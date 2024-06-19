Carole & Michael Middleton stepped out for Day 2 of Royal Ascot

Embed from Getty Images

Well well well! Carole and Michael Middleton made an appearance today at Day 2 of Royal Ascot. This is only their second “public outing” since King Charles’s coronation last year, and since their business, Party Pieces, collapsed into total insolvency. Their only other public outing since all of that mess came last December, at Kate’s dumbass Christmas carol event. Now, there have been “sightings” of Carole this year – she was driving Kate (or someone) in an SUV in Windsor back in March (the silly season of fake Kate sightings). Carole was also reportedly at a Norfolk pub with Prince William in April.

Last week, we heard that Carole and Michael are literally too broke to pay the insolvency firm which handled the fire sale of Party Pieces for £180,000 (and the new owner did not take on any of Party Pieces’ £3 million debt). The fact that Carole and Michael are now out and about at Royal Ascot is fascinating for no other reason than “how the hell can they afford to keep up these appearances?” How can Carole’s broke ass afford this £350 Self-Portrait dress? I’m sure their creditors would love to know. Speaking of, it’s remarkable to read the British media’s coverage of the Middletons’ appearance at Ascot. Nary a mention of how they f–ked over banks, the government and small businesses with their fraud. It’s all “oh, how lovely, the Middletons are out for Ascot!”

Keep your eye on all of this. I’ve long believed that the Windsors were happy to throw the Middletons to the wolves all of last year and it was clear that the Midds were declared persona non grata for a while. If the Middletons are being welcomed back with open arms by the media and the Windsors, something went down behind-the-scenes.

