particularly Nacho’s IG post getting coverage as unnecessary and weird. This ‘Where’s Kate’ made people more inclined to believe the Sussexes would have sympathy with Kate ‘being treated the same way’.
Lala11-7, I like reading what you write when you post here, and I hope your health is at least stable and you’ve got stuff under control.
I pity K at the moment, since I think she went through something nasty. However, she was nasty to H&M and their babies! I don’t want her anywhere near the West Coast, unless there’s clear boundaries and expectation management. I don’t think she’s a genuinely good person and I’d prefer her far away from Meghan and the kids.
Carol’s ensemble is Kate to a T. Is she embodying her daughter at Ascot? Is this a preview of Kate in twenty years? Does Carol look like she has had some botox? Something has made her face a bit lumpy, at least to my eyes.
Since the beginning, it felt like William wanted us to think that Kate is doing well and that she’s out and about. At least that’s what he told Becky English. Meanwhile online rumors had Kate seriously ill and possibly in Houston for treatments to survive. And now Kate has been seen out and about and looking pretty good, and even her parents are out, appearing to support their son in law. Which is what William wanted. To show that she’s doing well even while others were certain she was seriously ill. So I guess I’m confused by who got what. Not sure if I’m making sense.
Good point, Jais. W does seem to have gotten exactly what he wanted.
I agree, this works to William’s advantage with Kate’s reappearance in seemingly good health and her parents being out and about. So it sounds like he can go forward with pulling the plug on their marriage with his healthy wife according to his strategy. And if she did indeed get a facelift and it wasn’t reconstructive surgery or cancer, he’s got that ace up his sleeve as well if he wants to leak that tidbit to the public.
But of course, tomorrow may bring another change in my thinking because of this continuing saga and the questions it raises more than answers now. That scar and all its ramifications open the door to a lot of speculation.
Royal Ascot, Day 2: Post Kate Trooping appearance, it seems that all the cousins have the go-ahead to interact with William…and the Middletons!?! Case in point, the York sisters (with spouses) and the Tindalls. Sophie and Edward, too. Even William and Carole look amicable together. Who’s missing in the love fest? Those not worried about their gravy train Camzilla, Charles, Anne. Kate wasn’t there, but she won the day.
Some of the photos are so touchy-feely. The Tindals are draping themselves about William and that Kingston widow in an ostentatious manner. I can’t recall the royals hanging all over each other like that before. William assisted Carole by the hand in a way I don’t think he’s ever done for Kate. What is going on?
The dm has a William and Carole bonding moment in photographs with huevo grinning at Carole. This of course looked staged photo showing how will adores his mother in law. Something going on behind the scenes
Very staged photos probably pre planned with full cooperation with the media. Playing happy families
Carole looks like she’s recovering from a black eye.
Right? Under one of her eyes is very visibly swollen at least, if not a black eye.
The first rule of Windsor Fight Club is nobody talks about Windsor Fight Club.
There was never a divorce being negotiated and there will never be a divorce. I do not see why Will or Kate would want to divorce. They can just live separate lives and show up for events and photos.
Kate is hanging on to the marriage. Will may not want to. But. Huevo has the happy family photo with Carole. That may not last
@ohwell; I agree with you. I never was on the divorce bandwagon. William has it all; the duchy millions, a wife who looks the other way and keeps her mouth shut, healthy children with a full time Mom and unlimited freedom to do whatever he darn well pleases.